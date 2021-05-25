You are here

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner

Suez Canal Authority says door still open to negotiation with container ship owner
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago

CAIRO: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Tuesday it was still open to negotiating with the owners of a giant container ship which blocked traffic in the waterway for six days in March despite an ongoing litigation process in an Egyptian court.
The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

On Sunday the court rejected a claim by Shoei Kisen, the Japanese owners of the vessel, to have the vessel released from detention.
The SCA is seeking compensation of $916 million for the disruption suffered but said on Tuesday it would be willing to accept a reduced sum of $550 million, including a $200 million deposit paid to secure the ship’s release and the remaining amount payable through letters of credit.
“The Authority has continued dealing with the situation with complete flexibility during the negotiation procedures with the ship’s owner to maintain the long relationship with it as one of our most important customers...,” the SCA said in a statement.
This flexibility also explains “the continuation of negotiations despite the ongoing litigation procedures to reach an agreement that suits all parties,” it added.
The statement echoed comments by SCA chairman Osama Rabie who also told Egyptian state television on Monday that the Shoei Kisen had only offered $150 million in compensation.
Rabie said investigations into how the ship became stranded in the first place had placed responsibility on the ship’s captain alone, rebutting arguments from the owner’s legal team that blamed the SCA for allowing the ship to sail in bad weather.
Twelve ships sailed through the southern section of the Suez Canal on that day despite the weather, the statement said.

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project
Updated 8 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project

Sky Abu Dhabi aims for $100m sales at Egyptian project
  • The company’s project in the New Administrative Capital is located on 23 feddans (23.87 acres) in the R8 area
Updated 8 min 7 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, a subsidiary of the UAE-based Diamond Group, was aiming to achieve sales this year of around 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($100 million) at its residential project in the New Administrative Capital, according to a senior company executive.

Mustafa Salah, chief executive officer of the commercial sector at Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, said the property firm had made EGP700 million in contractual sales from the project so far, of which EGP250 million had been invested this year.

The company’s project in the New Administrative Capital is located on 23 feddans (23.87 acres) in the R8 area and includes 1,000 housing units with a total investment of EGP4 billion.

Abdelrahman Agamy, CEO of Diamond Group and Sky Abu Dhabi Developments, said that the firm planned to invest EGP15 billion in the Egyptian market within two years, adding that it was studying new investment opportunities in the New Administrative Capital in light of demand for its existing project.

It was also looking at potential investment opportunities on Egypt’s northern coast and in east Cairo, with land areas ranging from 50 to 100 feddans.

The Diamond Group was established in 1978 and has a portfolio of around 17 projects in the UAE valued at around $1 billion.

Topics: Abu Dhabi real estate Sky Abu Dhabi

Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators

Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators

Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators
  • It comes as Saudi Arabia looks to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time
Updated 53 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Cruise Saudi is set to double its team in the coming months as it prepares to attract more operators to the Kingdom.
It comes as Saudi Arabia looks to develop a thriving cruise sector to showcase its top tourist attractions for the first time.
It also follows the recent announcement that MSC Cruises will become the first operator to home port in Jeddah this year.
Mark Robinson, chief commercial and operations officer at Cruise Saudi told an online panel at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai that the company could soon make further cruise operator announcements as it hired more staff at its Jeddah base.
“MSC was the first one but stand by, there will be other ships down in the Red Sea this winter,” he said. “We will be a one stop shop for the cruise lines liaising with the government in terms of cruise visas, port services and shore excursion providers.”
Robinson, who is this week in Miami meeting with cruise industry companies, said the company’s 40-strong team would grow to 95 by the end of the third-quarter of 2021.
PIF launched Cruise Saudi in January to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to give access to Saudi heritage and culture, including a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites that are near the coast.
As well as the new Red Sea cruises from Jeddah with MSC Magnifica, the company’s newest ship MSC Virtuosa will visit Dammam during her first season in the Gulf from her homeport in Dubai. MSC Opera will also be based in Dubai for winter 2021/22 for cruises to Oman.
Robinson said that the arrival of cruise ships in Saudi Arabia for the first time would also bring dividends to the entire region as more tourists visited the Gulf.

