You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.50 million. (File/SPA)
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.50 million. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcsw7

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 873 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 27 mosques reopened after temporarily being closed for sterlization
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,320 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 444,780 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,023 remain active and 1,348 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 404, followed by the capital Riyadh with 343, the Eastern Province with 164, Madinah recorded 120 and Jazan confirmed 60 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 873 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 27 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,371 within 109 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.50 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Taif municipality carries out thousands of COVID-19 inspections
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Taif municipality carries out thousands of COVID-19 inspections
Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen
Updated 26 May 2021
SPA

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen

Saudi deputy defense minister receives US, UN envoys for Yemen
Updated 26 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister, received US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking.
They reviewed developments in the Yemen, and the joint efforts made to support the Saudi initiative and the UN efforts to ceasefire and reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis.
The envoy’s discussions in the region “will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable cease-fire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process,” the State Department said on Tuesday.

Martin Griffiths with Prince Khalid bin Salman. (SPA)

Prince Khalid also met with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths.
During the meeting, Prince Khaled bin Salman affirmed Saudi Arabia's keenness to support the efforts of the UN to ceasefire and reach a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis, while the UN Special Envoy for Yemen praised the humanitarian role played by Saudi Arabia in its endeavor to end the crisis through its comprehensive initiative, which has the full support of the United Nations.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. (SPA)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry

Vulnerable groups must get COVID-19 vaccine: Saudi health ministry
  • Virus impact doubles among elderly, says Saudi Health Ministry
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi health authorities on Tuesday urged the elderly and people with chronic diseases to take a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine jab to help reduce their increased risk of death on contracting the virus.

Those in the two groups who had not been vaccinated are often far more vulnerable to the ill-effects of COVID-19, Ministry of Health officials warned.
“Usually, immunization is the most important step to protect them and reduce the risk of infection.
“Because you are a priority and your health and safety is important to us, if you are of the age group of 60 years and above, you can now easily book your appointment to take the COVID-19 vaccine through the priority service for the elderly via the Sehhaty app,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.
In Saudi Arabia, the death rate from COVID-19 for ages 50 and above was more than 78 percent as opposed to 0 percent among immunized groups, the ministry added.
The Kingdom on Tuesday reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the overall toll to 7,278.
There were 1,389 new cases, meaning that 443,460 people in the country had now contracted the disease. A total of 9,593 cases remained active, of which 1,348 patients were in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 1,389 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

• The death toll has risen to 7,278 with 14 more virus-related fatalities.

• The Makkah region is witnessing a surge in the number of cases.

Of the newly recorded cases, 422 were in the Makkah region, 380 in the Riyadh region, 163 in the Eastern Province, and 105 in the Madinah region.
In addition, the ministry said 912 patients had recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 426,589.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18,695,690 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 88,182 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, 13,123,914 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis
Saudi Arabia
Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis

Saudi ministry reviews efforts to resume academic activity

Saudi ministry reviews efforts to resume academic activity
Saudi Education Ministry reviewed arrangements to resume educational activities. (SPA)
Updated 26 May 2021
SPA

Saudi ministry reviews efforts to resume academic activity

Saudi ministry reviews efforts to resume academic activity
  • It approved a phase-wise plan to reopen educational institutions across the Kingdom for the next academic year
Updated 26 May 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Education Ministry on Tuesday reviewed arrangements to resume educational activities in schools, colleges and universities.
It approved a phase-wise plan to reopen educational institutions across the Kingdom for the next academic year.
In the first phase teaching and technical training staff will return to their work places, which includes public and private schools, colleges and universities.
All Health Ministry protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be enforced such as the use of the Tawakkalna app and maintaining social distancing.  In the second phase students will be allowed to return to their respective institutions.
In the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the Saudi authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions and swiftly made arrangements for online education by launching several online platforms to ensure continuity.
 

