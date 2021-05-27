IHC’s Emirates Stallions Group to list on ADX on Monday

ABU DHABI: Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), the construction and real estate investor owned by International Holding Company (IHC), will start trading its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s second market on May 31, ADX said in a statement.
IHC said on May 6 it planned to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year. It is yet to name the third company.
ESG, founded in 2006, owns a diversified portfolio of businesses across engineering and construction, real estate investment, development and management. It had assets of 394 million dirhams ($107 million) as of the end of 2020 and over 1,000 employees, according to IHC.
Al Seer Marine, which provides services including yacht management, repair and maintenance, and boat building, was founded in 2002 and acquired by IHC in April 2020. It had assets of 717.8 million dirhams as at the end of 2020, IHC said.
