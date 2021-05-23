You are here

  Who's Who: Dr. Abdullah Ayed Algarni, director general for research at KSA's Institute of Public Administration

Who’s Who: Dr. Abdullah Ayed Algarni, director general for research at KSA's Institute of Public Administration

Dr. Abdullah Ayed Algarni. (Supplied)
Dr. Abdullah Ayed Algarni. (Supplied)
Dr. Abdullah Ayed Algarni has been the director general of the research and studies center at the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) since April, where he is also, among numerous other roles, the head of the research committee and the head of the studies committee.
Algarni has a long track record of achievements in various leadership positions, training, consultation and research. Prior to his current roles, he held a number of other positions at IPA, including that of director of innovation and business development, director of applied studies, director of IT consulting and director of the IT training division.
He has also participated in some initiatives of the National Transformation Program 2020 as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
He was a member of a policy briefing for the T20 Group, which emanated from the G20 in 2020, and provided several consultations for public and private organizations.
Algarni received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Abdul Aziz University in 2005. Four years later, he gained a master’s degree in the same field of study from Western Michigan University in the US.
In 2016, he obtained his Ph.D. in information technology from Queensland University of Technology, Australia.
Algarni received the HDR High Achiever Award from Queensland in 2015, and 2016, he was awarded the university’s Outstanding Thesis Award for his Ph.D.
He also won the Faculty Excellence Award for scientific publication in 2018 and 2020 from IPA.
Algarni is a member of a number of international societies and has published more than 30 peer-reviewed research articles in top information systems journals and conferences. His current research interests are mainly in the area of information security and information systems.

Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry

Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry
Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry

Black fungus infection not a variant of COVID-19: Saudi health ministry
  • A total of 1,067 new cases were reported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 440,914
  • Ministry rejected claims that residents will not receive their second doses
Updated 24 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that no infections of “black fungus” have been detected in the Kingdom.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health spokesman, refuted claims that mucormycosis, a rare and potentially deadly infection also known as black fungus, was a variant of COVID-19 or had any affiliation with it. He said that the fungus was caused by a mold found in damp environments that caused respiratory tract infections but was not contagious.

Al-Aly said that Saudi health authorities were constantly following up on patients who had recovered from the disease. The fungus required a particular environment for it to infect patients who had poor immune responses. The causes of the infection were still unclear, he said.

Meanwhile, there has been a 74.59 percent rise in Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 cases over nearly six months, according to the MOH. Al-Aly said that the rise had been attributed to gatherings that violated precautionary measures and protocols.

“We’ve noticed the rise in cases which later fluctuated, a sign that they’re stabilizing, and we hope to see the curve begin to decline,” he said. “The higher the case count, the higher the rise in critical cases, and in some good news, we’ve noticed some stability as of late in critical cases and we hope that it continues to fluctuate and decline as a result of the stability.”

Al-Aly said that residents above the age of 60 can now register for their first or second COVID-19 vaccine doses through the MOH-approved app, Sehhaty, and request an appointment through the “priority” service where appointments for this specific demographic are available. Al-Aly said this group had a higher priority based on recommendations from health authorities.

FASTFACT

The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 440,914.

“Those above 60 years of age are exempt from receiving just one dose, they’ve been given the priority to receive both doses and we urge those who received just one dose to book an appointment to receive their second dose,” he said. Al-Aly refuted claims by those hesitant to receive the vaccine that finding appointments was difficult or complicated, or who had declined to receive it due to a belief that post-vaccine reactions could cause more health issues.

A total of 1,067 new cases were reported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 440,914.

There are currently 8,975 active cases, of which 1,344 are critical, and there has been an increase in critical cases, by 15, in the past 24 hours. Twelve deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 7,249.

A total of 322 cases were recorded in Makkah, 292 in Riyadh, 138 in the Eastern Province and 105 in Madinah. The least number of cases was recorded in Jouf with only three cases.

A total of 895 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 424,690.

The Kingdom’s recovery rate is holding steady at 96.3 percent.

A total of 77,269 PCR tests were conducted, meaning that more than 18 million tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic — and 12.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to date. Research is still being conducted on the use of different shots for the first and second doses, and the findings are yet to be released.

