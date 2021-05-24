You are here

  • Home
  • Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
Short Url

https://arab.news/jgahr

Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO

Bitcoin not for us, says HSBC CEO
  • Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year’s high
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital coins as an investment to customers, because they are too volatile and lack transparency, its CEO Noel Quinn told Reuters.

Europe’s biggest bank’s stance on cryptocurrencies comes as the world’s biggest and best-known, Bitcoin, has tumbled nearly 50 percent from the year’s high, after China cracked down on mining the currency and prominent advocate Elon Musk tempered his support.

HSBC’s stance also contrasts with rival banks such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters in March reported had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk.

“Given the volatility we are not into bitcoin as an asset class, if our clients want to be there then of course they are, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” Quinn said.

“For similar reasons we’re not rushing into stablecoins,” he said, referring to the digital currencies that seek to avoid the volatility associated with typical cryptocurrencies by pegging their value to assets such as the US dollar.

Bitcoin traded at $34,464 on Monday, down nearly 50 percent in just 40 days from its year high of $64,895 on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after the billionaire Tesla Chief Executive and cryptocurrency backer Musk reversed his stance on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment.

China, which is central to HSBC’s growth strategy, said last Tuesday that it had banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

Reuters reported in April that HSBC had banned customers in its online share trading platform from buying shares in bitcoin-backed MicroStrategy, saying in a message to clients that it would not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to virtual currencies.

Quinn said his skeptical stance on cryptocurrencies partly arose from the difficulty of assessing the transparency of who owns them, as well as problems with their ready convertibility into fiat money.

“I view Bitcoin as more of an asset class than a payments vehicle, with very difficult questions about how to value it on the balance sheet of clients because it is so volatile,” he said.

“Then you get to stablecoins which do have some reserve backing behind them to address the stored value concerns, but it depends on who the sponsoring organization is plus the structure and accessibility of the reserve.”

The soaring popularity of cryptocurrencies has posed a problem for mainstream banks in recent years, as they try to balance catering to clients’ interest with their own regulatory obligations to understand the source of their customers’ wealth.

HSBC’s stance against offering cryptocurrencies as an asset class marks it out against European rivals such as UBS, which is exploring ways to offering them as an investment product according to media reports earlier this month.

Topics: bitcoin HSBC

Related

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
Bitcoin tumbles to almost $30,000 on China warning
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tumbles to almost $30,000 on China warning

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
Updated 24 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes

Flydubai adds Greek islands Santorini and Mykonos to seasonal routes
  • Dubai based airline to offer three flights a week to the islands
  • Additional summer getaways come as airlines try to start boosting passenger numbers decimated by pandemic
Updated 24 May 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: UAE airline flydubai has added the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos to its list of direct summer international routes.

The airline’s seasonal expansion comes as more countries open borders for travel and welcome tourists.

The routes will allowing more travelers from Dubai direct access to the Greek islands as a summer getaway.

The Dubai  based airline will conduct three flights a week to Mykonos and Santorini from June 18 to Sept. 29. 

The addition of these two flights brings the airline's seasonal routes to six destinations including Bodrum and Trabzon in Turkey, Batumi in Georgia and Tivat in Montenegro.

“Demand for travel has started to increase as more countries gradually lift restrictions on international travel,” flydubai CEO Ghaith Al-Ghaith said. “The UAE has recently added Bahrain, Greece and Serbia to the safe travel list, which has encouraged more people to start planning their summer holidays. Mykonos and Santorini will be popular choices for travel from the UAE and GCC.”

The UAE and Greece have agreed that travelers between the two countries will not have to quarantine if they have been vaccinated.

Emirates airline and flydubai will codeshare the new routes.

Topics: Flydubai Dubai UAE Greece Mykonos Santorini

Related

Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Business & Economy
Flydubai reports $194m full year loss
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight
Business & Economy
Flydubai launches first scheduled Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Saudi-listed companies see total profits surge 44 percent in Q1 2021

Saudi-listed companies see total profits surge 44 percent in Q1 2021
Updated 24 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

Saudi-listed companies see total profits surge 44 percent in Q1 2021

Saudi-listed companies see total profits surge 44 percent in Q1 2021
  • Return to normality after COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil price and demand helped rebound
Updated 24 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Companies listed on the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul) reported a 44 percent year-on-year increase in aggregate net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, after declining for eight quarters, according to a report by financial data platform Argaam.

