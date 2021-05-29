You are here

Palestine's UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation

Riyad Mansour, Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency Security Council meeting on the situation in Gaza at United Nations headquarters. (AP file photo)
Daoud Kuttab

  • Ambassador Riyad Mansour tells Arab News about the diplomatic activity that has been going on behind the scenes in the recent, turbulent months
  • As well as ending the occupation, he says priorities now are a permanent ceasefire, a serious UN humanitarian effort, and progress toward an independent Palestinian state
Daoud Kuttab

PHILADELPHIA: The next phase of international diplomacy to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict must focus on ending Israel’s occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state, according to Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN.

He told Arab News said that efforts at the UN relating to Palestine this year have fallen into three distinct phases.

“Phase one was the preparation for an international conference, based on the calls of (Palestinian) President Mahmoud Abbas,” he said.

Mansour added that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov played an important role in this phase, which included the revival of the dormant Middle East Quartet — Russia, the US, UN and EU — and the addition of other parties to it.

“We saw the revival of the Quartet and the creation of a ‘Quartet-plus’ that includes key Arab and international states,” he said. “The Quartet-plus was approached to try to resolve the Jerusalem obstacle for Palestinian elections.”

The first Palestinian elections for 15 years were set to take place on May 22, but were jeopardized by growing concerns about whether Israeli authorities would allow Palestinians to vote in the city.

“At one time, nine foreign ministers attended and spoke at a UN Security Council session on Palestine,” said Mansour.

The second phase of activity at the UN focused on ensuring Palestinians in Jerusalem would be allowed to vote, he said. Abbas eventually postponed the elections after the Quartet was unable to secure such an assurance from the Israelis, Mansour added.

The third phase began in April, during Ramadan, and continued until the ceasefire after the 11-days of fighting between Hamas and Israel this month.

“We worked hard during this period to stop Israeli attacks on Muslim and Christian worshipers in Jerusalem, the eviction of Palestinian families from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah and Silgan neighborhoods, and the harassment (of Arabs) at Damascus Gate and in the old city of Jerusalem,” Mansour said.

The lack of any response to calls by the international community for Israel to halt these activities led to an explosion of violence in Gaza this month and 11 days of fighting.

“During those difficult days we tried to put an immediate stop to the attacks on our people but we failed because of the US veto, even on the issue of issuing a statement,” said Mansour.

While in private US officials offered reassurances to the Palestinians that Washington understands their concerns, Mansour said, publicly the Americans chose to work with Israel on efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

“We were interested in a lot of things before the ceasefire was declared but once it was declared we agreed to it … on the condition that there would be no language harmful to or condemning the Palestinian resistance,” he said.

Mansour insisted that he represents all Palestinians at the UN, and his current efforts there have three main aims.

“We want the ceasefire to become permanent, we want a serious humanitarian effort involving all relevant UN agencies, with Israel not putting up any obstacles, and finally we want to be sure that immediate and serious effort is exerted in the effort to end the Israeli occupation and toward the realization of an independent Palestinian state,” he said.

Israel's war buried many a wedding dream in Gaza

What are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?

Updated 29 May 2021
AFP

What are Assad's priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?

  • Western powers like the US or France that once insisted on Assad’s departure have described the ballot as “neither free nor fair” and “a farce.”
AFP

