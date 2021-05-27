You are here

IHC’s Emirates Stallions Group to list on ADX on Monday

Abu Dhabi listing activity is set to pick up with the market debut of ESG next week. (Reuters)
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

  • IHC plans to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), the construction and real estate investor owned by International Holding Company (IHC), will start trading its shares on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s second market on May 31, ADX said in a statement.
IHC said on May 6 it planned to list three subsidiaries, including ESG and Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Co. in the second quarter of this year. It is yet to name the third company.
ESG, founded in 2006, owns a diversified portfolio of businesses across engineering and construction, real estate investment, development and management. It had assets of 394 million dirhams ($107 million) as of the end of 2020 and over 1,000 employees, according to IHC.
Al Seer Marine, which provides services including yacht management, repair and maintenance, and boat building, was founded in 2002 and acquired by IHC in April 2020. It had assets of 717.8 million dirhams as at the end of 2020, IHC said.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism: Gradual improvement in the incoming tourism movement confirms countries’ confidence in Egypt

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Minister of Tourism: Gradual improvement in the incoming tourism movement confirms countries’ confidence in Egypt

  • Minister said the coronavirus infections in the governorates of South Sinai and the Red Sea are almost non-existent
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Khaled Al-Anani, Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said that the gradual improvement in the incoming tourism movement to Egypt since the beginning of this year confirms countries' confidence in Egypt as a safe and distinguished tourist destination.
Al-Anani said that the coronavirus infections in the governorates of South Sinai and the Red Sea are almost non-existent.
During his participation in the Tourism Recovery Summit hosted in Riyadh, Al-Anani said that Egypt has a variety of different tourism products through which tourists can enjoy a distinguished tourism experience in open places, warm sun, landscapes, beaches, museums and unique archaeological sites, while adhering to strict health safety controls.
The minister reviewed the efforts made by the Egyptian state to support the tourism sector as it suffers from the repercussions of the coronavirus crisis, in a way that guarantees the safety of workers in the sector, citizens and tourists, including the measures that have been taken to confront this crisis, including precautionary measures and health safety controls as well as providing the coronavirus vaccine.
Al-Anani confirmed that during the next few days, the vaccination of workers in the tourism sector in the governorates of South Sinai and the Red Sea will be done, and the vaccination of tourism sector workers will begin in Cairo, Giza, Luxor and Aswan.
During the summit, the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities presented a proposal that would contribute to confronting the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the global tourism and travel sector, stressing the importance of formulating clear mechanisms and identifying flexible ways to facilitate the movement of citizens between countries for the purposes of tourism.
Al-Anani referred to the events and activities that will be organized by Egypt during the next few months, such as the opening ceremony of the Rams Road restoration project in Luxor, the inauguration of the New Administrative Capital Museum, and the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.
The minister emphasized that setting the date for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum will be linked to the health situation in the entire world so that the appropriate timing can be chosen for everyone, as the kings, queens and heads of the countries of the world will be invited to this event, in addition to a number of prominent figures in the world.

Tunisian political chaos threatens IMF deal

Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

Tunisian political chaos threatens IMF deal

  • Power struggle between president, PM, parliament
  • Pandemic sends national debt to 91% of GDP
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian politicians and officials warn of an economic collapse if the government cannot agree a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan this summer, but political paralysis could scotch that effort.
Tunisians are used to last-ditch financial talks that pit the demands of foreign lenders against public opinion, but this time a power struggle between the president, prime minister and parliament has added new complications.
“The political situation is blocked in Tunisia,” said former prime minister Youssef Chahed. In an interview with Reuters, he said “there is no serious debate” in the political class about fixing the economy.
After the COVID-19 pandemic cut output by 8.8 percent last year and sent the national debt to 91 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the stakes are high and urgent.
Central Bank Governor Marouan Abassi told parliament last week that if the government tried to use the bank to finance the deficit instead of agreeing an IMF deal, inflation would hit three digits in a “Venezuelan scenario” .
Former finance minister Hakim Hamouda told Reuters the crisis “threatens to bankrupt the state” and former reform minister Taoufik Rajhi, who negotiated an earlier IMF loan for Tunisia, called the talks “a last chance to avoid imminent collapse.”
Both warned that Tunisia could face the fate of Lebanon, where the currency has plummeted and savings have been wiped out, leading to social unrest.
An IMF program may unlock more financial support to help prop up the lone democratic success story of the Arab Spring — and an important partner for Europe on security and migration.
Tunisia’s 2021 budget forecast borrowing needs at $7.2 billion, including about $5 billion in foreign loans. It put debt repayments at $5.8 billion including $1 billion due in July and August.
The IMF talks are expected to last through the summer. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has told Reuters he wants $4 billion, though few people think any sum higher than $3 billion is likely.
A bilateral loan may be needed to meet the summer debt obligations. Tunisian politicians say privately that Qatar or Libya may provide money.

