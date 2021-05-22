Egypt looking to restore tourism from Spain

CAIRO: Egypt is looking to restore tourism from Spain, with officials from both countries meeting on Saturday to discuss cooperation.
Ahmed Youssef, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board (ETPB), and Miguel Sanz Castedo, head of the Spanish Tourism Authority, met on the sidelines of the International Exhibition for Tourism and Travel, which is being held in Madrid until May 23.
Egypt is being represented at the event by the ETPB, which is taking part on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Youssef met representatives of major tour operators, tourism and aviation companies, and hotels in the Spanish market, according to an official statement.
He reviewed the most important developments in Egypt’s tourism sector and explained the steps that were being taken by the government to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He emphasized the precautionary measures and safety controls in hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, museums and archaeological sites to ensure the protection of workers, citizens and visitors.
He said the government was launching massive projects to boost tourism that were in line with international standards. There were also plans for making tourism more sustainable and helping the sector to become more resilient and better placed to deal with any crises that may occur.
There were discussions on strengthening cooperation and promoting Egypt’s tourist and archaeological attractions in foreign markets through marketing campaigns and international partnerships.
Youssef said an integrated action plan for tourism promotion was being prepared in cooperation with the private sector and tourism unions for the summer season this year.
He said the ministry was looking at organizing tourist groups, introductory trips and workshops in several markets.
