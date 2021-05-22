You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain
Egypt is looking to restore tourism from Spain, with officials from both countries meeting on Saturday to discuss cooperation. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46zan

Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain
  • Egypt is being represented at the event by the ETPB, which is taking part on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
  • Youssef met representatives of major tour operators, tourism and aviation companies, and hotels in the Spanish market
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is looking to restore tourism from Spain, with officials from both countries meeting on Saturday to discuss cooperation.
Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), and Miguel Sanz Castedo, head of the Spanish Tourism Authority, met on the sidelines of the International Exhibition for Tourism and Travel, which is being held in Madrid until May 23.
Egypt is being represented at the event by the ETPB, which is taking part on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Youssef met representatives of major tour operators, tourism and aviation companies, and hotels in the Spanish market, according to an official statement.
He reviewed the most important developments in Egypt’s tourism sector and explained the steps that were being taken by the government to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He emphasized the precautionary measures and safety controls in hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, museums and archaeological sites to ensure the protection of workers, citizens and visitors.
He said the government was launching massive projects to boost tourism that were in line with international standards. There were also plans for making tourism more sustainable and helping the sector to become more resilient and better placed to deal with any crises that may occur.
There were discussions on strengthening cooperation and promoting Egypt’s tourist and archaeological attractions in foreign markets through marketing campaigns and international partnerships.
Youssef said an integrated action plan for tourism promotion was being prepared in cooperation with the private sector and tourism unions for the summer season this year.
He said the ministry was looking at organizing tourist groups, introductory trips and workshops in several markets.

Topics: Egypt tourism Spain

Related

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
Middle-East
Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
Middle-East
Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem

Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
  • Samir Ghanem wore many hats — he was an actor, entertainer and most importantly a comedian
Updated 35 min 43 sec ago
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: One of Egypt’s best-known comedians, Samir Ghanem, 84, died on Thursday in hospital from coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ghanem wore many hats — he was an actor, entertainer and most importantly a comedian.

His career spanned six decades, and his many roles made him a household name.

He will be remembered above all for his role as the beloved Fatota, a short man in a bright green oversized suit and large yellow shoes who hosted Ramadan riddles (Fawazeer) for the first time in 1982.

Ghanem first gained popularity in the 1960s as a member of the standup comedy trio Tholathy Adwa’a El-Masrah (Stage Lights Trio) with comedians George Sidhom and El Deif Ahmed.

One of Ghanem’s most notable roles was playing Masoud in the Hassan Abd Al-Salam-directed 1978 drama “Al-Motazawegoon” (The Married Couples) alongside fellow Stage Lights Trio member Sidhom.

He also played the lead role in “Goha Yahkom Al-Madina” (Goha Rules the City), in 1985, and in “Bahlool Fi Istanbul” (Bahlool in Istanbul), in 1995, alongside actress Elham Shahin.

“Samir Ghanem was an unparalleled distinguished comedian, who I worked with on the series ‘Hekayet Mizo,’ which was the reason behind my success,” said Sami Fahmy, Ghanem’s co-star in the 1977 TV show “Hekayet Mizo” (The Story of Mizo).

“Samir was a person with a high degree of humility and my days working with him were among the happiest days of my life,” Fahmy told local news outlets.

“Today I lost a friend and a wonderful comedian who will never be replaced. The world will never forget Samir Ghanem.”

Many celebrities took to their social media accounts to mourn the death of Ghanem.

Actor Adel Emam shared two pictures with Ghanem on his Instagram account, one of them from the age of black and white TV and another recent picture of them with the caption: “Goodbye Samir … Goodbye my love … I will miss you so much.”

Egyptian Minister of Culture Ines Abdel-Dayem said the Arab world had lost an icon who created works full of joy and comedy. She said that his distinctive style attracted the public for decades.

Ghanem was born on January 15, 1937, and graduated from the Faculty of Agriculture, Alexandria University. After meeting Sidhom and Ahmed they formed the famous trio, a comedy singing group that participated in several successful films and plays.

His performances earned him a number of awards, including the Faten Hamama Honorary and Excellence Award in 2017 for his contribution to Egyptian cinema at the Cairo International Film Festival.

Ghanem’s wife, actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, is also hospitalized after being infected with COVID-19.

His two daughters Donia and Amy will carry on his legacy of making Egyptians laugh through their performances.

Topics: Egypt Samir Ghanem

Related

Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Offbeat
Famous Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies aged 84 while battling COVID-19
Arab comedians Adel Imam, Samir Ghanem to co star in a new comedy
Art & Culture
Arab comedians Adel Imam, Samir Ghanem to co star in a new comedy

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
Updated 38 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise

Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
  • Drills include the transfer and exchange of military expertise between the two sides
Updated 38 min 54 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt and the UAE began operations for Zayed 3 on Friday, a joint two-week military exercise that includes special forces from both countries.

According to a spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces, the drills, which kicked off in the UAE, include the transfer and exchange of military expertise between the two sides, as well as joint combat drills.

The spokesperson said that in preparation for the exercise, Egyptian military authorities “raised the bar of technical and combat competence” for participating units.

He added that the training objectives aim to “unify concepts” and “refine the skills” of Egyptian military units, in a way that contributes to “achieving the highest rates of competence and combat readiness.”