The listed firm reported total net profit was SR107.88 billion ($28.77 billion) compared to SR74.86 billion achieved during the same period in 2020.

One of the key reasons behind the increase was the accelerated return to normal life after partial or complete lockdown as part of measures implemented during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, economist and financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz explained to Arab News.

“The energy and the banking sectors have helped in pushing the total market profitability upward,” Hafiz said, noting that the two prime sectors’ profit grew by 28 and 20 percent respectively in Q1 2021 compared to the same period last year.

In general, energy firms accounted for 74 percent of the total aggregate profit for listed companies in Q1 2021, reporting a 28 percent profit rise year-on-year to SR79.32 billion.

Hafiz said that Saudi Aramco had contributed positively to the total profits of the listed companies due to its 24 percent profit growth of SR78.59 billion this year, compared to SR65.63 billion in the same period in 2020.

FASTFACTS

• The listed firm reported total net profit was SR107.88 billion ($28.77 billion) compared to SR74.86 billion achieved during the same period in 2020.

• One of the key reasons behind the increase was the accelerated return to normal life after partial or complete lockdown as part of measures implemented during the coronavirus disease pandemic, analyst explains.

“This is due to the improvement in the oil prices and the demand as well,” Hafiz said. “Also, the consolidated SABIC financial results have helped improve Aramco’s overall financial results.”

SABIC reported SR4.86 billion net profit in Q1 2021, supported by a 24 percent year-on-year rise in revenue, as average selling product prices increased.

The Argaam report also highlighted that the materials and public utilities sectors turned profitable this year, from losses in Q1 of 2020.

Excluding Saudi Aramco’s financial results, the first quarter’s combined earnings this year show a surge of 159 percent to SR29.29 billion, from SR11.33 billion in Q1 2020.

In the first quarter of this year, 65 companies reported a rise in profits compared to the same period in 2020, while 23 firms turned to profit after reporting losses in Q1 2020.

However, 42 companies posted a drop in earnings, compared to Q1 2020, while 43 firms also posted losses in Q1 2021, including 12 that slipped into the red.

With the net profit of Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) at SR761.2 million, the materials sector contributed 9 percent to the market’s total combined earnings, with SR9.64 billion in total profit, compared to losses of SR626.9 last year.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Saudi companies

Related

Surge in demand for companies looking to set up in KSA
Business & Economy
Surge in demand for companies looking to set up in KSA
Saudi cement companies post $237.9m net profit in Q1 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi cement companies post $237.9m net profit in Q1 2021

Ramadan hotel occupancy rebounds close to pre-pandemic levels

Ramadan hotel occupancy rebounds close to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 24 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

Ramadan hotel occupancy rebounds close to pre-pandemic levels

Ramadan hotel occupancy rebounds close to pre-pandemic levels
  • Research found that the Kingdom’s expected 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years was the highest among the 50 most populated countries
Updated 24 May 2021
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The Middle East’s hotel occupancy rates approached 2019 levels during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr this year, according to data from the hotel management analytics firm STR.

The report highlighted near-normal occupancy levels in the region during the holy month, helping key markets outperform global peers.

Hotels in Alkhobar city, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, reported the highest average occupancy level in the Kingdom with 63.5 percent.

On the country’s west coast, Jeddah’s occupancy levels dropped during the last week of Ramadan but climbed back during Eid to 58.6 percent. With the return of Umrah this year for vaccinated or COVID-recovered pilgrims only, Makkah’s hotel industry showed improved performance, although it remains below its full capacity due to safety measures and the suspension of overseas pilgrims.

Makkah’s market of over 42,000 hotel rooms showed nearly 35 percent occupancy during Ramadan this year compared to less than 20 percent in 2020, and above 80 percent in 2019.

Regionally, Eid occupancy rates varied across key markets.

Normally, leisure markets like Jeddah, Dubai, and Sharjah would report high occupancy during holiday periods, while business-based capital markets like Riyadh, Kuwait City, and Doha host fewer travelers. During the peak week this year, Sharjah enjoyed an average occupancy rate of 67 percent, followed by Doha (65.5 percent), Abu Dhabi (63.6 percent) and Dubai (60 percent).

A separate global STR report from March said that Saudi Arabia had the world’s biggest hotel pipeline.

The research found that the Kingdom’s expected 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years was the highest among the 50 most populated countries.

“Saudi Arabia’s growth aspirations, along with the strength of other Middle East hospitality markets such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is further validation that the region continues to emerge as a global tourist destination,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s regional director. “Such growth is a testament to the strength and prospectus of the nation’s strong cultural and economic resources.”

