What We Are Reading Today: Zero Fail by Carol Leonnig

What We Are Reading Today: Why Peacocks? by Sean Flynn

In Why Peacocks?, Sean Flynn chronicles his hilarious and heartwarming first year as a peacock owner, from struggling to build a pen to assisting the local bird doctor in surgery to triumphantly watching a peahen lay her first egg.

He also examines the history of peacocks, from their appearance in the Garden of Eden to their befuddling Charles Darwin to their bewitching the likes of Flannery O’Connor and Martha Stewart.

And fueled by a reporter’s curiosity, he travels across the globe to learn more about the birds firsthand, with stops including a Scottish castle where peacocks have resided for centuries and a Kansas City airport hotel hosting an annual gathering of true peafowl aficionados.

The book “recounts the author’s experience of acquiring and caring for peacocks and peahens and gives some history of the worldwide allure of these birds as well as the experiences of other peacock owners that he interviews,” said a review in goodreads.com.

It said Flynn “does a great job exploring the rich history of the peacock, from the inner workings of the feather shafts to their place among royalty.”