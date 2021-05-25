Over 500 Democratic figures press Biden to 'hold Israel accountable'

LONDON: More than 500 Democratic Party staffers and veterans of US President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign have signed an open letter calling for his administration to commit to further action to hold Israel accountable for its actions in the Gaza Strip.
More than 230 Palestinians were killed and dozens of buildings leveled in Gaza during the recent conflict, while 12 Israelis died from rockets fired by Hamas.
The call to Biden, which was signed by both Jewish and Arab Americans, has come amid a deepening split in his party between progressives and centrists, like the president, who have consistently backed Israel in major disputes and conflicts. US public opinion has also steadily become more critical of Israel.
The signatories said they “commend (Biden’s) efforts to broker a ceasefire. Yet, we also cannot unsee the horrific violence that unfolded in recent weeks in Israel/Palestine, and we implore you to continue using the power of your office to hold Israel accountable for its actions and lay the groundwork for justice and lasting peace.”
The letter added: “The very same values that motivated us to work countless hours to elect you demand that we speak out … We remain horrified by the images of Palestinian civilians in Gaza killed or made homeless by Israeli airstrikes.”
The signatories said violence from both sides was unacceptable, but Israel should receive more blame due to its greater military power, its ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories and its blockade of Gaza.
“While Israelis had to spend nights hiding in bomb shelters, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip had nowhere to hide,” the letter said.
“It is critical to acknowledge this power imbalance — that Israel’s highly-advanced military occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem and blockades the Gaza Strip, creating an uninhabitable open-air prison.”
The letter said the Biden administration must “investigate whether Israel’s most recent assault on Gaza violates the Leahy Law, prohibiting US military aid from funding foreign military units implicated in the commission of gross violations of human rights.”
Iran approves 7 candidates for June presidential elections
Ahmadinejad earlier said he would boycott the elections if he was not allowed to run
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Iran’s Ministry of Interior has confirmed seven candidates to run in June’s presidential elections, TV news channel Al-Arabiya reported.
The ministry has rejected requests made by the country’s former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri to run for presidency.
Ahmadinejad earlier said he would boycott the elections if he was not allowed to run.
The list of approved candidates by the Guardian Council, which is an unelected entity responsible for vetting candidates, includes judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who is said to be seen as the most likely to succeed the incumbent President Hassan Rouhani.
“The prominent ultraconservative cleric, who is frequently mentioned as a possible successor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, looks to be the consensus candidate of Iranian conservatives in the upcoming June 18 vote,” the report said.
The list further includes former head of the Revolutionary Guards and secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaei, former chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, and Central Bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.
Member of Parliament (MP) Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi, MP Alireza Zakani, and former vice president Mohsen Mehralizadeh are the remaining three relatively low-profile candidates.
Sisi hails Egyptian-Saudi relations in meeting with Turki Al-Sheikh
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi hailed what he referred to as the strength and depth of relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in a meeting with Turki Al-Sheikh, adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, in Cairo on Monday.
Al-Sheikh, who is also the chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia, conveyed the greetings of Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman to President El-Sisi, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
In the meeting, El-Sisi described the partnership with Saudi Arabia as strategic and constructive at all levels and in various fields, according to the Egyptian presidency.
The president also said the cooperation between the governments and private sectors of Egypt and Saudi Arabia are witnessing ongoing development and seeing positive results, the presidency statement added.
Blinken begins Middle East mission to bolster Gaza cease-fire
Talks with Netanyahu, Palestinian leader Abbas on agenda
Updated 8 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, hoping to bolster its cease-fire with Gaza’s ruling Hamas militants and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.
After the meeting with Blinken, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he appreciated the US military support for Israel.
The PM also warned that Israel’s response will be very powerful if Hamas breaks the ceasefire and said he discussed with Blinken how to improve the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.
Netanyahu commented on Iran, saying Israel would always reserve the right to defend itself against Iran and hoped Washington would not return to the nuclear agreement with Iran.
Meanwhile, Blinken said the US fully supported Israel against Hamas attacks and said it would prevent the militia from benefiting from Gaza’s reconstruction funds.
The US secretary of state also said his job in the region was to reduce tension.
In tandem with Blinken’s mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel, medicine and food earmarked for Gaza’s private sector to enter the territory for the first time since 11 days of cross-border hostilities started on May 10.
Blinken was also due to visit Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Cairo and Amman, with the United States harboring “every hope and expectation” the cease-fire would continue to hold, a senior State Department official said.
