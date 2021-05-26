You are here

Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
AP

  • In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands
BEIRUT: Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future.
Mending his reputation will be an arduous task. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later. He now faces multiple legal challenges in France after the Japanese accusations triggered scrutiny of his activities there. Meanwhile, several associates are in jail or on trial in Japan and Turkey, in cases related to his financial activities or escape.
“There has been a lot of collateral damage . . . but I don’t think I’m responsible for that. The people responsible for that are the people who organized the plot” to bring him down, Ghosn said Tuesday.
Ghosn has denied accusations of underreporting his compensation and misusing company funds, contending he was the victim of a corporate coup linked to a decline in Nissan Motor Co.’s financial performance as the Japanese automaker resisted losing autonomy to French partner Renault.
He said he voluntarily agreed to undergo days of questioning in Beirut next week by French magistrates investigating allegations of financial misconduct in France that led to the seizure of millions of euros of his assets. The outcome could result in preliminary charges being handed to him or in the cases being dropped.
The French investigators are looking into the financing of lavish parties Ghosn threw at the Versailles chateau — complete with period costumes and copious Champagne — as well as €11 million in spending on private planes and events arranged by a Dutch holding company, and subsidies to a car dealership in Oman. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
“In Japan, you had a Japanese person interrogating me, writing in Japanese and wanting me to sign things in Japanese that I don’t understand,” he said. “Now I will be speaking in French, and I’ll have my lawyers present. Of course, I have much more confidence in the French legal system than in the Japanese system.”
Ghosn was kept in solitary confinement in Japan for months without being allowed to speak with his wife. He has said he fled the country after it became clear he would have “zero” chances of a fair trial. His arrest drew international scrutiny and criticism of Japan’s legal system and its 99 percent conviction rate.
In late 2019, Ghosn fled Japan after jumping $14 million bail in a Hollywood-style caper. The improbable escape — hidden in a box stashed in the hold of a Turkey-bound private jet, according to Japanese officials — embarrassed Japanese authorities and has allowed him to evade trial there.
Now an international fugitive on Interpol’s most-wanted list, the 67-year-old Ghosn lives in self-imposed exile in his native Lebanon, where he teaches a weekly university business course and is fighting other legal fires.
He told the AP he was “shocked” after a Dutch court last week rejected his wrongful dismissal claim against an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and ordered him to repay the nearly €5 million ($6 million) salary he received in 2018. The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded €15 million ($16.5 million) in compensation.
Ghosn has vowed to appeal.
Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, contended he was the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan with the complicity of the Japanese government, aided by accomplices in France.
In the AP interview, he mounted a robust defense of a former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly, who was arrested the same day as Ghosn and is standing trial in a Tokyo District court on charges of under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. He would not talk about two other Americans who allegedly helped him escape, Michael Taylor and his son, Peter. They are in a Japanese jail awaiting trial after their extradition from the US
Asked whether their legal troubles weighed on his conscience, Ghosn said: “I feel empathy and compassion for them, because I was in the same situation.”
Testimony and documents presented at Kelly’s trial have shown that he sought ways to beef up compensation for Ghosn after he agreed to a pay cut at Nissan in 2010, because Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay. Ghosn insisted Tuesday that no additional compensation agreements were approved by the board.
“Obviously he (Kelly) is innocent,” Ghosn said.
Recalling details of his escape, Ghosn told the AP how the plan was hatched, including choosing to execute it in December when he would be less likely to be recognized under a hat and heavy clothes.
“It was very bold, but because it was bold, I thought it may be successful,” he said. Ghosn refused to confirm reports he escaped in a musical instrument box, saying he didn’t want to say anything that could be used against people being prosecuted for assisting him.
Arriving in a black Nissan SUV accompanied by a bodyguard, the former high-flying executive seemed to have lost none of his swagger despite his colossal fall. He said he spends his days in Beirut preparing his legal defense, teaching, helping startups and working on his books and documentaries.
As a fugitive living in the Mediterranean country where he grew up, he said he was enjoying a slower pace devoid of jet lag, enjoying having coffee with his wife and extensive talks with his children.
That includes living in a deeply unstable country in the grips of a historic financial and economic unraveling. Ghosn said he spent six months repairing his home after it was damaged in the massive explosion at a Beirut port last summer. And like other Lebanese, he said he has a substantial amount of money stuck in the banks after authorities clamped down on dollar currency withdrawals and transfers in October 2019.
Reflecting on his downfall, he said, “It’s like you have, you know, I don’t know, a heart attack somewhere, or you’ve been hit by a bus. You change your life.”
“All of a sudden, you are in a completely different reality and you have to adapt to this reality.”

