Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

A Palestinian man watches over children playing on a swing in a damaged neighbourhood in Gaza Strip following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

  • The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza
  • An Egyptian intelligence official said Israel has given their initial approval, but that a final agenda is still in the works
CAIRO: Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks to consolidate the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday.
The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
“We are seeking a long-term truce, that would enable further discussions and possibly direct talks,” said the official, who had close knowledge of the proceedings that had led to the cease-fire and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t allowed to brief reporters.
The 11-day war killed more than 250 people, mostly Palestinians, and caused heavy destruction in the impoverished coastal territory. Preliminary estimates have put the damage in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Egypt was key in mediating a deal between the two sides.
He said the talks could start as early as next week, and that Israel has given their initial approval, but that a final agenda is still in the works. He said that there are talks about a possible release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel in return for Israelis held by Hamas. Both issues were discussed with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit yesterday, and with the Qatari Foreign Minister who was in Cairo on Tuesday.
An Israeli official said that the government is working closely with Egyptian officials ‘to reinforce the cease-fire,’ but would not confirm whether Israeli officials would be attending more official talks soon. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing behind-the-scenes diplomacy.
Blinken wrapped up a two-day Mideast visit Wednesday also aimed at solidifying the cease-fire and raising money for reconstruction. One of the US goals is to ensure that any assistance be kept out of the hands of Hamas, which opposes Israel’s right to exist and which Israel and the US consider a terrorist group.
The Egyptian official said one possible mechanism for ensuring that is an international committee led by Egypt or the United Nations that would oversee the spending.
Abdelatif Al-Qanou, a spokesman for Hamas, confirmed that the group’s leader Ismail Haniyeh would visit Cairo next week and that the group is open to discussing a prisoner swap.
El-Qanoua said the talks in Cairo would also address ways to achieve Palestinian unity between those in Gaza and Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank.
There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority on its attendance.
The Gaza Strip has been governed by Hamas since the group seized power from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, which resulted in a tight blockade by Israel and Egypt. Since then, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has governed autonomous areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank and has limited influence in Gaza.
The war was triggered by weeks of clashes in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, built on a hilltop compound revered by Jews and Muslims that has seen several outbreaks of Israeli-Palestinian violence over the years. The protests were directed at Israel’s policing of the area during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Egyptian social startup on a mission to get clean water flowing in Africa

According to a 2019 report from the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund, about 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water. (Supplied)
According to a 2019 report from the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund, about 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water. (Supplied)
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Mostafa Adel

Egyptian social startup on a mission to get clean water flowing in Africa

According to a 2019 report from the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund, about 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water. (Supplied)
  • About 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water, according to a 2019 report by WHO and UNICEF
  • Water Will’s ‘Buy Me Filter’ initiative offers a sustainable solution to water scarcity in rural communities in Egypt and other countries
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Mostafa Adel

CAIRO: Access to clean, safe drinking water is one of the greatest challenges facing people in many parts of the world.

By 2015 the UN’s Millennium Development Goals had succeeded in reducing by half the number of people without such access, but many still suffer as a result of poor sanitation services and lack of treated drinking water, especially in rural communities.

According to a 2019 report from the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund, about 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have safely managed drinking water, 4.2 billion go without safe sanitation services and 3 billion lack basic hand-washing facilities.

In Egypt, one of the nations facing a potential crisis, it is predicted that the share of water per person will decrease by 2025. Water Will, a social startup founded in Cairo in 2019, aims to address these challenges.

Many people globally still suffer as a result of poor sanitation services and lack of treated drinking water, especially in rural communities. (Supplied)

“We wanted not just to help people in rural communities but also empower them to help themselves,” said co-founder and CEO Mohannad Hesham, 29. “Through the new startup, they can turn from beneficiaries to customers and purchase the filters that would solve their water problems without waiting for help from anyone.”

Through its Buy Me Filter initiative, Water Will aims to provide clean water to rural communities in Egypt and other parts of Africa.

“After a year of research and development, we came up with the ceramic water filter, a sustainable solution made out of natural materials and treated with nanoparticles,” Hesham said.

The filter is designed to eliminate the impurities, odors, bacteria and heavy minerals that are often found in the water available to residents of rural communities. Priced at 320 Egyptian pounds ($20), it is several times cheaper than the alternatives.

Through its Buy Me Filter initiative, Water Will aims to provide clean water to rural communities in Egypt and other parts of Africa. (Supplied)

“We traveled to Kenya and manufactured the filter ourselves in a factory there, and we distributed it to 500 families,” Hesham said. The team then returned to Egypt to establish a factory and acquire the necessary business permits.

