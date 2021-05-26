You are here

From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum

From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum
The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) model is transforming the global retail landscape. (AP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum

From Dubai to Riyadh, Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum
  • Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been skeptical of paying for goods before getting them
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Financial technology startups in Saudi Arabia and the UAEoffering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online.
Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been skeptical of paying for goods before getting them.
But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE’s Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations. And investors are paying attention. Tamara last month raised $110 million in debt and equity, a large amount for an early stage Middle East startup.
This week, Australia’s second biggest BNPL player Zip said it was buying the rest of the shares in Spotii it did not already own for $16 million. Tabby has raised over $30 million including funding from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.
“We’re constantly having to re-forecast our numbers just because we constantly get surprised by the consumer adoption,” Tabby Co-Founder and Chief Executive Hosam Arab told Reuters.
There is no independent data available on the Middle East BNPL market which also includes Shahry in Egypt; all of the companies in the sector are early stage start-ups and many only began operating last year.
In the US, Australia and Europe, BNPL is marketed as an alternative to credit cards. During the pandemic, with consumers conserving cash and seeking alternative methods of borrowing money, the service exploded in popularity.
In the Gulf, BNPL companies present themselves as an alternative to cash on delivery, the most common payment method for online purchases in many Middle East countries, according to a 2018 report by British security firm G4S.
But Anil Malhotra, chief marketing officer of digital payments business Bango, said a cultural challenge for BNPL in the Gulf was to make sure it “doesn’t look or smell like credit.”
Islamic customs prohibit charging interests on loans, which has deterred some Middle East consumers from using credit cards.
Saudi Arabian independent retailer Crate, which introduced Tamara on its website last August, has found that while those checking out with BNPL had become repeat users, most customers preferred to pay by card or cash on delivery.
Half of all purchases are paid with card, while cash on delivery accounts for 40 percent of all online transactions with BNPL making up 10 percent, Chief Executive Rayan Fadul told Reuters.
BNPL is still new to the region’s consumers who are wary of using a product they don’t yet fully understand, he believes.
“They would like to see other people talk about it first and maybe explain to them how easy it is.”
The model varies but BNPL companies typically allow shoppers to pay for purchases in instalments over several weeks or months. Gulf providers do not charge interest and instead earn most revenue by charging merchants fees.
While shoppers can be charged hefty fees if they miss a payment, providers say they cause less financial burden than credit cards. Users can be suspended if they miss a payment.
They also say they help merchants increase sales as shoppers are able to spread out payments over an extended period and allow shoppers to buy products they need.
As BNPL firms generally make money off merchant commissions and late fees, not interest payments, they sidestep the legal definition of credit — and credit laws.
But the sector has come under scrutiny with authorities in Britain and elsewhere reviewing or tightening rules around the industry, with some regulators saying that technology companies offering BNPL should be regulated like ordinary lenders.
It’s not clear how Middle East regulators plan to react. The financial authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
“This is credit and if credit is mismanaged, either by the lender or borrower, bad things happen,” Citi Global Head of Banking Research Ronit Ghose told Reuters.
Tamara, which is in Saudi and the UAE, says it has signed up over 1,000 merchants and that transaction volume has been increasing 170 percent month-on-month. Spotii, available in Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Oman, has 650 merchants on its platform and has seen transaction volume rise at an average of 90 percent month-on-month since it launched last year, according to Zip.
Postpay, Spotii, Tabby and Tamara all say they plan to expand to other markets soon.
As the impact of the pandemic diminishes, investors also see an opportunity for BNPL firms to take more business at the shop till in the Middle East.
“We think physical point of sale will play a very big role in the future of BNPL in this part of the world,” said Eslam Darwish, partner at Dubai-based venture capital firm Global Ventures which has invested in Tabby.
Alshaya Group, a Kuwaiti retailer with Middle East franchising rights for companies including Starbucks and Hennes & Mauritz, is planning to roll out Postpay in different online stores after trailing it this year in the UAE at Footlocker.
“We are certainly looking at in-store availability of BNPL to benefit customers who, sometimes or always, prefer physical to digital shopping,” Chief Digital Officer Paul Morris said.