“Our primary focus is on maintaining the cease-fire, getting the assistance to the people who need it,” said the official, who spoke on Monday on the condition of anonymity. Egypt brokered the truce, in coordination with the United States.
But the official suggested it was too early for wider peace talks between Israel, in political flux after four inconclusive elections in two years, and the Palestinians, divided by enmity between Hamas and Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas.
Clockwise from left: Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of US Central Command; drones on display at an undisclosed location in central Iran; Iranian military officials inspecting drones on display. (AFP/Iranian Military Office/File Photos)
Can Iranian drone tech shift Middle East’s strategic balance of power?
Armed drones used by Iran-backed militias against US and partners constitute new form of asymmetric warfare
Iran’s drone program has identified chink in its opponents’ armor and is actively exploiting this vulnerability
Updated 25 May 2021
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, IRAQ: The drone threat posed to US and coalition personnel by Iran-backed militias is growing, and defenses against such threats remain limited — particularly in the face of Tehran’s growing capabilities. That was the clear message delivered by the US military commander in the Middle East during his most recent visit to Iraq.
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie’s warning came in the wake of a rash of drone attacks launched by Iran’s proxies and allied groups in the region against coalition positions and regional partners of the US, a development viewed by many as a sign of a shift in the strategic balance of power.
“We’re working very hard to find technical fixes that would allow us to be more effective against drones,” the US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander said. “We’re open to all kinds of things. The army is working it very hard. Still, I don’t think we’re where we want to be.”
Take the drone attack launched from Iraq in January that targeted Saudi Arabia. Or the explosives-laden drone strike in April that targeted the US troop base at Irbil International Airport inside the normally secure autonomous Kurdistan region, causing a large fire and damage to a building.
While the attacks did not cause major casualties, they nevertheless underscored the evolving nature of the threat, and Iran’s rapidly advancing drone capabilities.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen has frequently used loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, against Saudi Arabia’s civilian and military infrastructure, which appear to feature components based heavily on an Iranian design.
In the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian group Hamas used kamikaze-type drones against Israel, which exhibited many similarities to the same Iranian design.
In what appears to be more than just a coincidence, a complex that houses a factory that makes Iranian drones suffered a major explosion just days after Israel claimed that Iran was providing drones to Hamas.
Sunday’s blast injured at least nine workers at the petrochemical factory in Isfahan. The Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company, which makes a variety of aircraft and drones for Iranian and pro-Iranian forces, is located in the complex, owned by Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries.
There was no independent confirmation of the cause of the explosion or the precise factory affected. Analysts pointed out that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had displayed on Thursday parts of a drone that he said were made by Iran and had flown over from Iraq or Syria.
A recent Reuters report suggests that Iran has changed its strategy in Iraq with regard to use of projectiles. Instead of relying on larger established Shiite militia groups to carry out proxy attacks against US and coalition forces, it is now relying on much smaller militia groups completely loyal to Tehran.
The regime reportedly took 250 of these fighters to Lebanon last year, where they were trained by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) advisers to fly drones and carry out rocket attacks. The result has been a spate of drone attacks, both within and originating from Iraq.
Weaponry of this kind can be difficult to defend against, even for US forces operating advanced air defense systems, according to experts.
“The use of weaponized drone systems in Yemen, or during the latest conflict in Gaza, is a blueprint for how drones will be used in conflict from this point forward,” Dr. James Rogers, of the Center for War Studies at the University of Southern Denmark, told Arab News.
“The ability to send multiple drones and missiles all at once means that even the most sophisticated defense systems can be saturated and overrun.”
Iran’s fingerprints are all over the recent proliferation of armed drones among non-state actors and militias throughout the Middle East. As Rogers notes, the distance and deniability afforded by the drone has made it “a valued tool” in Iran’s arsenal.
“The Iranian drone program has innovated with sophisticated, indigenously produced drones, which it supplies to regional allies,” he said.
“This broad diffusion of Iranian drone technologies makes it almost impossible to tell who conducted a lethal drone strike in the region, and thus who should be held responsible and accountable. This is only going to get more difficult.”
The designs Iran supplies are very similar to Tehran’s own models, notably the Ababil series. Variants of these drones have appeared in the Houthi and Hamas arsenals, and in that of Iran’s main regional proxy, the Lebanese Hezbollah.
The technology has the added benefit of being easily disassembled for covert transport and reassembly at its destination.
For example, an anonymous Iraqi official told the Associated Press news agency that the drone that targeted Riyadh in January was delivered to Iraqi militiamen “in parts from Iran … assembled in Iraq, and launched from Iraq.”
