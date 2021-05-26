Abu Dhabi plant to export green ammonia in $1bn investment

You are here

The solar powered facility will be located at the Abu Dhabi Ports owned Khalifa Industrial Zone. (KIZAD)
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based Helios Industry plans to invest 3.67 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in a green ammonia production facility to be constructed over several years.
The solar powered facility will be located at the Abu Dhabi Ports owned Khalifa Industrial Zone, and will produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia from hydrogen.
It comes as the UAE embarks on a massive sustainability and green technology push.
“Caring for the environment is a shared responsibility. We are committed to pioneering investment and development efforts to produce sustainable and clean energy for the future in the UAE,” Helios’ managing director M. K. Saiyed said in a statement carried by the WAM state news agency.
He said the plant will also be the first production plant in the UAE capital to produce ammonia from hydrogen using renewable energy.
The facility is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an excess of 600,000 tons annually, equivalent to the amount of pollution generated by 140,000 vehicles.
An 800-megawatt solar power plant will be dedicated to the KIZAD facility.

 

RIYADH: The UAE aims to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over the next 10 years, said the Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al-Marri.
He said the focus for governments including the UAE would be on balancing health and economy, in an interview with Asharq Business.
The minister said that free zones remain an important source of growth for the UAE economy, contributing about a third of commercial traffic and imports last year and more than half of all re-exports.
About 80 percent of the first phase of the plan to support economic sectors has been completed, he said. The plan focused on supporting small and medium-sized companies through financing packages provided by the state worth $100 billion, he said.

RIYADH: The operator of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal is looking to invest in ports in Africa and the Middle East, following backing from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF), Bloomberg reported.
“The RSGT plans to invest in at least three international ports in the next five years,” port chief Jens Floe said. Each investment is worth $500 million, he said.
It is also aiming to spend up to $1.7 billion developing its main port in Jeddah on the Red Sea, as well as potentially investing in other Saudi ports, Bloomberg said.
Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Cosco Shipping Ports bought a stake in RSGT in January, valuing the port operator at about $880 million.
The PIF is leading a strategy to turn the Kingdom into a transport and logistics hub and support local companies looking to export products. The pandemic has also led to a renewed focus on food security in the region, where the desert environment means many countries rely on agricultural imports.
“Adding Cosco and PIF as shareholders will really accelerate our domestic and our international growth plans,” Floe said in an interview with Bloomberg.
He added that investments may come in rail and dry ports, and emerging market terminals in “less mature and less organized ports.”

BEIRUT: Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future.
Mending his reputation will be an arduous task. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later. He now faces multiple legal challenges in France after the Japanese accusations triggered scrutiny of his activities there. Meanwhile, several associates are in jail or on trial in Japan and Turkey, in cases related to his financial activities or escape.
“There has been a lot of collateral damage . . . but I don’t think I’m responsible for that. The people responsible for that are the people who organized the plot” to bring him down, Ghosn said Tuesday.
Ghosn has denied accusations of underreporting his compensation and misusing company funds, contending he was the victim of a corporate coup linked to a decline in Nissan Motor Co.’s financial performance as the Japanese automaker resisted losing autonomy to French partner Renault.
He said he voluntarily agreed to undergo days of questioning in Beirut next week by French magistrates investigating allegations of financial misconduct in France that led to the seizure of millions of euros of his assets. The outcome could result in preliminary charges being handed to him or in the cases being dropped.
The French investigators are looking into the financing of lavish parties Ghosn threw at the Versailles chateau — complete with period costumes and copious Champagne — as well as €11 million in spending on private planes and events arranged by a Dutch holding company, and subsidies to a car dealership in Oman. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
“In Japan, you had a Japanese person interrogating me, writing in Japanese and wanting me to sign things in Japanese that I don’t understand,” he said. “Now I will be speaking in French, and I’ll have my lawyers present. Of course, I have much more confidence in the French legal system than in the Japanese system.”
Ghosn was kept in solitary confinement in Japan for months without being allowed to speak with his wife. He has said he fled the country after it became clear he would have “zero” chances of a fair trial. His arrest drew international scrutiny and criticism of Japan’s legal system and its 99 percent conviction rate.
In late 2019, Ghosn fled Japan after jumping $14 million bail in a Hollywood-style caper. The improbable escape — hidden in a box stashed in the hold of a Turkey-bound private jet, according to Japanese officials — embarrassed Japanese authorities and has allowed him to evade trial there.
Now an international fugitive on Interpol’s most-wanted list, the 67-year-old Ghosn lives in self-imposed exile in his native Lebanon, where he teaches a weekly university business course and is fighting other legal fires.
He told the AP he was “shocked” after a Dutch court last week rejected his wrongful dismissal claim against an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and ordered him to repay the nearly €5 million ($6 million) salary he received in 2018. The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded €15 million ($16.5 million) in compensation.
Ghosn has vowed to appeal.
Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, contended he was the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan with the complicity of the Japanese government, aided by accomplices in France.
In the AP interview, he mounted a robust defense of a former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly, who was arrested the same day as Ghosn and is standing trial in a Tokyo District court on charges of under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. He would not talk about two other Americans who allegedly helped him escape, Michael Taylor and his son, Peter. They are in a Japanese jail awaiting trial after their extradition from the US
Asked whether their legal troubles weighed on his conscience, Ghosn said: “I feel empathy and compassion for them, because I was in the same situation.”
Testimony and documents presented at Kelly’s trial have shown that he sought ways to beef up compensation for Ghosn after he agreed to a pay cut at Nissan in 2010, because Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay. Ghosn insisted Tuesday that no additional compensation agreements were approved by the board.
“Obviously he (Kelly) is innocent,” Ghosn said.
Recalling details of his escape, Ghosn told the AP how the plan was hatched, including choosing to execute it in December when he would be less likely to be recognized under a hat and heavy clothes.
“It was very bold, but because it was bold, I thought it may be successful,” he said. Ghosn refused to confirm reports he escaped in a musical instrument box, saying he didn’t want to say anything that could be used against people being prosecuted for assisting him.
Arriving in a black Nissan SUV accompanied by a bodyguard, the former high-flying executive seemed to have lost none of his swagger despite his colossal fall. He said he spends his days in Beirut preparing his legal defense, teaching, helping startups and working on his books and documentaries.
As a fugitive living in the Mediterranean country where he grew up, he said he was enjoying a slower pace devoid of jet lag, enjoying having coffee with his wife and extensive talks with his children.
That includes living in a deeply unstable country in the grips of a historic financial and economic unraveling. Ghosn said he spent six months repairing his home after it was damaged in the massive explosion at a Beirut port last summer. And like other Lebanese, he said he has a substantial amount of money stuck in the banks after authorities clamped down on dollar currency withdrawals and transfers in October 2019.
Reflecting on his downfall, he said, “It’s like you have, you know, I don’t know, a heart attack somewhere, or you’ve been hit by a bus. You change your life.”
“All of a sudden, you are in a completely different reality and you have to adapt to this reality.”

