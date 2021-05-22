Lebanon eases coronavirus regulations

DUBAI: Lebanon’s cinemas and theaters will reopen for the first time since the start of coronavirus regulations in March last year, the Daily Star reported.
The country’s national committee for COVID-19 decided to reopen cinemas and theatres at 50 percent capacity and until 11 p.m. as daily cases have dropped below 1,000.
Weddings, conferences and exhibitions will also be allowed, capped at 100 maximum attendees and 50 percent capacity of the venue, the report added.
While outdoor restaurants will operate until 12:30 a.m., indoor restaurants will be able to open until 11 p.m. only.
Lebanon went on a strict lockdown for 7 weeks at the beginning of the year, when daily coronavirus cases were exceeding 3,000.
GENEVA: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday its priority following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was to identify and help those left homeless in the Gaza Strip.
Matthias Schmale, UNRWA’s Gaza chief, said it would start by assessing physical damage to infrastructure.
Schmale voiced an “enormous sense of relief” that a ceasefire had been reached, but said the truce felt “fragile.”
“I am convinced after being here three-and-a-half years that we will be back in a war if the underlying causes are not addressed,” he told reporters in Geneva via video link.
Schmale said UNRWA in Gaza was moving from an emergency response mode to early recovery, as he spelled out three priorities, the first of which was to identify and support those who were now homeless.
“Overnight, most of the 66,000 people that had sought refuge in our 59 schools have gone home. There’s only a few hundred left. Those are likely people who’ve lost their homes,” he said.
The second priority was to begin a serious damage assessment, and the third was “to recognize this is a terrified, traumatized population. This is a level of trauma added onto others.
“We cannot just look at this as physical rebuilding. We need to rebuild lives, or help rebuild lives,” the aid director said.
As for the cost of recovery and rehabilitation, it was “too early to put a price tag” on it, Schmale added. Regarding the COVID-19 situation in the territory, he noted that the second wave of the virus there had begun to wane before the conflict erupted.
“Many of us are very worried that during these 10 days of war, we may have in fact seen the beginning of the third wave because of course precautionary measures and so on were not adhered to,” he said.
GAZA CITY: President Joe Biden has pledged humanitarian and reconstruction aid for Gaza as he hailed a deal to end 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas that tested his negotiating skills and exposed him to criticism from fellow Democrats.
Biden, appearing briefly at the White House after news of the ceasefire agreement, also promised to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, despite complaints from the Democratic left about a pending US arms sale to Israel.
Biden said the US would work through the UN and other international stakeholders “to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and to marshal international support for the people in Gaza and in the Gaza reconstruction efforts.”
He insisted that reconstruction aid would be provided in partnership with the Palestinian Authority and not with Hamas, which the US labels a terrorist organization.
The Palestinian Authority, which is run by moderate President Mahmoud Abbas, only governs parts of the occupied West Bank, however, while Hamas holds sway in the Gaza Strip.
“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas — in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal,” Biden said.
Biden on Friday said the Democratic Party still supported Israel and he was praying that the cease-fire between Israelis and Hamas would hold.
Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the conflict between the two sides.
Biden, whose administration worked behind the scenes for days to reach a truce, said aid to the region would be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority — Hamas’s Western-backed rival in the occupied West Bank — to ensure Hamas was not able to restock its military arsenal.State Department spokesman Ned Price said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to the region in coming days to meet Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts to discuss recovery efforts and “working together to build better futures for Israelis and Palestinians.”
Biden defended his approach to handling the crisis but gave a nod to his critics, saying Palestinians deserve to live in peace and security just like Israelis.
Gaza emergency workers on Friday recovered five bodies and rescued around 10 survivors from the rubble of what appeared to be a tunnel in Gaza hit by Israeli bombardment, medics and witnesses said.
The recovered bodies take the death toll from Israeli air strikes since May 10 to 243, including 66 children, the Health Ministry says.
Hamas has said that fighters were among those killed.
A Hamas official said that Israel must end its violations in Jerusalem and address the damage from the bombardment of Gaza, warning the group still had its “hands on the trigger.”
“It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance,” said Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the Hamas political bureau.
He said the movement’s demands also include protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and ending the eviction of several Palestinians from their home in East Jerusalem which Reshiq described as “a red line.”
“What comes after the battle of ‘Sword of Jerusalem’ is not like what came before because the Palestinian people backed the resistance and know that the resistance is what will liberate their land and protect their holy sites,” Reshiq said.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s fortunes have changed dramatically. His rivals’ prospects have crumbled, Netanyahu is back in his comfortable role as Mr. Security, and the country could soon be headed for yet another election campaign that would guarantee him at least several more months in office.
The stunning turn of events has raised questions about whether Netanyahu’s desperation to survive may have pushed the country into its current predicament. While opponents have stopped short of accusing him of hatching just such a conspiracy, they say the fact that these questions are being asked is disturbing enough.
DUBAI: As an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect early on Friday morning, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were again left surveying the devastation wrought by 11 days of intense air and artillery bombardment.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented the “senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction,” adding that the hostilities had caused serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure in Gaza, which he described as “hell on earth” for children.
