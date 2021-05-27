Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON: A streaker enlivened an extended rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday, splashing and sliding on the infield tarp and climbing into the tarp roller before security personnel apprehended him.
The nude man’s antics were caught by many in attendance who posted video on social media.
The Washington Nationals led the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 when rain halted play in the fourth inning.
The streaker, who was not immediately identified, made it to the infield, slid about on the tarp and finally took refuge in the tube of the tarp roller before his rain dance was brought to an end by law enforcement and stadium security personnel who escorted him from the field.
