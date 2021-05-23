You are here

  • Home
  • Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead

Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead

Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead
1 / 2
Close racing during the Monaco Grand Prix, which was won by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. (Reuters)
Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead
2 / 2
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cw8qq

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead

Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead
  • Verstappen displaced Lewis Hamilton at the top of the 2021 standings
  • Carlos Sainz for Ferrari took second with Lando Norris of McLaren completing the podium
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

MONACO: Max Verstappen capitalized on Ferrari pole-sitter Charles Leclerc’s cruel last-minute withdrawal to win Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix and go top of the drivers’ world championship for the first time.
Carlos Sainz for Ferrari took second with Lando Norris of McLaren completing the podium.
Red Bull’s Verstappen displaced Lewis Hamilton at the top of the 2021 standings after the Mercedes world champion finished in seventh.
The Dutch driver pitched up in the Principality trailing Hamilton by 14 points, and leaves it four points ahead.
“It’s so special to win. The first time for me on the podium here. It was all about looking after the tires. I was pretty much in control,” said Verstappen after taking the chequered flag waved by tennis superstar Serena Williams.
Hamilton had a low key weekend, qualifying in seventh and finishing in seventh.
His teammate Valtteri Bottas was in contention to pounce on any mistake by Verstappen.
But then his race came to an embarrassing end when a routine pitstop took a disastrous turn as a wheel refused to come off.
The Finn’s frustration will have been nothing to the heartache Leclerc suffered just before the start when he reported a gearbox problem on his Ferrari.
For the locally-born Leclerc it was a cruel end to his dream of winning his home grand prix.
“In the garage it was very difficult to feel ok, but I guess now I’m getting used to this feeling here unfortunately,” said Leclerc.
“I’ve never finished a race here — this year, I don’t start it. It’s a difficult one to take and I also feel for the team.”
His last minute absence was all the more unexpected as a couple of hours earlier Ferrari had announced repairs had been carried out without a grid penalty after Leclerc’s accident in qualifying 24 hours earlier.
For the 23-year-old it was just the latest misfortune at Monaco.
Despite his familiarity with the narrow, unforgiving street circuit his record at his home race remains bleak.
His ill luck at the Mediterranean jewel in F1’s crown had already resurfaced on Thursday after gearbox problems ruined his opening practice session.
From then on his fortunes flipped. He topped FP2, then qualified in pole for the first time since Mexico in 2019.
But his crash, which ended qualifying prematurely left him anxiously waiting for the all-clear from the mechanics working on his damaged car.
That came on Sunday morning, only for heartache to follow as he made his way around the circuit to the start when he came on the team radio reporting he had a problem, saying “No, no, no — the gearbox guys.”
Back in the pits Ferrari mechanics pounced on the car to see if anything could be done to even allow him to start from the pitlane.
When it became obvious that wasn’t possible, a dejected Leclerc emerged from his stricken car’s cockpit to head for the grid and the pre-race ceremonies, receiving a consoling hug from Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Leclerc’s absence will have come as a bitter disappointment to his supporters in the 7,500 crowd allowed to watch the race from the grandstands as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.
Verstappen inherited pole position which takes on greater significance in Monaco where overtaking opportunities are as rare as a royal flush at Monaco’s mythic Casino.
And so it proved with the Red Bull driver becoming the 12th winner from pole in the last 16 editions to enhance his claims as the main obstacle between Hamilton and a record eighth world title.
The F1 circus next heads to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku in two weeks’ time.

Topics: Monaco Grand Prix Max Verstappen

Related

Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen
Sport
Mercedes masterstroke in Spain helps Hamilton deny Verstappen
Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory
Sport
Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix for 97th career victory

Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama

Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago

Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama

Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
Updated 14 min 55 sec ago
LONDON: Liverpool and Chelsea seized the final two Champions League places in a dramatic end to the Premier League season on Sunday, leaving Leicester heartbroken for the second consecutive campaign.
With Manchester City already guaranteed a third title in four years and Manchester United certain to finish second, the focus was on the battle for the final two places in the top four.
Heading into the 38th and last round of fixtures, just one point separated Chelsea in third place from Leicester in fifth.
Two Sadio Mane goals gave Liverpool a 2-0 win at home to Crystal Palace while Thomas Tuchel’s side were indebted to a late Leicester collapse against Tottenham at the King Power Stadium.
Chelsea lost 2-1 at Aston Villa but were saved by the 4-2 defeat for Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners.
Jurgen Klopp’s men had to celebrate the club’s first league triumph for 30 years in an empty stadium last season and their Premier League title defense was blown off course by a series of long-term injuries to key players.
But they avoided the financial hit of missing out on Europe’s premier club competition by finding their form in the final months of the season, winning eight of their last 10 games to finish third.
“Outstanding, best I could’ve dreamt of — we wanted this feeling, this game, this atmosphere,” Klopp told the BBC.
“Finishing the season in third is incredible, I can’t believe it — credit to the boys. I can’t believe how it worked out in the last few weeks, incredible.”
Tuchel’s side were on the brink of missing out on a top-four finish, trailing at Villa Park as goals from Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi were followed by Ben Chilwell’s strike for Chelsea.
But in the end they were saved by the Leicester result and they finished fourth, meaning they can now focus on next weekend’s Champions League final against Manchester City knowing they are in the competition next season.
Tuchel admitted Chelsea had been “lucky” to qualify.
“We had enough chances,” he said. “We did not score, conceded two cheap goals and it was a defeat in the end. We are lucky to escape today.
“We did not hit the target, the last touch was not precise enough. It was a very strong last half an hour and we had two big chances to score. We fought, tried everything but forgot to score.”
Leicester were left to dwell on another agonizing near-miss, just a week after winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history.
The club, forced to settle for a Europa League spot, also missed out on the top four on the final day of last season when they were beaten by Manchester United.
Leicester ended with more days in the Premier League’s top four than any other side this season.
The Foxes appeared to be on the brink of a stunning end to the season after Jamie Vardy’s second goal from the penalty spot put them 2-1 in front but a Kasper Schmeichel own goal and two late Gareth Bale strikes made it 4-2 for Spurs.
West Ham also secured a Europa League spot by beating Southampton 3-0 while Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United had already been relegated.
Sergio Aguero scored two goals on his final appearance for Manchester City in their 5-0 romp against Everton after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Everton were overwhelmed on an emotional occasion, with City presented with the Premier League trophy and fans returning to the stadium after 14 months away due to coronavirus restrictions.
Only 10,000 were permitted inside the Etihad but the atmosphere they generated inspired the team and few left before the post-match ceremonies, which included tributes to Aguero.
Harry Kane won his third Golden Boot award, finishing one ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah on 23 goals after his strike in Tottenham’s win.

UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start

UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start

UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
  • Organizers welcomed female participants for the first time
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The 2021 edition of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup promises to be one of the most exciting to date following a first round at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena that saw top-class action from male and female athletes.
The cup, one of the most prestigious events in the season’s calendar, welcomed female participation for the first time across all categories, juveniles (under 16), youth (under 18) and adults (over 18).
“Female participation in jiu-jitsu has grown considerably in recent years, so it is right that they have the opportunity to test themselves and showcase their talents on a prestigious stage,” said Fahad Al-Shamsi, general secretary of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the championship organizers.
Day one of the championship belonged to the female athletes and it was the team from Al-Wahda Club that took the early lead in the three-round championship, topping the points table in the first division after round one, ahead of Al-Jazira Club and Al-Dhafra Club.
In the second division, Palms Sports Team 777 came out on top, leading Al-Ain Club, with Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club ranked third.
The star of the national team and Al-Ain, Wadima Al-Yafei, who competed in the adult category, said that having female athletes participate in one of the most important championships in the jiu-jitsu calendar provided the “perfect platform” to enhance their skills against strong competition.
“My teammates and I are doing our best to put Al-Ain Club on the podium when the championship concludes. I am glad I captured the win today to give us a good start to the championship,” she added.
In the youth category, Sharjah Self-Defense showed the strength of its burgeoning young female talent, taking first place ahead of Al-Ain and Palms Sports.
In the junior category, Al-Wahda youngsters joined their adult teammates by topping their points table, followed by Sharjah Self-Defense and Al-Dhafra in third. 
In the second group, Palms Sports led after round one, with Al-Jazira ranked second, and Al-Ain in third.
Day two was the men’s competition and, after an impressive first round in the adult category, Baniyas Club topped the first group, while Al-Wahda came in second and Al-Jazira was in third. 
In the second group, Al-Ain came first, Palms Sports ranked second, and Al-Dafrah ranked third.
“I consider my participation in the competition a form of national duty, with the symbol this championship stands for,” said Omar Al-Fadhli, national team and Palms Sports star, after winning in the adult category. “The championship brings out the best in me due to my strong desire to capture the victory. I was honored to win today and help my team to have a better chance to be on the podium at the end. Certainly, my participation at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship last month gave a great boost to my jiu-jitsu skills, with the opportunity to compete against the best talent in the world and learning new techniques.”
In the youth competition, the future looks bright for Baniyas with their under-18 talent claiming top spot ahead of their counterparts from Al-Ain and Al-Wahda.
In the junior category, Sharjah Self-Defense led Al-Ain and Palms Sports.
“We are thrilled by the high-level of competition we saw in the two days of the championship,” said Al-Shamsi. “The athletes know the importance of the championship for both the clubs and their careers. This year’s edition is special as we welcomed, for the first time, women across various categories. This step will surely help in boosting the skill levels of Emirati women on both the local and international mats.”