BEIRUT: Syria’s President Bashar Assad has won a fourth term in office with 95 percent of the vote in a ballot dismissed abroad as a “farce.”
With the conflict mostly on hold but his country’s economy in ruins, what are Assad’s priorities likely to be when he kicks off his first post-war mandate?
95.1 percent. That’s the percentage of the vote official results say Assad won in Wednesday’s presidential election, every parameter of which was controlled by him and his Baath party.
The number of votes — 13.5 million — he received far exceeded what some observers had said would be a realistic total turnout, and thousands of people had gathered in public squares on Thursday, hours before the results were announced.
“95.1 percent of Syrians have spoken: Bashar Assad is president of the republic,” was the headline on the front page of the pro-government Al-Watan daily on Friday.
With less than 5 percent of the vote left for his two hand-picked “rivals,” the election result Assad’s regime announced appears to shut down any suggestion he might have used the election as an opening for more inclusive politics.
“The international diplomatic effort to reform Syria is dead, and this election with its authoritarian 95.1 percent of the vote for Assad is the last nail in its coffin,” said Nicholas Heras, an analyst with the Newlines Institute in Washington.
Immediately after results were announced, Assad said “the work phase” for the reconstruction of Syria would begin. His regime only controls about two-thirds of the national territory and some areas are in ruins, mostly as a result of his own forces’ bombardments.
Western powers like the US or France that once insisted on Assad’s departure have described the ballot as “neither free nor fair” and “a farce.”
“Beside this description, they have very little leverage,” said Karim Emile Bitar, a Middle East analyst and professor at Saint-Joseph University in Beirut.
In the long run, however, Bitar argues that Assad himself is likely to feel “hostage to his regional patrons particularly Iran and Russia.”
“Sooner or later the game will change and the opposition will see the light at the end of the tunnel, and hopefully a new chapter in the history of Syria might open,” he said.
“But to be honest, at this stage I see very few reasons for optimism,” Bitar said.

Syria's Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
US names ambassador Richard Norland as special envoy for Libya

Report: Turkey ‘prevented harsh NATO sanctions against Belarus’

Security use a dog to check the luggage of passengers on the Ryanair jet that carried opposition figure Raman Pratasevich, traveling from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP file photo)
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

Report: Turkey 'prevented harsh NATO sanctions against Belarus'

  • Russian tourists favour Turkey as a top holiday destination, especially the country’s southern provinces, more than any other country, with 7 million visitors from the country recorded in 2019
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkey convinced its NATO allies to opt for a milder official stance after Belarus forced down a European airliner passing through the country’s airspace so it could arrest a dissident journalist, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The Ryanair passenger plane was flying from Greece and bound for Lithuania, however Belarus diverted its route to force it to land in Minsk on Sunday.

In a two-paragraph statement released by NATO, the alliance condemned the arrest of the journalist Roman Protasevich after the forced landing, but it did not bring about the punitive sanctions that Poland, Lithuania and Latvia were pushing for.

The statement, which did not call for the release of political prisoners in Belarus, contradicts NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s declaration that the incident was “outrageous” and “a state hijacking.”

Diplomats quoted by Reuters claimed that Ankara might use its NATO leverage to consolidate its fragile ties with Moscow, a close ally of Belarus, to convince Moscow to allow Russian tourists to come to Turkey during the summer season despite the high risk of coronavirus infections.

Russian tourists favour Turkey as a top holiday destination, especially the country’s southern provinces, more than any other country, with 7 million visitors from the country recorded in 2019.

Moscow is expected to revise the one-and-half month ban on flights with Turkey that will expire on June 1.

However, on the diplomatic front, Turkey recently angered Russia over its rapprochement with Ukraine.

The Kremlin warned Ankara on May 24 that encouraging “aggressive” Ukrainian actions toward Crimea directly violated Russia’s territorial integrity. The Russian foreign minister criticized Turkey’s increased cooperation with Kiev, saying that it fuels “militaristic sentiment” in Ukraine.

Turkey’s alleged diplomatic move at NATO to prevent harsh sanctions against Belarus — probably a ban on Belarusian airlines flying over EU airspace or blocking Belarusian airlines from using EU airports — might also be aiming to boost economic cooperation with Minsk amid the financial hardship the country is facing during the pandemic.

Some experts, however, have underlined that this latest move within NATO hints at an attempt to balance the country’s geopolitical aims and economic necessities.

“Turkey is trying to preserve its ‘balancing act’ between NATO and Russia after it has been signaling during the last few weeks it was more willing to engage in the deterrence policy toward Russia, as evidenced by its outreach to Ukraine, drone sale to Poland and joining the NATO’s enhanced air policing,” Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has remained silent about the Reuters’ report.

However, the Kremlin does not seem to appease its tension with Ankara with just a single move.

According to Wasilewski, any diplomatic move from Turkey to prevent sanctions against Belarus may calm Russia a little, but it will be enough to ease tensions.

“Russia is at the stage of signaling to Turkey that its actions will have consequences and this may continue until Turkey shows more clearly that its engagement in NATO won’t interfere in its policy toward Russia,” he said.