Even so, there is widespread relief that the conflict, in which at least 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis were killed, has ended after less than two weeks — compared with the seven weeks of the 2014 ground incursion which left more than 2,000 dead — and that the latest hostilities, for the most part, did not spread into the West Bank.
In both the West Bank and Gaza, political and diplomatic processes are deadlocked. In April, President Mahmoud Abbas postponed legislative and presidential elections in the Palestinian territories. Most observers believe he did so for fear that Hamas would win. Abbas was elected in 2005 but has ruled by decree for more than a decade since his last mandate expired.
Hamas has controlled the Gaza Strip since shortly after the last elections in 2006. It has steadfastly refused to recognize Israel’s right to exist. Both its political and military arms are categorized as a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.
“The peace camp needs to be rebuilt from the ground up,” Taufiq Rahim, a senior fellow in international security at the New America think tank, told Arab News. “Too many in Israel view calm as peace when, in reality, it is simply a state of prolonged injustice for Palestinians.”
Meanwhile, the status of East Jerusalem remains unresolved, and Israel’s settlement of the West Bank — which it captured along with the Gaza Strip in 1967 — continues.
Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, a former chairman of the Arab Council for Social Sciences, says it is clear that Israeli settlers instigated the most recent outbreak of violence, which started in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
“The government of Israel could have controlled it, but apparently encouraged it,” he told Arab News. “This is consistent with patterns of aggression that we have seen over the past seven years of clashes.”
Other experts highlighted the fact that Palestinian protests and discontent spread to Arab neighborhoods inside Israel. Fighting broke out in Israeli and Arab towns including Jaffa, Ramleh and Lod, in which Palestinian and Hamas flags were raised and synagogues and hospitals attacked.
Those towns and others, such as Haifa, Nazareth and Acre, have sizeable Arab populations — the descendants of those who stayed inside the so-called Green Line when the state of Israel was created in 1948. Many have Israeli citizenship and the right to vote in Israeli elections.
“This crisis has brought the conflict back to its roots, which are in the dispossession of the refugees in 1948,” Nadim Shehadi, an associate fellow at Chatham House, told Arab News. “Protests on this scale inside Israel have not been seen (before), even during the second intifada.”
That uprising gripped much of the Gaza Strip and West Bank from 2000 to 2005, during which time there were only sporadic incidents of violence in these towns. In 2021 that changed.
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, was forced to declare a state of emergency in Lod, the first time such powers have been invoked in a town inside Israel since 1966, according to Israeli media.
Illustrating the complexity of the situation, in one incident the clashes seemed in part to have been provoked by the death of an Arab man and his child after a rocket fired by Hamas from inside Gaza destroyed his car.
Hamas — which has widespread support throughout the Palestinian territories — remains in a combative mood.
“The whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance,” a Hamas spokesman told Reuters shortly before the ceasefire.
The scale of those capabilities has come as a surprise to many. Analysts speaking to Arab News highlighted the group’s apparently large arsenal of missiles and drones and, perhaps, fabrication capabilities created with Iranian help as major developments.
Over the 11 days of fighting this month, Hamas is estimated to have fired more than 4,300 missiles into southern and central Israel, a far more intensive barrage than in the 2014 conflict and heavier than Hezbollah’s bombardment from Lebanon during the 2006 war.
Israeli officials said that 90 percent of the incoming volleys were intercepted by the Iron Dome air-defense system, but believe that thousands more missiles still remain in the Hamas arsenal. The Iron Dome system, which has been deployed since 2011 and maintained by US funding of $1.6 billion, was used in previous conflicts, but Hamas had never fired so many rockets simultaneously.
The Israeli military (IDF) said that as many as one in seven of the missiles fired by Hamas landed inside Gaza itself and accused Hamas of indiscriminate targeting of civilians there and inside Israel.
“The attacks (by Hamas) in Gaza by themselves have revealed a level of preparation that exceeded expectations in terms of the quantity and quality of missiles, with respect to their range, ability to head deep into Israel territory, and the variety of the weapons on hand, such as drones,” Riad Kahwaji, a UAE-based defense analyst, told Arab News. “All of these make the latest round of violence unique.”
In the longer term, the status of the Abraham Accords — a major agreement signed by Israel, the UAE and the US in August last year — is likely to come under scrutiny. Shortly after the deal was signed, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco also recognized Israel formally.
The UAE has gone on to sign a series of investment agreements with Israel and opened direct air links. Both Israel and the UAE have opened embassies in their respective countries.
Critics of Hamas and its links to the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran say that the group amassed its missile arsenal and initiated the fighting specifically to undermine the Abraham Accords, which all of them view as a threat. Bassem Eid, a human rights activist, has said Hamas sought to exploit a local dispute in East Jerusalem in order to undermine the Abraham Accords.
There is certainly no denying that the 11 days of fighting were a testing time for the accord.
