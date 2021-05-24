You are here

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE's RAK

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK
The partnership opens RAK to a key international market as travel restrictions continue to ease. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK

Ukraine carrier to launch direct flights from Kiev to UAE’s RAK
  • Starting June 25, the airline will operate two flights per week via the northernmost emirate’s Ras al Khaimah International Airport
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will launch direct flights from Kiev to the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah next month.
Starting June 25, the airline will operate two flights per week to the UAE’s northernmost emirate.
The partnership opens RAK to a key international market as travel restrictions continue to ease, the emirate’s Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) said in a statement.
“Ukraine has emerged as a growing market for Ras Al Khaimah, with our partnership with Ukraine International Airlines demonstrating our resolve to restart tourism by re-energizing our aviation collaborations,” RAKTDA chief Raki Phillips said.
It is part of the emirate’s massive international tourism push which includes a $136 million investment plan involving a number of new attractions.
“By opening up a new travel option to the emirate, residents of Kiev and soon-to-be neighboring cities can enjoy a one-of-a-kind getaway and the chance to relax, explore and experience bucket list attractions,” UIA CEO Evhen Dykhne said.
He said that the airline has received strong interest in the route which may increase in frequency over the summer.

 

Topics: Ukraine Travel tourism RAK Ras Al Khaimah

Qatar First Banks snaps up another US HQ building

Qatar First Banks snaps up another US HQ building
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar First Banks snaps up another US HQ building

Qatar First Banks snaps up another US HQ building
  • The bank said it acquired the first phase of the CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Columbus
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Qatar First Bank (QFB) has acquired an office building in Ohio, its seventh US real estate purchase.

The bank said it acquired the first phase of the CoverMyMeds campus headquarters in Columbus. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The 218,000 square foot office building was completed this year and is fully leased to CoverMyMeds — a unit of McKesson Corporation. The medical company has a 10-year lease on the building.
“The acquisition of this trophy asset is a landmark deal for QFB and an architectural landmark as well for the city of Columbus,” said Alexandre Bernassau, QFB’s head of investment. “Like QFB’s other buildings, all of which serve as headquarters for their tenants, the McKesson Phase 1 corporate campus is a fantastic addition to the shariah-compliant real estate investment portfolio delivering stable cash flows and providing investors (and the Bank) with recurring dividends and an ideal balance between risks and rewards.”
It is the latest in a flurry of deals which has seen QFB also acquire the 90 North Campus (T-Mobile) building in Washington, the BSN Sports HQ building in Texas, The Grand 2 in Arizona, and Waterway Plaza I in Texas.
The QFB-acquired building will serve as the first phase of the corporate campus for CoverMyMeds, with the second phase planned to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Topics: Qatar banking

Art auction for Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen

Art auction for Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Art auction for Saudi Arabia's first robot citizen

Art auction for Saudi Arabia’s first robot citizen
  • A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with AI
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Art from Sophia the robot, who was granted Saudi citizenship in 2017, is to be auctioned.
A digital artwork by the Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics humanoid, in the form of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), is to be auctioned in the first sale of such pieces created jointly with artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reported.
NFTs, a digital signature saved on blockchain ledgers that allows anyone to verify the ownership and authenticity of items, have become the latest investment craze, with one artwork selling this month for nearly $70 million.
“I hope the people like my work, and the humans and I can collaborate in new and exciting ways going forward,” Sophia said in her studio, speaking in a flat voice.


