Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers
Mohamed Houli Chemlal, left, Driss Oukabir, center, and Said Ben Iazza sit behind a glass panel inside the National Court at the start of their trial in San Fernando de Henares, Madrid, Nov. 10, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers

Spain jails men who aided Barcelona attackers
  • The National Court convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 24, and Driss Oukabir, 32, of belonging to the terror cell behind the attacks, handing them sentences of 53 years and 46 years respectively
  • Daesh claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town, resulting in 16 deaths
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

MADRID: A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of up to 53 years to three men who helped the extremists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people.

The Daesh group claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, 2017, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town as Europe was battered by a string of extremist attacks.

Following a three-month trial which began in November, the National Court convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, 24, and Driss Oukabir, 32, of belonging to the terror cell behind the attacks, handing them sentences of 53 years and 46 years respectively.

They were also convicted of the manufacture and possession of explosives and terror-related harm and damage, but cleared of 14 counts of terrorist murder and other charges in a ruling of more than 1,000 pages.

The third, Said Ben Iazza, 26, was handed eight years for collaborating with the group.

The sentences were longer than those requested by the prosecution which had asked for Chemlal and Oukabir to serve 41 and 36 years respectively.

Despite the length of their sentences, the judges said the pair would not serve more than 20 years behind bars.

Pere Aragones, who took over this week as political leader in the northeastern Catalonia region, said the carnage of that August “has marked us forever.”

“Today, more than ever, we remember all the victims and send our love to their families. And let’s not forget the work done in those days by security and emergency forces,” he tweeted.

Although the six perpetrators were shot dead by police, these three men were put on trial for helping the carnage which began when one of the extremists ran down pedestrians on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas on a busy Thursday, killing 14.

Hours later, just after 1:00 am on Friday morning, five others rammed pedestrians in Cambrils, 100 kilometers (60 miles) further south, and fatally stabbed a woman before being shot dead by police.

Several days later, the van driver was also shot dead by police.

During the investigation, Chemlal admitted the cell had initially planned to target sites like Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica and police found documents also relating to the city’s Camp Nou football stadium and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

But their plans were sped up after an accidental explosion on August 16 at a house in Alcanar, a coastal town between Barcelona and Valencia where they had been preparing explosives.

The blast killed the group’s spiritual leader and injured Chemlal, forcing the cell to hurriedly improvise the Barcelona attacks.

In their ruling, the judges also said that Chemlal and Oukabir were banned from returning to Alcanar for 10 years after completing their sentence, with a five-year ban handed to Ben Iazza.
More than 200 witnesses were called to testify at the trial that both victims and prosecutors hoped would shed light on how the violence unfolded.

Topics: Spain Barcelona attacks Daesh

Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Austria sparks uproar with ‘Islam map’

Austria sparks uproar with ‘Islam map’
  • Integration Minister Susanne Raab unveiled an Internet website called the ‘National Map of Islam’ with the names and locations of more than 600 mosques
  • Interactive map alarmed many of Austria’s Muslims and the ruling center-right OeVP party’s coalition partner, the Greens, also distanced itself from it
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

VIENNA: The Austrian government came under fire Thursday for a new “Islam map” showing the location of mosques and associations around the country, with religious groups saying it would stigmatize Austria’s Muslim population.
Earlier, Integration Minister Susanne Raab unveiled an Internet website called the “National Map of Islam” with the names and locations of more than 600 mosques, associations and officials and their possible links abroad.
But the interactive map — compiled in collaboration with the University of Vienna and the Documentation Center of Political Islam — alarmed many of Austria’s Muslims and the ruling center-right OeVP party’s coalition partner, the Greens, also distanced itself from it.
It “demonstrates the government’s manifest intent to stigmatize all Muslims as a potential danger,” said the IGGOe Muslim representative council in a statement.
The Green party’s spokeswoman for integration Faika El-Nagashi complained that “no Green minister or MP was involved or even told about it. The project mixes Muslims with Islamists and is the contrary to what integration policy should look like.”
Raab insisted that the map was not meant to “place Muslims in general under suspicion.”
The aim was “to fight political ideologies, not religion,” she said.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has regularly criticized what he calls “political Islam.”
“Imagine if a similar map was drawn up for Judaism or Christianity,” said Tarafa BagHajjati, the head of another Muslim organization, complaining that it equated terrorism with religion.
He pointed out that around eight percent of Austria’s overall population of 8.9 million were practicing Muslims and most of them had no links with such organizations.
“It’s worrying and I’m disappointed with the government for adopting far-right ideas,” he said.
Since an extremist attack left four people dead in Vienna last November — the first to be carried out in Austria — a rise has been reported in the number of incidents in verbal and physical attacks against Muslims in the country.
IGGOe complained that “racism against Muslims is growing.”