The efficacy of the weapons in question has been augmented by recent advancements in commercial drone technology.
“Now a number of non-state actors have Iranian designs. They are able to produce their own systems, fitted with commercially available technologies, which they can then supply to their allies,” Rogers said. “In essence, the drone is out of the bag, and the threat is spreading.”
Iran is well aware it has found a chink in its opponents’ armor — and is actively exploiting this vulnerability.
“Using suicide drones is a way for Iran to score a serious hit on the US presence (in Iraq) by potentially taking out a high-value asset, which is very hard to do with a spray of unguided long-range rockets, while also being more discriminate and avoiding the risk of a serious kinetic US response,” Alex Almeida, an Iraq security analyst at the energy consultancy Horizon Client Access, told Arab News.
“I think it’s very likely the militias will use these larger fixed-wing drones in the future — if they haven’t already — including potentially for longer-ranged strikes outside Iraq.”
Almeida believes that the US has the “tools” to adequately defend its bases and forces from this drone threat, “even if they don’t seem to have performed effectively in recent attacks” at Irbil or Al-Asad.
“The issue is that if these attacks become more frequent, all US points of presence in Iraq, Syria, and eventually other locales in the region are going to require their own layered counter-drone defenses,” he said.
“Iran is deliberately presenting a multi-layered threat, from conventional ‘dumb’ mortar and rocket fire to small quadcopter and larger fixed-wing drones. These defensive requirements impose their own additional costs on the US presence, which the Iranians are no doubt aware of.”
For her part, Kirsten Fontenrose, Middle East security director at the Atlantic Council, believes drone training, technologically complex drone components and the blueprints for locally manufacturing drones are all provided by the IRGC to the militias it directs or arms across the Middle East.
“For the US and its partners in the region, the proliferation of more sophisticated Iranian drone designs made with commercially available Chinese parts requires a reassessment of what the US force presence should look like, what kinds of systems we prioritize developing, and how we train together,” she told Arab News.
Fontenrose said there are three key factors in countering such drone attacks. First is the direction of attack. “Drone detection systems do not always have a 360-degree range of detection,” she said. “If you incorrectly predict the direction from which a drone attack will come, your defenses may be facing away and never see it coming.”
Second, there are the flight guidance enablers on the drone. “You must know whether a drone is guided by GPS, or using cellular signals, or know the frequency it operates on, for example,” she said. “If you target the wrong enabler, you will not defeat the drone.”
Finally, there is the drone’s payload.
“If you successfully counter and take over control of a drone that is flying at you, you must know whether it is carrying an explosive, a chemical agent, or a camera before you decide whether to bring it to you to investigate, land it in a populated area to prevent it reaching the target, or return it home possibly carrying sensitive information,” Fontenrose told Arab News.
The Biden team had signaled loudly even before it took office of its determination to find a pathway back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran. This stated objective has since translated into indirect talks in Vienna.
Strategic and defense experts believe Iran has been testing the US administration with calculated provocations in multiple theaters, partly in an effort to take the measure of President Joe Biden, and partly as a way to gain leverage in the nuclear negotiations.
Nicholas Heras, senior analyst and program head for State Resilience and Fragility at the Newslines Institute, says Iran’s defense establishment is “leaning into a strategy of utilizing drone forces to present asymmetric challenges to more technologically advanced state actor competitors.
“Iran is building best-in-class capabilities with the concept of drone swarms in the air and at sea, which is a skill set that worries US defense and intelligence officials who are required to protect US forces deployed to the Middle East,” Heras told Arab News.
“The IRGC is the global leader in disseminating the tactics, techniques and procedures for drone warfare to non-state actors, who can then execute highly sensitive attacks against Iran’s opponents while giving Iran the ability to deny that it ordered the attacks.”
The IRGC’s preferred models of choice are kamikaze drones, which crash into their respective targets and explode on impact, since they are easy to assemble, easy to operate, easy to use for overwhelming swarm attacks, and very challenging to counter. Such drones are most likely what McKenzie has in mind.
“There is no one anti-air system that will work best against the drone warfare methods that the IRGC is teaching Iran’s partners and proxies,” Heras said.
“Countering Iran’s networked drone warfare requires active signals intelligence to identify operatives and drone manufacturing sites, and rapid reaction strikes to hit them before they get off the ground.”
The threat posed by drones to the US — and, by extension, to its regional partners — has become impossible to ignore even by an administration whose stated goal is to end America’s “forever wars” and focus on the threats from Russia and China.
