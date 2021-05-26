Saudi Arabia, Egypt eye partnership to boost sports

You are here

Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo. (SPA)
Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal in Cairo. (SPA)
  • The Saudi sports minister conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings to the Egyptian president
CAIRO: Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Tuesday said the Kingdom and Egypt are keen on increasing cooperation in the field of sports.
The minister said this during a meeting with  Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday in Cairo.
Prince Abdul Aziz, who is also chairman of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and president of the Union of Arab Football Associations, was accompanied by acting Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Issam bin Saad bin Saeed.
The Saudi sports minister conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings to the Egyptian president. Egyptian Sports Minister Dr. Ashraf Subhi, Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali and president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misheal were also present.

 

Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air

On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

Delighted Gomis admits Al-Hilal future remains up in air

On Sunday Gomis scored the goal that clinched a 17th Saudi league title for Al-Hilal. (Arriyadiyah)
  • French striker scored goal that secured SPL title, but may not be in Riyadh at start of next season
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal’s French striker Bafetimbi Gomis has confirmed that his future at the club remains unresolved, while at the same time revealing his delight at helping the Riyadh giants retain the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title on Sunday.

A record-extending 17th title was achieved with a 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun thanks to Gomis’ fifth-minute goal at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

“I feel like all Hilal fans feel. We are very happy to win this league, which was not easy. I am not the champion; the champion is Al-Hilal. I am happy about that and now I need to end the season and celebrate with the fans and then we will see,” he told Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah.

Gomis was unsure whether he would still be at the club for the start of the 2021-22 season.

It was celebration time for Al-Hilal in the final round of the Saudi Pro League, and for Bafetimbi Gomis who confirmed his club legend status at the 17-time Saudi champions. More here.

“I don’t know about my future with Al-Hilal, and I don’t know about the day when I’ll leave. It could be in a year, two years, or two months, I don’t know.

“The most important thing when you play for Al-Hilal is that you enjoy your time, as we did, Sunday. We achieved the title, and we have to celebrate and have some fun,” he said.

The marksman is top scorer in the SPL with 24 goals, seven ahead of Al-Shabab’s Argentine striker Cristian Guanca.

Topics: football soccer Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020

Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020
Updated 25 May 2021
AP

Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020

Germany appoints Hansi Flick as coach after Euro 2020
  • Flick signed a three-year contract effective from July 1 to succeed his former boss, Joachim Löw
  • “I’m really looking forward to it because I can see the quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany,” said Flick
Updated 25 May 2021
AP

BERLIN: Hansi Flick will take over as Germany coach after the European Championship, replacing Joachim Löw.
Flick signed a three-year contract effective from July 1 to succeed his former boss, who is ending his 15-year tenure after the tournament, the German soccer federation said Tuesday.
The Euro 2020 quarterfinals start July 2, so Flick’s team could still be under the control of Löw if Germany gets that far.
Flick’s last game in charge of Bayern Munich was on Saturday. He led Bayern to two Bundesliga titles, a Champions League victory and German Cup success.
“The season has just ended and the two years at Bayern Munich still have a strong effect on me. The team spirit and the attitude of the players were outstanding, and I’m taking much with me that will continue to shape my work,” said Flick, who informed the Bavarian club in April that he wished to leave.
“I’m really looking forward to it because I can see the quality of the players, especially the young players in Germany. So we have every reason to approach the upcoming tournaments with optimism, for example the European Championship at home 2024.”
Flick was Löw’s assistant from 2006-14, when they helped Germany win the World Cup in Brazil. He left to become the federation’s sporting director through 2017, and then took over at Hoffenheim. He was assistant to Niko Kovač at Bayern but took over the top job, initially on an interim basis, when the Croat was fired in November 2019. Flick then won every title he could win.
“It’s a wonderful thing that Hansi Flick is returning to the federation as national team coach,” German federation vice president Peter Peters said. “He has developed as a person and as a coach since his already successful time here — not only shown by his fantastic success with FC Bayern.”
Flick inherits a team still trying to adjust after an unsuccessful shakeup following Germany’s disappointing World Cup in 2018. The team was routed by Spain 6-0 in the Nations League in November. Löw went back on a decision to drop experienced players Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels by recalling them after announcing his intention to cut his tenure short.
Löw’s contract was to run through the 2022 World Cup, but instead Flick will guide the team through qualifying for what would be his first major tournament in charge.
Flick’s first games will be three World Cup qualifiers in six days against Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland in September. Two more follow against Romania and North Macedonia in October, before qualifying ends against Liechtenstein and Armenia in November. Germany is third in Group J after a surprise 2-1 loss at home to North Macedonia. Only the group winner qualifies automatically.
“It all went surprisingly quickly for me with the signature, but I’m very happy to be able to work as the national team coach from autumn onward,” said Flick, who wished Löw success at Euro 2020. “Jogi Löw more than deserves a great end to his career as national coach.”