CREDIBLE REFORMS
Diplomats say international goodwill for Tunisia may buy leeway in talks. But they are also frustrated at what they see as chronic misspending and the IMF wants Tunisia to offer credible reforms.
Chahed said foreign support, especially in the US and France, boosted the chances of a deal but only if Tunisia could commit to change. “We need to quickly take advantage of this context and immediately present a detailed plan,” he said.
But the chief reforms — subsidy cuts, restructuring state-owned companies and reducing the public sector wage bill — are opposed by the UGTT union and some political parties who say Tunisians are sick of seemingly endless sacrifices.
Public discontent showed in the 2019 elections with the rejection of established politicians, and more recently in January protests that could foreshadow the response to further economic woes.
Such internal divisions will make it hard for the government to assure the fund and other foreign lenders that it can implement any reforms it promises.
When elements of its proposal to the IMF were leaked this month, the UGTT said it had not been aware of the details and rejected them — contradicting previous government statements that they had struck an agreement on reform.
An agreement must be approved by the deeply fragmented parliament, where Mechichi’s government is supported by a narrow majority, but in which no party has more than a quarter of seats.
It would also have to be signed by President Kais Saied, who is at odds with both Mechichi and the parliament speaker. He has blocked a proposed reshuffle and rejected the assembly’s efforts to appoint judges to the Constitutional Court.
Disputes inside parliament, and between it and Saied, have already delayed efforts to fix the fiscal problem. Last year Tunisia had three separate governments so was unable to start talks.
“If we had started earlier... we could have had an easier negotiation,” said Chahed, the former PM.

Egypt’s non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Egypt’s non-oil exports jump 11% in the first four months of 2021

  • Egyptian non-oil exports rose to $9.8 billion in period
  • Engineering sector exports jumped by almost half to $969 million
Arab News

RIYADH: The engineering sector drove Egypt’s non-oil exports up by 11 percent in the first four months of 2021 compared to a year earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing official data.

The engineering category includes metal works, electrical and electronic devices and transportation.

The value of Egyptian non-oil exports amounted to $9.8 billion compared to about $8.8 billion during the same period in 2020, according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Engineering sector exports jumped by almost half to $969 million compared to $655 million a year earlier.

The data showed a 5 percent increase in imports during the same period to $23.1 billion, compared to about $21.9 billion during the same period last year.

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Egypt has no need for new IMF financing programs, says central bank official

  • The Central Bank expects an increase in international reserves
  • Egypt now hedged against oil price movements
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is expected to obtain the last tranche of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, amounting to $1.6 billion in June, said Central Bank Deputy Governor Rami Aboul Naga.
He told broadcaster Al Arabiya that it was unlikely Egypt would need a new financing agreement with the IMF after its earlier commitment of $8 billion from the fund.
He said that the program helped Egypt to build a cash reserve greater than international standards demanded, and enabled banks to rebuild foreign assets abroad.
The Central Bank of Egypt expects an increase in international reserves as a result of the monetary policy adopted by the bank, he said.
He said that the banking sector regulator stood ready to intervene to control inflation rates according to monetary policy tools should the need arise.
He added that the country had achieved self-sufficiency in many sectors and was no longer subject to fluctuations in gas and energy prices.
He said Egypt was hedged against oil price movements, strengthening its ability to absorb external price shocks without fueling inflation.

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

  • 71 percent of MENA companies made progress on gender diversity
  • MENA ranked last in female representation on boards
Arab News

TEXAS: Organizations in the Middle East and North Africa are among those to have made the most progress in gender distribution over the past five years, according to a survey by CEO community YPF.
In the MENA region, 71 percent of companies have made progress in this area, second only to Latin America at 73 percent, and ahead of South Asia at 68 percent, YPF said in its first Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey of 2,079 CEOs from 106 countries.
YPF’s sample included 23 percent female CEOs, which compares with a global figure of 5 percent, it said.
The report showed that gender inequality increases with seniority. While 39 percent of employees at respondent companies were female, 30 percent of senior management were women and 20 percent of board directors.
However, there has been considerable progress on the measure in the past five years with 24 percent reporting a “somewhat more diverse” board of directors in that time frame and 16 percent “significantly more diverse.” Among senior managers, the respective numbers are 34 percent and 18 percent.


Companies in the Middle East and North Africa have the least gender diverse boards, the survey showed. However, while just 16 percent of directors were women in the MENA region, the figure was not much better in Europe (21 percent) and the US (20 percent).
“There are a lot of things to be done to encourage the empowerment of women,” Reem Osman, CEO of Saudi German Hospital Group, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “As the data shows, having more women in the C-suite is empowering more women, giving women more senior positions and recruiting more women.”
Companies globally with women on the board are more likely than their male-led counterparts (46 percent vs. 37 percent) to offer services that help women reach the top, such as female leadership and mentoring programs, the survey showed. Almost one third of female CEOs offered flexible work arrangements at their companies compared with 21 percent for male respondents.
The biggest obstacle for CEOs in the MENA region was a lack of mentors, with 51 percent citing that as the main challenge compared with 36 percent in the rest of the world.

