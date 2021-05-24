You are here

  Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

The British pop star was among many celebrities who posted pro-Palestinian messages online during the Israeli assault on Gaza. (Reuters/File)
The British pop star was among many celebrities who posted pro-Palestinian messages online during the Israeli assault on Gaza. (Reuters/File)
AP

  • The pop star rejected 'false and appalling' claims she had vilified Israel
  • Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages
NEW YORK: Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”
In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday’s newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.”
Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for. “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” she wrote.
Tensions increased in the Mideast since May 10, when Hamas militants in Gaza fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem. The barrage came after days of clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
A cease-fire was declared Friday. The 11-day war left more than 250 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Many celebrities have taken to social media to post pro-Palestinian messages, including the singer Zayn, Roger Waters, The Weeknd and Mark Ruffalo. Lipa is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s brother.

Topics: Dua Lipa Israel-Palestine Palestine

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab
British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab
  • Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the 'serious thrombotic episode' was linked to the AstraZeneca jab
NICOSIA: A 39-year-old British woman died in a Cypriot hospital after a blood clotting incident after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the official Cyprus News Agency said Monday.
Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the state health services, told CNA that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would investigate the death.
The woman, treated at Nicosia General Hospital’s intensive care unit, received the first dose of the vaccine on May 6 in the resort town of Paphos on the western coast of the Mediterranean island.
The woman, who was not named, suffered symptoms days later.
Cyprus health authorities have opened an investigation to see if the “serious thrombotic episode” was linked to the AstraZeneca jab.
Cypriot authorities are investigating another
Four other cases of “mild” blood clotting incidents – three of which occurred after an AstraZeneca shot and one after a Pfizer jab – are also being investigated by Cyprus.
Some countries have restricted or dropped AstraZeneca shots from national vaccine campaigns over very rare blood clots, though the EMA says the benefits outweigh the risks.
AstraZeneca is the backbone of the vaccination rollout in Cyprus, where family doctors also allowed to administer the jab to anybody aged over 20.
But many people booking online to get the vaccine have snubbed AstraZeneca and opted for other shots.
According to Our World in Data figures, Cyprus is ranked third in the European Union for vaccinations per population, administering 57.54 doses per 100 people.
Nearly 49 percent of Cyprus’ adult population has received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated.
Total infections since the pandemic in March 2020 started is 71,911 and 354 deaths.

Topics: Cyprus AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance
  • Aung San Suu Kyi had been charged with several criminal offenses, but her only previous court appearances had been by video link
BANGKOK: Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in court in person Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on Feb. 1, Myanmar media reported.
One of her lawyers, Min Min Soe, said by phone that Suu Kyi was able to meet with her defense team before her hearing began at a special court set up inside the city council building in Naypyitaw, the capital. The hearing’s purpose was procedural.
The lawyers also met with Win Myint, who was president in the government that Suu Kyi led as state counsellor, and a defendant on some of the same charges she faces.
Suu Kyi had been charged with several criminal offenses, but her only previous court appearances had been by video link, and she had not been allowed to meet in person with any of her lawyers.
Min Min Soe said Suu Kyi had a message for Myanmar’s people to the effect that her National League for Democracy party would stand by them.
“The main thing (she said) is that she always wishes good health and well-being for all the people, and she also said that since the NLD was founded for the people, the NLD will exist as long as the people exist,” said Min Min Soe said after the hearing.
“She looks fresh, healthy and full of confidence,” she added.
Monday’s hearing concerned several of the six charges Suu Kyi faces.
These are two counts of violating the Natural Disaster Management Law for violating COVID-19 pandemic restrictions during the 2020 election campaign; illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards’ use; unlicensed use of the radios; and spreading information that could cause public alarm or unrest.
The most serious charge that Suu Kyi faces is breaching the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which carries a penalty of up to 14 years’ imprisonment, but that is being handled by a separate court.
Suu Kyi’s supporters say the proceedings against her are politically motivated and meant to try to legitimize the military’s seizure of power and discredit her. If convicted of any of the offenses, she could be banned from running in the election that the junta has said it will hold within one or two years of its takeover.
The military ousted Suu Kyi’s government less than three months after her National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in a general election that would have given it a second five-year term in office. Before the start of democratic reforms a decade ago, Myanmar was ruled by the military for 50 years.
The junta claims it was justified in taking power because of alleged widespread electoral fraud, especially irregularities in the voting lists.
The Asian Network for Free Elections, a non-partisan poll watching organization, in a report issued last week rejected the military’s allegations of massive fraud, saying the results of last November’s voting were representative of the will of the people.
On Friday, however, the head of Myanmar’s military-appointed state election commission said his agency will consider whether to dissolve Suu Kyi’s former ruling party for alleged involvement in electoral fraud and whether those involved “should be punished as traitors.”
The junta has accused Suu Kyi of corruption and presented on state television what it said was evidence that she took bribes, but has so far only said it intends to pursue charges for that offense. Her lawyers dismiss the allegations.
Several cases are also pending against other senior members of Suu Kyi’s party in addition to Win Myint, the ousted president.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry on Monday warned the United States and South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan, after leaders of the two countries agreed last week to work together to seek peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“China brooks no foreign interference on the Taiwan issue,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Topics: China Taiwan South Korea foreign affairs politics

Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers

Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers

Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers
  • The disaster, in one of the most picturesque spots in northern Italy, raised questions anew about the quality and safety of Italy's transport infrastructure
ROME: Italy’s transport minister was heading Monday to the scene of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people when the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it pulled off the line and crashed to the ground.
The lone survivor of Sunday’s horrific incident, a 5-year-old Israeli boy living in Italy, remained hospitalized in Turin Monday with multiple broken bones.
Italian media identified all the other victims as residents of Italy.
The disaster, in one of the most picturesque spots in northern Italy — the Mottarone mountaintop overlooking Lake Maggiore and other lakes near Switzerland — raised questions anew about the quality and safety of Italy’s transport infrastructure.
Transport Minister Enrico Giovannini announced a commission of inquiry had already been formed to investigate the “technical and organizational causes” of the accident, while prosecutors will focus on any criminal blame. Giovannini was heading to the site Monday along with the civil protection chief to inspect the damage.
The transport ministry said a preliminary check of the cable line’s safety and maintenance record show that the whole lift structure underwent a renovation in August 2016, and that a maintenance check was performed in 2017.
Late last year, inspections were performed on the cables themselves, including magnetic inspections on the primary cables of the lift: the cable that pulls the cabin up the mountain, the support cable that holds the car and the rescue cables. In December another visual check was performed, the ministry said.
The mayor of Stresa, Marcella Severino, quoted witnesses as saying they heard a “loud hiss,” apparently when the lead cable snapped. She said the cabin reeled back down the line until it apparently hit a pylon and then plummeted to the ground. It rolled over two or three times before crashing into trees, she said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why a brake had not engaged.
Some of the bodies were thrown from the car and were found amid the trees, she said.
The funicular line is popular with tourists and locals alike to scale Mottarone, which reaches a height of 1,491 meters (4,900 feet) and overlooks several picturesque lakes and the surrounding Alps of Italy’s Piedmont region.
The mountain hosts a small amusement park, Alpyland, that has a children’s rollercoaster, and the area also has mountain bike paths and hiking trails.
It only reopened a few weeks ago after Italy’s wintertime coronavirus lockdowns lifted, and officials hypothesized that families were taking advantage of a sunny Sunday to visit the peak and take in the view.

Topics: Italy

Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Tokyo Olympics

Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Tokyo Olympics
Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Tokyo Olympics

Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Tokyo Olympics
  • There is growing protests and calls for canceling the Games set to start on July 23
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says vaccines are key to getting the infections under control
TOKYO: Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka on Monday as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Worries about public safety while many Japanese remain unvaccinated have prompted growing protests and calls for canceling the Games set to start on July 23.
Suga’s government has repeatedly expanded the area and duration of a virus state of emergency since late April and has made its virus-fighting measures stricter. Currently, Tokyo and 9 other areas that are home to 40 percent of the country’s population are under the emergency and further extension is deemed unavoidable.
With COVID-19 cases still persistently high, Suga now says vaccines are key to getting the infections under control. He has not made vaccinations conditional to holding the Olympics and has arranged for Pfizer to donate its vaccine for athletes through the International Olympic Committee, while trying to speed up Japan’s inoculation drive as anti-Olympic sentiment grows.
At the two mass inoculation centers staffed by Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, the aim is to inoculate up to 10,000 people per day in Tokyo and another 5,000 per day in Osaka for the next three months.
People inoculated at the centers on Monday were the first in Japan to receive doses from Moderna Inc., one of two foreign-developed vaccines Japan approved on Friday.
Previously Japan had used only Pfizer, and only about 2 percent of the population of 126 million has received the required two doses.
Japan began vaccinating health care workers in mid-February while sticking to a standard requirement of clinical testing inside Japan — a decision many experts said was statistically meaningless and only caused delay.
Vaccinations for the next group — the elderly, who are more likely to suffer serious COVID-19 effects — started in mid-April but has been slowed by bureaucratic bumbling including reservation procedures, unclear distribution plans and shortage of medical staff to give shots.
Completion of Japan-developed vaccines is still uncertain, but Japanese government officials hope the approvals Friday of Moderna and AstraZeneca will help speed up the rollout.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus 2020 Tokyo Olympics