TOKYO: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns a possible resumption in Iranian supply would cause a glut were offset by hopes for stronger US fuel demand after a drop in weekly inventory estimates by the American Petroleum Institute.
Brent crude oil futures for July gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $68.70 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $66.05 a barrel, down 2 cents.
Both benchmarks edged higher on Tuesday, ending at their highest levels in a week, amid hopes for rising demand from the approach of the northern hemisphere’s summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing API figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21. Gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources.
“The API data was good, but investors were paying more attention to the Iran talks because the impact from possible return of Iranian oil to the market is more significant,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran’s top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained.
Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have resumed in Vienna this week after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic program.
Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
Analysts have said Iran could provide about 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in additional oil supply if a deal is struck and sanctions lifted.

DUBAI: Demand for digital marketing has “drastically accelerated” as a result of the pandemic and Saudi companies need to target potential new customers online to grow and compete, according to Facebook’s regional head of retail and e-commerce.

Anna Germanos, head of retail and e-commerce for Facebook in the Middle East and North Africa, said she did not believe that users were overburdened by adverts on the company’s platforms, which include Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.

“Today, within digital advertising in general, people have a choice,” Germanos told Arab News. “They have the choice to click on (product) X, to stop the video, to close the tab.”

Germanos said that, while users did have the option of scrolling past an advert, the only way for businesses in the region to expand was to always be on the lookout for new customers, something Facebook calls “discovery commerce.”

“It's a process that is fueled by machine learning, that matches products with consumers. If they really want to grow their business, they need to tap into new pockets of consumers. They need to make that product discovered by new consumers, inspire these consumers and then, with a click of a button, go and buy.”

So, how do Saudi businesses go about doing this?

Germanos believed 70 percent of a marketing campaign’s success was down to the content and that just 30 percent could be attributed to the data and algorithms used to target the right people.

A successful campaign was dependent on having “enough information about you as a consumer and target you whenever it is relevant, with the right message, at the right time,” she added.

One way for Saudi companies to do this is by targeting specific online communities on social media platforms, and a survey by Facebook found that 70 percent of Saudi respondents were members of an online group.

The study also found that Instagram was best for fashion and food and drink companies, while Facebook was better for gaming campaigns.

Targeting specific demographics could also reap rewards. Facebook reported that Nestlé Middle East created a bot on Messenger that recommended products to specific users, with sales increasing 2.9 times over the lifetime of the campaign.

One of the new ways that brands can target Saudi consumers and make sure the message works is to use augmented reality (AR) technology, which was especially advantageous when shoppers were unable to visit stores during the pandemic.

A Facebook survey found that 88 percent of Saudi respondents said they had used AR features, while 29 percent of those on Instagram said they used AR to interact with brands on a weekly basis.

One example is the Japanese carmaker Infiniti’s launch of the virtual “showroom of the future” last year, which helped it record a 32 percent year-on-year boost in sales in the Middle East during the second quarter of 2020.

The online platform allowed users to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in 3D, choose different paint colors, listen to the sound of the engine, and place the car in a true-to-life background to see how it would look in front of their house or office.

One area of digital marketing that always sparks debate is influencers and how transparent they are about the products they promote.

Germanos said Facebook was very strict when it came to this area.

“Influencers are very important - influencer marketing does work. When you have a celebrity endorsing a product, she or he has a follower base that are influenced by this persona and are more likely to try (it) based on what he or she would recommend.

“In terms of transparency, on our platform, any paid partnership with an influencer is clearly highlighted. So, you would see on the post ‘paid partnership with brand X, Y’ and so it is very clear. There isn't a single paid partnership that happens on our platform that is not highlighted to the consumers, so this is very transparent.”

Germanos also advised influencers to be transparent and to not deceive their followers.

“When you see an influencer showing multiple brands and being very commercial, eventually consumers will know that, and brands will stop working with non-authentic influencers. So, it is on them to keep an authentic image. That's my advice to them.”

Like any organization, Facebook regulates its advertising and has guidelines that adhere to the legal and cultural attributes of a country. Any adverts not adhering to these parameters are blocked by the algorithms.

“To give you an example, during the pandemic we had a new policy. We didn't want advertisers to exploit the pandemic situation and doubled down on advertising, on categories. So, we prohibited the advertising of masks.”

