ADNOC raises $1.6bn with exchangeable bonds, distribution unit shares
ADNOC listed 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations in the UAE, in 2017. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

  • The deal could increase the free float of ADNOC Distribution to 30 percent assuming the exchangeable bonds are exchanged and settled in shares
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it raised $1.64 billion by issuing exchangeable bonds and additional shares to investors in its listed retail unit ADNOC Distribution on Wednesday.
It issued about $1.2 billion in senior unsecured bonds due in 2024, with a 0.7 percent annual coupon, exchangeable into existing common shares of ADNOC Distribution.
Alongside the transaction, ADNOC offered 375 million shares in ADNOC Distribution to eligible institutional investors through a bookbuilding process.
The combined offering was placed at a blended price of 4.82 dirhams ($1.31) per share, ADNOC said in a statement, adding that it was covered in less than one hour and that there was significant demand from regional and international investors.
The deal could increase the free float of ADNOC Distribution to 30 percent assuming the exchangeable bonds are exchanged and settled in shares, it said.
The exchangeable bonds were issued at an issue price of 100 percent and will be exchangeable into existing shares at an exchange price of 5.01 dirhams under certain conditions, it added.
This will enable “ADNOC to further unlock and monetize significant value from its assets, whilst also increasing the free float of ADNOC Distribution, boosting liquidity in its shares and diversifying its shareholder base,” the company had said in an earlier statement.
ADNOC listed 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2017.
It sold another 10 percent of shares in ADNOC Distribution last year in a placement to institutional investors.
ADNOC has over the past few years launched a series of initiatives to create partnerships with foreign investors and extract value from its assets, as the Abu Dhabi oil giant adapts to a new era of lower oil prices.

Updated 13 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

  • 71 percent of MENA companies made progress on gender diversity
  • MENA ranked last in female representation on boards
TEXAS: Organizations in the Middle East and North Africa are among those to have made the most progress in gender distribution over the past five years, according to a survey by CEO community YPF.
In the MENA region, 71 percent of companies have made progress in this area, second only to Latin America at 73 percent, and ahead of South Asia at 68 percent, YPF said in its first Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey of 2,079 CEOs from 106 countries.
YPF’s sample included 23 percent female CEOs, which compares with a global figure of 5 percent, it said.
The report showed that gender inequality increases with seniority. While 39 percent of employees at respondent companies were female, 30 percent of senior management were women and 20 percent of board directors.
However, there has been considerable progress on the measure in the past five years with 24 percent reporting a “somewhat more diverse” board of directors in that time frame and 16 percent “significantly more diverse.” Among senior managers, the respective numbers are 34 percent and 18 percent.


Companies in the Middle East and North Africa have the least gender diverse boards, the survey showed. However, while just 16 percent of directors were women in the MENA region, the figure was not much better in Europe (21 percent) and the US (20 percent).
“There are a lot of things to be done to encourage the empowerment of women,” Reem Osman, CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “As the data shows, having more women in the C-suite is empowering more women, giving women more senior positions and recruiting more women.”
Companies globally with women on the board are more likely than their male-led counterparts (46 percent vs. 37 percent) to offer services that help women reach the top, such as female leadership and mentoring programs, the survey showed. Almost one third of female CEOs offered flexible work arrangements at their companies compared with 21 percent for male respondents.
The biggest obstacle for CEOs in the MENA region was a lack of mentors, with 51 percent citing that as the main challenge compared with 36 percent in the rest of the world.

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • Gulf Cooperation Council among Britain’s top trading partners
  • International trade secretary: ‘We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon’
LONDON: The UK has its sights set on trade deals with the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“The Gulf is a definite target and we are working on the approach to (the) Gulf,” Truss told the Daily Telegraph.

“We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon.”

The GCC — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar — makes up a significant proportion of Britain’s international trade.

In 2019, the UK’s trade with the six Gulf states was worth around $63.5 billion, putting the GCC behind only the US, China and the EU in value of trading partners.

Truss is also closing in on a potentially lucrative investment deal with Mubadala, the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, which a source told the Daily Telegraph is “getting some real traction now” after a “couple of very big meetings.”

Mubadala is said to be targeting investment in the UK’s health, clean energy, infrastructure and technology sectors, in what could be a significant boost to Britain’s post-Brexit economy.