“These small- and medium-sized (drones) present a new and complex threat to our forces and those of our partners and allies,” McKenzie told Congress in April.
“For the first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority.”
Gaza violence and unrest at home raise specter of new Israel election
Before conflict flared with armed Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on May 10, Netanyahu’s political future looked precarious
Updated 25 May 2021
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israel’s battle with Gaza militants and unprecedented inter-communal violence at home have further complicated efforts to form a government, raising the specter of yet another general election, experts say.
That could be a political boon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose best hope of extending his record 12 straight years in office could hang on what would be the fifth Israeli election since April 2019.
But the ideologically divided anti-Netanyahu camp still has a narrow window to reach a deal that would oust the hawkish premier: Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid’s 28-day mandate to form a government expires on June 3.
“Most analysts regard a fifth election as the most probable outcome,” said Toby Greene, a political scientist at Bar Ilan University.
“But we have 10 days left, and that’s a very long time in Israeli politics.”
It was widely expected that any deal reached by Lapid would have to bring on board both Naftali Bennett’s right-wing Jewish nationalist Yamina party, and at least some pro-Palestinian and non-Zionist Arab lawmakers.
But hopes for any such deal were dealt a severe blow this month as militants in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza launched rockets into Israel, while multiple mixed Jewish and Arab communities inside Israel were gripped by a wave of inter-communal violence.
That forced Bennett to “reconsider his choice to form a government together with Arab-supported parties,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute think tank.
Before conflict flared with armed Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad on May 10, Netanyahu’s political future looked precarious.
On trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, the premier had failed in a March 23 vote to secure enough seats with his allies to build a majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.
Most analysts regard a fifth election as the most probable outcome.
Toby Greene, Political scientist
His mandate to form a government expired on May 4, handing Lapid a chance to try.
But Yonatan Freeman, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said it was in Israel’s “political DNA to support the incumbent” when conflict flares.
As Israel ramped up its air strikes in Gaza in response to Palestinian rocket attacks, Netanyahu made joint appearances with his bitter political enemy, Defense Minister Benny Gantz— uneasy bedfellows in a coalition that turned sour.
Crisis leadership, experts say, may have helped Netanyahu reinforce an image that has helped him endure in politics for decades: the security focused statesman who defends Israel against external threats.
The crisis also “caused a fissure among the opposing camp,” Plesner said.
Lapid’s best, and possibly only, hope of forming a government involved a prospective deal with Bennett’s Yamina party.
Bennett and Lapid are ideological opponents, but both have prioritized averting a fifth election and ending the divisive Netanyahu era.
A deal would have seen Bennett serving as prime minister in a rotation, an arrangement that could harm his standing among some right-wing supporters.
But at the same time, it would constitute a “huge opportunity for Bennett to present himself as prime ministerial material” as part of his efforts to become Netanyahu’s successor, Greene said.
And without Bennett, centrist former television anchor Lapid has little space to make a deal to unite the splintered anti-Netanyahu camp.
After the Gaza crisis, “it’s unlikely, but not impossible,” Plesner said.
Plesner said that Netanyahu, “as Israel’s most seasoned politician,” may be now able to coax rivals into his camp.
He listed Gantz, a centrist, and Gideon Saar, a right-winger who defected from Netanyahu’s Likud last year, as possible collaborators.
But with all blocs struggling to build a coalition, “the most likely outcome at this point is that Israel is headed to a fifth election,” Plesner said.
After Israel agreed a mutual cease-fire with Hamas and Islamic Jihad and the inter-communal violence eased, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party announced coalition talks would resume Monday, without Bennett’s Yamina.
Opening his party session, Lapid said: “I’ll do everything to form a government ... our negotiating teams are meeting and trying” to achieve that goal.
“The chances might not be high but while there is a chance, however small, we will leave no stone unturned,” he added.
Yet Freeman of the Hebrew University said the crisis could actually drive momentum toward a unity government.
The inter-communal violence saw both Arab and Jewish rioters attack religious sites, among other targets.
Freeman said the Arab violence in solidarity with Gaza raised profound concern across Israel’s security establishment: If the Hamas conflict were to flare again, so could the internal strife.
He suggested that the imperative to offer Arab lawmakers a role in the government as a gesture of unity could create an incentive for political compromise in the days ahead.
Whether Netanyahu or another leader is capable of crafting a broad, inter-communal coalition remains highly uncertain.
But, Freeman said, “people are looking for ways to mitigate against this violence happening again. Bringing more Arab politicians into the fold could be a way of doing that.”