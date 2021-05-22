Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,142 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 336 were recorded in Riyadh, 250 in Makkah, 158 in the Eastern Province, 97 in Madinah, 60 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 37 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 25 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 11 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 423,795 after 1,089 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,237 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
JEDDAH: A single vaccine dose does not provide sufficient immunity to protect from coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Friday, urging Saudis to follow up on vaccination efforts with second doses.
The ministry’s statement came in response to a query about the importance of receiving a second jab.
Health authorities added that there are four approved vaccines in the Kingdom: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If any other vaccine is approved, it will be announced in a timely manner through official channels, the ministry said.
The date of a second dose appointment will be rescheduled in the event of a coronavirus infection after the first dose, to a time period following “six months of recovery,” the ministry added.
Based on recent studies and recommendations, the ministry also said that it is generally acceptable for pregnant women to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and that it does not require postponing pregnancy.
The vaccine does not pose a risk to the breastfeeding process, the ministry added, recommending that the vaccine be given to breastfeeding women, because “the desired benefit prevails over the potential harm.”
Meanwhile, the ministry repeated warnings to Saudis that they should allow a period of at least 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine, including measles or mumps jabs.
Saudi Arabia reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 7,224.
The Ministry of Health reported 1,136 new cases, meaning that 438,705 people have now contracted the disease. There are 8,775 active cases, 1,331 of which are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 342 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province and 73 in Madinah.
In addition, 980 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 422,706.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 18,370,537 PCR tests, with 81,678 carried out over the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom are continuing to receive COVID-19 jabs, with 12,529,057 people having been inoculated so far.
The coffee tree flowering process begins in late March ahead of the rainy season
Updated 22 May 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: Coffee farms in the mountainous governorates of the Jazan region were covered in white after the flowering of the coffee trees, exhibiting signs of abundant production during this year’s season.
Coffee production is an important economic sector in the region, and enjoys special care by the Kingdom’s leadership. It is part of the Jazan region’s heritage, and is a crucial source of income for the residents of the mountainous areas, which are the homeland of the Khawlani coffee beans, whose production has increased by 70 percent in recent years.
The Saudi Press Agency’s camera caught pictures of the agricultural terraces in Al-Dayer Bani Malik blossoming with white coffee flowers that have a wonderful smell among the magnificent backdrop of the mountainous landscapes.
The coffee tree flowering process begins in late March ahead of the rainy season. The process takes between three to four days.
The flowering process is completed and coffee beans are formed and enter a six-month period until being harvested. This is considered a crucial period, as the coffee trees need to be irrigated with rainfalls in a timely way, while receiving adequate care from the farmers.
The flowering period is critical as it provides the farmers with an indicator about the volume of crops, according to the strength or weakness of the trees and the intensity of flowers on the branches, which entails further consideration by farmers, to ensure having abundant crops during harvest.
Who’s Who: Dr. Meshaal Al-Shammary, director at Saudi Arabia’s Housing VRP
Updated 21 May 2021
Arab News
Dr. Meshaal Al-Shammary has been the director of the studies and research department at Housing VRP since January 2021.
He established strategic decision support systems and is in charge of the undertaking and reviewing research and studies for the housing sector, developing workshops and focus groups and working with global experts.
Prior to that, he worked on research, reporting and local content at Housing VRP, where he monitored and developed KPIs.
Al-Shammary has held the following positions: Vice president for strategy and head of economic indicators management KPIs at Housing VRP.
He served as an assistant professor at the Arab Open University and at Dar Al-Uloom University, teaching principles of marketing, international business, retail management, consumer behavior and strategic marketing management.
He was a business analyst at the General Authority of Civil Aviation between 2014 to 2015.
As the founder and owner of Meshaal Al-Shammary Business Consultancy, he believes that the investment in innovation and creativity will enable the development of sustainable competitive advantages.
Al-Shammary earned a doctor of business administration in financial econometrics from Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia, and a master’s degree in international business from the University of New England.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from King Abdul Aziz University, a diploma in legal and science proceedings from Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a diploma in accounting from the International Academy Institute for Computer and Administration in Riyadh.
Prince Badr inaugurates Saudi pavilion at Venice Biennale Exhibition
Minister of Culture says the Kingdom’s pavilion ‘reflects the convergence between our ancient heritage and our vision for the future’
International architecture exhibition program includes pavilions from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey and the UAE
Updated 22 May 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Friday inaugurated the Kingdom’s pavilion at the Venice Biennale’s 17th International Architecture Exhibition.
The exhibition is called “How will we live together?” and will be held at the Giardini, the Arsenale and the Forte Marghera in Venice. Organizers said the exhibition will be open to the public from Friday through Nov. 21.
There will be 110 participants from 46 countries involved as the exhibition program includes pavilions from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Turkey and the UAE.
The Kingdom’s pavilion will be in the Arsenale and is called “Accommodations.” Its curators are Uzma Rizvi and Murtaza Vali.
Friday’s inauguration ceremony was organized by the Architecture and Design Commission, and was attended by Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Italy; Roberto Cicutto, president of the Venice Biennale; Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission; along with a number of cultural officials from the Kingdom and around the world.