Topics: Hansi Flick Joachim low Germany World Cup DFB

Why hiking the mountain trails of the Emirates can be a path to a healthier life

Why hiking the mountain trails of the Emirates can be a path to a healthier life
Updated 25 May 2021
David Boulos

Why hiking the mountain trails of the Emirates can be a path to a healthier life

Why hiking the mountain trails of the Emirates can be a path to a healthier life
  • As more and more people embrace the outdoors, the benefits of hiking can be life-changing
Updated 25 May 2021
David Boulos

The news hit me hard.

I always thought of myself as a relatively sporty, healthy person, even if I was not always consistent with my workouts. 

Over the years I’ve been into cardio exercises, CrossFit, weightlifting and mixed martial arts, even taking part in the 2018 Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

And yet here I was being told by my doctor that, at the age of 47, that if I didn’t alter my lifestyle, I might have to take pills for the rest of my life and be in danger of serious life-threatening health ailments. 

Well, that is what it took for me to finally address, and eventually overcome, three decades of yo-yoing inconsistency in my exercise regime and dietary habits.

It was time to eat healthy, get active and lose the pounds. Easier said than done, but what I do for a living compelled me to try. Not just try, but succeed.

As a professional Transformation Expert and an executive/life coach, my mission is to help individuals, executives and organizations realize their full potential and become exceptional in their specific fields.

Through professional facilitation in coaching, neuroscience, NLP, psychology and hypnotherapy, I equip my clients with the tools they need, and the mindset they require, to adapt their behaviors into progressive habits that help them achieve their personal and professional goals. 

What applies to mental achievements, can be applied to physical health. And what applies to my clients, applies to me.

That’s why I have, over the last year, gone on a fitness regime that has left me in the best shape of my life.

Using the same tools and techniques I use to help my clients, I used hypnotherapy and coaching to gain the self-awareness I needed to understand why I would yoyo between eating well and stuffing my face, and also training sporadically and being consistent. I embraced the saying “good is the enemy of great”. I hired a personal trainer and nutritionist who created a meal plan and a weight lifting schedule for me.

Above all I embraced hiking, as more and more people in the UAE seem to be doing.

With the trails of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah so accessible, I had no excuse. Since last year, hiking has turned out to be life-changing. 

With gyms for long time shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many people wary of close interactions with others, hiking became a natural source of great cardiovascular exercise, vitamin D from sun exposure, fresh air, and even meditation, as I usually hiked alone with no music or other distractions. 

I had been interested in hiking even before my health scare - and scaled Adam’s Peak in Sri Lanka - but had reservations about embarking on trails alone as I was unsure about safety and orientation. 

Luckily, I gained expertise through a friend who hiked extensively and whom I trusted. He introduced me to a hiking app, where you could follow other people’s trails, even with no mobile reception, and taught me the ins and outs of taking on these set paths.

Having stocked up on the necessary gear, I initially joined friends on their hikes, and then progressed to going solo when I became confident of my skill level. 

I started off by hiking in Wadi Shawka on an 8 km path and elevation gain of 300m. The first time I did this, I had to stop so often, rest, eat and drink water. It was exhausting. 

Through my renewed mindset and consistency, and hiking twice a week, I slowly built up a capacity to hike from Wadi Ghalilah to Jebel Jais and return back to my car (a 13 km path with an elevation gain of about 1400m, or almost two times the height of the Burj Khalifa) in under six hours. 

But by far the most ambitious hike I have attempted to date is the one to the highest point of Jebel Jais, which lies in Oman and which you can cross to by foot. This hike was 25 km long with an elevation gain of over 2000m, and took 11 hours to complete.

All the time I have continued going to the gym and weightlifting four times a week. The results have surprised even me.

After nine months of hiking, training and eating well, I significantly lowered my cholesterol and inflammation to normal levels. I dropped about 22 kg of body fat, reduced my waist size from 105 to 81 cm and reached 10 percent body fat, down from 25 percent.

Would I have taken all this action had I not received that initial scare by my doctor? Would I have been able to succeed in my ambitious plans to eat in a balanced way, weight train consistently and scale the highest peak in the UAE once or twice a week? 

I am not sure, but let me highlight a few things I learned that allowed me to succeed this time:

  1. One hardcore training will not allow you to make up for a bad lifestyle, but it might injure you.
  2. One bad meal will not make you obese, but it might set you on a path to eating unhealthily.
  3. Having a plan is ideal so that you don’t encounter decision-fatigue and make bad choices when you are tired.
  4. Having a trainer is great for accountability, unless you can be accountable to yourself. 
  5. Slow, steady progress might not seem desirable when you start, but small consistent actions lead to huge results over time.

 Whether your sport of choice is hiking, running, biking or football, the focus should be on consistency and taking the necessary steps to eat well and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle. Everyone deserves to be in great health and to look and feel great.

