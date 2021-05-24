Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK

DUBAI: Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will launch direct flights from Kiev to the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah next month.
Starting June 25, the airline will operate two flights per week to the UAE’s northernmost emirate.
The partnership opens RAK to a key international market as travel restrictions continue to ease, the emirate’s Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said in a statement.
“Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energizing our aviation collaborations,” RAKTDA chief Raki Phillips said.
It is part of the emirate’s massive international tourism push which includes a $136 million investment plan involving a number of new attractions.
“By opening up a new travel option to the emirate, residents of Kiev and soon-to-be neighboring cities can enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway and the chance to relax, explore and experience bucket list attractions,” UIA CEO Evhen Dykhne said.
He said that the airline has received strong interest in the route which may increase in frequency over the summer.