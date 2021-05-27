COVID-19 vaccines do not cause infertility, Saudi health ministry assures public

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines do not cause infertility or any other reproductive complications.

Responding to rumors after the vaccine, the MOH urged Saudis to “take the step” and get vaccinated, stating that COVID-19 vaccines have no effect on the reproductive system.

MOH spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that “there is no truth to this and the information is not credible.”

Al-Abd Al-Aly explained that many studies have revealed the vaccine’s safety, including for women planning to get pregnant and pregnant mothers.

“Studies have shown that a COVID-19 infection affects the reproductive cells and affects fertility and reproductive capacity. The danger comes from the infection, not the vaccine,” added the spokesman.

Meanwhile, as some nations have approved the inoculation of children above the age of 12, assistant deputy minister of for preventive health at the MOH, Dr. Abdullah Assiri, said that once 70 percent of the Kingdom’s adult population is inoculated, then considerations will be made to begin vaccinating from the age of 12.

The MOH announced that more than 13.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far at the rate of 38.5 doses per 100.

IN NUMBERS 444,780 - total number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia 427,462 - total recoveries 7,295 - total deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 1,320 new cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 444,780.

For the first time in months, the number of active cases has surpassed the four-digit case count, with 10,023 active cases. The MOH said 1,348 of those cases were critical, a decrease of nine patients in the past 24 hours.

According to the figures provided by the MOH, Makkah had the highest number of new confirmed cases with 404, followed by Riyadh (343) and the Eastern Province (164). The region with the lowest number of confirmed cases was Jouf with just five.

For the first time in over six months, the daily number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 17, raising the national death toll to 7,295.

The MOH reported that 873 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 427,462. Riyadh had the highest number of recoveries at 237 and Jouf and the Northern Borders both having the lowest at four.

Approximately 93,145 PCR tests were administered in the past 24 hours. More than 18.7 million PCR tests have been conducted since the onset of the pandemic in March of last year.

Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.