Topics: Austria austrian muslims Susanne Raab Sebastian Kurz

Africa needs 20 mn second AstraZeneca jabs in six weeks: WHO

Africa needs 20 mn second AstraZeneca jabs in six weeks: WHO
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Africa needs 20 mn second AstraZeneca jabs in six weeks: WHO

Africa needs 20 mn second AstraZeneca jabs in six weeks: WHO
  • ‘Africa needs vaccines now’ said the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Africa
  • Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

BRAZZAVILLE: Africa needs over 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine within six weeks if those who have had their first shot are to get the second in time, the WHO said Thursday.
“Africa needs vaccines now,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Africa.
“Any pause in our vaccination campaigns will lead to lost lives and lost hope.”
The WHO statement underlined the importance of respecting the recommended interval of eight to 12 weeks between doses to ensure a recipient’s prolonged 81-percent protection rate.
“In addition to this urgent need, another 200 million doses of any WHO Emergency Use Listed COVID-19 vaccine are needed so that the continent can vaccinate 10 percent of its population by September 2021,” the statement added.
As of May 26 Africa had registered more than 4.7 million cases of coronavirus with nearly 130,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

Topics: AstraZeneca Africa WHO

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
Updated 27 May 2021
Ushar Daniele

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs

Calls for strict lockdown in Malaysia as COVID-19 cases hit record highs
  • With only 4.3 percent of the population vaccinated, public health experts say tougher action is needed to bring the outbreak under control
  • The government has tightened restrictions on movement and businesses but stopped short of ordering a complete lockdown
Updated 27 May 2021
Ushar Daniele

KUALA LUMPUR: Public health experts in Malaysia are calling for a strict lockdown as the nation continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, authorities reported 7,857 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. It was the third consecutive day on which the number of infections in the country has hit a record high.

The total number of cases in Malaysia, which has a population of nearly 33 million, now stands at more than 541,200, and nearly 2,500 people have died of conditions related to COVID-19. It is the third worst-hit country in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia and the Philippines.

With increasing numbers of new cases reported since April, the government has tightened precautionary measures several times — including restrictions on interstate travel and business operating hours, and limiting staffing levels in offices to 40 percent of capacity — but so far has stopped short of ordering a complete lockdown.

“The current tightened MCO (movement control order) measures are not sufficient to halt the rise (in cases),” public-health expert Lim Chee Han, from international research and advocacy organization the Third World Network, told Arab News.

“For any effective control measures to significantly and rapidly cool down the pandemic, the authority has to ensure the number of people’s physical interactions and contacts in the community can be reduced to the minimum.”

He added that the government must take more decisive action, especially in districts with the highest rates of infection. Merely shortening business hours, he said, could cause more harm than good as it means more people gathering in public places such as supermarkets at the same time.

“People should be protected from highly probable exposure to infection, and subsequently getting sick and (potentially) dying from COVID-19, as this would help relieve the burden and stress on local public healthcare, too,” he added.

Malaysia announced on Thursday that it has procured an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to ramp up its immunization program. However Lim said that at this stage vaccinations alone might not be enough to bring the pandemic under control in the country.

“For the current new wave of the pandemic, it may be too late to wait for the vaccination effect to keep things in control,” he said.

“The government should consider applying a ‘ring vaccination’ strategy to communities where the caseload is high, when they have more supplies: Vaccinate the close contacts of confirmed patients as well as their immediate circle of family members and friends in the community, so that this forms a ‘firewall’ to contain the spread.

“The authorities should also consider moving the vaccination campaign directly into the community, saving residents the trouble of registering and attending appointments elsewhere later.”

Malaysia launched its immunization campaign in late February but many people have complained about troublesome registration procedures. So far only 4.3 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Topics: Malaysia COVID-19

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source

UN aviation body mulls probe into Belarus airliner grounding, Minsk denies coercion — source
  • ICAO's 36-nation governing council met on Thursday to examine demands for a probe
  • The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus
Updated 27 May 2021
Reuters

