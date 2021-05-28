You are here

  • Home
  • Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqrhj

Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing

Microsoft: SolarWinds hackers target 150 organizations with phishing
  • The malevolent effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations
  • It said, the hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact, an email marketing service
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

BOSTON, US: The state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on US and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the US Agency for International Development, Microsoft said.
The effort targeted about 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organizations, at least a quarter of them involved in international development, humanitarian and human rights work, Microsoft Vice President Tom Burt said in a blog post late Thursday.
It did not say what portion of the attempts may have led to successful intrusions.
The cybersecurity firm Volexity, which also tracked the campaign but has less visibility into email systems than Microsoft , said in a post that relatively low detection rates of the phishing emails suggest the attacker was “likely having some success in breaching targets.”
Burt said the campaign appeared to be a continuation of multiple efforts by the Russian hackers to “target government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts.” He said the targets spanned at least 24 countries.
The hackers gained access to USAID’s account at Constant Contact, an email marketing service, Microsoft said. The authentic-looking phishing emails dated May 25 purport to contain new information on 2020 election fraud claims and include a link to malware that allows the hackers to “achieve persistent access to compromised machines.”
Microsoft said in a separate blog post that the campaign is ongoing and evolved out of several waves of spear-phishing campaigns it first detected in January that escalated to the mass-mailings of this week.
While the SolarWinds campaign, which infiltrated dozens of private sector companies and think tanks as well as at least nine US government agencies, was supremely stealthy and went on for most of 2020 before being detected in December by the cybersecurity firm FireEye, this campaign is what cybersecurity researchers call noisy. Easy to detect.
Microsoft noted the two mass distribution methods used: the SolarWinds hack exploited the supply chain of a trusted technology provider’s software updates; this campaign piggybacked on a mass email provider.
With both methods, the company said, the hackers undermine trust in the technology ecosystem.

Topics: phishing Microsoft Solarwinds hack

Related

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
World
Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known
Christopher Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, testifies before a Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 election process on Dec. 16, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
World
Hacking victim SolarWinds hires ex-Homeland Security official Krebs as consultant

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
Updated 18 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks

Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
  • It comes after Royal Dutch Shell lost a climate lawsuit this week while Exxon and Chevron faced shareholder revolts
Updated 18 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Major oil producers face increased credit risks in the wake of recent lawsuits, Moody’s warned on Friday.
It comes after Royal Dutch Shell lost a climate lawsuit this week while Exxon and Chevron faced shareholder revolts.
“These actions represent a substantial shift in the landscape for oil companies, which had previously prevailed in courts, and largely fend off significant shareholder votes, on climate related matters,” Moody’s said.
A Dutch court ruled that Shell must deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts while on the same day ExxonMobil’s shareholders selected two climate-activist candidates to the company’s 12-member board of directors. Chevron shareholders urged the company to limit emissions from the combustion of oil and natural gas.
“Climate-driven risks such as carbon transition represent the greatest ESG-related threat the energy sector faces; these three events further underscore the intensifying pressure on oil companies to decarbonize,” Moody’s said.
The credit ratings agency said it saw the developments at ExxonMobil as the most significant of the three because the outcome was binding and could not be appealed. It could also herald similar developments across other US oil major boards.
“The increasing potential for evermore stringent investor climate- and emissions-related investment thresholds are likely to lead to higher capital costs and diminished access to capital for oil companies that do not keep pace with investors’ expectations for transitioning to a low carbon business model,” Moody’s said.
It comes as oil companies benefit from a rebounding oil price that is now skirting $70. Strong economic date from the US and a recovering global economy has boosted the outlook for the commodity this year.

Topics: Oil energy climate

Related

Mideast oil exporters ‘face $320bn in deficits’
Business & Economy
Mideast oil exporters ‘face $320bn in deficits’
Oil exporters beat glut rut as crude rises to highest in over two years
Business & Economy
Oil exporters beat glut rut as crude rises to highest in over two years

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah

Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah
  • Program will cost $346.6 million
  • Participants include Nafa Charity Society, National Developmental Housing Corp.
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development Housing Program signed a 5-year agreement with the Nafa Charity Society in Makkah and the National Developmental Housing Corporation (Sakan) to provide 4,000 housing units for the most needy families in the Makkah region.

