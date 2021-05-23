You are here

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
Salih discussed a draft law aiming to recover the proceeds of corruption, saying the law must allow pre-emptive and deterrent measures, as well as subsequent steps to recover stolen funds. (File/AFP)
President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003

President says Iraq lost one trillion dollars due to corruption since 2003
  • An anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraqi President Barham Salih said Sunday his country has lost a trillion US dollars due to “rampant financial and administrative corruption in state institutions.”
In a speech he gave on corruption in the country, Salih discussed a draft law aiming to recover the proceeds of corruption, saying the law must allow pre-emptive and deterrent measures, as well as subsequent steps to recover stolen funds.
He said these include supporting financial and supervisory institutions and activating their tools.
Earlier in April, an anti-corruption committee has arrested a number of officials and employees in Iraq for misusing public funds.
The committee also banned several political figures from traveling over corruption charges.

Topics: Iraq

EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says

EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says

EFG Hermes eyes start-ups after AIB deal, CEO says
  • AIB acquisition will be finalized in the third quarter, CEO says
  • EFG not entering retail banking to compete with Egypt's big banks
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes Holding is targeting minority stakes in start-ups after its acquisition of a majority stake in state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB), its chief executive said on Sunday.
The acquisition of the 51 percent stake, approved by the cabinet on Wednesday, will be finalized in the third quarter, CEO Karim Awad told Reuters.
It is Egypt’s first privatization since 2006, when it sold a majority stake in Bank of Alexandria.
EFG Hermes, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, will use internal resources to buy new AIB shares worth 2.55 billion Egyptian pounds ($163 million), Awad said.
The Sovereign Fund of Egypt will also buy new shares worth 1.25 billion pounds, increasing AIB’s capital to 5 billion pounds, while the current owner, state-owned National Bank of Egypt, will retain a 24 percent stake.
“Our share in the bank will be financed through the liquidity available to the company on its own ... We have lots of liquidity,” Awad told Reuters, adding that EFG Hermes began working to fulfil all government conditions and approvals as soon as the cabinet approved the deal.
The central bank will have to approve the deal as well.
“We are not entering the banking sector to compete with the big banks operating in Egypt,” Awad said. “Rather, we are seeking to find a portion of the market to focus on to provide services to help it grow.”
“We can sell the bank’s services to EFG Hermes clients,” he added.
Awad said the new owners would retain all of AIB’s current employees, but would study a possible change in the bank’s name.

Topics: #egypt #acquisitions #efg

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise

Salama Insurance returns to profit as premiums rise
  • Net profit was SR2.7 million compared with a loss of SR25.4 million
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. returned to profit in the first quarter of this year as gross written premiums surged by more than one third.

Net profit before zakat was SR2.7 million ($720,000) compared with a loss of SR25.4 million in the year earlier period and SR75,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, Salama said in a filing to the Tadawul.

Gross written premiums rose 37.8 percent year on year to SR118.2 million and by 34.8 percent from the previous quarter.

Topics: #earnings #saudi #insurance

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit

Al Sagr Insurance posts smaller loss as it grapples with health unit
  • Q1 net loss fell to SR39.9 million from SR58.4 million a year earlier
  • Accumulated net loss has exceeded 35 percent of capital
Updated 52 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. posted a narrower first-quarter loss as it worked to turn around its loss-making medical portfolio.
Net losses fell to SR39.9 million ($10.6 million) from SR58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, but were higher than the SR30.3 million loss reported for the final quarter of last year, Al Sagr said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange.
Gross written premiums dropped 29 percent from a year earlier to SR68.8 million and by 10.5 percent from the prior quarter.
“The main reason for reaching this level of accumulated losses since 2019 is the deterioration of performance and management of the health insurance portfolio which has resulted in substantial increase in the medical portfolio’s net claims and other benefits incurred,” Al Sagr said in the filing. “Hence, the company will be subject to Capital Market Authority’s (CMA) regulations regarding listed companies with accumulated losses exceeding 35 percent of capital or more.”
The company started a comprehensive review of its medical portfolio in the third quarter of 2020 and has already begun to implement its turnaround plan, it said, predicting an improved performance for the company toward the end of this year.

Topics: #insurance #earnings #saudi

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai

Oman Insurance moves to new hot desk office in Dubai
  • Hot desks will cater to employees working between home and office
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman Insurance has opened a new headquarters building in Dubai that features hot desks as employees work between home and the office.
The insurer said employees from its Al-Rigga and Maktoum branches had moved to a six-story building next to Al Ghurair Mall in Deira.
“We are indeed aiming to empower our employees with modern communication tools and hot-desking functionalities to support our objective of having employees working from home while creating an environment with purpose-built work areas that are open, bright and futuristic,” said CEO Jean-Louis Laurent Josi.
The pandemic has upended traditional office working practices as many employers move to a hybrid model where staff move between home and office working as required. The trend has led to architects re-imagining new office space as employers adjust to the new normal.

Topics: #flexibleworking #hotdesking #omaninsurance #dubai

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill

Saudi Cable losses narrow as it faces extra tax bill
  • Cable maker faces extra zakat liabilities
  • Company has submitted request to raise capital
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cable Co. said first-quarter losses narrowed as its auditor revealed a claim from extra zakat liabilities of almost SR200 million ($53 million).
The provider of energy and telecoms cables posted a net loss of SR35.9 million for the first three months of the 2021, down from SR43.2 million a year earlier and SR46.6 million in the previous quarter, it said in a Tadawul filing.
Revenue increased 7.2 percent year on year to SR63.9 million, but was down 10.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020.
The General Authority for Zakat and Tax (GAZT) has made a claim of SR199.8 million for additional zakat from previous years, which Saudi Cable is disputing and has not included any provision for in its financial results, its auditor said in the filing.
Saudi Cable also has SR24 million of receivables through a joint venture that are outstanding for more than a year, and against which it has not made any provision for losses, the auditor said.
Saudi Cable said on April 8 it had submitted a request to increase capital as it seeks to raise funds to invest in production.
The company has extended the maturity of some of its short-term debt and it has no issues with solvency, Chairman Meyassar Nowailati said at the time. While its debts rose as high as SR1.7 billion in the past, they had since fallen to SR250 million, he said.
Saudi Cable posted a net loss of SR55 million in 2020, compared to a net loss of SR61.8 million in the previous year. Revenue decreased by more than 3 percent last year to SR368 million.
On May 5, it said it had acquired SR200 million of new cars on credit from Al-Nawasi Gulf Trading Company with the aim of selling them to finance the working capital of the company.

Topics: construction CABLES copper manufacturing

