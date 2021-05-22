You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show. (Shutterstock)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7

Spain to allow all vaccinated travelers in from June 7
  • The tourism hotspot aims to revive its travel industry amid spread of the COVID-19 disease
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain will allow all vaccinated travelers to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

“From June 7, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin,” Sanchez said at an international tourism fair in Madrid.
He also announced that British travelers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from next week.
“From next Monday, the 24th of May, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again into our country,” Sanchez said.
He said they will be allowed in “without restriction,” but he did not specify whether they would have to show a negative COVID-19 test.
Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.
But for the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.
Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for nonessential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.
The world’s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019, official figures show.

BACKGROUND

● Britain has long been the biggest source of tourists for Spain, and until now British travelers have only been allowed into Spain for visits deemed essential.

● For the time being, Britain has upheld restrictions on travelers from Spain, who have to quarantine on arrival, as well as showing a negative COVID-19 test.

● Japanese travelers will also be allowed to visit to Spain for non-essential reasons from Monday, the Interior Ministry said.

In 2020, the number of foreign tourists visiting Spain collapsed by 77 percent compared with a year earlier, falling below 19 million visitors as pandemic restrictions put the brakes on leisure travel.
It expects to welcome around 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, just over half the number who came in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the tourism minister said this month.
Sanchez was speaking at the FITUR International Tourism Fair, which saw some 50,000 people gather this week for the first in-person meeting of its kind since the pandemic hit.
The fair was taking place as Europe and many other countries are coming out of lockdowns imposed because of the pandemic and as people across the globe are gearing up to travel again.
Tourism was one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.
According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourist arrivals are estimated to have fallen 74 percent in 2020 compared to 2019.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Last month Boeing reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified ‘low’ rate to 31 a month by early 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs
Updated 5 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

SEATTLE: Planemaker Boeing has drawn up preliminary plans for a fresh sprint in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022, industry sources said.
The plans would extend the US company’s recovery from overlapping safety and COVID-19 crises and lift output beyond an early 2022 target of 31 a month, which the sources said Boeing aims to reach in March.
Implementation will depend on demand, the health of suppliers and Boeing’s success in reducing a surplus of jets already built.
Last month it reaffirmed plans to raise MAX output from an unspecified “low” rate to 31 a month by early 2022.
Production was halted in 2019 after Boeing’s fastest-selling model was grounded in the wake of fatal crashes. It resumed last May at a fraction of its original pace while Boeing navigated regulatory approvals and a fragile supply chain.
It is still awaiting the go-ahead from China after winning Western approvals late last year. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has warned that the timing of remaining approvals will influence the shape of Boeing’s final production ramp-up.
As an interim step, Boeing hopes to speed monthly output from single digits now to about 26 a month at the end of 2021 at its Renton factory near Seattle, two of the sources said.
Higher production could inject much-needed cash into the supply chain and reduce Boeing’s component costs.
The Puget Sound aerospace industry has already started to pick up steam. Sources say Boeing has been placing parts orders again, while fuselages can be seen heading by rail to the Seattle area from Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita factory.
That comes as demand for medium-haul jets such as the 737 MAX and competing Airbus A320neo begins to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by widespread vaccinations, especially in the busy US domestic market.
However, several US and European suppliers view the production plans of both planemakers as optimistic, saying that concerns remain over the health of the global aerospace supply chain.

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX

Ukranian-born Leonard Blavatnik. (AFP)
Updated 32 min 29 sec ago
AFP

  • The rich list, seen as the country’s most authoritative source on the UK’s wealthiest individuals, found the number of billionaires rose by 24 percent to 171 over the last year, despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic
Updated 32 min 29 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The fortunes of Britain’s billionaires rose by more than a fifth last year despite the pandemic, according to figures from the latest Sunday Times Rich List released on Friday.
Ukranian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik was named as the richest person in the country with a fortune of £23 billion ($32.6 billion), according to figures released ahead of the list’s full publication on Sunday.
The rich list, seen as the country’s most authoritative source on the UK’s wealthiest individuals, found the number of billionaires rose by 24 percent to 171 over the last year, despite the economic turbulence caused by the pandemic.
The total wealth of the billionaires increased by 21.7 percent to £597.2 billion over the same period, it added.
Robert Watts, the compiler of the rich list, said that the pandemic created “lucrative opportunities for many online retailers, social networking apps and computer games tycoons.

NUMBER

Ukranian-born businessman Leonard Blavatnik was named as the richest person in the country with a fortune of $32.6 billion.