The SR1.3 billion ($346.6 million) program will allow the beneficiaries to own their own homes, said Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.

The agreement is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to raise the nonprofit sector’s contribution to the GDP from 1 percent to 5 percent, Al-Hogail said.

Topics: #makkah #housing

Related

Jabal Omar losses widen on hotel closures in Makkah
Business & Economy
Jabal Omar losses widen on hotel closures in Makkah
Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works

Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works

Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works

Saudi Arabia issues 60 licenses for Grand Mosque third expansion works
  • Construction, electromechanical works and architectural finishes to be carried out
  • Work includes the main gates and lighthouses
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Engineering Projects and Studies Agency announced the resumption of work on the third expansion project of the Grand Mosque, Al Arabiya reported.

The agency has issued 60 licenses to carry out construction, electromechanical works and architectural finishes.

The resumption of works includes, but is not limited to, the main gates and lighthouses (King Abdulaziz Gate, Bab Al-Umrah and Bab Al-Fath).

Works also include the installation of suspended ceilings in the floors of the Mataf building, and the completion of work on the Mezzanine project.

The project sites have been used recently to accommodate pilgrims and worshipers during the days of the holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: #grandmosque #makkah #saudi

Related

‘Hero’ Saudi officer foiled Grand Mosque attack by ‘man claiming to be Messiah’
Saudi Arabia
‘Hero’ Saudi officer foiled Grand Mosque attack by ‘man claiming to be Messiah’
Ramadan’s success story visible in Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Ramadan’s success story visible in Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi Central Bank allows mothers to open bank accounts for their children

Saudi Central Bank allows mothers to open bank accounts for their children
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank allows mothers to open bank accounts for their children

Saudi Central Bank allows mothers to open bank accounts for their children
  • Accounts for minors will be a subsidiary of the mother's
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) said it will allow mothers to open bank accounts on behalf of their children, so long as they are minors.

SAMA said in a circular on its website it is keen to contribute to empowering maternal clients to manage their children’s affairs. Children’s account will be in the name of the minor but a subsidiary of the mother’s account .

Saudi Arabia was the top reformer and improver among 190 economies in the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law 2021 report, achieving a score of 80 out of 100, compared with last year’s 70.6.

Topics: #sama #saudi #banks #femaleemplowerment

Related

Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Central Bank considers adding COVID-19 insurance coverage for non-Saudi tourists
Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows
Business & Economy
Arab world among top gender diversity improvers, survey shows

Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

Oil tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy
  • In recent years, as the US has expanded economic sanctions and tracking technology has become more widely used, companies have adopted a number of techniques to evade detection
Updated 28 May 2021
AP

