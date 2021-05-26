Saudi Arabia records 17 COVID-19 deaths, 1,320 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 17 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,295.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,320 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 444,780 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 10,023 remain active and 1,348 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 404, followed by the capital Riyadh with 343, the Eastern Province with 164, Madinah recorded 120 and Jazan confirmed 60 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 873 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 27 mosques in seven regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,371 within 109 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 168 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.50 million.