Officially launched in late 2020, Buy Me Filter aims to distribute hundreds of filters in Kenya and Egypt in the months ahead. The way it works is simple: Individuals, groups or organizations can visit the Buy Me Filter website and purchase one or more filters to donate to rural communities in the two countries.

“We’re also launching a premium filter in 2021,” Hesham said. “Rather than just donating a filter for others, you can buy a premium filter for yourself, and a ceramic filter will be donated to a poor family in rural communities.”

Water scarcity on a global level

* 2.2bn - People with no access to safely managed drinking water.

* 4.2bn - People without safe sanitation services.

* 3bn - People who lack basic hand-washing facilities.

Water Will also enters into partnerships with small and micro businesses and foundations in the areas it serves, training them to market and sell the filters.

“(This) ensures the spread of the product in these communities and also creates business opportunities there,” Hesham said.

More than 50 percent of Egyptians live in rural communities and more than 30 percent are below the poverty line. As a result, access to more-expensive water-filtration systems is a luxury many cannot afford.

“Even if people in those communities purchase multi-stage water filters, the cost of regularly changing the filter candles will be too high given how bad the water is,” Hesham said.

Water Will also enters into partnerships with small and micro businesses and foundations in the areas it serves, training them to market and sell the filters. (Supplied)

The Water Will ceramic filter, on the other hand, is designed to last for two years without any additional costs.

Because many business accelerators and investors take a greater interest in the tech sector than social startups, finding support initially was difficult for Hesham and his team.

They overcame this challenge by raising money from friends and families, which was used to create a prototype they entered in startup competitions to raise more capital.

In the coming years, Buy Me Filter aims to compete in more urban markets with its premium filter by leveraging the sustainability of the product.

In the coming years, Buy Me Filter aims to compete in more urban markets with its premium filter. (Supplied)

“By 2025, we also want to have our first fully owned factory outside of Egypt in Africa, so we can keep the costs of our filters low for rural communities,” Hesham said.

He said it is important for businesses that aim to make a social impact to generate profits and added: “We need many companies to work in this field so we can come up with more solutions for water problems, which are bound to increase in the years to come.”

* This report is being published by Arab News as a partner of the Middle East Exchange, which was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to reflect the vision of the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai to explore the possibility of changing the status of the Arab region.

Amnesty International report highlights Houthi mistreatment of abductees

Amnesty International report highlights Houthi mistreatment of abductees
Updated 27 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Amnesty International report highlights Houthi mistreatment of abductees

Amnesty International report highlights Houthi mistreatment of abductees
  • UN must “name and shame” Houthis following abuses, rights activist tells Arab News
  • Abductees subjected to beatings and forced confessions under duress
Updated 27 May 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Amnesty International has accused the Iran-backed Houthi militia of arbitrarily abducting hundreds of journalists, human rights defenders and religious minorities, holding them in solitary confinement and dirty prisons, torturing them and using them as leverage during peace talks.
In a 34-page report released on Thursday, the international rights group said that since early 2015, the Houthis have snatched hundreds of journalists, political opponents and members of the Baha’i religious minority and thrown them into small and unhygienic prisons where they were physically and psychologically tortured. 
The report went on to claim that the prisoners were denied medication and sufficient food and banned from contacting their families. 
The graphic report is based on interviews with 12 former abductees who were released last year following a successful prisoner swap between the Yemeni government and the Houthis. “Detainees lacked adequate access to food, medical care, clean water, sanitation and accommodation. Some were subjected to solitary confinement for 20 days solely for requesting more food from the authorities and going on hunger strike, ” the report said. 
A former abductee told the international organization that the Houthi-run Political Security Office kept him disappeared for five months despite promising to question him for a few hours when he was arrested. 
“When the Political Security Office knocked at my door asking me to go with them for a few hours for a couple of questions, I did not think of saying goodbye to my family. I didn’t know that I would only speak again with them after five months,” the anonymous detainee said, according to the report.
The report highlighted several informal and formal detention facilities controlled by the Houthis such as the Criminal Investigation and Political Security Office, the National Security Bureau and Hasaba police station, Al-Thawra pre-trial detention facility in the capital, Saref Prison in Beni Hashish in Sanaa province and Shamlan prison in Hodeidah.
The rebels harshly beat detainees inside prisons or during investigations to force them to admit to committing crimes such as working with Israel or the Arab coalition. 
A member of the Baha’i community in Yemen said that the Houthi interrogators and security forces beat him with steel rods, an AK-47 rifle and other objects. 
“During the interrogation, they would beat me non-stop until I could no longer scream. Sometimes they would wake me up from my sleep for interrogation. I fainted twice during the interrogation mainly because I was psychologically tired and without any food,” the Baha’i member said.
“We were tortured repeatedly only for asking them for water and food. They used to cut off the electricity at night and keep us in the dark as punishment, they would come in the cell and beat us with cables.”
The Houthis have exploited judicial authorities in areas under their control to punish their opponents through long trials where defendants were left to defend themselves, according to the report.
The interviewed abductees and lawyers described the trials at the Specialized Criminal Court and the Court of Appeals in Sanaa as merely “political theatrics,” claiming that judges snubbed their demands for legal representation. They added that judges neglected to investigate incidents of torture and their confessions being extracted under duress.
Shortly after releasing them following a deal, the Houthis immediately expelled the former detainees from their territories and sent the Baha’is into exile, rejecting appeals from some abductees to visit their families in northern Yemen, the report said. 
“The (Houthi) authorities allowed us to call our families when we reached the airport ... I begged them (the authorities) to allow me to see my father but they didn’t. He is 80 and I won’t be able to see him again. That was the hardest thing in my life, leaving my father behind,” a member of the Baha’i community was quoted as saying.
The rights group has warned the Houthis against using thousands of currently incarcerated political opponents as a bargaining chip in any negotiations with the Yemeni government. 
“With negotiations ongoing, Amnesty International urges the Houthi authorities not to use detainees for political leverage and to immediately release all individuals arbitrarily detained on account of their opinion, expression, political affiliation, and conscientiously held beliefs,” the organization said.
Yemeni human rights activists and officials said the Amnesty International report has confirmed well-known information about human rights abuses committed by the Houthis.
Fatehia Al-Mamarie, director of the provincial office of the Ministry of Human Rights in the western province of Hodeidah, demanded the international community and the UN name and shame the Houthis and pressure them to release detainees. 
“This is a positive step toward exposing the Houthi crimes and displaying its true image to the international community,” Al-Mamarie told Arab News on Thursday.

UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition

UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition

UAE opens Holocaust memorial exhibition
  • Exhibition to raise awareness among Dubai’s residents and tourists of the horrors of Nazi Germany’s extermination campaign
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has opened a Holocaust memorial exhibition, the first of its kind in the Middle East.

The display aims to raise awareness among Dubai’s residents and tourists of the horrors of Nazi Germany’s extermination of Jews and other minorities.

The exhibition explores the chain of events leading up to the Holocaust and includes a special tribute to Arabs who defended and saved Jews.

The opening on Wednesday at the Crossroads of Civilizations Museum was attended by Israel’s ambassador to the UAE Eitan Naeh and Peter Fischer Germany’s Ambassador to the UAE.

“As a leading cultural institution in the UAE, it is very important to us that we focus on educating people about the tragedies of the Holocaust because education is the antidote to ignorance,” museum founder Ahmed Obeid Al-Mansoori said.

The UAE’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna said: “My wife’s family was saved from the Holocaust by an Arab doctor, Mohamed Helmy. His example – this exhibit – reminds us that we must rise to the challenge of combating extremism as neighbors, as friends.”

The museum follows an agreement between Israel and the UAE last year for the Emirates to become only the third Arab state to establish full relations with Israel.

Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco followed with similar US-brokered agreements.

“Who would have dreamt 70 or 80 years ago that an Israeli ambassador and a German ambassador would sit here together, in an Arab country, visiting a Holocaust remembrance exhibition,” Ambassador Naeh said.

*With AFP

UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict

UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict

UN rights council orders probe into Gaza conflict
  • Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days
  • UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet: Israel’s attacks on Gaza may constitute ‘war crimes’:
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council decided Thursday to create an open-ended international investigation into violations surrounding the latest Gaza violence, and into “systematic” abuses in the Palestinian territories and inside Israel.
The resolution, which passed with 24 of the council’s 47 members in favor, will spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long Middle East conflict.
The text, which was presented by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, was debated during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence between Israelis and Palestinians this month.
Opening the session, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet voiced particular concern about the “high level of civilian fatalities and injuries” from the attacks on Gaza, and warned the Israeli attacks on the enclave “may constitute war crimes.”
She also said Hamas’s “indiscriminate” firing of rockets at Israel was “a clear violation of international humanitarian law.”

Before a truce took hold last Friday, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, and wounded more than 1,900 people in 11 days of conflict, the health ministry in Gaza says.
A barrage of thousands of rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel were wounded.
Thursday’s resolution ordered the launching of an investigation into violations surrounding the latest violence, but also into “systematic” abuses spurring a repetitive cycle of violence over the decades.
The council agreed to establish “an ongoing independent, international commission of inquiry... in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and in Israel.”
The investigators, the text said, should probe “underlying root causes of recurrent tensions and instability, including systematic discrimination and repression based on group identity.”
The investigation should focus on establishing facts and gather evidence for legal proceedings, and should aim to identify perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable, it said.
It also urges countries to “refrain from transferring arms when they assess... that there is a clear risk that such arms might be used in the commission or facilitation of serious violations or abuses.”