Since the UK’s decision to leave the EU was implemented at the beginning of this year, the country has been pushing hard for trade deals with its existing trade partners and allies.

Last year, the British government announced a review into UK-GCC trade, and said in a statement: “With the United Kingdom embarking on its new independent trade policy outside of the European Union, and with GCC Member States delivering their economic diversification and vision plans, now is the moment for the United Kingdom and the GCC to build on their historic and deep friendship to develop even closer economic ties, boosting our trade and investment further still.”

It added: “We celebrate the strength of the bilateral relationship, nowhere more apparent than through our continued collaboration on the Covid-19 pandemic, and share an ambition of boosting our businesses, delivering new investment, creating new jobs and ensuring prosperity in the years to come.”

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia is working with other nations on a unified travel protocol
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas very soon after suspending them last year because of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported citing a Saudi official.

The Kingdom is also working with other Middle Eastern and European nations on a unified protocol to facilitate travel, the official said, speaking on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public.

Encouraging foreign tourism is a key plank in the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil. In September 2019, Saudi Arabia opened its borders after having long been one of the hardest countries in the world to visit unless coming on a pilgrimage.

It wants the sector to contribute 10 percent of GDP by 2030, but the virus has crimped those plans. After limiting incoming tourism in February 2020, authorities suspended all incoming and outgoing travel to try to contain the virus’s spread.

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • The group currently has 1,600 hotels with 132,253 rooms around the world, including 63 properties in the Middle East
RIYADH: Louvre Hotels Group is planning to create more than 3,500 new jobs as part of its strategy to expand its portfolio to nearly 50 hotels in the Kingdom by 2025.
It currently has 16 hotels in Saudi Arabia and its expansion will begin this year with the opening of five new hotels. They are the 94-room Golden Tulip Riyadh, the 84-room Golden Tulip Unaizah, the 70-room Tulip Inn Dammam Corniche, the 150-room Tulip Inn Al Balaad Madinah and the 454-room Golden Tulip Umm Al Qurah in Makkah. The French hotelier is also planning to roll out the Campanile brand across the Kingdom.
“Saudi Arabia represents a strategic market for our global development, due in great part to its focus on tourism and the extraordinary choice of destinations it offers. Launching Campanile, our midscale brand, in this region is a point of pride for us because we want to inaugurate an innovative yet affordable offer, able to satisfy local customers and international tourists alike,” Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO Louvre Hotels Group, said in a statement.
The company’s president, Amine E. Moukarzel, was one of more than 60 speakers taking part in the Tourism Recovery Summit 2021 in Riyadh this week.
Established in 1976 by French wine merchants the Taittinger Group, the Louvre Group was sold to Starwood Capital Group in 2005 and to China’s Jin Jiang International (Holdings) in 2015.
The group currently has 1,600 hotels with 132,253 rooms around the world, including 63 properties in the Middle East.
Middle East’s hotel occupancy rates approached 2019 levels during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr this year, according to data from the hotel management analytics firm STR.
The report highlighted near-normal occupancy levels in the region during the holy month, helping key markets outperform global peers.
Hotels in Alkhobar city, in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, reported the highest average occupancy level in the Kingdom at 63.5 percent.
A separate global STR report from March said that Saudi Arabia had the world’s biggest hotel pipeline.
The research found that the Kingdom’s expected a 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years was the highest among the 50 most populated countries.
STR data shows 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline. Of the total, 16,965 are scheduled to come online during 2021.
While a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s pipeline activity is concentrated in Makkah, with 28,052 rooms under development, several other sub-markets across the country are expected to increase hotel supply by 50 percent or more.

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • IHC plans to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year
ABU DHABI: Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), the construction and real estate investor owned by International Holding Company (IHC), will start trading its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s second market on May 31, ADX said in a statement.
IHC said on May 6 it planned to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year. It is yet to name the third company.
ESG, founded in 2006, owns a diversified portfolio of businesses across engineering and construction, real estate investment, development and management. It had assets of 394 million dirhams ($107 million) as of the end of 2020 and over 1,000 employees, according to IHC.
Al Seer Marine, which provides services including yacht management, repair and maintenance, and boat building, was founded in 2002 and acquired by IHC in April 2020. It had assets of 717.8 million dirhams as at the end of 2020, IHC said.