STR data shows 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline.

Of the total, 16,965 are scheduled to come online during 2021.

While a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s pipeline activity is concentrated in Makkah, with 28,052 rooms under development, several other sub-markets across the country are expected to increase hotel supply by 50 percent or more.

Topics: Ramadan hotels Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudis and expatriates used to spend the last 10 days of the holy month in Makkah for worship, but many of them put the habit on hold since the pandemic started. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
Occupancy rate of Makkah hotels sees over 30% rise in second half of Ramadan
Jeddah hotel occupancy falls amid rising supply
Business & Economy
Jeddah hotel occupancy falls amid rising supply

Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah

Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah
Updated 24 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah

Startup of the Week: By Zikir; A classy twist to your Subhah
  • For the entrepreneur, the main challenge was deciding on the pricing
Updated 24 May 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Twenty-five-year-old student Abdullah Al-Aidroos came up with the idea for “By Zikir” because he wanted to be able to give gifts that represented his religion and tradition but were also unique.

“I believe that this is a better gift to give to your loved ones; instead of things that are widely found in the market,” he told Arab News.

“By Zikir” is a startup that sells Subhah (beads that are used to keep count while saying prayers). These beads are a part of the Islamic tradition and are often carried in a pocket or a bag. In Al-Aidroos’s opinion, gifts are meant to be individual and that was the main driver behind setting up of his business.

“When I was sure that this was the path I wanted to pursue, I traveled to Egypt and then to Turkey to research the art of making Subhas,” the entrepreneur said. “I bought the raw material from those countries and brought it back to Makkah to design them.”

He said that his friends and family pushed him to start the business officially and gave him a lot of encouragement. A key element of the products he designs is their individuality. “I feel like a part of the maker’s soul becomes a part of the product, since they treat it with care and respect, and I think this gives a personality to the product.”

For the entrepreneur, the main challenge was deciding on the pricing. He explained that Subhah are widely sold and can be purchased at a low price. “Whereas, we worked very hard on our products, they are handmade, and the quality was very high, so the prices were higher as well,” he said.

One of the achievement Al-Aidroos is most proud of from his entrepreneurial journey is how quickly he learnt the basics of running a business. “The budgeting, manufacturing, shipping the raw materials and selling the product took me six months to learn and get used to.”

Long-term, Al-Aidroos hopes to export his products internationally.

Topics: Start-up of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Tebr Jewelry; Each piece made with the utmost care
Lifestyle
Startup of the Week: Tebr Jewelry; Each piece made with the utmost care
Startup of the Week: Alia’s Touch; Combination of classic, modern clothing design
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Alia’s Touch; Combination of classic, modern clothing design

IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis

IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis

IATA’s Walsh says airline industry will be smaller after crisis
  • Global travel demand likely to return to normality in 2024
Updated 24 May 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The head of global airline body IATA expects the industry to emerge from the coronavirus crisis smaller and more cautious, doubting airlines will try to expand through acquisitions.

The airline industry has been crippled by the pandemic, which continues to leave many aircraft around the world grounded or flying near-empty as demand limps toward a recovery.

“It will be a smaller industry. We are not going to recover all the capacity,” International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General, Willie Walsh, said in a pre-recorded online interview broadcast on Monday. He cited the swathes of aircraft retired and employees laid off or placed on furlough. “It will be a more cautious industry. I don’t expect to see M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity, principally because people will be guarded about the cash they have.”

Walsh, the former CEO of British Airways-owner IAG, said spending “valuable cash resources” would be “too risky” but he believed there would be consolidation through airlines shrinking their operations  and some failing.

“It’s going to take airlines time to repair their balance sheets.”

IATA has forecast global travel demand to return to 2019, pre-pandemic levels in 2024.

Topics: IATA Willie Walsh

Related

IATA predicts Middle East airline losses of $4.2 billion in 2021
Business & Economy
IATA predicts Middle East airline losses of $4.2 billion in 2021
Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA
Business & Economy
Middle East airlines post losses of $7.1bn in 2020 — IATA

Latest updates

Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Saudi deputy defense minister receives head of US Central Command
Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution
Saudi father pardons son’s killer minutes before execution
WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute ‘hesitancy’ claims
WHO cites vaccine rollout to refute ‘hesitancy’ claims
KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
KSRelief launches medical campaign to combat blindness in Sudan
What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More
What We Are Reading Today: The Molecule of More

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.