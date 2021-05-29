Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,106 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 325 were recorded in Makkah, 319 in Riyadh, 143 in the Eastern Province, 80 in Madinah, 67 in Asir, 52 in Jazan, 23 in Tabuk, 21 in Najran, 16 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail, 10 in the Northern Borders region and four in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 430,937 after 1,274 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,334 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 13.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