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Updated 33 min ago
Reuters

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
  • Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21.
  • Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have resumed in Vienna
Updated 33 min ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns a possible resumption in Iranian supply would cause a glut were offset by hopes for stronger US fuel demand after a drop in weekly inventory estimates by the American Petroleum Institute.
Brent crude oil futures for July gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $68.70 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $66.05 a barrel, down 2 cents.
Both benchmarks edged higher on Tuesday, ending at their highest levels in a week, amid hopes for rising demand from the approach of the northern hemisphere’s summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing API figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21. Gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources.
“The API data was good, but investors were paying more attention to the Iran talks because the impact from possible return of Iranian oil to the market is more significant,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran’s top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained.
Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have resumed in Vienna this week after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic program.
Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
Analysts have said Iran could provide about 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in additional oil supply if a deal is struck and sanctions lifted.

Topics: energy Oil Iran

Related

Update Oil prices up more than $1 on potential hitch in Iran talks
Business & Economy
Oil prices up more than $1 on potential hitch in Iran talks
Oil set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran nuclear talks
Business & Economy
Oil set for biggest weekly loss since March on Iran nuclear talks

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Updated 26 May 2021
Shane McGinley

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive

Pandemic ‘drastically accelerated’ digital marketing in Saudi Arabia, says Facebook executive
Updated 26 May 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Demand for digital marketing has “drastically accelerated” as a result of the pandemic and Saudi companies need to target potential new customers online to grow and compete, according to Facebook’s regional head of retail and e-commerce.

Anna Germanos, head of retail and e-commerce for Facebook in the Middle East and North Africa, said she did not believe that users were overburdened by adverts on the company’s platforms, which include Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

“Today, within digital advertising in general, people have a choice,” Germanos told Arab News. “They have the choice to click on (product) X, to stop the video, to close the tab.”

Germanos said that, while users did have the option of scrolling past an advert, the only way for businesses in the region to expand was to always be on the lookout for new customers, something Facebook calls “discovery commerce.”

“It's a process that is fueled by machine learning, that matches products with consumers. If they really want to grow their business, they need to tap into new pockets of consumers. They need to make that product discovered by new consumers, inspire these consumers and then, with a click of a button, go and buy.”

So, how do Saudi businesses go about doing this?

Germanos believed 70 percent of a marketing campaign’s success was down to the content and that just 30 percent could be attributed to the data and algorithms used to target the right people.

A successful campaign was dependent on having “enough information about you as a consumer and target you whenever it is relevant, with the right message, at the right time,” she added.

One way for Saudi companies to do this is by targeting specific online communities on social media platforms, and a survey by Facebook found that 70 percent of Saudi respondents were members of an online group.

The study also found that Instagram was best for fashion and food and drink companies, while Facebook was better for gaming campaigns.

Targeting specific demographics could also reap rewards. Facebook reported that Nestlé Middle East created a bot on Messenger that recommended products to specific users, with sales increasing 2.9 times over the lifetime of the campaign.

One of the new ways that brands can target Saudi consumers and make sure the message works is to use augmented reality (AR) technology, which was especially advantageous when shoppers were unable to visit stores during the pandemic.

A Facebook survey found that 88 percent of Saudi respondents said they had used AR features, while 29 percent of those on Instagram said they used AR to interact with brands on a weekly basis.