She wore a silver-colored dress and held a pen.
Sophia starred at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh in 2017, had an amusing exchange with the host and gave a presentation that demonstrated her capacity for human expression.
She made global headlines when she was granted Saudi citizenship, making the Kingdom the first country in the world to offer its citizenship to a robot.
Sophia produced her art in collaboration with 31-year-old Italian digital artist Andrea Bonaceto, known for colorful portraits, some of which depict famous people, such as Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk.
Sophia’s art could be “a very, very important historical piece,” Pablo Fraile, an art collector based in Miami told Reuters.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Orascom Construction CEO expects better Q2 but inflation to persist

Orascom Construction CEO expects better Q2 but inflation to persist
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Orascom Construction CEO expects better Q2 but inflation to persist

Orascom Construction CEO expects better Q2 but inflation to persist
  • The performance of Belgian’s Besix Construction company was hampered by the pandemic in Europe
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Orascom Construction expects performance to improve in the second quarter despite persistent inflation that has forced up the price of building materials.
The performance of Belgian’s Besix Construction company, half-owned by Orascom, was hampered by the pandemic in Europe, CEO Osama Bishai told Al Arabiya.
Activity was also subdued because of the European winter but is expected to pick up in the second and third quarters as the industry gets going again, he said.
The construction boss also flagged the impact of rampant inflation that is already stoking price increases from timber to concrete.
“Supply chains will not be able to secure resources at the same time, and we will enter a bottleneck that will raise prices,” he said. “We advise all of our customers to speed up their decisions, so that we do not have a difficult year of inflation,” he added.
Last week Orascom Construction reported a 4.4 percent decrease in first quarter net profit to $23.9 million compared to a year earlier.

Topics: Orascom construction

Saudi Arabia to receive first wheat import from Australia

Saudi Arabia to receive first wheat import from Australia
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to receive first wheat import from Australia

Saudi Arabia to receive first wheat import from Australia
  • 60,000 ton shipment set off from Australia on Sunday
  • Kingdom has a tender to buy 355,000 tons of wheat
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to receive its first wheat imports from Australia next month, as the Kingdom seeks to expand its sources of foreign food supplies.
The Saudi Agricultural Investment and Animal Production Company (SALIK) said the shipment of 60,000 tons set off from Kembla port in Australia on Sunday.
The transaction is part of the General Grain Corporation’s tender to purchase 355,000 tons of wheat.
Supply chain disruptions related to the pandemic have accelerated efforts by regional economies to boost their food security.
Aside from importing from other countries, the Gulf has been leveraging agricultural technology to increase domestic food supply.

Topics: #wheat #saudi #foodsecurity

UAE free zones could still attract smaller firms despite new law, says Moody’s

UAE free zones could still attract smaller firms despite new law, says Moody’s
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

UAE free zones could still attract smaller firms despite new law, says Moody's

UAE free zones could still attract smaller firms despite new law, says Moody’s
  • The law, which comes into effect from June 1, allows full ownership for foreign investors
Updated 24 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE free zones may still attract smaller businesses despite new rules allowing foreigners to start a company without an Emirati shareholder, said a Moody’s analyst.
The law, which comes into effect from June 1, allows full ownership for foreign investors. Before this was only possible in dedicated business parks known as free zones.
The change has created uncertainty over the future role of such free zones as the country ramps up efforts to boost investment amid fierce regional competition to attract foreign companies.
“The removal of the foreign ownership limits for on-shore businesses reduces one of the major competitive advantages of free zones over on-shore investment,” Thaddeus Best, an analyst at Moody’s Sovereign Risk Group, told Arab News. ”However, the new FDI law still generally requires higher minimum capitalization levels for onshore businesses compared to the free zones. As such, free zones will still be more attractive for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSMEs), while the larger multinationals (that the new FDI law aims to attract) will now be able to invest onshore with no foreign ownership restrictions.”
Some UAE free zones are already shifting focus amid the latest regulatory upheaval in the sector.
Last week the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) said it was targeting the cryptocurrency sector with companies trading with crypto assets now allowed to obtain a business license at DAFZA.
Other free zones in the country, some of which are home to thousands of employees and major international occupiers, may now also need to target new sectors.
“Undoubtedly there will be more competition for the free zones as a result of the law but the lower capitalization requirements will keep their proposition attractive for many companies, particularly smaller ones,” added Best.
The World Free Zones Organization did not respond to requests for comment.

Topics: UAE Dubai