“The hope and the fanfare surrounding the signing of the agreement petered out with the smoke from Gaza,” said Dr. Albadr Al-Shateri, a former professor of politics at the National Defense College in Abu Dhabi. “The conflict, far from re-establishing Israel’s (strength), exposed its vulnerabilities.”
Going forward, he believes the US, Europe, and the GCC countries can assist in improving Palestinian lives in the Occupied Territories and within Israel. “More investment to provide jobs, rebuilding the infrastructure, and improvement of the health and educational systems, among other things, will help to create the conditions for a negotiated settlement,” he told Arab News.
According to New America’s Rahim, while Israel has developed deeper relationships in the Arab world, public opinion in the US is likely to be critical, given the apparent shift in the sentiments of politicians and the wider population there.
The reality of the situation is that there is a vacuum in new leadership in both Israel and Palestine, with radicals on both sides being the only actors visible on the horizon at present, he told Arab News.
“There needs to be new leaders in both Palestine and Israel who can imagine coexistence rather than conflict as a potential future.”
THE HAGUE: The owner of a Gaza building housing international media that was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike is lodging a complaint with the International Criminal Court, his lawyer said.
The complaint by Jawad Mehdi says that the attack on May 15 which flattened Jala Tower, housing the offices of US news agency Associated Press and Al Jazeera television, was a “war crime.”
The filing, a copy of which was seen by AFP, comes after the chief prosecutor of the ICC said last week that “crimes” may have been committed during the recent violence between Israel and the Palestinians.
“The owner of this building, who is a Palestinian, has mandated his lawyers to file a war crime complaint with the International Criminal Court,” lawyer Gilles Devers said in a statement.
Devers told AFP outside the court, where around 10 pro-Palestinian protesters were gathered, that Israel could show “no military objective” for the attack.
“We hear a lot that this tower could have been destroyed because there was equipment or an armed resistance team. This is something that we totally deny after studying the case,” Devers said.
“International law is that you can only harm civilian property if it is used for military purposes, and that was not the case. So we say it today in front this court and in this complaint.”
Devers said the complaint would be formally sent to the court by email later Friday.
Israel claimed that Hamas military intelligence units were in the building.
Mehdi said at the time that an Israeli intelligence officer warned him he had one hour to ensure the building was evacuated before a missile slammed into the 13-story building.
The ICC has no obligation to consider complaints filed to its prosecutor, who can decide independently what cases to submit to judges at the court.
The ICC had already opened an investigation in March into possible war crimes in the Palestinian Territories by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups since 2014.
The move infuriated Israel which is not a member of the court, while Palestine has been a state party to the ICC since 2015.
Prosecutor Bensouda said last week that she noted with “great concern the escalation of violence” in the West Bank and Gaza “and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute,” which founded the ICC.
GAZA CITY: In the early hours of Friday morning, life began to return to normal in the Gaza Strip as a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas came into effect at 2 a.m.
Many Gazans took to the streets to express their joy at the end of the war. Some celebrated it as a victory for the Palestinians in their support for Jerusalem and the defeat of Israel.
Thousands took part in spontaneous marches and parades, on foot and in cars, chanting religious slogans. Mosques broadcast Eid calls as if the day was a festival.
“We deserve joy, despite the number of martyrs and the destruction in the city,” said Samir Daban, a resident of Gaza, who had attached a Palestinian flag to his motorbike.
After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas agreed a ceasefire during negotiations brokered by Egypt. An Egyptian security delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip at noon on Friday and met the Hamas leadership. It left a few hours later without disclosing any details of the meeting.
More bodies were pulled from the rubble of damaged or destroyed buildings on Friday morning. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said 243 Palestinians were killed during the war, including 66 children, 39 women and 17 elderly people, and more than 1,900 were injured.
As he swept away debris and broken glass from around his shop in Omar Al-Mukhtar Street, in the center of Gaza City, Saeed Al-Haddad said he plans to reopen the store on Saturday.
“My shop was not affected much as a result of the bombing of (nearby) Al-Shorouk Tower,” he told Arab News. “But even if the shop was damaged, I would still feel proud that I am from Gaza, and that Gaza achieved victory for the first time. We can say that money did not buy us.
“I went out of my house during the war, and saw some neighboring houses were damaged. My three children were afraid, so I preferred to go to my father’s house and I stayed with him throughout the days of the war.”
The street on which Al-Haddad’s shop stands, which is the city’s main market area, experienced intensive bombing during the conflict. In the hours after the ceasefire took effect it was jammed with traffic. Some motorists flew Palestinian flags from their vehicles, others took photographs of the destruction. Ahlam Al-Madhoun, 43, came with her three daughters.
“I did not expect to see this scene in this street but we are proud of our resistance and in its ability,” she told Arab News. “I feel great sadness for the people who lost their homes, for the families who lost their children, and for the shopkeepers who lost their trade — but the sacrifice must be made for the sake of Jerusalem.
“We could not sleep during the days of the war and since last night we could not sleep either. We wanted to prove to ourselves that we have survived the war and that the war is over. I hope that the coming days will be better.”