MIAMI: The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when tracking technology showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees.
It was an amazingly quick pivot since the 274-meter (nearly 900-foot) ship needs roughly 10 times that amount of time to perform such a maneuver.
Even more intriguing: Around the same time the Berlina was pinging its location at sea, it was physically spotted loading crude oil in nearby Venezuela despite US sanctions against such trading.
Meanwhile, nine other ships, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were digitally monitored moving nearby at an identical speed and direction with sudden draft changes, indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude though apparently out at sea.
The Berlina’s impossible journey could represent the next frontier of how rogue states and their enablers manipulate GPS-like tracking systems to hide their movements while circumventing sanctions, maritime experts say.
In recent years, as the US has expanded economic sanctions and tracking technology has become more widely used, companies have adopted a number of techniques to evade detection. Most involve a ship going dark, by turning off its mandatory automated identification system or by “spoofing” the identity and registration information of another ship, sometimes a sunken or scrapped vessel.
Windward, a maritime intelligence agency whose data is used by the US to investigate sanctions violations, carried out a detailed investigation into the Berlina. It considers the movements of the Berlina and the other ships to be one of the first instances of orchestrated manipulation in which vessels went dark for an extended period while off-ship agents used machines to hide their activities by making it appear they were transmitting their locations normally.
Militaries around the world have been using the same electronic warfare technology for decades. But it is only now cropping up in commercial shipping, with serious national security, environmental and maritime safety implications.
“We believe this is going to spread really fast because it’s so efficient and easy,” Matan Peled, co-founder of Windward, said in an interview. “And it’s not just a maritime challenge. Imagine what would happen if small planes started adopting this tactic to hide their true locations?”
Under a United Nations maritime treaty, ships of over 300 tons have been required since 2004 to use the automated identification system to avoid collisions and assist rescues in the event of a spill or accident at sea. Tampering with its use is a major breach that can lead to consequences for a vessel and its owners.
But the maritime safety mechanism has also become a powerful mechanism for tracking ships engaged in rogue activities like illegal fishing or transporting sanctioned crude oil to and from places under US or international sanctions like Venezuela, Iran and North Korea.
In the cat-and-mouse game that has ensued, the advent of digital ghosts leaving false tracks could give the bad actors the upper hand, said Russ Dallen, the Miami-based head of Caracas Capital Markets brokerage, who tracks maritime activity near Venezuela.
“It’s pretty clear the bad guys will learn from these mistakes and next time will leave a digital trail that more closely resembles the real thing,” Dallen said. “The only way to verify its true movement will be to get a physical view of the ship, which is time consuming and expensive.”
The Berlina never reported a port call while floating in the Caribbean. Nonetheless, on March 5, the draft indicated by its identification system went from 9 meters to 17 meters (30 feet to 60 feet), suggesting it had been loaded with oil.
Was it manipulation or a malfunction?
While the Berlina’s voyage remains something of a mystery, Vortexa, a London-based energy cargo tracker, determined the tanker had loaded at the Venezuelan port of Jose on March 2 and then headed toward Asia. Separately, Windward also confirmed the crude delivery through two sources.
Two months later, on May 5, the Berlina discharged its crude in a ship-to-ship transfer to a floating storage vessel, the CS Innovation, according to Vortexa. The CS Innovation remains off the coast of Malaysia where the transfer took place and has undertaken a number of ship-to-ship transfers in the interim, making it nearly impossible to know where Venezuela’s oil will end up.
Adding to suspicions, the Berlina and at least four of the nine other vessels involved in the Caribbean voyage earlier this year are connected to the same Greek company, according to Windward. And all 10 vessels switched flags — another common ploy used to make it harder to keep track of ships — to Cyprus in the four months prior to the manipulation of the fleet’s tracking information.
The AP was unable to locate any contact information for the Berlina’s ship manager or owner, both of which are based in the port city of Pireaus, near Athens.
Peled said the Berlina’s activities may never have been detected if not for a tip it received from an external source that it wouldn’t identify.
But the know-how gained from the investigation has allowed it to identify other recent examples of location tampering, including one in January when a ship it did not identify was spotted loading Iranian crude at Kharg island while broadcasting its location out at sea somewhere else in the Arabian Gulf.
While the US government has additional resources to ferret out such deceptive practices, doing so will require extra effort.
“It suggests the length to which rogue actors are willing to go, to hide their activities,” said Marshall Billingslea, an assistant Treasury secretary for terrorist financing during the Trump administration and former deputy undersecretary of the Navy. “It’s a worrisome trend and given the huge volume of maritime traffic will introduce a lot more noise into the system.”

Topics: shipping TRANSPONDERS Oil Venezuela Iran

Related

As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
Business & Economy
As Iran eyes end of oil export sanctions, will former Asia clients buy?
Update US accuses Iranian oil tankers of turning off maritime transponders
Middle-East
US accuses Iranian oil tankers of turning off maritime transponders

Latest updates

Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
Ilkay Gundogan looks to banish Champions League blues with glory in Portugal
Reuters postpones website paywall over dispute with data provider
Reuters postpones website paywall over dispute with data provider
Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
Moody’s warns oil exporters face climate credit risks
Russian aviation authority tells airlines to expect delays on Europe-Russia flights
Russian aviation authority tells airlines to expect delays on Europe-Russia flights
Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah
Saudi Developmental Housing signs deal for 4,000 housing units in Makkah

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.