World Tourism Organization opens first regional office in Riyadh

RIYADH: The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) opened its first regional office in Riyadh on Wednesday.
The new office will act as a hub for the UNWTO to coordinate policies and initiatives across 13 Middle East countries.
The opening of UNWTO Regional Office for the Middle East sends a sign of hope to the tourism sector.
It is a new milestone for tourism's recovery and global prosperity.
This office will provide jobs, education and training opportunities for millions.
The office will also contribute to promoting tourism products, sustainable development, and collecting important statistics for the sector.
UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and regional tourism ministers and industry leaders all attended the opening.
During the ceremony, Al-Khateeb said: “As the first office of its kind for the World Tourism Organization, it will serve as a beacon for regional cooperation.
Tourism can bring social & economic benefits to all. The UNWTO Regional Office for the Middle East is the first of its kind and will bring together global expertise & detailed research, helping tourism reach its potential across the whole region.
“We are pleased to host the office in the Kingdom, and this comes within the framework of our commitment to work with our partners in the UNWTO to develop a strong industry based on the principles of sustainability, and opportunities for all, in various parts of the region and the world.”
Pololikashvili said the launch of the first regional office was a landmark event and represents a new direction for coordinating global tourism through regional cooperation.
An unprecedented support to UNWTO, we thank UN SG @antonioguterres for his support to the opening of UNWTO Regional Office for the Middle East.
Tourism's role in driving global development is now more relevant than ever.
Let us all #RestartTourism!
“This new initiative realizes that compatibility at the regional level is the key to unlocking the huge tourism potential in the Middle East and creating social, economic and environmental resilience for the sector and its people,” he said.
The first initiative of the new office will be to develop an international tourism academy dedicated to supporting the new generation of tourism leaders.
Rural tourism provides meaningful experiences for travellers and economic opportunities for local people. The UNWTO Best Tourism Villages of the World scheme, inspired by the AlUla framework, will open these benefits to more people than ever before.