Before the vote Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, slammed the session and the text, insisting they were yet another example of the council’s bias against Israel.
The resolution, she insisted, “has nothing to do with reality, has nothing to do with human rights.”
She urged countries not to back the resolution, which she said would “embolden and reward Hamas,” a “racist, genocidal, terrorist organization.”
Israel, she insisted, “took all measures to protect civilians,” but that Hamas’s “tactics of hiding beneath residential buildings, maternity wards and mosques resulted in innocent loss of life.”
“You cannot be pro-Palestinian if you do not condemn Hamas,” she said, stressing Israel’s right to defend itself.
Bachelet said her office had “not seen evidence” that the buildings targeted in Gaza, including medical facilities and media offices, were “hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes.”
Palestinian foreign minister Riyad Al-Maliki meanwhile accused Israel of instituting “an apartheid system.”
“The right to self defense and the right to resist occupation is a right we have as the Palestinian people,” he said.

During the debate a wide range of countries decried the latest violence, stressing the need for urgent aid to Gaza and to resume talks toward a lasting, peaceful two-state solution.
Many highlighted the 14-year blockade on Gaza, settlement expansion, and evictions and demolitions of Palestinian homes among root causes sparking continued tensions.
This month’s flare-up was ignited amid protests against the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah to make way for Jewish settlers.
Tensions culminated in repeated clashes between Palestinian worshippers and Israeli security forces inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, triggering the initial volleys of rocket fire from Gaza toward Israel on May 10.
Thursday’s vote created the council’s first ever open-ended commission of inquiry (COI) — the highest-level investigation that can be ordered by the council.
Other COIs, like the one on Syria, need their mandates renewed every year.
And while the council has previously ordered eight investigations into rights violations committed in the Palestinian territories, this is the first one with a mandate to examine “root causes” in the drawn-out conflict, and also to probe systematic abuses committed within Israel.

Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza

Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza
Updated 27 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza

Israel’s war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza
  • ‘It is not possible now for Ahmed to be a groom in this world ... He is now a groom in heaven’
Updated 27 May 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Salwa Nofal and Sobhi Ziad were forced to have a “silent wedding” following Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Their marriage had already been postponed twice due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic and a death in the family; they set May 18 as the third date for their big day, which ended up being the eighth day of the fighting.

The young couple decided to cancel their wedding party, and instead began their life together quietly in a house that Nofal had prepared before the start of the fighting on May 10. 

Ziad wrote on Facebook: “We went to our house carrying all the love for each other in our hearts and the hope that our home would be filled with joy and happiness ... I wish you all complete safety.”

They were among the luckier couples, but many others were less fortunate.

Anas Al-Yazji’s world came crashing down on him as his fiancée Shaima Abu Al-Ouf was killed in an Israeli airstrike that destroyed her family’s home in Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City.

She had been in her third year of university, and was set to become a dentist. Her professors and colleagues said that she was bright, and dreaming of her graduation day; she was eager to kickstart her career.

It was decided that Shaima and Anas would tie the knot after Eid Al-Fitr, but an Israeli raid destroyed everything. What remained was blood, debris and many scattered engagement gifts.

After a love story that lasted almost three years, Al-Ouf’s last words to Al-Yazji, on the phone, were “I am afraid,” he said. “I asked her to take refuge in a safe place, then a massive explosion took place and she got killed. She is in paradise,” he added. 

Muhannad Al-Nawati, 20, and his bride Hiba Harzullah, lost all their wedding gifts — clothes, appliances, gifts — in the rubble of Harzullah’s family house, next to the Kuhail building, which was targeted by an Israeli airstrike that flattened it. 

The pair stood looking on in disbelief at what was left of the seven-story building, which had collapsed on Harzullah’s modest house, burying their simple dreams.

Al-Nawati said the wedding party, scheduled for after Eid, has been postponed indefinitely due to what happened.

Ahmed Al-Masry, 21, was preparing for his wedding on the second day of Eid, but was killed in the first strike of the conflict, along with his sister Rahaf, 10, nephew Yazan, 18 months, and seven others, most of whom were his relatives.

“It is not possible now for Ahmed to be a groom in this world ... He is now a groom in heaven,” said his father, Abu Atallah. “He joined his mother, who was martyred in an Israeli raid during the first war on Gaza in 2018,” he added.

The family has suffered before at the hands of Israeli strikes on Gaza: Their home was flattened during the 2014 war.

“The missile tore my heart before it took the life of Ahmed and killed our joy,” he added.