OTTAWA: The United States and allies on Thursday asked the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to probe the forced grounding of an airliner in Minsk.
Meanwhile Belarus insisted there had been no coercion, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
ICAO’s 36-nation governing council met on Thursday to examine demands for a probe.
Poland, Ireland, Britain, Germany and Canada also backed the call, which appeared likely to secure the backing of a majority of the council, the source said.
Belarus scrambled a fighter and used a false bomb alert to divert the Ryanair flight to Minsk and detain a dissident Belarusian journalist. The plane, traveling from Athens to Vilnius, was almost in Lithuanian airspace when ordered to land.
The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus. Minsk accused the West of using the episode to wage “hybrid war.”
Belarus told the meeting that the airliner had not been forced down by authorities and that the pilot could have chosen to land in Lithuania, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.
Lithuania asked why passengers on board the plane had not been evacuated after landing, which is the normal practice for bomb scares, said the source.
The ICAO meeting was due to end at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) but might not have an agreed statement ready until Friday, spokesman Anthony Philbin said by email. The council has limited powers of investigation.
Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan earlier told reporters that Dublin wanted ICAO to use Article 55e of its Convention, which allows an investigation into avoidable obstacles to the development of international navigation.
Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose binding rules on governments but wields clout through its safety and security standards, which are approved by its 192 member states.
“We wish to remind those who demanded we take punitive action against that country that our agency was never assigned that type of role or capability,” ICAO tweeted on Wednesday.
ICAO said officials from Belarus, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland would also be present at the governing council meeting to underscore their priorities and concerns.

Topics: belarus Ryanair United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization

Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ in fight over new agricultural laws

Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
Updated 27 May 2021

Indian farmers observe ‘black day’ in fight over new agricultural laws

Farmers burned an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday while observing a “black day” to mark six months of protests against controversial new agricultural laws. (Supplied)
  • Effigies of PM Narendra Modi were burned during demonstrations marking six months of protests against deregulation of farming sector
Updated 27 May 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Farmers in the Indian capital New Delhi and surrounding areas observed a “black day” on Wednesday to mark six months of protests against agricultural laws they say favor private businesses at the expense of the growers they buy from.

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have set up camp in the outskirts of the capital to protest against three laws that were passed in September.

A few weeks into the protests, which began in late November, their numbers rose to about 300,000 and peaked in January, when nearly a million arrived from across the country, braving scorching heat and fears of coronavirus.

Farmers say the new laws will hit their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations because the legislation clears the way for the unregulated entry of private companies into the farming sector, which provides employment for more than 50 percent of the country’s population.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks as a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country, hundreds converged on Delhi and its surrounding areas on Wednesday to take part in the “black day” demonstrations. Some chanted slogans and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a show of anger, amid complaints that their concerns have been ignored.

“For six months we have been sitting at the protest site but the government has not been listening to us,” Anil Kasana, a leader of the Indian Farmers’ Union in Greater Noida, in the suburbs of Delhi, told Arab News. “We will continue agitating against the three farm laws until they are withdrawn.”

Farmers fear the laws will usher in the privatization of traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-driven pricing of produce and the elimination of the minimum support prices the government sets each year for certain produce.

The government held 10 rounds of talks with farmers and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in an effort to reach an agreement. However the protesters rejected the offer and continue to demand the laws be revoked. Farmers said that if they continue to put pressure on the authorities, the government will be forced to given in to their demands.

“This is our way to tell the government that despite the pandemic, the farmers’ movement is alive and it has the widespread support of the people,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a farmers’ group in Punjab.

At least 40 groups and unions that represent farmers across the country are protesting under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or the Joint Farmers’ Forum. On Friday, the group wrote to Modi demanding his “intervention to resume talks” and warning that the failure of the government to give a “constructive response” would lead to “intensified” protests.

Pandher told Arab News: “We knew there wouldn’t be any response from the government. We expressed our intention for talks and if the government does not respond, then it will have to answer to the people. They will have to go to the people sooner or later. Agitation is the only option left to us.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government continues to stand firm on the new laws and said it is up to the farmers to find a way to move forward in the negotiations.

“The unions should either be positive to our offer or provide us with an alternative,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Saturday, the day after the farmers delivered their renewed offer of talks to Modi.

Political analysts described the government reaction as “unpragmatic.”

“Farmers are in for a long haul,” Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst in New Delhi, told Arab News. “The government of India has made this a matter of the prestige of the prime minister. I don’t think there has been any government that has been so unpragmatic.”

Devinder Sharma, a Punjab-based expert on agriculture, echoed this view and urged the government to be more “magnanimous” and understand the “pain of the farmers.”

“The government should withdraw the laws so that farmers can go home,” he told Arab News. “What is so sacrosanct about these laws?

“If the farmers have put their lives at stake and are protesting for six months, that shows they have a pain that is severe, they have a pain we need to understand, which the nation needs to understand.”

Wednesday’s protests coincided with the seventh anniversary of Modi becoming prime minister.

However Mukhopadhyay said that Modi’s “shortsightedness” in his handling the protests could prove to be “politically costly for him even if he manages to send the farmer back home.”

He explained: “Modi might win the battle against the farmers but he has lost the war to regain their support. The farming communities in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan hold sway over 100 parliamentary constituencies, and the BJP will feel the impact in the next elections.”

Topics: India Indian farmers