Topics: UAE Jiu-Jitsu

Related

The return of Mahdi Ali revives Shabab Al-Ahli glory as Dubai derby dominates UAE football
Sport
The return of Mahdi Ali revives Shabab Al-Ahli glory as Dubai derby dominates UAE football
Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai
Sport
Kanzy El-Dafrawy launches UAE’s first Squash Academy in Dubai

Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar

Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar

Prince William gets Extreme E masterclass in Scotland ahead of Ocean X Prix in Dakar
  • The second race of the new electric SUV series takes place in Senegal on May 29-30 and follows the season-launching Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia in April
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Prince William was given a masterclass in electric racing yesterday at Knockhill Racing Circuit, Scotland, thanks to Extreme E, the pioneering, purpose-driven series using sport to highlight global climate change issues.

The Duke of Cambridge was hosted by Extreme E CEO and Founder Alejandro Agag, a driving force behind the electric motorsport revolution; Adam Bond, CEO of AFC Energy, along with members of two of Extreme E’s British teams; George Imafidon, a junior engineer on Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team; and driver Catie Munnings, who races for the Andretti United team, who was on hand to show the prince how to get the best out of the series’ electric race vehicle.

Munnings was one of the stars of the Desert X Prix race in AlUla, Saudi Arabia — the first ever Extreme E event — where her heroics alongside partner Timmy Hansen ensured Andretti United finished third in the standing despite some major technical issues.

The test drive was organized ahead of the Ocean X Prix at Lac Rose in Dakar, Senegal on May 29-30, as well as COP 26, which takes place in Glasgow later this year, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting innovative projects in Scotland that aim to positively turn the dial on the climate emergency during Lord High Commissioner’s Week.

As well as understanding more about the series’ electrification, environment and equality background, the visit provided an opportunity for Prince William to take a look at Extreme E’s hydrogen fuel cell — created in collaboration with British-based AFC Energy — which charges its electric race fleet using zero-emission energy.

The AFC Energy fuel cell innovation is just one of a selection of technologies used by the series with the aim to run the most sustainable motorsport championship possible, and also fits with the spirit of the Earthshot Prize, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William in October 2020, which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair the planet over the next 10 years. 

Inspired by President Kennedy’s “moonshot,” the Earthshot Prize is based on five simple but ambitious “Earthshot” goals — to protect and restore nature, clean the air, revive the oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix the climate — which, if achieved by 2030, will repair the planet before irreversible damage occurs. Starting this autumn and every year until 2030, the Earthshot Prize will be awarded to five winners, one per Earthshot, whose innovative solutions make the most progress toward these goals to repair the planet.

Not only does the series have big climate crisis awareness ambitions, it is also the first motorsport series in the world to have a fully gender-equal sporting format, with it built into the rules that each team must field a male and a female driver. Both drivers compete a lap each in every race, as a driver switch is incorporated at the end of the first lap.

Topics: Extreme E Prince William

Related

Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
Sport
Extreme E leaders look back on AlUla race ahead of Ocean X Prix in Senegal
Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla
Sport
Extreme E partnership with TikTok draws in 18.5 million viewers for inaugural Desert E-Prix at AlUla

Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021

Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021

Emirati rider Salem Al-Ketbi crowned winner of Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021
  • Another rider from the UAE, Mansour Al-Farsi, finished second in Pisa San Rossore, Italy
Updated 23 May 2021
Arab News

Emirati equestrian champion Salem Al-Ketbi has been crowned winner of the Longines FEI Endurance World Championship 2021, which opened this weekend in Pisa San Rossore, Italy, the Emirates News Agency reported.

Adding to Al-Ketbi’s gold, another Emirati rider, Mansour Al-Farsi, claimed second spot and a silver podium finish, in a field of 80 celebrated international endurance riders from 32 nations.

The UAE has a long and successful track record in endurance sport, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum — vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai — crowned winner of the 2012 FEI World Endurance Championship for the individual and team categories in Suffolk, UK.

Taking part in Italy for the Emirates Knights team was Sheikh Hamid bin Dalmook Al-Maktoum, Abdullah Ghanem Al-Marri, Saeed Al-Owaisi, Al-Ketbi and Al-Farsi.

The team was also supported by Emirati diplomats who attended the race, including UAE Ambassador to Italy Omar Obaid Al-Shamsi and Secretary-General of the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri.