He added: “The bottom line is that Turkey continues its ‘eat a cake and have it too’ policy toward NATO and Russia. Moscow has been pretty much tolerant toward this policy, because for a long time it has had more negative consequences for NATO than for Russia.”

Turkey’s criticism of Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity is a source of annoyance for the Kremlin.

With Joe Biden’s administration now in the White House in the US, Wasilewski thinks that the equation has changed and that Moscow is interested in demonstrating to Turkey that this policy is no longer valid, especially if Turkey aims to modify its balancing act in a way that would have more negative consequences for Russia.

For Amanda Paul, senior policy analyst at the Brussels-based European Policy Center (EPC), it is disappointing that Ankara has taken this position, and the move has frustrated many in the Alliance.

“NATO should have delivered the strongest of responses to this outrageous incident. Of course, given the state of the Turkish economy these days, Ankara is focused on improving the situation,” she told Arab News.

When it comes to Belarus, Paul thinks that Turkey has been focused on strengthening economic — and other — ties over the past few years.

“In early May President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with Alexander Lukashenka in which the two reiterated the intent to boost ties. That would indicate Turkey’s leadership has no problem in dealing with a man whose regime has beaten, and in some cases killed, peaceful protesters and now has hijacked a plane,” she said.

 

Turkey's Erdogan inaugurates major new mosque in heart of Istanbul
Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal

Libyan official says EU help needed to tackle migrant route

Updated 28 May 2021
AP

Libyan official says EU help needed to tackle migrant route

  • Libya has been the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East
  • Smugglers often pack families into rubber boats that stall and founder along the central Mediterranean route
AP

CAIRO: Securing Libya’s southern borders is a priority for the country’s transitional government as it aims to stem the flow of illegal migrants setting off from its shores, Libya’s interim foreign minister said Friday.
Najla Al-Manqoush made the statements in a press conference following meetings with Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio, his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo and European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi who visited the country Friday, along with Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
“The whole problem starts in the south,” Al-Manqoush said, adding that Libya would need additional resources from the EU to tackle this problem.
Since the election of Libya’s new interim government in February, a series of senior European and American diplomats have visited the North African country, placing their faith in the new Libyan administration that is expected to lead the nation through general elections in December 2021.
Many European leaders are also hoping that the new government could prove more effective than its predecessors in cutting off the smuggling routes that migrants have used to first enter and cross Libya, before setting off for Europe. Italy and other European governments have faced criticism at home for their handling of the migrant issue.
“We talked about how to strengthen our partnership on fighting illegal migration and monitoring water borders by adopting short-term as well as long-term strategies,” Italy’s Di Maio said.
Libya has experienced years of conflict and chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The uprising divided the oil-rich country between a UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the country’s east. Each were backed by armed groups and foreign governments. But an October cease-fire has stopped most of the violence, and stipulated that all foreign mercenaries should leave.
For almost a decade, war-torn Libya has been the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East and aspiring to settle in Europe. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous central Mediterranean route.
In recent years, the EU has partnered with Libya’s coast guard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings. Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of either the sea or Libya’s armed groups, with many ending up confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses.
According to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants project, at least 612 people are known to have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean so far this year. That’s significantly higher than during the same time period last year, when 278 died or disappeared. Attempts to cross the sea often increase in the warmer summer months.

US and Egyptian presidents hold talks on Gaza, Libya
UN chief: Foreign fighters in Libya are violating ceasefire

UN report supports claims by Turkish mafia boss over drug scheme

Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News

UN report supports claims by Turkish mafia boss over drug scheme

  • UN report: Drug dealing around the world took on new methods by using PPE as a cover to facilitate trafficking
  • Former prime minister denies claims over son’s Venezuela trips
Arab News

