Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours. (SPA)
  • Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,701 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores
JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout the Kingdom have ramped up efforts to monitor compliance with anti-coronavirus health measures in order to protect the public amid the pandemic.
Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,701 inspection tours in a single day across malls, commercial centers and stores.
During the tours, six commercial facilities were closed, while 84 violators were issued penalties for failure to use the Tawakkalna app and ignoring health measures, which led to overcrowding.
Authorities urged members of the community to do their part in maintaining public health by reporting any breaches to the 940 call center number or the Balady app. 

Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat. (Twitter/Makkahregion)
  • The Hajj smart card is linked to a smartphone app
MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has won the Makkah Award of Excellence in Hajj and Umrah services for its efforts during the pandemic and the steps it took to introduce innovative technology systems aimed at facilitating the procedures for pilgrims, including the Hajj smart card.
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News: “The card is linked to all services provided for pilgrims, such as accessing camps, transport means, hotels, paying at POS and ATMs, as well as guiding lost pilgrims and identifying crowded spots,” he said.
The Hajj smart card is linked to a smartphone app. 

Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait

Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched towards Khamis Mushait
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis from Yemen toward the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt, the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government said early Saturday.

— Developing story.

Jazan youth dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee

Jazan youth dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee
The recent surge in coffee shops has created jobs for young people in Jazan who, despite their age, have transformed into barista coffee makers and providers. (SPA)
  • Modern cafe houses are one of the most developed commercial activities in the Jazan region over the past three years
JAZAN: Coffee shops are one of the fastest-growing businesses in Jazan as more than 400 shops are brewing lattes, cappuccino, espressos and more across the region.

The coffee industry’s sudden spike may be attributed to the Saudi youth, who have delved into the world of specialized coffee as consumers, employees and startup entrepreneurs.
The recent surge in coffee shops has created jobs for young people in Jazan who, despite their age, have transformed into barista coffee makers and providers.
According to Adeeb Madkhali, who owns a coffee shop in Jazan, the success of investment projects, including coffee shops, depends on conducting a feasibility study, preparing for the project, respecting the clientele, and raising the quality level of the product.
“Each project has an additional value that makes it easy for it to emerge and reach success because people have high expectations,” he said. “Our customers have a knowledge of everything new and there is always a new idea worth investing in.”
Madkhali has found success by tapping into the Saudi youth to fill out his workforce. His shop employs 21 Saudi youths, which makes up about 90 percent of his entire staff.

Saudi citizen Abdul Aziz Hattan said he started out working as a cashier in a coffee shop after high school but before joining university. As he climbed the chain of hierarchy within the shop, his professional ambition also grew.
Now at the age of 20, Hattan became a co-owner of the shop with one of his friends.
Ambition and passion are the most important reasons for his success, as the coffee shop enables him to balance his investment project with his university studies.
Like Madkhali, Hattan said his younger Saudi employees have proven to be highly qualified. They engage with customers, bring a creative attitude to work and welcome new training opportunities.
“Most of the coffee makers in the shop are young university students who realized the value of working early in their lives,” Hattan said.
Khawla Johali, the owner of another coffee shop, said the demand for young men and women in Jazan to work as baristas is “huge.” Hiring youthful employees has been a catalyst for the success of these projects.
Majed Al-Gohary, secretary-general of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the commercial activity of the modern cafe houses is one of the most developed commercial activities in the Jazan region over the past three years.
“This growth was driven by the state’s encouragement to support entrepreneurs,” he said. “There have been so many innovations, in terms of coffee itself, roasting methods, and flavors. Designing distinctive decorations for shops has also provided many opportunities.”

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting
New regulations would make it illegal for any individual or organization outside of the National Center of Meteorology to predict the weather. (Shutterstock)
  • It is forbidden to carry out sovereign meteorological services concerned with meteorological activities, products, and information related to national security, and what is related in this regard is limited to the National Center of Meteorology
MAKKAH: Saudi weather buffs have been warned they could face imprisonment and hefty fines in the wake of a national ban on unofficial forecasting.
The Kingdom’s Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution announced that new regulations would make it illegal for any individual or organization outside of the National Center of Meteorology to predict the weather and climatic conditions.
And those breaching the rules could be jailed for up to 10 years and be handed a maximum fine of SR2 million (about $530,000).
In a tweet, the bureau said: “It is forbidden to carry out sovereign meteorological services concerned with meteorological activities, products, and information related to national security, and what is related in this regard is limited to the National Center of Meteorology.”
Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman for the center, told Arab News that the ban would come into force in six months’ time and was part of efforts by Saudi authorities to regulate meteorological work in the Kingdom.
“It goes along with the privatization of the sectors declared in the country, including meteorology, and aims to serve the meteorological stature in the Kingdom and gives space for the work of meteorology in an orderly manner,” he said.
He pointed out that the country’s meteorological system overhaul had been long overdue as it lacked an integrated framework. “It is an operational and legislative system that gives more space for developing the meteorological work that is important to preserve people’s lives and properties.”
Al-Qahtani noted that the changes were in line with restructuring programs currently taking place in other sectors throughout the Kingdom.
The new rules will prohibit any unauthorized person from forecasting weather and climate conditions or issuing warnings and are aimed at preventing inaccurate predictions being made in pursuit of financial gain.
“These people use various social media platforms to warn people and alert them, gain followers and benefit from advertising and financial gains,” he added.

Vaccine schedule to be altered if infection occurs after first dose: Saudi health ministry

Vaccine schedule to be altered if infection occurs after first dose: Saudi health ministry
Testing hubs and treatment centers are set up throughout the country and have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (SPA)
  • Patients who test positive for COVID-19 after the first vaccine shot will have to wait six months before the second vaccine shot, says Health Ministry
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health announced that patients who test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after receiving the first vaccine shot will have to wait six months before the second vaccine shot can be administered.

“The second dose will be rescheduled for those infected with the virus after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and it will be after six months of recovery,” the ministry said.
If someone comes into contact with an infected person 14 days after either receiving the first or second vaccine shot and does not show any COVID-19 symptoms, the ministry will not require the person to quarantine. People living with large groups are the exception.
In the event COVID-19 symptoms appear, the person should isolate and undergo a PCR test.
Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths, taking the national death toll to 7,320.
There were 1,215 new cases, meaning that 447,178 people in the country have now contracted the virus. A total of 10,195 cases remained active while 1,355 patients were in critical condition.

INNUMBERS

447,178 Total cases

429,663 Recoveries

7,320 Deaths

10,195 Active cases

Of the newly recorded cases, 345 were in Riyadh, followed by Makkah (324), the Eastern Province (145) and Madinah (96).
In addition, the ministry said 1,161 patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 429,663.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 18.9 million polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with 92,566 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers are set up throughout the country and have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, 13.6 million people in the country have received a jab against COVID-19.