One example is the Japanese carmaker Infiniti’s launch of the virtual “showroom of the future” last year, which helped it record a 32 percent year-on-year boost in sales in the Middle East during the second quarter of 2020.

The online platform allowed users to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in 3D, choose different paint colors, listen to the sound of the engine, and place the car in a true-to-life background to see how it would look in front of their house or office.

One area of digital marketing that always sparks debate is influencers and how transparent they are about the products they promote.

Germanos said Facebook was very strict when it came to this area.

“Influencers are very important - influencer marketing does work. When you have a celebrity endorsing a product, she or he has a follower base that are influenced by this persona and are more likely to try (it) based on what he or she would recommend.

“In terms of transparency, on our platform, any paid partnership with an influencer is clearly highlighted. So, you would see on the post ‘paid partnership with brand X, Y’ and so it is very clear. There isn't a single paid partnership that happens on our platform that is not highlighted to the consumers, so this is very transparent.”

Germanos also advised influencers to be transparent and to not deceive their followers.

“When you see an influencer showing multiple brands and being very commercial, eventually consumers will know that, and brands will stop working with non-authentic influencers. So, it is on them to keep an authentic image. That's my advice to them.”

Like any organization, Facebook regulates its advertising and has guidelines that adhere to the legal and cultural attributes of a country. Any adverts not adhering to these parameters are blocked by the algorithms.

“To give you an example, during the pandemic we had a new policy. We didn't want advertisers to exploit the pandemic situation and doubled down on advertising, on categories. So, we prohibited the advertising of masks.”

Topics: Facebook Coronavirus digital marketing

Related

Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
Business & Economy
Kingdom to launch ‘Made in Saudi’ international marketing campaign
Facebook reveals Ramadan shopping, media habits for UAE, KSA
Media
Facebook reveals Ramadan shopping, media habits for UAE, KSA

Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide

Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide
China’s yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since June 2018. South Africa’s rand strengthened around 0.4% to scale near two-year highs. (AFP)
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide

Stocks hit a two-week high, as Belarus bonds slide
  • China’s blue-chip stock index added 3 percent, rising its most in a day since July 2020
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: Stocks of emerging markets hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as global inflation fears receded, while Belarusian bonds extended decline in the face of fresh sanctions from the EU after the forced landing of a flight to arrest a dissident.
Currencies of developing economies strengthened as dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve kept the dollar pressured.
In offshore trade, China’s yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar for the first time since June 2018. South Africa’s rand strengthened around 0.4 percent to scale near two-year highs, while Russia’s rouble hit its highest in more than two months.
The Turkish lira and the Belarusian rouble sat out the rally.
The lira weakened 0.2 percent after a deputy central bank governor was replaced, two months following President Tayyip Erdogan’s move to fire hawkish chief Naci Agbal — a move that prompted the lira to dive almost 15 percent since then.
The unit had gained over 17 percent from November when Naci Agbal was appointed and until his replacement in March.
In Belarus, 2030 Eurobond bonds slid, while the ruble was set for its worst day in a week against a stronger euro.
EU leaders agreed on Monday to impose more sanctions on Belarus, including economic ones, called on their airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and authorized work to ban Belarusian airlines from European skies and airports.
“The fall in Belarusian bonds are contained to an extent as investors pulled out of them over the last year given the political tension,” Trieu Pham, emerging market debt strategist at ING, said referring to an uproar against the re-election of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko last year that had hammered Belarusian assets. On the equities front, MSCI’s index of emerging market shares rose to two-week highs.
China’s blue-chip stock index added 3 percent, rising its most in a day since July 2020. Chinese state planner said it would strengthen price controls of key commodities in the next five years, a move seen as bringing relief to producers struggling with factory inflation.
South Africa’s benchmark jumped 1 percent, while Russia’s MOEX rose for a fourth straight session.
Ahead of an interest rate decision in Hungary, the forint currency retreated from an eight-month high.