In his speech, Prince Badr said the Saudi pavilion “includes inspiring works that reflect the convergence between our ancient heritage and our vision for the future of the art of architecture, evidently present with its unique diversity and beauty in the details of our cultural heritage.”
He also noted the pivotal role of art in “creating better opportunities for dialogue, broadening perceptions, and opening new realms for communication, especially during this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Prince Badr took the opportunity to praise the distinguished cultural relations between the Kingdom and Italy.
“Last year, the two countries together, with the support of the G20, succeeded in placing culture on the G20 agenda for the first time,” he said.
“This year, we provided and continue to give our full support to Italy in the cultural path of the G20 during its presidency year. We also welcome new opportunities for cultural cooperation with our friends in Italy.”
New outlook, new faces behind Saudi tourism revival
Saudi Arabia is future-proofing its tourist market as the country recovers from a pandemic slump
Updated 22 May 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: As the pandemic appears to recede and the global travel sector returns to life, Saudi Arabia is bringing in heavyweights to help promote the country to an international audience looking for new horizons to explore.
In much of the world, tourists are waking up to new travel protocols and countries are finding new strategies to recover from the pandemic’s effects.
Others, such as Saudi Arabia, are tapping into the relatively new concept of “domestic tourism,” while also welcoming international visitors who want to discover hidden gems.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Gloria Guevara Manzo, newly appointed chief special adviser to the Saudi Tourism Minister, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom’s young tourism sector has an opportunity to reset its tone and strategies with the help of key partners in both the Kingdom’s private and public sector as well as international partners.
BACKGROUND
• Gloria Guevara Manzo, a former CEO and president of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), has more than 25 years’ experience in the travel and tourism industry.
• As Mexico’s tourism secretary from 2010 to 2012, she oversaw a number of key transformations, dealing with the repercussions of the 2008 financial crisis and the H1N1 pandemic a year later — both of which heavily affected the industry.
• Manzo was able to turn the industry around, making Mexico a global hotspot for tourism and creating a major jobs generator.
As the first female to head the WTTC since its founding in 1991, she was responsible for the transformation of the organization, leading a global effort to unite the tourism industry and encourage it to speak with one voice.
Her recent appointment comes at a crucial time as the Kingdom prepares to reopen its doors to international travelers.
Having visited the Kingdom in 2019 as part of the “Open Saudi, Open Hearts, Open doors” event and the launch of a new tourist visa scheme, Manzo told Arab News that she found the culture welcoming and saw “tremendous potential.”
“I was very impressed with what I saw in 2019 and the commitment, of course, for the sector, and that’s what got me excited. I see an amazing opportunity to have Saudi become one of the top destinations in the world because it has the assets, it has the people, it has everything. So I’m quite excited for this opportunity to be part of this new transformation.”
The Kingdom opened its borders to international tourists in September 2019 with a target of 100 million visitors by 2030, and has since announced a number of mega-projects to attract travelers, as well as new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion), and a $530 million fund to develop key destinations across the country.
But 2020 had a set of challenges that set back many plans for the Kingdom’s budding sector. However, with enough collaborative effort, experts believe that the Kingdom can bounce back faster than many European and other advanced economies.
“One of the biggest challenges in 2020 was not only the pandemic, it was the lack of international coordination or the opportunity for more international coordination and public and private collaboration in many countries,” said Manzo.
“Now, the good news is that we are leaders. Thank goodness, Saudi was the chair of the G20 because being the chair of the G20 helped us to foster that collaboration. Ahmed Al-Khateeb made history and Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time, he invited the private sector, 45 CEOs, to talk to the leaders of tourism. And Saudi Arabia made history because for the first time it was included in the declaration. And that was very important because before that, as I said, the collaboration was a challenge.”
Manzo believes that the Kingdom emerged as a leader, building bridges and encouraging collaboration, which is crucial for the global recovery.
After the easing of last year’s lockdown, residents of the Kingdom are rediscovering the Kingdom’s attractions, which has helped soften the blow.
According to Manzo, the sector can stay afloat by investing in the assets in its own backyard.
“Tourism in Saudi Arabia is very young. The launch was in 2019. We still are in the process of creating some interesting and iconic destinations, such as NEOM, the Red Sea Company, AlUla and others. But I believe that we already have an interesting offering for international travelers that is very appealing,” she said.
Saudi Arabia has opened several international tourism offices in major countries, targeting 28 markets in a global marketing push, but a number of challenges remain: Sustainability is key to the success of the sector, but accelerating the digital transformation and working with SMEs will help ensure continuation of international collaboration.
Having worked extensively in the private and public sectors, Manzo said that one of the perks of jobs in tourism is mobility. Travel contributed to 10 percent of global income, and one in 10 jobs depended on the sector.
“The good news is that here, we have a lot of potential and we have multiple sectors. And tourism offers great opportunity and jobs. What’s interesting is that people don’t have to move. The beauty about tourism is that you can create the jobs in your city, in your destination. For example, you live in Jeddah, it’s an amazing city, a beautiful city that can have a lot of visitors and create a lot of opportunities for the people,” she added.