Related

Morocco desert stallion race pushes limits of endurance
Sport
Morocco desert stallion race pushes limits of endurance
Endurance race winners crowned at Al-Ula photos
Saudi Arabia
Endurance race winners crowned at Al-Ula

Mickelson seizes command at PGA in pursuit of historic win

Mickelson seizes command at PGA in pursuit of historic win
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

Mickelson seizes command at PGA in pursuit of historic win

Mickelson seizes command at PGA in pursuit of historic win
  • With a victory, Mickelson would break the major tournament age mark set by American Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship
Updated 23 May 2021
AFP

KIAWAH  ISLAND, USA: Fifty-year-old Phil Mickelson seized command Saturday at the PGA Championship, pulling to a four-stroke lead halfway into the third round as he tries to become golf’s oldest major winner.
The US left-hander birdied four of the first seven holes and made the turn at windy Kiawah Island after a four-under 32 on the front nine thanks to some sensational shotmaking.
Stunning approach shots in breezy conditions had Mickelson, who hasn’t managed a top-10 major finish since 2016, in a commanding position — and somewhat astonishing one — to claim a sixth major title.
With a victory, Mickelson would break the major tournament age mark set by American Julius Boros, who was 48 when he won the 1968 PGA Championship.
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace shared a distant second on 5-under with US four-time major winner Brooks Koepka on 4-under.
Mickelson, who shared the lead with 2010 British Open winner Oosthuizen at 5-under when the day began, took the lead alone when the South African missed a six-foot par putt at the opening hole.
Mickelson dropped his approach at the par-5 second hole within 15 feet of the cup and two-putted for birdie to stretch his lead, then fired from sand to inches from the cup at the third to reach 7-under and boost his edge to three shots.
When Mickelson sank a birdie putt from just inside 17 feet at the sixth, his lead was four strokes.
Matsuyama, Koepka and Grace followed with birdies to trim the margin.
But Mickelson answered at the par-5 seventh by leaving a 21-foot eagle putt on the edge of the cup before nudging the ball in for birdie to reach 9-under.
Mickelson holed a four-footer to par the par-3 eighth and got up and down from sand to par the ninth to stay there.
Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion who won his lone PGA in 2005, has not won a major since the 2013 British Open.
His most recent US PGA Tour victory came in 2019 at Pebble Beach, although he won twice in 2020 on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.
Winds direction switched Saturday on the punishing Ocean Course, the longest layout in major history at 7,876 yards.
After blowing from the east all week, breezes were from the south on Saturday, creating tricky crosswinds, and were set to come from the west on Sunday, making every weekend hole on the coastal layout an all-new test.
“It changes the dynamic of the course,” three-time major winner Jordan Spieth said. “You go from just trying to hold on from dear life the last four to, hey, maybe I can grab a couple.”
Mickelson, ranked 115th, is the oldest player to hold a share of the 36-hole PGA lead since Sam Snead at 54 in 1966.
He became only the sixth player since 1900 to lead majors in four different decades, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Snead, Ray Floyd and Gary Player.
Matsuyama made bogey at the third to fall back, but answered with back-to-back birdies and another at eight to reach 5-under.
The Japanese star seeks a rare major double, trying to become the first player to capture the opening half of a calendar Grand Slam since Spieth won the 2015 Masters and US Open.
Back-to-back birdies at seven and eight lifted Grace to 5-under alongside countryman Oosthuizen, who also birdied the eighth.
Koepka, seeking his third PGA title in four years, sandwiched birdies at the par-3 fifth and par-5 seventh around a bogey but closed the front nine with a bogey.
He’s playing through pain after undergoing right knee surgery in March.
Relatively calm conditions greeted early starters and Spieth, seeking a victory to complete a career Grand Slam, fired a four-under par 68 to finish on level par 216 alongside compatriot Rickie Fowler.
Three-time major winner Spieth snapped a four-year win drought last month.
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah, stumbled to a 74 to stand on 221.
The seventh-ranked Northern Ireland star, who snapped an 18-month win drought two weeks ago, has been 5-over on par-5 holes this week.
“I just haven’t played the par-5s well,” McIlroy said. “I need to do some other things better as well, but that certainly hasn’t happened.”
Sweden’s Alex Noren produced the first bogey-free round of the week, firing a 70 to stand on 219.

Topics: PGA Championship Phil Mickelson

Related

Mickelson mounts late-round rally to grab PGA lead
Sport
Mickelson mounts late-round rally to grab PGA lead
McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead
Sport
McIlroy fights back as Tringale, Oosthuizen share early PGA lead

Latest updates

Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead
Verstappen makes most of Leclerc’s Monaco misery to take championship lead
Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
Liverpool and Chelsea seal Champions League places in last-day drama
UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
UAE fighters get 2021 Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup off to flying start
Blinken: Saudi Arabia ‘engaged productively’ in trying to end Yemen war
Blinken: Saudi Arabia ‘engaged productively’ in trying to end Yemen war
Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour
Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.