 

Topics: Cruise Saudi cruise Saudi Arabia Travel tourism

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast

Danish investment bank Saxo to launch crypto trading platform in Mideast
  • The Crypto FX will allow investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin against euros, dollars, and yen
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Danish trading and investment specialist Saxo Bank is launching a new cryptocurrency product, allowing clients from the Middle East and North Africa to trade crypto coins against some major currencies.
The Crypto FX will allow investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin against euros, dollars, and yen from a single margin account, the bank said in a statement.
The bank’s clients can trade and hedge both long and short exposure in the three major crypto currencies, it said, and they will be in the form of derivatives and not physical coins.
“The offering sits at the intersection of traditional finance and crypto, which is where we see the market evolving as it draws the attention of retail traders and financial institutions,” Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Bank, said.
The new platform comes as governments in the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, have introduced new policies regulating crypto-related transactions.  
It comes amid continued volatility in the sector with Bitcoin losing some ground during a weekend sell-off, sparked by renewed signs of a Chinese crackdown on the emerging sector.
However it recorded some gains on Tuesday, trading at nearly $40,000 – rising more 4 percent in the last 24 hours.

Topics: Saxo Bank Investment cryptocurrency bitcoin

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman

Saudi media group SRMG appoints chairman
  • The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Research and Media Group (SRMG), the publisher of Arab News, said it appointed Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita as chairman and Majid Abdulrhman Alissa as vice-chairman.
The company made the disclosure following its extraordinary general assembly meeting, in which board members were elected for a three-year term.
Last week the media group reported a 41.4 percent increase in first quarter net profit.
The company generated SR91.5 million ($21.4 million) in profit for the first quarter as sales gained by more than a fifth to SR596.8 million, the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange.
SRMG also rebranded this month to become the Saudi Research and Media Group. It was previously known as The Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SRMG media

Saudi Arabia's KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup

Saudi Arabia’s KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup
Updated 53 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup

Saudi Arabia’s KBW Ventures invests in French plant-based food startup
  • Plant B2B is a food distribution company, ViVeg is a vegan food subscription platform, and Furahaa is its vegan fast-food restaurant chain
Updated 53 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: KBW Ventures, the company founded by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al-Saud, has invested in French food technology startup Furahaa Group, the firm’s first investment in the European country.

Paris-based Furahaa Group was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Arthur Devillers and is the holding company for a number of food and hospitality subsidiaries. Plant B2B is a food distribution company, ViVeg is a vegan food subscription platform, and Furahaa is its vegan fast-food restaurant chain.

Prince Khaled said: “This is my first investment in the French market. Furahaa Group, driven by Arthur’s vision for an inclusive and diverse workplace, while giving both consumers and other vendors a route to choose plant-based options, had me interested in the business immediately.

“The distribution business is strong, and during the (COVID-19) pandemic I saw a swift and organized pivot – something any investor would find very attractive in a portfolio company.”

The financial value of the investment has not been revealed.

Devillers said: “Furahaa Group was initially seeking like-minded investors to ensure our stock stability. We wanted to better meet shortages of plant-based foodstuffs, as in France alternative proteins – meat and dairy alternatives – are not yet widely available at competitive price points.

“Sourcing quality ingredients at price parity was a challenge, so this led to Furahaa Group developing our own supply chain and distribution streams.”

Furahaa Group is aiming to use the new investment to open outlets throughout France and franchise the plant-based fast-food model further afield.

“We want to be everywhere that mainstream fast food is, but offering plant-based, delicious, ethical alternatives,” Devillers added.

KBW Ventures invests in companies with transformative technologies and business models. Its other investments include the Colorado-based pet food firm Bond Pet Foods, Hawaiian-based vegan jerky company Moku Foods, US-based cellular agriculture seafood company BlueNalu, and Californian food tech company Upside Foods.

Prince Khaled announced in March that he had become a member of the advisory board for the $15 million XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition, which aims to find alternatives to traditional farming and cooking methods.

“XPRIZE is known for catalyzing innovators to solve pressing global issues, and the Feed the Next Billion challenge actually addresses several problems in one shot: The climate crisis, the responsible usage of natural resources, making healthy protein-rich foods widely available with a built-in affordability metric, and more,” the prince told Arab News.

Launched in December, XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion seeks to meet the growing global demand for protein products through the development of nutritious alternatives to traditional chicken and fish products.

Topics: France Saudi Arabia Food