 

Topics: Indian stocks

Related

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank
Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators
Business & Economy
Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank
(L-R) Ramki Gaddipati, Co-Founder and CTO, Zeta and Bhavin Turakhia, Co-Founder and CEO, Zeta. (Supplied)
Updated 26 May 2021
Shane McGinley

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank

INTERVIEW: Dubai-based fintech wins $250m investment from SoftBank
  • Zeta founder eyeing IPO in North America by 2028
Updated 26 May 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Zeta, a Dubai-based banking technology startup, has won a $250 million investment from Japan’s SoftBank as it aims to secure a bigger share of the $300 billion global banking software market.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia in 2015, Zeta works with banking and financial institutions to offer a modern software alternative.

“Most banks are using decades-old software. They have been slow to innovate and provide poor user experiences,” Turakhia said.

“We’ve invested, probably I think, close to about $70 million in capital thus far, building out a platform. And since a lot of our development takes place in India, in Silicon Valley terms that will always be about $200-250 million dollars in capital,” he told Arab News.

The SoftBank investment values the company at $1.45 billion and it plans to use the funding to scale up its global operations.

“We will be accelerating our growth in the Middle East in terms of seeking customers sometime in Q4 this year. But, predominantly right now, our focus is North America and the UK in terms of selling the services,” Turakhia said.

The funding was sourced from SoftBank’s $30 billion Vision Fund 2. Saudi Arabia invested in the Japanese firm’s first vision fund and Zeta hopes to use this to help it expand in the Kingdom.

“Softbank has considerable relevant connections also in the Saudi market that we can leverage,” Turakhia said.

He aimed to scale up Zeta’s business and eventually launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few years, most likely in North America.

“We're looking at building a large company, and so the eventual goal would be sort of taking the company to an IPO. My assumption would be five to seven years ... (It) will end up being one of the big markets, quite likely North America, because that's also anticipated to be our largest revenue market.”

Zeta has around 750 employees across its offices in the US, the UK, the Middle East, and Asia.

 

Topics: Zeta UAE

Related

Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators
Business & Economy
Cruise Saudi to double team as it seeks to attract more operators
Emirates boss eyes a la carte business travel and no more ‘Darth Vader’ masks
Business & Economy
Emirates boss eyes a la carte business travel and no more ‘Darth Vader’ masks

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week
Updated 25 May 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week

Bangladeshi airline to resume flights to Saudi Arabia this week
  • Saudi Arabia resumed international flights on May 17, but all foreign passengers arriving in the Kingdom must quarantine for 7 days
  • Saudi citizens who are fully vaccinated, are at least 2 weeks past their first dose, or have recovered from COVID-19 during the past 6 months are the exceptions
Updated 25 May 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to go down, international travel is opening back up. Biman Bangladesh Airlines will restart regular flights operating in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to the airline’s website.

The Kingdom welcomed back international flights on May 17, but all foreign passengers arriving in the country must quarantine in a designated hotel for seven days.

“All Saudi-bound passengers have to book their hotel quarantine before boarding,” Tahera Khandakar, the airline’s deputy managing director for public relations, said in a statement.

“In this regard, any passenger who booked at the specified time is requested to contact any of the nearest aviation offices to book their hotel and schedule their next flight.”

Saudi citizens and accompanying travelers who have been fully vaccinated, are at least two weeks past their first dose, or have recovered from COVID-19 during the past six months will be excluded from the hotel quarantine requirement.

For those flying to Bangladesh, government rules in place since May 1 state that passengers must obtain a negative PCR test certificate issued within 72 hours of the flight departure. Additionally, passengers flying from Saudi Arabia must complete 14 days of strict home quarantine.

Topics: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

Related

Latest updates

‘Friends’ reunion: Why the Arab world can’t get enough of hit show 
‘Friends’ reunion: Why the Arab world can’t get enough of hit show 
Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees
UAE to require COVID-19 vaccine, negative PCR for event attendees
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India’s east coast
1.1 million evacuated before cyclone hits India’s east coast