Topics: Saudi education ministry Coronavirus

Related

Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Business & Economy
Saudi education witnesses rapid transformation in last five years
Saudi education commission to assist talent foundation boost exams quality
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education commission to assist talent foundation boost exams quality

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia
SDC seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia

SDC signs MoU with Darah to preserve cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia
  • The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Soudah Development Co. (SDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to step up cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) to preserve the cultural human heritage by documenting social life with narrative stories that reflect the beauty of ancient societies.
The MoU was signed by SDC CEO Husameddin Al-Madani and the acting secretary-general of Darah, Fahd Al-Samari.
The SDC, one of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) companies, is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and enriching the national archive for the Asir region. The MoU is also part of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, chairman of the board of directors of the company, to preserve the human heritage in AlSoudah and Rijal Almaa while highlighting the culture and originality of the region.
The CEO of the SDC noted that Soudah and Rijal Almaa are distinguished by their authentic societies. The company seeks to document, in cooperation with Darah, the region’s culture and rich heritage while also making it a global mountainous tourist destination.
The signing ceremony was attended by Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, the chieftains of the Soudah and Rijal Almaa tribes along with other local historians and novelists.
The MoU contributes to supporting the SDC with content in heritage and cultural aspects. It will also work with local tribal chieftains, historians, and writers to preserve the tangible and intangible heritage.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah)

Related

Saudi national archives foundation Darah uncovering past with oral history tradition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi national archives foundation Darah uncovering past with oral history tradition
Special The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge

Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis

Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis
International destinations keep changing their rules, from the quarantining conditions to the PCR tests required upon arrival, which can upset travel plans. (Reuters)
Updated 26 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis

Varying COVID-19 measures in different countries still a concern for Saudis
  • Travelers from the Kingdom prefer staycation to foreign tours to avoid hassles
Updated 26 May 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The official announcement allowing vaccinated individuals to travel abroad as of May 17 came as a huge sigh of relief to many Saudis who were forced to stay grounded due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, the ever-changing COVID-19 measures in different countries could still cause problems, even for vaccinated Saudi travelers.
One concern is the potential extra costs involved as some countries may require visitors to quarantine upon arrival.
Some young Saudis say they would prefer to stay at home this summer. Twenty-five-year-old Ali Hussain feared spending his entire vacation in quarantine: “Your vacation is a limited number of days to begin with, and such sudden measures are a hindrance.”
He said international destinations keep changing their rules, from the quarantining conditions to the PCR tests required upon arrival, which can upset travel plans completely.
He highlighted the financial burden caused by such uncertain circumstances.
Hussain said: “You have to be prepared for the cost of a trip doubling if you have stay longer than intended because of the PCR test.
“The point of traveling for vacation is to enjoy your holiday, not to feel restricted and overthink what might happen. With such measures and conditions, I’m against traveling,” he said.
Another Saudi, Khalid Al-Ghamdi, 25, said he did not want the same experience as a friend who went on holiday, only to be quarantined and waste his annual leave.
“My friend Muhannad traveled to Egypt for a week and was surprised to be asked to quarantine upon arrival, given that he had received two vaccinations. But the vaccine did not prevent him from needing to quarantine in Egypt,” said Al-Ghamdi.

The point of traveling for vacation is to enjoy your holiday, not to feel restricted and overthink what might happen.

Ali Hussain

Al-Ghamdi said that his friend was forced to postpone his return date, contact his work, extend his leave and withdraw additional sums to pay for the extra costs.
Such experiences persuaded Al-Ghamdi to explore domestic travel options.
“I am convinced it is much better to spend my vacation this summer inside the Kingdom and explore Jizan, Abha, Jeddah, Yanbu or NEOM.”
The Saudi authorities allowed vaccinated Saudis and those who have recovered from COVID-19 to travel abroad.
The Ministry of Interior said that citizens who are fully vaccinated or have received a first dose at least 14 days before departure will be allowed to travel. 
Talat Zaki Hafiz, a financial analyst, earlier told Arab News: “I believe one should not travel abroad unless on urgent business need or for family reasons, especially to countries suffering badly from the pandemic.”
Unnecessary travel to countries that are badly affected may expose travelers to infection and mean that they cannot receive adequate medical care, Hafiz said.
“Let us all not forget that the Saudi government provides free treatment to all people with COVID-19 irrespective of nationality, which may not be available in some other countries,” he said.
While Hafiz appreciates the government’s decision to lift the ban, he believes people should “use it wisely” as “safety comes first.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 1,389 new cases
Saudi Arabia issue 30,000 commercial registrations to women in 2021
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issue 30,000 commercial registrations to women in 2021

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases
Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases
Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
Doctors told to look for signs of stroke in AstraZeneca jab patients
Doctors told to look for signs of stroke in AstraZeneca jab patients
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Houthi projectiles fell on a border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing no injuries
Houthi projectiles fell on a border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing no injuries

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.