“The fact many of the super-rich grew so much wealthier at a time when thousands of us have buried loved ones and millions of us worried for our livelihoods makes this a very unsettling boom,” he added.
Oil and media investor Blavatnik increased his wealth by £7.2 billion, taking the top spot from inventor and entrepreneur James Dyson, whose wealth increased by £100 million to £16.3 billion.
“The fact that billionaires got even richer as the coronavirus ran wild and the economy cratered rather undermines the myth that extreme wealth concentration has any benefits for anybody beyond the super rich,” said Luke Hildyard, head of the High Pay Center think tank.
Other well known names to appear in the top 10 include Alisher Usmanov, whose fortune rose by £1.7 billion after selling his 30 percent stake in Arsenal football club, and Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

 

 

Topics: UK billionaires

Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

  • Stopping fossil fuel funding is a major step the world can make to limit the rise in global temperature
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets.

Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as a major step the world can make to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, which scientists say would avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change.

Getting Japan on board to end international financing of coal projects in such a short timeframe means those countries, such as China, which still back coal are increasingly isolated and could face more pressure to stop.

In a communique, the Group of Seven nations — the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — plus the EU said “international investments in unabated coal must stop now.”

“(We) commit to take concrete steps toward an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021, including through Official Development Assistance, export finance, investment, and financial and trade promotion support.”

Coal is considered unabated when it is burned for power or heat without using technology to capture the resulting emissions, a system not yet widely used in power generation.

Alok Sharma, president of the COP26 climate summit, has made halting international coal financing a “personal priority” to help end of the world’s reliance on the fossil fuel, calling for the UN summit in November to be the one “that consigns coal to history.”

The G7 nations also agreed to “work with other global partners to accelerate the deployment of zero emission vehicles,” “overwhelmingly” decarbonizing the power sector in the 2030s and moving away from international fossil fuel financing, although no specific date was given for that goal.

They reiterated their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement aim to cap the rise in temperatures to as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times and their targets for net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

In a report earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made its starkest warning yet, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century.

The number of countries which have pledged to reach net zero has grown, but even if their commitments are fully achieved, there will still be 22 billion tons of carbon dioxide worldwide in 2050 which would lead to temperature rise of around 2.1C by 2100, the IEA said in its “Net Zero by 2050” report.

Topics: Group of Seven (G7)

Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

  • Iran's Rouhani says US will lift sanctions
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday after three days of losses, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.
Brent crude futures rose 87 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $65.98 a barrel by 12.35 pm GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $62.90 a barrel, up 96 cents, or 1.6 percent.
The two contracts are on track to fall about 4 percent on the week — their biggest loss since March — after Iran’s president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors.
Iran and world powers have been in talks since April on reviving the 2015 deal and the European Union official leading the discussions said on Wednesday he was confident a deal would be reached.
Still, investors remain upbeat about fuel demand recovery this summer as vaccination programs in Europe and the United States would allow more people to travel, although rising cases across parts of Asia are raising concerns.
Option bets on oil prices rising above $100 for the December 2021 Brent contract have jumped after last week’s surprisingly strong US inflation data, with open interest on calls nearly tripling in May, JPMorgan analysts said. The bank’s forecast is for Brent to end 2021 at $74.
To reach $100, demand would need to average above 102.6 million bpd in the third quarter and grow to 103.6 million bpd in the fourth quarter, JPMorgan said, in the absence of any additional OPEC+ supply response.
It expects Iranian crude and condensate production to rise to 3.2 million barrels per day in December, from around 2.8 million bpd in the first quarter.
Barclays expects Brent and WTI oil prices to average $66 a barrel and $62 a barrel, respectively, this year.
It cut demand estimates for the Emerging Markets Asia (ex-China) region, flagging the risk of further downside if the recent surge in infections persisted.
“Extended mobility restrictions in the region might slow the demand recovery somewhat, but seem unlikely to stall it for a sustained period, given largely positive results of vaccination programs worldwide,” it said.

Topics: #oil #iran #nuclearaccord

Manzo was Mexican tourism minister between 2010 and 2012.
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

  • Manzo is a former president of the World Travel and Tourism Council
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has appointed former Mexican tourism minister Gloria Guevara Manzo as chief special adviser.

Guevara Manzo has served as a former president of the World Travel and Tourism Council since 2017, and is considered one of the most influential women in the sector at the global level.

She also served as minister of tourism and CEO of the Tourism Promotion Board of Mexico between 2010 and 2012, and succeeded in developing the country’s tourism sector and strengthening Mexico’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

“We are pleased to welcome Mrs. Gloria Manzo in Saudi Arabia to work as an adviser of the ministry, to contribute her extensive experience and to move to the next stage of the sector development in line with Vision 2030,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

Topics: #saudi #tourism #mexico