Al-Aly rejected claims that residents of the Kingdom would not receive their second doses. He said that those below the age of 60 would be given an appointment at a later date and the delay was due to the recommendation to vaccinate the largest proportion of the community with at least one dose to reach herd immunity.

Between 15,000 to 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are provided daily to beneficiaries spread across 15 centers in Makkah, and plans to raise the capacity by 50 percent are underway nationwide.

One of the largest outfits providing inoculations, the Umm Al-Qura University’s vaccine center, accommodates 8,000 beneficiaries, who receive doses at one of its 60 clinics, which are accessible 24 hours a day.

 

King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript

King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript
For hundreds of years, Arab and Muslim scholars specialized in science, art and literature and made discoveries that are still used to this day. Many of these scholars sought out rare finds and translated them into Arabic. (Photos/King Abdulaziz Public Library)
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript

King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript
  • Bin Jinni’s manuscript, which was copied in the ninth century, was written in Moroccan-Arabic calligraphy and is considered to be an important scientific, historical, and cultural reference
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The King Abdulaziz Public Library has revealed a rare manuscript dating back more than a thousand years that sheds light on the science of Arabic grammar.

“Al-Murib sharh kitab al-Qawafi lil-Akhfash” was written by Abu Al-Fath Othman bin Jinni Al-Mawsili and provides detailed explanations for one of the oldest manuscripts in Arabic grammar, “Al-Qawafi,” written by the linguist Al-Akhfash al-Akbar.

Bin Jinni's manuscript, which was copied in the ninth century, was written in Moroccan-Arabic calligraphy and is considered to be an important scientific, historical, and cultural reference, especially since its author was one of the most renowned specialists in linguistics, rhetoric, grammar, and morphology of his time.

The one-volume manuscript has 58 parchments made of goatskin, some of which needed treatment.

FASTFACT

‘Al-Murib sharh kitab Al-Qawafi lil-Akhfash’ was written by Abu Al-Fath Othman bin Jinni Al-Mawsili and provides detailed explanations for one of the oldest manuscripts in Arabic grammar, ‘Al-Qawafi,’ written by the linguist Al-Akhfash Al-Akbar.

It begins: “Masculine and masculine, feminine and feminine, foolish and foolish, etc. Hence the plural of one of them is similar to the plural of the other, so the plural of foolish is foolish, and lovelorn is lovelorn.”

It concludes: “We build our homes based on the standards of our enemies. We do not seek protection and we do not justify a deficiency, so is the poem if it was in contradiction to the rule and to the accustomed model, then it is called deficient and full of defects. Derivation was made and the book was fully completed with the grace and help of God Almighty, and may God’s Peace be Upon Prophet Muhammad, in Dhu Al-Hijjah H406.”

For hundreds of years, Arab and Muslim scholars specialized in science, art and literature and made discoveries that are still used to this day. Many of these scholars sought out rare finds and translated them into Arabic. (Photos/King Abdulaziz Public Library)

For hundreds of years, Arab and Muslim scholars specialized in science, art and literature and made discoveries that are still used to this day. Many of these scholars sought out rare finds and translated them into Arabic.

Bin Jinni wrote 50 books of poetry, rhetoric, and grammar, the most famous of which were his analyses of Abu al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi’s collection of poems, “Al-Khasais” (The Characteristics), “Al-Lama Fil-Arabiya” (Creativity in Arabic), “Sirr Sinaat Al-Irab” (Secret of the Grammar Profession), “Ilm Al-Aroud” (Prosody), “Al-Munsif” (The Fairer), and “Al-Tanbih fi Sharh Mushkilat Al-Hamasa” (Alert in Explaining Enthusiasm Problems).

He met Al-Mutanabbi in Aleppo in the court of Sayf Al-Dawla Al-Hamdani and in the court of Adhud Al-Dawla in Shiraz.

Al-Mutanabbi respected him and said: “This is a man whose worth is not known by many people.”

Whenever he was asked about matters related to grammar in his poetry he used to reply: “Ask our friend Abu Al-Fath.”

Bin Jinni was the first to analyze Al-Mutanabbi’s collection of poems, with Al-Mutanabbi telling people: “Ask bin Jinni for he knows my poetry more than I do.”

Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version

Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version
The program supports the strategic transformation initiatives of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2021
SPA

Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version

Saudization program Nitaqat gets overhaul with launch of 2nd version
  • Increasing the contribution of Saudis in private sector enterprises
Updated 24 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The second version of Nitaqat, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s (MHRSD) Saudization program, has been launched with a goal to provide 340,000 jobs by 2024.

The new Nitaqat program, one of the most important pillars of the MHRSD strategic transformation initiative, aims to balance the relationships between the number of employees and required localization rate by providing attractive job offers and increasing labor market efficiency.

The latest version of the Nitaqat program contains three new features.

The first is a localization plan with a clear and transparent vision for the next three years, with the aim of increasing the organizational stability of private sector institutions.

The second part of the updated program will use a linear formula that is properly associated with the number of employees at an institution, instead of current localization rates that rely on classifying institutions into certain and fixed sizes.

This aims at improving the balance between the number of employees and required localization rates for each institution.

NEWFEATURES

• The first is a localization plan with a clear and transparent vision for the next three years, with the aim of increasing the organizational stability of private sector institutions.

• The second part of the updated program will use a linear formula that is properly associated with the number of employees at an institution, instead of current localization rates that rely on classifying institutions into certain and fixed sizes.

The third update simplifies the design of the program and improves the client experience by merging activities with similar characteristics into 32 choices instead of 85.

The program was developed in partnership with public bodies and the private sector, which has been designated as a main partner in the ministry’s labor market decisions.

Nitaqat’s first version was launched in 2011 to encourage the localization of jobs and set a minimum wage for Saudis in the private sector. The program’s first step was increasing the minimum wage to SR3,000 ($800). It was later expanded to SR4,000 at the beginning of the second quarter this year.

Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss ties in Riyadh

Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss ties in Riyadh
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday received the UK minister of state for Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 24 May 2021
SPA

Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss ties in Riyadh

Saudi, UK foreign ministers discuss ties in Riyadh
  • During the meeting, the pair reviewed bilateral relations between the the Kingdom and the UK
Updated 24 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday received the UK minister of state for Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the pair reviewed bilateral relations between the the Kingdom and the UK, and developments of common interest on the regional and international levels.

The reception was attended by the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, the director general of the European Administration, Sultan bin Khuzaim, and the British ambassador to the Kingdom, Neil Crompton.

 

Supermoon to dazzle KSA skies

Supermoon to dazzle KSA skies
Updated 23 May 2021
SPA

Supermoon to dazzle KSA skies

Supermoon to dazzle KSA skies
  • The giant moon will reach the moment of completion at 2:14 p.m. Saudi time
Updated 23 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The closest giant full moon (supermoon) this year will be seen in the skies of the Kingdom and the Arab world on Wednesday.

It will coincide with a total eclipse for the first time in two and a half years, but the eclipse will not be seen in the Arab world because it will occur during the day.

Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said that a moon is described as a supermoon — whether a new moon or a full moon — when the distance between the center of the moon and the center of the earth is within 362,146 km. The scientific term for this moon is “perigee syzygy,” meaning that the moon reaches the nearest point to Earth.

The giant moon will reach the moment of completion at 2:14 p.m. Saudi time. It will be at a distance of 357,461 km after 9 hours and 24 minutes of its arrival at the perigee point. This synchronization will make its apparent size greater by about 14 percent and its illumination will be about 30 percent greater than the smallest full moon.

Abu Zahra said that the supermoon will rise after sunset from the southeastern horizon and will be orange due to the components of the atmosphere around the Earth, which will scatter the white light reflected from the moon. The colors of the blue spectrum will disperse and the colors of the red spectrum will remain. After the moon rises and moves further from the horizon, it will appear in its usual silver-white color.

He said that the supermoon is more “attractive” than the perigee. At the same time, he said, it gives the wrong impression that the supermoon will be much larger. In reality the supermoon does not appear to be larger than the normal full moon to the naked eye. Experienced observers, however, can spot the difference.

Abu Zahra explained that the supermoon will not have an effect on the globe except for on the tides. Every month on the day of a full moon, the Earth, the moon, and the sun are aligned, causing a wide tide. The high tide rises and falls more significantly on a supermoon night. And given that the full moon will be near the perigee, the tide will result in a phenomenon called a perihelion high tide.

“Given the limited influence of the supermoon, it will not affect the internal energy balance of our planet because the tides occur daily, so an increase in geological activity or unusual weather conditions is not expected,” he said.

