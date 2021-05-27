You are here

Crazy fan enlivens rain delay at Nationals Park

A streaker is pulled from the infield tarp roller by a security officer during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2021. (Getty Images/AFP)
A streaker is pulled from the infield tarp roller by a security officer during a rain delay between the Cincinnati Reds and against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, on May 26, 2021. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A streaker enlivened an extended rain delay at Nationals Park on Wednesday, splashing and sliding on the infield tarp and climbing into the tarp roller before security personnel apprehended him.
The nude man’s antics were caught by many in attendance who posted video on social media.
The Washington Nationals led the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 when rain halted play in the fourth inning.
The streaker, who was not immediately identified, made it to the infield, slid about on the tarp and finally took refuge in the tube of the tarp roller before his rain dance was brought to an end by law enforcement and stadium security personnel who escorted him from the field.

Updated 26 May 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD
&
Ali Itani

DUBAI: The US west coast’s favorite burger shack In-N-Out Burger opened a pop-up in Dubai as customers rushed to get a taste of its famous Animal Style cheeseburger.

The fast-food outlet appeared in the city’s Ibn Battuta Mall parking area and with only 300 burgers in stock, 75 of them sold within 45 minutes.

“No plans to open in the region in the immediate future, but never say never,” Luis Hernandez, manager of special foreign events, told Arab News.

All the ingredients were brought over from the US, including four staff members, Hernandez said.

 

It was the second time the burger shack had opened a pop-up in Dubai, with the first coming in 2017.

A double cheeseburger cost 14 dirhams ($3.80), while chips were 4 dirhams.

Apart from food, In-N-Out Burger also had merchandise for sale, including T-shirts, hats, and bumper stickers.

The burger chain is only found on the US’ west coast, namely California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Texas.

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules

Indian couple hold mid-air wedding party flouting COVID lockdown rules
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: An amateur video featuring a south Indian bride and groom has gone viral on social media after the couple filmed their post-wedding celebrations on a chartered flight joined by more than 160 guests on board. 

The couple’s party took place on a SpiceJet Boeing 737, surrounded by relatives and guests, in what was described as a clear defiance of Covid-19 lockdown rules in India. 

The unnamed couple were celebrating as the plane flew over historic Meenakshi Amman temple on its way from Madurai to Bangalore, according to Hindustan Times newspaper said.

Online photos showed passengers with flowers around their necks and taking selfies. Most of them were seen without face masks and not observing Covid-19 protocols.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly ordered an investigation into the incident and suspended the plane’s crew.

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity

Lebanese artist creates Saudi Arabian flag using plastic bottles in a show of solidarity
Updated 24 May 2021
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: A Lebanese environmentalist artist has used hundreds of plastic bottles to create a mosaic of the green-and-white Saudi flag in a gesture of solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and Lebanon.  
Caroline Chapitini has been a Guinness World Records title holder for several artistic projects in which she uses plastic bottles to create art murals that are concerned with preserving the environment in Lebanon. 
This time, Chaptini's art  - which is a recreation of the Saudi Arabian flag - was an acknowledgement of recent talks between Lebanon and the Kingdom. 
“The flag is an expression of appreciation to Saudi Arabia and its people,” she told Arab News. 
“The Kingdom has many investments here in Lebanon where many of my country’s citizens work,” she added.  
Chaptini said she received several positive reactions from Lebanese expats in Saudi Arabia.   
“I felt I had to reaffirm the Lebanese people and specifically the expats in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere across the region have nothing but love for other nations and would never associate themselves with remarks that disrespect any group of people.” 
The Saudi flag will be her first to work on in a mosaic project that includes 50 flags and symbols created from plastic bottles to promote peace between nations.  
Using 760 green plastic bottles of a popular soft drink, Chaptini used a cutter to dismantle the bottom of the bottle to take that flower-shaped plastic piece to make the green background of the Saudi flag.  
She also used white plastic bottle lids for the Arabic inscription and the sword. 
The flag created is 1.5-meter-long and 3.56-meter-wide. Its total size is around 5.25 square meters.
Chaptini said her project has no political intentions, and is not supported by any governmental body.  
Chaptini is Guinness World Record title holder following the achievement of the tallest plastic bottle sculpture resembling a Christmas tree in 2019. She also set a world record last year with a massive mosaic image of the Ramadan crescent moon using a million bottle caps.
Her projects aim to encourage recycling in Lebanon, which is among the countries considered to have a massive excess of plastic bottles and containers. 
She also uses the proceeds that come from selling plastic collected by her to charitable organizations. 
She said that any sums she is going to raise from selling plastic bottles would be donated to nurses who lost their houses or were unable to pay the rents of their homes in the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosion.

Haunted by Diana’s death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too

Haunted by Diana’s death, Prince Harry talks of how he feared losing Meghan, too
Updated 21 May 2021
Reuters

LOS ANGELES: From the sound of horses’ hooves on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, to chases by paparazzi when he was a child in the back of a car, Prince Harry is still haunted by the trauma of losing his mother.
Speaking in detail of how he failed to deal with her loss for more than a decade, Harry says in a new TV documentary series that the fear of also losing his wife Meghan was one of the main reasons the couple quit their royal duties and moved to California last year.
“My mother was chased to her death when she was in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white, and now look what’s happened. You’re talking about history repeating itself? They’re not going to stop until she dies,” Harry says in the mental health documentary series “The Me You Can’t See.”
“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life,” he added, referring to Meghan. The “Me You Can’t See” series, which Harry produced with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, is released on Apple TV+ on Friday.
Princess Diana died in 1997 at age 36 in a crash in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her Egyptian-born boyfriend Dodi Fayed was chased by paparazzi. Harry was 12 years old.
Harry, whose American wife Meghan is bi-racial, spoke of racist reporting in the mainstream British press about his wife, as well as abuse on social media. Meghan has said her experience in Britain drove her to thoughts of suicide when she was pregnant with their first son Archie.
In the documentary, Harry spoke of walking behind Diana’s coffin through the streets of London with his brother William, father Prince Charles and uncle Charles Spencer.
“The thing I remember most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the Mall,” he said. “It was like I was outside of my body, just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion that everyone was showing.”
Years earlier, he recalled sitting in the back of his mother’s car while she, in tears, was pursued by photographers.
“One of the feelings that comes up for me always is the helplessness. Being a guy and being too young to help a woman, in this case your mother, and that happened every single day,” he said.
Harry said he buried his feelings, but drank heavily and suffered panic attacks and anxiety in his 20s, and still freaks out when he sees cameras.
“I was so angry with what happened to her (Diana) and the fact there was no justice at all... the same people that chased her through that tunnel photographed her dying on the back seat of that car,” he said.
“The clicking of cameras, and the flash of cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry. It takes me back to what happened to my mum, what I experienced as a kid.”
Even now, at age 36, he said that returning to London makes him feel tense and hunted.
Harry said he started serious therapy almost five years ago, when he met Meghan.
“I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, I had to deal with my past,” he said. The couple married in May 2018.

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

BERLIN: Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions.
The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.
The posts talked of violence planned for a protest in Vienna on May 15, and authorities carried out searches the previous day in various part of the country. They found weapons, including two handguns, and large quantities of ammunition as well as two swords, protective vests, helmets and radio devices.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that “the paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist groups.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how people were involved, but Austrian media reported that there were no immediate arrests.
Austria, like many other European countries, is emerging from months of closures and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Restaurants, theaters, cinemas and sports facilities reopened on Wednesday, and hotels were allowed to receive guests again. In many situations, people using facilities have to prove that they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19.