JEDDAH: A UN report appears to confirm allegations made by an exiled Turkish mafia boss about government involvement in an international cocaine trafficking scheme.
According to Sedat Peker, who lives in Dubai, the son of Turkey’s former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim frequently traveled to Caracas in January and February to design a new trade route for drugs after nearly five tons of cocaine were seized last year by Colombia.
The UN report, which was released in February, said that drug dealing around the world took on new methods by using personal protective equipment as a cover to facilitate trafficking.
Yildirim denied Peker’s claims and said that his son, Erkan, traveled to personally deliver COVID-19 tests and protective equipment to those in need.
“It is an insult to link us with drugs,” Yildirim, who is now the deputy leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party, told reporters in Istanbul on May 23.
But there has been skepticism about his remarks as Venezuela had a low number of COVID-19 cases at the time of his son’s visit.
Journalist Cuneyt Ozdemir also revealed an official tweet from the Turkish embassy in Caracas from Dec. 7, 2020 that showed the son posing with the delegation that went to Venezuela as part of an official visit.
Prof. Sevil Atasoy, a Turkish member of the UN International Narcotics Control Board, said the February report showed how the pandemic had changed the illegal drug trade.
“They began using the mail or postal services, even protective masks, gloves and disinfectants to give the impression that they were trading medical equipment rather than drugs,” she said.
The report said the largest quantities of opiates were seized in Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey.
“The Balkan route, which passed through Iran, Turkey and the Balkan countries on the way to destination markets in western and central Europe, remained the main route for the trafficking of opiates originating in Afghanistan,” it added.
Turkey’s opposition parties have put the government on the spot for its account on trade relations with Venezuela since last year, suggesting that these ties might serve as a cover for facilitating drug dealing.
The breakaway DEVA party, founded by Turkey’s former economy tsar and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s former confidant Ali Babacan, recently asked the government about the reason for lifting the tariff imposed on cheese from Venezuela, following Peker’s claims that Turkey was part of a significant cocaine trafficking scheme from the South American country.
Last August Turkey allowed, through a presidential decree, the import of food products, including all kinds of cheese, from Venezuela with a zero customs tariff.
The decision followed the visit of the country’s foreign minister to Venezuela a week before, while the decree was criticized by Turkish agriculture sector representatives at the time who said it would damage the industry.
The main opposition Republican People’s Party also asked the Turkish trade minister which politicians and their relatives were involved in cheese imports from Venezuela.
Peker is an ally-turned-foe of the government and an infamous organized crime boss who fled the country ahead of a criminal investigation into him. 
He has been releasing bombshell videos on YouTube for the past few weeks that have shaken domestic politics and leveled serious accusations against current and former politicians and bureaucrats associated with the government.

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal
Turkey tracks down, detains members of terror groups in latest ops

Prosecutors seek up to four-year jail term for Istanbul mayor

Updated 28 May 2021
AFP

Prosecutors seek up to four-year jail term for Istanbul mayor

  • Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition party has been mayor since 2019, when he pulled off a major upset in local elections
  • It was the first time in 25 years that the opposition had won against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors are seeking a jail sentence of up to four years for the mayor of Istanbul, who is accused of having insulted public officials, local media reported Friday.
Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition party has been mayor since 2019, when he pulled off a major upset in local elections.
It was the first time in 25 years that the opposition had won against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — or its predecessor from an Islamic-rooted political movement that dominated in Istanbul.
Erdogan rejected the initial result in favor of Imamoglu in March 2019 and there was another vote in Istanbul for mayor in June. Imamoglu won the second vote by a landslide.
The Istanbul public prosecutor accuses Imamoglu of having insulted Turkey’s top election body in November 2019 over the canceled first result, the private DHA news agency said.
Imamoglu has rejected the charge in a written statement, the agency said, quoting the mayor as saying: “The discourse was political, it was strong political criticism.”
The prosecutor has called for a prison term of between one year and four years on suspicion of “a series of public insults against officials because of their duties,” the agency added.
Imamoglu faces several other investigations. Earlier this month, prosecutors launched a probe over his allegedly “disrespectful” behavior during a visit to a shrine.
He also faces investigation over his opposition to Erdogan’s flagship project creating an alternative to the Bosphorus strait, a major world shipping lane.
The allegation here is that public money was improperly spent on posters questioning Erdogan’s project.
According to polls, Imamoglu is the strongest potential candidate against Erdogan in a presidential election expected in June 2023.

Turkey seeks arrest of crime boss at heart of video scandal
Turkey facing 'sea snot' invasion on popular shorelines 