The Zayed 3 exercise comes as part of growing military cooperation between Egypt’s armed forces and allies.

Joint action between the Egyptian and Emirati armed forces will help confront the challenges that the region is facing, the spokesperson said.

UAE media reported that the exercise between the two countries is based on “a legacy of accumulated military expertise, and a wise and strong political will.”

Emirati and Egyptian armed forces occupy a leading position at the regional and global levels, UAE media said, adding that the combined combat experience of both countries helps in dealing with the challenges that threaten the region’s security.

Topics: Egypt UAE

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes

Saad Hariri: I will not form Lebanese cabinet catering to President Michel Aoun’s wishes
  • ‘I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction.’
Updated 22 May 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Saad Hariri said on Saturday he will not form a cabinet that simply caters to President Michel Aoun’s wishes.
“I will not form a government as the team of his Excellency the President wants it, nor any other political faction. I will only form the kind of government needed to stop collapse and prevent the big crash that is threatening the Lebanese,” Hariri told a parliament session on Saturday.

Topics: Saad Hariri Michel Aoun Lebanon

Related

The 18th meeting between Hariri (L) and Aoun (R), held at the Presidential Palace, was met before and after with pessimism by much of the Lebanese public. (AFP/File Photos)
Middle-East
Lebanon stalemate continues after 18th Aoun-Hariri meeting collapses
Update Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock
Middle-East
Aoun and Hariri ease tensions but fail to solve Lebanon’s political deadlock

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab

Egypt to locally produce 2m doses of China’s Sinovac jab
  • The country is expected to manufacture 40 million Sinovac doses in the first year of production
Updated 22 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt received on Friday the first batch of components to locally produce 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine.

According to the country’s health ministry, the delivery includes 1,400 liters of vaccine components as part of the agreement signed between Sinovac and the Egyptian Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA).

The country is expected to manufacture 40 million Sinovac doses in the first year of production, health authorities said.

As part of Egypt’s efforts to urgently ramp up vaccination efforts, the delivery to Cairo also included 500,000 ready-to-use doses of Sinopharm.

Hala Zayed, Egypt’s health minister, said that manufacturing coronavirus vaccines is a “historic step” for Egypt, adding that surplus vaccine supplies will be exported.

The minister said that 2 million doses of Sinovac will be delivered to vaccination centers across Egypt within a two-month period.

The vaccine production process begins with tests to analyze raw components in health ministry laboratories, followed by packaging and quality control, she added.

The China-Egypt vaccine agreement covers the transfer of production and manufacturing technology to enable Egypt to produce raw components locally in the future.

Egyptian authorities aim to produce coronavirus vaccines 100 percent domestically, Zayed said, adding that more than 70 percent of medicine components in the world are produced in China and India.

Zayed said that Egypt is completing preparations to open the second VACSERA factory on Oct. 6 in Giza to expand production levels.

Contracts will be signed with international companies to procure raw components to diversify vaccine production, she added.

The minister said that 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are scheduled to be received in a third batch, in addition to a further 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine in June.

Egypt has so far received 3 million doses of Sinopharm, including 1.5 million doses delivered by China as a gift, she said.

Zayed added that 95 percent of workers in the tourism sector have been vaccinated, and 100 percent of Egyptian prisoners will be vaccinated during the coming period in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Egypt China Sinovac

Related

Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May
Middle-East
Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May
A prong extending from the CIRA-03 remote-controlled robot prototype approaches the mouth of a volunteer at a private hospital in Egypt's Nile delta city of Tanta. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt announces strict 2-week health measures amid COVID-19 spike

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
AP

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access

UN says war took toll on Gaza clean water access
  • UN: 53 education facilities, six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers have been damaged since May 10
  • One health center was severely damaged, the UN said, while one hospital is not operational because of lack of electricity
Updated 25 min 30 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: The United Nations says approximately 800,000 people in Gaza do not have regular access to clean piped water, as nearly 50 percent of the water network was damaged in the recent fighting.
Quoting Gaza’s public works and housing ministry, the UN ‘s office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said nearly 17,000 residential and commercial units have been damaged or destroyed in the 11-day campaign.
These include 769 housing and commercial units that have been rendered uninhabitable, at least 1,042 units in some 258 buildings which have been destroyed and another 14,538 units that have suffered minor damage.
A cease-fire took effect Friday after an 11-day campaign that left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip
The UN said 53 education facilities, six hospitals and 11 primary health care centers have been damaged since May 10. One health center was severely damaged, the UN said, while one hospital is not operational because of lack of electricity. Schools in Gaza remain closed, affecting almost 600,000 children.

Topics: East Jerusalem violence Gaza UN water

Related

Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
Middle-East
Gaza cease-fire holding as Egyptian mediators consult Hamas, Israel
Biden pledges reconstruction, humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza
Middle-East
Biden pledges reconstruction, humanitarian aid for war-hit Gaza

Latest updates

Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain
Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain
Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating license
Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian operating license
Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Tributes pour in for Egyptian comedy icon Samir Ghanem
Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
Egypt, UAE begin Zayed 3 joint military exercise
DP World appoints new CEO in UAE
DP World appoints new CEO in UAE

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.