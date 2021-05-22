You are here

  • Arab Parliament speaker lauds Saudi support for Palestinian cause

Arab Parliament speaker lauds Saudi support for Palestinian cause

Arab Parliament speaker lauds Saudi support for Palestinian cause
Palestinians chant slogans as they wave their national flags while celebrating the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza City, early Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP)
  • The speaker thanked Saudi Arabia for its efforts to halt Israeli aggression
  • A cease-fire agreed by Israel and Hamas took effect early on Friday
RIYADH: The Speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed his appreciation for efforts made by Saudi Arabia to stop the recent Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.
A cease-fire agreed by Israel and Hamas took effect early on Friday.
Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi said that urgent steps taken by King Salman since the escalation in Israeli violations, including calling for an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and instructing the Kingdom’s foreign minister to support the Palestinian cause at the OIC and the UN, had a big impact on mobilizing regional and international support for the Palestinian people.
The steps also urged influential parties to put pressure on Israeli authorities to stop their barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people, and to affirm their legitimate rights including the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, Al-Asoumi said.
The speaker thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi government for their efforts within international, Islamic and Arab organizations to halt the Israeli aggression, support the Palestinian people and restore security and stability in the region.

Saudi-US military exercise comes to a close

Saudi-US military exercise comes to a close
  • The exercise highlighted air capabilities, operational integration, and strengthening the concept of air command and control
RIYADH: A joint military exercise between the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) concluded on Saturday.
Manoeuvres carried out during exercise Desert Mirage 3 aimed to refine expertise, raise the level of joint combat readiness, and deepen the bonds of cooperation between Saudi and American forces in order to reach the deterrent force required for any possible attack threatening the security and safety of the region.
The exercise also highlighted air capabilities, operational integration, and strengthening the concept of air command and control.
It is a continuation of the joint cooperation between Saudi and US forces to maintain security and stability in the region.

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 423,795
  • A total of 7,237 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,142 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 336 were recorded in Riyadh, 250 in Makkah, 158 in the Eastern Province, 97 in Madinah, 60 in Asir, 59 in Jazan, 37 in Tabuk, 32 in Hail, 25 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 11 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 423,795 after 1,089 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,237 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.6 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Single vaccine dose does not provide ‘sufficient immunity’ from coronavirus: Saudi health ministry

Single vaccine dose does not provide ‘sufficient immunity’ from coronavirus: Saudi health ministry
A Saudi health worker carries a tray of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines, at a vaccination center in the old Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2021. (AP)
  • Health Ministry reports 1,136 new cases, 980 recoveries, 10 deaths
JEDDAH: A single vaccine dose does not provide sufficient immunity to protect from coronavirus, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Friday, urging Saudis to follow up on vaccination efforts with second doses.

The ministry’s statement came in response to a query about the importance of receiving a second jab.
Health authorities added that there are four approved vaccines in the Kingdom: AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. If any other vaccine is approved, it will be announced in a timely manner through official channels, the ministry said.
The date of a second dose appointment will be rescheduled in the event of a coronavirus infection after the first dose, to a time period following “six months of recovery,” the ministry added.
Based on recent studies and recommendations, the ministry also said that it is generally acceptable for pregnant women to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and that it does not require postponing pregnancy.
The vaccine does not pose a risk to the breastfeeding process, the ministry added, recommending that the vaccine be given to breastfeeding women, because “the desired benefit prevails over the potential harm.”
Meanwhile, the ministry repeated warnings to Saudis that they should allow a period of at least 14 days between receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine, including measles or mumps jabs.
Saudi Arabia reported 10 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 7,224.

438,705 Total cases

422,706 Recoveries

7,224 Deaths

8,775 Active cases

The Ministry of Health reported 1,136 new cases, meaning that 438,705 people have now contracted the disease. There are 8,775 active cases, 1,331 of which are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 342 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 150 in the Eastern Province and 73 in Madinah.
In addition, 980 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries over the course of the pandemic to 422,706.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 18,370,537 PCR tests, with 81,678 carried out over the past 24 hours.
Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected person, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Saudis and expats in the Kingdom are continuing to receive COVID-19 jabs, with 12,529,057 people having been inoculated so far.

Coffee blossoms in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan mountains

Coffee blossoms in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan mountains
The coffee tree flowering process begins in late March ahead of the rainy season. The process takes between three to four days. (Supplied)
  • The coffee tree flowering process begins in late March ahead of the rainy season
JEDDAH: Coffee farms in the mountainous governorates of the Jazan region were covered in white after the flowering of the coffee trees, exhibiting signs of abundant production during this year’s season.
Coffee production is an important economic sector in the region, and enjoys special care by the Kingdom’s leadership. It is part of the Jazan region’s heritage, and is a crucial source of income for the residents of the mountainous areas, which are the homeland of the Khawlani coffee beans, whose production has increased by 70 percent in recent years.
The Saudi Press Agency’s camera caught pictures of the agricultural terraces in Al-Dayer Bani Malik blossoming with white coffee flowers that have a wonderful smell among the magnificent backdrop of the mountainous landscapes.
The coffee tree flowering process begins in late March ahead of the rainy season. The process takes between three to four days.
The flowering process is completed and coffee beans are formed and enter a six-month period until being harvested. This is considered a crucial period, as the coffee trees need to be irrigated with rainfalls in a timely way, while receiving adequate care from the farmers.
The flowering period is critical as it provides the farmers with an indicator about the volume of crops, according to the strength or weakness of the trees and the intensity of flowers on the branches, which entails further consideration by farmers, to ensure having abundant crops during harvest.

Who’s Who: Dr. Meshaal Al-Shammary, director at Saudi Arabia’s Housing VRP

Who’s Who: Dr. Meshaal Al-Shammary, director at Saudi Arabia’s Housing VRP
Dr. Meshaal Al-Shammary has been the director of the studies and research department at Housing VRP since January 2021.

He established strategic decision support systems and is in charge of the undertaking and reviewing research and studies for the housing sector, developing workshops and focus groups and working with global experts.

Prior to that, he worked on research, reporting and local content at Housing VRP, where he monitored and developed KPIs.

Al-Shammary has held the following positions: Vice president for strategy and head of economic indicators management KPIs at Housing VRP.

He served as an assistant professor at the Arab Open University and at Dar Al-Uloom University, teaching principles of marketing, international business, retail management, consumer behavior and strategic marketing management.

He was a business analyst at the General Authority of Civil Aviation between 2014 to 2015.

As the founder and owner of Meshaal Al-Shammary Business Consultancy, he believes that the investment in innovation and creativity will enable the development of sustainable competitive advantages.

Al-Shammary earned a doctor of business administration in financial econometrics from Victoria University, Melbourne, Australia, and a master’s degree in international business from the University of New England.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in international business from King Abdul Aziz University, a diploma in legal and science proceedings from Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a diploma in accounting from the International Academy Institute for Computer and Administration in Riyadh.

