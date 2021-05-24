UAE records 1,512 new COVID-19 infections, 3 deaths

You are here

Three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,654. (File/AFP)
  The total number of infections in the country now stands at 557,619
  The UAE has confirmed 1,481 recoveries
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,512 new coronavirus cases after conducting 178,521 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 557,619, since the pandemic began the health ministry said.
It added that three people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,654.
The UAE has also confirmed 1,481 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 537,531.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 12,165,848.

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle
A Yemeni health worker receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Yemen's third city of Taez, on April 21, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle

Yemen resumes vaccination campaign as supplies dwindle
  • Turnout surges at health centers following Saudi vaccine travel requirement
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Hundreds of Yemenis thronged to health facilities across government-controlled areas to receive COVID-19 vaccines on Monday as the country resumed its campaign to inoculate thousands of vulnerable people.

Shortly after receiving 360,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yemen in April kicked off a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, targeting health workers, the elderly and people with serious diseases.

The campaign was paused for several weeks due to poor turnout from the targeted groups, prompting health officials to consider opening vaccinations to the public at large.

But this week, health facilities saw unprecedented visits after Saudi Arabia made it mandatory for travelers from Yemen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination before crossing into the Kingdom.

Long queues of people seeking inoculation were seen on Monday outside hospitals and makeshift health centers in the southern cities of Aden, Taiz, Shabwa, Abyan, Lahj and Hadramout. Some health facilities closed doors after entire vaccine stocks were depleted, while others sent urgent appeals for more doses.

The provincial office of the ministry of health in Marib asked travelers to receive jabs at other facilities outside the province after it ran out of vaccines.

According to the official news agency SABA, Qasem Buhaibeh, Yemen’s health minister, said that Marib ran out of doses after health centers close to the Al-Wadiah border crossing with Saudi Arabia vaccinated 3,287 people in just two days.

The health ministry set up two new medical points to meet the surge in demand for vaccines from Yemenis looking to travel to the Kingdom, he added.

Health facilities in the densely populated city of Taiz also reported similar turnouts, with authorities warning that the 70,000 doses in the city “might be gone within a week.”

Dr. Ahmed Mansour, a health official in Taiz, told Arab News: “The number of people is big and our stock will last for one week. We have sent a request for 100,000 more doses.”

He urged the country’s health ministry to urgently dispatch further doses along with the salaries of health workers who are battling the virus and sudden influx of people seeking vaccines.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia have blocked the distribution of vaccines in areas under their control, which prompted the Yemeni government to urge health workers in Sanaa and other northern areas to head to southern provinces to receive the jab.

Mansour said that dozens of health workers have “secretly” received COVID-19 vaccines at health centers in Taiz since April.

“They came from Sanaa and Ibb. The Houthis neither offer health workers the vaccine nor allow them to travel to government areas to get it,” Mansour added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Houthis have refused to disclose the true number of coronavirus deaths in territories under their control, and have blocked attempts by local and international organizations to investigate the crisis.

Dropping cases

The Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee and health officials who spoke to Arab News on Monday said that the number of daily recorded cases and patient admissions in intensive care units has dropped since the beginning of this month, after figures peaked in April.

On Sunday, the government’s committee reported nine new cases, three deaths, and 44 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases in government-controlled areas to 6,658, including 1,307 deaths and 3,245 recoveries.

Dr. Farooq Q. Naji, director of a COVID-19 treatment center in Aden, told Arab News that daily admissions to the center fell from 80 cases on April 23 to 36 cases on May 17.

Following the drop in infection rates, thousands of university students on Monday headed back to classes amid warnings against violating health guidelines, including compulsory mask wearing.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge

Bahrain announces record COVID-19 deaths as cases surge
  • At least 24 deaths announced Monday
  • New travel restrictions announced as new daily cases above 3,000
Updated 55 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain announced on Monday 24 deaths from COVID-19 - the highest figure since the pandemic began.

The number of cases in the kingdom has increased sharply during May, with 3,177 new infections reported on Sunday.

The latest victims were aged between 33 and 72 and included both expatriates and Bahraini nationals.

The kingdom has announced a number of measures to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Travelers from “red-list” countries including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were banned from entering the country from Monday. Citizens and residents are exempt but need to present a PCR test before travel and quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Quarantine was also reintroduced for arrivals from all other countries if the traveler has not been vaccinated.

Last week, the kingdom introduced restrictions for public places for those who have not been vaccinated.
The increase in cases has been blamed on large gatherings during Ramadan and Eid.

Topics: coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 Bahrain

Yemeni army intercepts two Houthi drones, causing civilian casualties

The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Yemeni army intercepts two Houthi drones, causing civilian casualties

The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Yemeni army said it shot down two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, causing civilian casualties.
Developing...

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 

Egyptian minister hopes on-hold dam talks will resume soon 
  • Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process
  • Abdel-Aty also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process
Updated 24 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian minister said he hoped that talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which are currently on hold, would resume soon.

Ethiopia began work on the dam in 2011. Egypt fears the GERD will threaten its water supply from the Nile, while Sudan is concerned about the dam’s safety and its own water flow.

Talks between the three countries over the filling and operation of the dam have come to a halt.

Egypt’s Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel-Aty said he hoped the talks would resume soon and that there would be a speedy negotiation process.

But he also stressed that Egypt would not accept unilateral illegal behavior in the waters of the Nile, saying there would be a “water shock” if Ethiopia started the second filling process.

“It is simply like someone who earns an income of EGP100 ($6.40) per month and then gets levied taxes that amount to EGP27. This represents a shock to the employee, which is exactly the case of the second filling. This shock will be estimated at 27 percent of the water share reaching the downstream countries.”

He added that Egypt’s water consumption reached 80 billion cubic meters on an annual basis and needed to reach 114 billion cubic meters.

“There is no country in Africa that reuses water like Egypt, and we reuse water at least four times.”

There was intense diplomatic activity earlier this month, with Jeffrey Feltman, US envoy to the Horn of Africa, and Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the current session of the African Union, holding talks in an effort to reach a settlement.

Abdel-Aty said the US envoy had listened to all stakeholders but had yet to make a proposal.

Egypt and Sudan are calling for a binding and comprehensive deal that guarantees the rights and interests of all three countries.

Topics: Egypt Sudan Ethiopia Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief

Veteran Mossad operative named Israeli spy agency’s new chief
  • David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad's deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month
  • Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad's helm
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM: A veteran Mossad operative, who Israeli media said specialized in recruiting agents to work against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, was named on Monday as the Israeli intelligence agency’s new chief.
David Barnea, 56, and currently the Mossad’s deputy director, will replace Joseph (Yossi) Cohen, early next month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Cohen is stepping down after more than five years at the Mossad’s helm, during which he was closely involved in Israel’s outreach to Gulf Arab states that resulted in peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year.
Barnea joined the Mossad in 1996, serving as a case officer. From 2013 until his appointment in 2019 to the Mossad’s number two post, he commanded its Tzomet division, which Israeli media reports said recruits and runs agents.
The Haaretz newspaper said that as Tzomet’s commander, Barnea was responsible for enlisting operatives against the Mossad’s top priority targets, Iran and Hezbollah.
Iran has accused the Mossad of being behind the assassinations of nuclear scientists and military commanders as well as sabotage at uranium enrichment facilities that Israel alleges are part of a program aimed at producing atomic weapons.
Tehran denies it is seeking to build nuclear arms.
Barnea’s name and position in the Mossad could not be reported in Israel under military censorship rules until the announcement from the prime minister’s office of his new appointment.

Topics: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mossad David Barnea

