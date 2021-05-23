Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,067 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 322 were recorded in Makkah, 292 in Riyadh, 138 in the Eastern Province, 105 in Madinah, 54 in Jazan, 35 in Asir, 26 in Najran, 25 in Tabuk, 17 in Hail, 12 in Al-Baha, 5 in the Northern Borders region and three in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 424,690 after 895 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,249 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 12.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Blinken: Saudi Arabia ‘engaged productively’ in trying to end Yemen war
Blinken said the Houthi militia was still holding out as the conflict drags on.
Houthis have ignored peace plan announced by Saudi Arabia and pushed forward with an offensive in Marib
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has been engaged productively in trying to bring the war in Yemen to an end, the US Secretary of State said on Sunday.
The Kingdom announced a widely-welcomed peace initiative in March. The plan included a nationwide cease-fire, the reopening of Sanaa airport, easing restrictions on Hodeidah port, and the resumption of negotiations to end the conflict.
However, the Iran-backed Houthis have ignored the plan and pushed forward with an offensive in Marib and attacked Saudi Arabia with explosive drones.
Blinken said the militia was still holding out as the conflict drags on.
“We need to see the same kind of response from the Houthis who continue to hold out, and Iran should use the influence it has to move them in that direction,” Blinken said ahead of a visit to the region.
Speaking about the nuclear deal during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Blinken said that after five rounds of indirect conversations talks in Vienna, the US has made progress in clarifying what each side needs to do to get back into full compliance.
However, he said that whether Iran is willing to do what is necessary to come back into compliance with the agreement remains to be seen.
The secretary of state added that if the US succeeds in getting Iran to comply with the nuclear deal, it would engage on other issues such as Iran’s support for terrorism and its destabilising activities in the region.
“We are fully prepared to go back to the original deal as it was. That’s our initial objective. And we – again, we don’t know if the Iranians are. If we do, if we succeed in that, then we can use that as a foundation both to look at how we can make the deal itself potentially longer and stronger, and also engage on these other issues, whether it’s Iran’s support for terrorism, its proliferation, its destabilizing support for different proxies throughout the Middle East.”
Saudi doctor restores sight to French citizen using innovative procedure
The procedure on the patient, performed under local anesthesia, took about an hour and a half
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi doctor on scholarship in France performed an innovative medical procedure to restore the sight of a near-blind person, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.
Dr. Amr Abu Khashaba, along with his French colleagues at La Croix University Hospital in Lyon, came up with a different method of implanting the lens onto the patient, which involved reducing the length of the incision.
The operation, applied to very few worldwide, included a microscopic examination and extracting of the old lens to implant the new one. The procedure on the patient, performed under local anesthesia, took about an hour and a half.
Dr. Khashaba, a physician on scholarship from King Abdulaziz University in Rabigh, specializes in retina surgery within the Saudi-French Medical Program.
Dr. Khashaba explained the new method does not require the lens to be sutured into the wall of the eye, but rather automatically fixed through a natural process of self-fixation.
Word of the operation’s success spread, and attempts are now being made have it done to more eye patients and fully verify the extent of its effectiveness.
Call of the wild proves costly as Saudi Arabia takes aim at exotic pets
Thinking of taking your pet cheetah for a stroll? You could face an $8 million fine
Updated 23 May 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Whatever happened to taking your children to a pet shop to buy a small fish or canary as a pet? It seems those days are over, with a video of a young girl in Saudi Arabia taking her pet cheetah for a stroll.
The footage, which shows a girl aged about 10 struggling to control the big cat after letting it out of a car, sparked outrage and calls for action on social media.
To add to the confusion, the pet’s owner deliberately shared the video in defiance of National Center for Wildlife warnings against keeping wild animals, often referred to as exotic pets.
The authority has repeatedly refused to provide licenses for ownership of exotic pets, and warned that in coordination with the interior minister, owners of predatory animals could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment and fines of up to SR30 million ($7.9 million).
It is not the first time wild pets have been seen on the streets or in the backyards of Saudi homes.
Often the animals are smuggled into the Kingdom or secretly bred. Videos of lions appearing to playfully jump on their owners have been circulating for years.
Social media platforms, especially TikTok, are riddled with videos of lions, cheetahs and other wild animals being kept as pets.
With more Saudis ignoring the warnings and defying orders, authorities are reiterating that they do not issue permits for wild animals such as lions, tigers and bears. Jeddah residents were alarmed to discover alligators living and roaming freely near Al-Arbaeen lake, south of the city, after the reptiles outgrew their home and were dumped by their owner.
Homeowners living near the man-made lake called on the authorities to remove the creatures.
Last April, a 22-year-old Saudi man bled to death after being attacked by his pet lion.
In April 2019, the director of the Saudi Wildlife Authority licensing department, Bandar Al-Faleh, told Arab News that specific measures outlawed the keeping of animals such as big cats and wolves as pets. “There is no license to own predators,” he said.
Al-Faleh said that a royal decree prohibits the importation of these animals for personal use or commercial purposes. “Owning a predator is illegal,” he said. Saudi Arabia’s animal welfare laws stipulate that owners are responsible for the care and well-being of their animals, and must take precautions to ensure that pets suffer no harm, pain or suffering.
Owners also must provide appropriate facilities and living conditions for the animals.
“Wild animals belong in the wild,” said Loulwa Almarshad, a Saudi activist and volunteer with animal rescue organizations.
