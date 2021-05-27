You are here

IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m

IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m
Murban's portfolio of hospitality assets includes St. Regis Saadiyat Island. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m

IHC's Alpha Dhabi acquires hospitality investor Murban for $500m
  • Murban also owns 33 percent of the world's largest beet sugar project
  • Murban holds a minority stake in buy now pay later company Klarna
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Alpha Dhabi Holding, a unit of the Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC), acquired hospitality investor Murban for 1.7 billion dirhams ($500 million).

Murban, founded in 2006, owns assets including St. Regis at Saadiyat, Al Wathba Luxury Collection Desert Resorts and the Le Noir Café brand. In March, it signed an agreement
to build a luxury resort in Aceh province, Indonesia.

This acquisition will add to Alpha Dhabi’s portfolio of real estate, construction and industrial companies. In April, it changed its name from Trojan Holding and sold a 45 percent stake to IHC. The previous month, it bought a 12.1 percent stake in Aldar Properties from Mubadala Investment.

Murban also owns 33 percent of Canal Sugar, the largest beet sugar development project in the world, and a minority stake in Klarna, one of Europe’s biggest ‘buy now pay later’ companies.

“The move comes in line with our vision to develop our hospitality business and other sectors, deepening our ties locally and regionally,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO and managing director of IHC. “Furthermore, gaining a foothold in Canal Sugar, the world’s largest development of sustainable beet sugar, is a real plus point as we add to Abu Dhabi’s long-term food security program UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

Topics: #abudhabi #ihc #acquisition #manda

Egypt's non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021

Egypt’s non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt's non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021

Egypt’s non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021
  • Egyptian non-oil exports rose to $9.8 billion in period
  • Engineering sector exports jumped by almost half to $969 million
Updated 12 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The engineering sector drove Egypt’s non-oil exports up by 11 percent in the first four months of 2021 compared to a year earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing official data.

The engineering category includes metal works, electrical and electronic devices and transportation.

The value of Egyptian non-oil exports amounted to $9.8 billion compared to about $8.8 billion during the same period in 2020, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Engineering sector exports jumped by almost half to $969 million compared to $655 million a year earlier.

The data showed a 5 percent increase in imports during the same period to $23.1 billion, compared to about $21.9 billion during the same period last year.

Topics: #trade #egypt #exports

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official
  • The Central Bank expects an increase in international reserves
  • Egypt now hedged against oil price movements
Updated 37 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is expected to obtain the last tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, amounting to $1.6 billion in June, said Central Bank Deputy Governor Rami Aboul Naga.
He told broadcaster Al Arabiya that it was unlikely Egypt would need a new financing agreement with the IMF after its earlier commitment of $8 billion from the fund.
He said that the program helped Egypt to build a cash reserve greater than international standards demanded, and enabled banks to rebuild foreign assets abroad.
The Central Bank of Egypt expects an increase in international reserves as a result of the monetary policy adopted by the bank, he said.
He said that the banking sector regulator stood ready to intervene to control inflation rates according to monetary policy tools should the need arise.
He added that the country had achieved self-sufficiency in many sectors and was no longer subject to fluctuations in gas and energy prices.
He said Egypt was hedged against oil price movements, strengthening its ability to absorb external price shocks without fueling inflation.

Topics: Egypt economy IMF

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows
  • 71 percent of MENA companies made progress on gender diversity
  • MENA ranked last in female representation on boards
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

TEXAS: Organizations in the Middle East and North Africa are among those to have made the most progress in gender distribution over the past five years, according to a survey by CEO community YPF.
In the MENA region, 71 percent of companies have made progress in this area, second only to Latin America at 73 percent, and ahead of South Asia at 68 percent, YPF said in its first Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey of 2,079 CEOs from 106 countries.
YPF’s sample included 23 percent female CEOs, which compares with a global figure of 5 percent, it said.
The report showed that gender inequality increases with seniority. While 39 percent of employees at respondent companies were female, 30 percent of senior management were women and 20 percent of board directors.
However, there has been considerable progress on the measure in the past five years with 24 percent reporting a “somewhat more diverse” board of directors in that time frame and 16 percent “significantly more diverse.” Among senior managers, the respective numbers are 34 percent and 18 percent.


Companies in the Middle East and North Africa have the least gender diverse boards, the survey showed. However, while just 16 percent of directors were women in the MENA region, the figure was not much better in Europe (21 percent) and the US (20 percent).
“There are a lot of things to be done to encourage the empowerment of women,” Reem Osman, CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “As the data shows, having more women in the C-suite is empowering more women, giving women more senior positions and recruiting more women.”
Companies globally with women on the board are more likely than their male-led counterparts (46 percent vs. 37 percent) to offer services that help women reach the top, such as female leadership and mentoring programs, the survey showed. Almost one third of female CEOs offered flexible work arrangements at their companies compared with 21 percent for male respondents.
The biggest obstacle for CEOs in the MENA region was a lack of mentors, with 51 percent citing that as the main challenge compared with 36 percent in the rest of the world.

Topics: #CEOs #gender #diversity #MENA

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal

UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
  • Gulf Cooperation Council among Britain’s top trading partners
  • International trade secretary: ‘We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon’
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has its sights set on trade deals with the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), according to International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“The Gulf is a definite target and we are working on the approach to (the) Gulf,” Truss told the Daily Telegraph.

“We are in discussions with the GCC and I hope that we’ll be able to say more about that soon.”

The GCC — comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar — makes up a significant proportion of Britain’s international trade.

In 2019, the UK’s trade with the six Gulf states was worth around $63.5 billion, putting the GCC behind only the US, China and the EU in value of trading partners.

Truss is also closing in on a potentially lucrative investment deal with Mubadala, the UAE’s sovereign wealth fund, which a source told the Daily Telegraph is “getting some real traction now” after a “couple of very big meetings.”

Mubadala is said to be targeting investment in the UK’s health, clean energy, infrastructure and technology sectors, in what could be a significant boost to Britain’s post-Brexit economy.

Since the UK’s decision to leave the EU was implemented at the beginning of this year, the country has been pushing hard for trade deals with its existing trade partners and allies.

Last year, the British government announced a review into UK-GCC trade, and said in a statement: “With the United Kingdom embarking on its new independent trade policy outside of the European Union, and with GCC Member States delivering their economic diversification and vision plans, now is the moment for the United Kingdom and the GCC to build on their historic and deep friendship to develop even closer economic ties, boosting our trade and investment further still.”

It added: “We celebrate the strength of the bilateral relationship, nowhere more apparent than through our continued collaboration on the Covid-19 pandemic, and share an ambition of boosting our businesses, delivering new investment, creating new jobs and ensuring prosperity in the years to come.”

Topics: Brexit

Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says

Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says

Saudi Arabia to resume tourist visas soon, official says
  • Saudi Arabia is working with other nations on a unified travel protocol
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to resume tourist visas very soon after suspending them last year because of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported citing a Saudi official.

The Kingdom is also working with other Middle Eastern and European nations on a unified protocol to facilitate travel, the official said, speaking on Wednesday on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public.

Encouraging foreign tourism is a key plank in the Kingdom’s efforts to reduce its reliance on oil. In September 2019, Saudi Arabia opened its borders after having long been one of the hardest countries in the world to visit unless coming on a pilgrimage.

It wants the sector to contribute 10 percent of GDP by 2030, but the virus has crimped those plans. After limiting incoming tourism in February 2020, authorities suspended all incoming and outgoing travel to try to contain the virus’s spread.

Topics: #saudi #tourism