Topics: credit BNPL Finance UAE Saudi Arabia banking

Abu Dhabi plant to export green ammonia in $1bn investment

Abu Dhabi plant to export green ammonia in $1bn investment
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi plant to export green ammonia in $1bn investment

Abu Dhabi plant to export green ammonia in $1bn investment
  • It comes as the UAE embarks on a massive sustainability and green technology push
Updated 11 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi-based Helios Industry plans to invest 3.67 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in a green ammonia production facility to be constructed over several years.
The solar powered facility will be located at the Abu Dhabi Ports owned Khalifa Industrial Zone, and will produce 200,000 tons of green ammonia from hydrogen.
It comes as the UAE embarks on a massive sustainability and green technology push.
“Caring for the environment is a shared responsibility. We are committed to pioneering investment and development efforts to produce sustainable and clean energy for the future in the UAE,” Helios’ managing director M. K. Saiyed said in a statement carried by the WAM state news agency.
He said the plant will also be the first production plant in the UAE capital to produce ammonia from hydrogen using renewable energy.
The facility is expected to reduce carbon emissions by an excess of 600,000 tons annually, equivalent to the amount of pollution generated by 140,000 vehicles.
An 800-megawatt solar power plant will be dedicated to the KIZAD facility.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Ammonia Investment Hydrogen energy

UAE plans to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over 10 years, says minister

UAE plans to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over 10 years, says minister
Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

UAE plans to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over 10 years, says minister

UAE plans to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over 10 years, says minister
  • The minister said that free zones remain an important source of growth for the UAE economy
Updated 21 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE aims to double its economy to 3 trillion dirhams over the next 10 years, said the Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al-Marri.
He said the focus for governments including the UAE would be on balancing health and economy, in an interview with Asharq Business.
The minister said that free zones remain an important source of growth for the UAE economy, contributing about a third of commercial traffic and imports last year and more than half of all re-exports.
About 80 percent of the first phase of the plan to support economic sectors has been completed, he said. The plan focused on supporting small and medium-sized companies through financing packages provided by the state worth $100 billion, he said.

Topics: UAE

Saudi Jeddah Port eyes three overseas deals worth $500m each

Saudi Jeddah Port eyes three overseas deals worth $500m each
Updated 23 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Jeddah Port eyes three overseas deals worth $500m each

Saudi Jeddah Port eyes three overseas deals worth $500m each
  • It is also aiming to spend up to $1.7 billion developing its main port in Jeddah on the Red Sea
Updated 23 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The operator of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Gateway Terminal is looking to invest in ports in Africa and the Middle East, following backing from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF), Bloomberg reported.
“The RSGT plans to invest in at least three international ports in the next five years,” port chief Jens Floe said. Each investment is worth $500 million, he said.
It is also aiming to spend up to $1.7 billion developing its main port in Jeddah on the Red Sea, as well as potentially investing in other Saudi ports, Bloomberg said.
Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Cosco Shipping Ports bought a stake in RSGT in January, valuing the port operator at about $880 million.
The PIF is leading a strategy to turn the Kingdom into a transport and logistics hub and support local companies looking to export products. The pandemic has also led to a renewed focus on food security in the region, where the desert environment means many countries rely on agricultural imports.
“Adding Cosco and PIF as shareholders will really accelerate our domestic and our international growth plans,” Floe said in an interview with Bloomberg.
He added that investments may come in rail and dry ports, and emerging market terminals in “less mature and less organized ports.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah port Jeddah ports

Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
AP

Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name

Defiant Ghosn pins hopes on French probes to clear his name
  • In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Auto magnate-turned-fugitive Carlos Ghosn is campaigning to clear his name, and hopes a visit by French investigators to his home in exile in Lebanon will be his first real opportunity to defend himself since the bombshell arrest that transformed him from a visionary to a prisoner overnight.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the embattled former chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance dissected his legal troubles in Japan, France and the Netherlands, detailed how he plotted his brazen escape from Osaka, and reflected on his new reality in crisis-hit Lebanon, where he is stuck for the foreseeable future.
Mending his reputation will be an arduous task. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November 2018 on accusations of financial misconduct and fled to Lebanon a year later. He now faces multiple legal challenges in France after the Japanese accusations triggered scrutiny of his activities there. Meanwhile, several associates are in jail or on trial in Japan and Turkey, in cases related to his financial activities or escape.
“There has been a lot of collateral damage . . . but I don’t think I’m responsible for that. The people responsible for that are the people who organized the plot” to bring him down, Ghosn said Tuesday.
Ghosn has denied accusations of underreporting his compensation and misusing company funds, contending he was the victim of a corporate coup linked to a decline in Nissan Motor Co.’s financial performance as the Japanese automaker resisted losing autonomy to French partner Renault.
He said he voluntarily agreed to undergo days of questioning in Beirut next week by French magistrates investigating allegations of financial misconduct in France that led to the seizure of millions of euros of his assets. The outcome could result in preliminary charges being handed to him or in the cases being dropped.
The French investigators are looking into the financing of lavish parties Ghosn threw at the Versailles chateau — complete with period costumes and copious Champagne — as well as €11 million in spending on private planes and events arranged by a Dutch holding company, and subsidies to a car dealership in Oman. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
“In Japan, you had a Japanese person interrogating me, writing in Japanese and wanting me to sign things in Japanese that I don’t understand,” he said. “Now I will be speaking in French, and I’ll have my lawyers present. Of course, I have much more confidence in the French legal system than in the Japanese system.”
Ghosn was kept in solitary confinement in Japan for months without being allowed to speak with his wife. He has said he fled the country after it became clear he would have “zero” chances of a fair trial. His arrest drew international scrutiny and criticism of Japan’s legal system and its 99 percent conviction rate.
In late 2019, Ghosn fled Japan after jumping $14 million bail in a Hollywood-style caper. The improbable escape — hidden in a box stashed in the hold of a Turkey-bound private jet, according to Japanese officials — embarrassed Japanese authorities and has allowed him to evade trial there.
Now an international fugitive on Interpol’s most-wanted list, the 67-year-old Ghosn lives in self-imposed exile in his native Lebanon, where he teaches a weekly university business course and is fighting other legal fires.
He told the AP he was “shocked” after a Dutch court last week rejected his wrongful dismissal claim against an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and ordered him to repay the nearly €5 million ($6 million) salary he received in 2018. The ruling came in a case in which Ghosn sought to have his 2018 sacking from Nissan-Mitsubishi B.V. overturned and demanded €15 million ($16.5 million) in compensation.
Ghosn has vowed to appeal.
Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, contended he was the victim of a character assassination campaign led by Nissan with the complicity of the Japanese government, aided by accomplices in France.
In the AP interview, he mounted a robust defense of a former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly, who was arrested the same day as Ghosn and is standing trial in a Tokyo District court on charges of under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. He would not talk about two other Americans who allegedly helped him escape, Michael Taylor and his son, Peter. They are in a Japanese jail awaiting trial after their extradition from the US
Asked whether their legal troubles weighed on his conscience, Ghosn said: “I feel empathy and compassion for them, because I was in the same situation.”
Testimony and documents presented at Kelly’s trial have shown that he sought ways to beef up compensation for Ghosn after he agreed to a pay cut at Nissan in 2010, because Japan began requiring disclosures of high executive pay. Ghosn insisted Tuesday that no additional compensation agreements were approved by the board.
“Obviously he (Kelly) is innocent,” Ghosn said.
Recalling details of his escape, Ghosn told the AP how the plan was hatched, including choosing to execute it in December when he would be less likely to be recognized under a hat and heavy clothes.
“It was very bold, but because it was bold, I thought it may be successful,” he said. Ghosn refused to confirm reports he escaped in a musical instrument box, saying he didn’t want to say anything that could be used against people being prosecuted for assisting him.
Arriving in a black Nissan SUV accompanied by a bodyguard, the former high-flying executive seemed to have lost none of his swagger despite his colossal fall. He said he spends his days in Beirut preparing his legal defense, teaching, helping startups and working on his books and documentaries.
As a fugitive living in the Mediterranean country where he grew up, he said he was enjoying a slower pace devoid of jet lag, enjoying having coffee with his wife and extensive talks with his children.
That includes living in a deeply unstable country in the grips of a historic financial and economic unraveling. Ghosn said he spent six months repairing his home after it was damaged in the massive explosion at a Beirut port last summer. And like other Lebanese, he said he has a substantial amount of money stuck in the banks after authorities clamped down on dollar currency withdrawals and transfers in October 2019.
Reflecting on his downfall, he said, “It’s like you have, you know, I don’t know, a heart attack somewhere, or you’ve been hit by a bus. You change your life.”
“All of a sudden, you are in a completely different reality and you have to adapt to this reality.”

Topics: France Japan Nissan Renault

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply

Oil steady with investors focusing on possible return of Iranian supply
  • Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21.
  • Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have resumed in Vienna
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as concerns a possible resumption in Iranian supply would cause a glut were offset by hopes for stronger US fuel demand after a drop in weekly inventory estimates by the American Petroleum Institute.
Brent crude oil futures for July gained 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $68.70 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $66.05 a barrel, down 2 cents.
Both benchmarks edged higher on Tuesday, ending at their highest levels in a week, amid hopes for rising demand from the approach of the northern hemisphere’s summer driving season and lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
US crude oil and fuel inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing API figures on Tuesday.
Crude stocks fell by 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21. Gasoline inventories fell by 2 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 5.1 million barrels, the data showed, according to the sources.
“The API data was good, but investors were paying more attention to the Iran talks because the impact from possible return of Iranian oil to the market is more significant,” said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran’s top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained.
Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran have resumed in Vienna this week after Tehran and the UN nuclear agency extended a monitoring agreement on the Middle Eastern country’s atomic program.
Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
Analysts have said Iran could provide about 1 million to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in additional oil supply if a deal is struck and sanctions lifted.

Topics: energy Oil Iran