“It’s not right to trap animals this way and it’s unrealistic to domesticate them. Cheetahs are predators and, just like all big cats, they will follow their instincts and attack if they feel the need to — it’s part of their nature. This is animal cruelty.”
Almarshad has documented and reported cases of animal abuse for years, complaining to authorities about unacceptable commercial activities, and campaigning to stop vets operating on animals to reduce their threat level — by declawing or defanging big cats, for example.
“Unfortunately, this trend is not unique to the Kingdom — you see it everywhere, and some show these pets off as a sign of how much money they have,” she said.
“It’s only when something bad happens that they discard them, and often the animals are the victims of this form of abuse.”
The Kingdom has banned hunting and keeping wild animals as pets, and a 2018 law prohibited practices deemed harmful to animals, including declawing and tail docking.
With Saudi authorities vowing to remain vigilant and issue hefty fines to owners of predator animals, taking a pet cheetah for a stroll may become risky in more ways than one.
Travel health insurance for Saudis heading to world destinations
Ministry reports 1,142 new cases, 1,089 recoveries, 13 deaths
Updated 23 May 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Saudis are required to receive their travel health insurance 24 hours prior to their departure as part of recommendations by the Council of Cooperative Health Insurance (CCHI).
As the pandemic continues throughout the world, CCHI and the relevant authorities are providing additional protection for Saudis heading to international destinations.
The insurance will cover them for 30 days starting from their departure date and will cover any cost and healthcare required to recover from the virus.
However, the insurance does not cover mandatory quarantine in the countries that they are visiting.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 1,142 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infected cases in the Kingdom to 439,847.
The number of active cases seems to be fluctuating with the high number of recoveries. There are currently 8,815 active cases — of which 1,329 are critical, a decline by two in the past 24 hours. Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is holding steady at 96.3 percent.
A total of 336 cases were recorded in Riyadh, 250 in Makkah and 158 in the Eastern Province. Jouf was the region with the lowest case count with only six cases.
A total of 1,089 people have recovered from the virus, making a total of 423,795 recoveries in the Kingdom. The number of COVID-19 doses administered has gone up to nearly 12.8 million at a rate of 183,082 doses each day, and 36.7 percent of the population has received at least one vaccine dose so far.
The MoH has set up clinics as testing hubs, vaccine centers and treatment centers. Appointments can be made through the Sehhaty application.
The total number of PCR tests Saudi Arabia has conducted so far is 18,449,145, including 78,608 conducted in the past 24 hours.
A total of 13 deaths were reported on Saturday, meaning that 7,237 people have died from the virus.
Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad
The restoration of the historic downtown area has sparked debate among people who hold the city dear
Updated 23 May 2021
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Heritage districts around the world are known to be meeting points between past and present, and Jeddah’s historic old city is no different, as residents find common ground with past and future generations over a cup of coffee.
The city’s downtown area, known as Al-Balad to the locals, has numerous homes dating back 200 and even 300 years.
Even after years of expansion and modernizing in Jeddah, residents still enjoy the company of neighbors, friends and strangers as they sit in one of the many coffee houses spread across the city, including Al-Balad.
Bakr Swailem Bazhair 28, who was having coffee with friends at Layali Tarikhiya (Historical Nights) cafe, told Arab News: “We came here as children, now we are coming here on our own, and in the future I plan to come here with my children.”
He said that as youngsters they visited Al-Balad every year during Ramadan to appreciate its beauty.
“Even if we are modernizing, we still miss this, so from time to time we come here to celebrate our past and our origins.”
Historical Nights cafe was originally a house that was renovated when Talal Shalabi, its current owner saw its potential and turned it into a cafe.
Shalabi, an antiques collector, has up to 450 items from his personal collection on display at the cafe.
He told Arab News that his antique collection and coffee is a mix that keeps people interested and willing to return.
“Fifty percent of these items are extremely rare. I have a deep love for this place. Whenever I travel, I miss coming here, and if I am here, I need to come every day,” he said.
Shalabi enjoys seeing young people come into the cafe and marvel at the rich tradition contained within the walls.
“I feel like Al-Balad was hidden from people. Now, with the efforts made by the government, I have 25- to 35-year-old Saudi residents coming here telling me it’s their first time visiting this area.”
Shalabi persevered through the first year after opening the cafe, but promotional programs and tourism visas have helped the place gain popularity.
Unfortunately, the pandemic affected the business. “Before COVID-19 the whole area felt like an open museum where everything was traditional and old. You could see the people selling traditional food and snacks, along with clothes and so much more.”
Arwa Ahmed Saif, a 28-year-old Yemeni who works at the cafe, said that she has spent much of her life in Jeddah, adding: “The soul of Al-Balad cannot be changed. The fact that Al-Balad remains unchanged is amazing to me.”
The historic area, with its cafes, shops and exhibitions, is growing in popularity among a younger generation who can see the richness that waits to be explored.
Other cafes such as Cafe Magad, Ahl Al-Balad, Hekaya, Merkaz Al-Sham and Catch are also drawing crowds.
Amina Abdullah, a 23-year-old visitor, said: “Al-Balad is so full of life. Every season here is celebrated here, the environment is very friendly and I love coming here.”
Amirah Naseem, 18, cycles to Al-Balad every day to drink coffee and explore the alleyways. “I like to explore cafes, I like places that have a story and Al-Balad is just so full of stories.”
The restoration of the historic downtown area has sparked debate among people who hold the city dear.
Bazhair said: “Al-Balad is becoming more and more organized, especially in the past few years, and I think that it is a very good change, because it allows us to see it in a new light.”