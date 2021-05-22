Arab Parliament speaker lauds Saudi support for Palestinian cause

RIYADH: The Speaker of the Arab Parliament expressed his appreciation for efforts made by Saudi Arabia to stop the recent Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza.
A cease-fire agreed by Israel and Hamas took effect early on Friday.
Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi said that urgent steps taken by King Salman since the escalation in Israeli violations, including calling for an emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and instructing the Kingdom’s foreign minister to support the Palestinian cause at the OIC and the UN, had a big impact on mobilizing regional and international support for the Palestinian people.
The steps also urged influential parties to put pressure on Israeli authorities to stop their barbaric attacks on the Palestinian people, and to affirm their legitimate rights including the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, Al-Asoumi said.
The speaker thanked King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Saudi government for their efforts within international, Islamic and Arab organizations to halt the Israeli aggression, support the Palestinian people and restore security and stability in the region.