Topics: fitness exercise healthy living hiking

How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again

How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again

How Manchester City overcame pandemic on, off pitch to become Premier League champions again
  • Players, staff had to overcome unique challenges by adopting creative new methods
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: When Manchester City captain Fernandinho lifted the Premier League trophy on Sunday after the 5-0 thrashing of Everton, it marked the fifth time in 10 seasons that the club owned by Sheikh Mansour had been crowned champions of England.

Yet while the previous four titles had been played out against a traditional backdrop of home support, the unique context of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic meant this was a victory unlike any other.

On the pitch, it was a campaign underpinned by manager Pep Guardiola’s reinvention, and the building of perhaps his second great team at the Etihad Stadium.

Having lost the title the previous year to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, City’s coaching staff and players had to adapt to combine new and old methods of playing, as they demonstrated renewed physical and mental resilience to overcome the logistical challenges that emerged during the period.

City midfielder and captain, Kevin de Bruyne, said. “It’s been a unique experience playing in front of empty stadiums. We’ve missed our fans so much.

“All our usual routines and preparation have been impacted. We’re really proud that as a team we’ve worked together and been able to overcome all those challenges.

“We all hope that after this season we never have to play without our fans again – it just isn’t the same without them and we were so motivated to give them something to celebrate.”

The logistical challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that nearly every aspect of the club’s operation had to be altered, with new approaches required to maintain connection with fans, drive value with commercial partners and above all, ensure that the team continued to conjure wins on the pitch.

“We are in such a fortunate position. We know how hard the past year has been for people all over the world. If we can deliver on the pitch and bring a smile to people’s faces then it makes it all worth the effort,” De Bruyne added.

With fans missing from the Etihad Stadium throughout the season, until the last match, Manchester City sought to maintain that connection with a consistent flow of content to keep supporters as close as possible.

The dedicated Cityzens at Home web portal provided fans of all ages with activities to stay engaged and active during lockdown, including exclusive exercise advice given by Guardiola’s first team backroom staff.

Fan-produced content was championed across club channels and images of supporters were displayed in the tunnel and on stadium screens to ensure they remained front-of-mind for City’s players, while investment in new camera technologies allowed the club to film players remotely and broadcast exclusive access.

Commercially, the absence of traditional assets such as tickets, hospitality, player appearances, and fan events meant the playbook for the club’s commercial partners needed to adapt overnight.

Together there was a pivot to new digital opportunities, including virtual player appearances in homes during lockdown, while City delivered more partner-branded content across its social media platforms than any other club, which delivered huge engagement and exposure for partners.

Cisco’s Webex solutions were integral to player training and fan content series, while Intel’s True View product provided an enhanced broadcast experience for fans at a time when it was needed more than ever. Official club partner Puma delivered virtual kit launches and fan competitions, while the Midea Home Challenge kept fans entertained at home during lockdown.

Topics: Manchester city football english Premier League sport

Afghanistan gears up for white-ball series with Pakistan in UAE

Afghanistan gears up for white-ball series with Pakistan in UAE
Updated 24 May 2021

Afghanistan gears up for white-ball series with Pakistan in UAE

Afghanistan gears up for white-ball series with Pakistan in UAE
  • Afghan cricketers have become a source of pride for the war-torn nation, both at home and abroad
Updated 24 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghanistan’s cricket team will be facing Pakistan for a white-ball series in September, ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2023, officials told Arab News on Monday.

The three-match series, which includes three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and an equal number of Twenty20 matches, will be held in the UAE.

“It’s very important for both countries because the winner of this series will have a better ranking for the World Cup,” Farid Hotak, media officer for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Arab News.

He added that the series would be followed by matches against Australia, India and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, ACB Director Raees Ahmadzai said: “It is part of the ODI league matches to qualify for World Cup 2023 … we (have) played three matches already with Ireland and won all three.”

Both Hotak and Ahmadzai rejected media reports which claimed that the cricket matches were a result of a meeting between Afghan cricketer Mohammad Nabi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this year when Khan vowed to ensure a cricket series between the two neighbors.

Several Afghans, residing as refugees in Pakistan for the past few decades, have learnt to play the sport in the neighboring country. 

They have enjoyed global success in recent years by defeating more experienced and renowned cricketing nations.

Afghan cricketers have become a source of pride for the war-torn nation, both at home and abroad, with Rashid Khan, Nabi and Golbadin Naib among the most-recognized players internationally.

A recent escalation in violence across Afghanistan — part of decades of conflict in the war-ravaged nation — has also impacted the country’s sporting sector. Several sporting events, including a cricket match, have come under attack. 

In May 2018, at least eight people were killed and dozens injured in a series of blasts during a cricket match in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

Topics: Afghanistan cricket Pakistan UAE

