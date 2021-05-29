You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,106 new infections on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pp2dz

Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 430,937
  • A total of 7,334 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,106 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 325 were recorded in Makkah, 319 in Riyadh, 143 in the Eastern Province, 80 in Madinah, 67 in Asir, 52 in Jazan, 23 in Tabuk, 21 in Najran, 16 in Al-Baha, 15 in Hail, 10 in the Northern Borders region and four in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 430,937 after 1,274 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,334 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 13.7 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities step up health inspection tours

Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 

Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 

Saudi Arabia removes UAE, Germany, US and 8 others from no-travel list 
  • The countries include the UAE, German, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and France
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said it will re-allow visitors from 11 countries which were put on the red list earlier, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

The countries include the UAE, German, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and France.

The authorities moved them off the red list due the countries’ efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.

All international passengers arriving in Saudi Arabia must undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own expense, starting from the time of arrival at quarantine facilities in the Kingdom.

They must take a PCR test on the seventh day of arrival, and if the result is negative, they are permitted to leave quarantine the next day.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Business & Economy
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021

Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award

Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award
Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat. (Twitter/Makkahregion)
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award

Hajj smart card wins Makkah Excellence Award
  • The Hajj smart card is linked to a smartphone app
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has won the Makkah Award of Excellence in Hajj and Umrah services for its efforts during the pandemic and the steps it took to introduce innovative technology systems aimed at facilitating the procedures for pilgrims, including the Hajj smart card.

Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, the Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, told Arab News: “The card is linked to all services provided for pilgrims, such as accessing camps, transport means, hotels, paying at POS and ATMs, as well as guiding lost pilgrims and identifying crowded spots,” he said.

The Hajj smart card is an encrypted and standardized card provided for pilgrims, containing many services and information, and is linked to a smart phone app.

The card relies on the near-field communication (NFC) technology, which makes the card readable via the self-service devices (kiosks) distributed throughout the holy sites. The barcode provides relevant information about pilgrims, holding all their personal, medical and residence information.

The card provides access to different facilities and camps, contains a QR code to download the app on smart phones, guides pilgrims to their residences in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites, and helps reduce illegal Hajj (unauthorized pilgrims).

The Makkah Award for Excellence has been presented for the past 12 years by the Emirate of Makkah Province to honor outstanding efforts in scientific, practical and intellectual fields to enhance quality and performance levels and promote the country’s position internationally.

 

Topics: Makkah Award of Excellence in Hajj and Umrah

Related

Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief
Saudi Arabia
Makkah document enlighten to Muslim world, says MWL chief
Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today
Saudi Arabia
Ancient path to Makkah still celebrated today

Gulf countries, Arab organizations condemn Houthi attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region

Gulf countries, Arab organizations condemn Houthi attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Gulf countries, Arab organizations condemn Houthi attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region

Gulf countries, Arab organizations condemn Houthi attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region
  • The coalition said they continue to take precautions to protect civilians as the militia continue to target them
  • The UAE urged the international community to take an immediate stance to stop such repeated acts
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Gulf countries have denounced another Houthi attempt to attack Khamis Mushayt in Saudi Arabia’s southern region using an explosive-laden drone.
Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed the drone, launched by the Iran-supported militants from Yemen, the Arab coalition said early Saturday.
Bahrain’s interior ministry has strongly condemned the failed Houthi attack, adding that “this terrorist act constitutes a blatant attack on the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a serious threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents,” state news agency SPA reported.
The UAE also urged the international community “to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop such repeated acts, emphasizing that such continuation of recent attacks constitutes a dangerous escalation and a new proof of this militia's endeavor to demise security and stability in the region.”
“The continuation of such terrorist attacks reflects blatant defiance of the international community and disparaging of all international laws and norms,” SPA reported, quoting the UAE statement.
Meanwhile, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, affirmed the organization’s support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its lands, security and stability.
Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, chairman of the Arab Parliament, has also called on the international community to take an urgent action against the militia.
The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia, targeting civilian and vital facilities, amid mounting international and Arab condemnation.
On Friday, the coalition intercepted a drone targeting the southern region of the Kingdom.
Civil defense officials also said on Wednesday that several missiles fired by the militia from inside Yemen hit the Kingdom.
Lt. Col. Mohannad bin Jasser Zailai, deputy media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in Jazan region, said authorities attended the site to find five missiles near a main road of one of the border villages in Jazan.
The spokesman said there were no casualties reported.
The Houthis have also repeatedly struck Abha airport in recent years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis

Related

Arab coalition: Rumors of UAE forces on Yemen’s Socotra, Perim islands not true
Middle-East
Arab coalition: Rumors of UAE forces on Yemen’s Socotra, Perim islands not true
Arab coalition returns Houthi child recruit to Yemeni government
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition returns Houthi child recruit to Yemeni government

Youth in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee

Youth in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee
The recent surge in coffee shops has created jobs for young people in Jazan who, despite their age, have transformed into barista coffee makers and providers. (SPA)
Updated 29 May 2021
SPA

Youth in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee

Youth in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region dive into the world of roasting, selling coffee
  • Modern cafe houses are one of the most developed commercial activities in the Jazan region over the past three years
Updated 29 May 2021
SPA

JAZAN: Coffee shops are one of the fastest-growing businesses in Jazan as more than 400 shops are brewing lattes, cappuccino, espressos and more across the region.

The coffee industry’s sudden spike may be attributed to the Saudi youth, who have delved into the world of specialized coffee as consumers, employees and startup entrepreneurs.
The recent surge in coffee shops has created jobs for young people in Jazan who, despite their age, have transformed into barista coffee makers and providers.
According to Adeeb Madkhali, who owns a coffee shop in Jazan, the success of investment projects, including coffee shops, depends on conducting a feasibility study, preparing for the project, respecting the clientele, and raising the quality level of the product.
“Each project has an additional value that makes it easy for it to emerge and reach success because people have high expectations,” he said. “Our customers have a knowledge of everything new and there is always a new idea worth investing in.”
Madkhali has found success by tapping into the Saudi youth to fill out his workforce. His shop employs 21 Saudi youths, which makes up about 90 percent of his entire staff.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The coffee industry’s sudden spike may be attributed to the Saudi youth, who have delved into the world of specialized coffee as consumers, employees and startup entrepreneurs. 

• According to Adeeb Madkhali, who owns a coffee shop in Jazan, the success of investment projects, including coffee shops, depends on conducting a feasibility study, preparing for the project, respecting the clientele, and raising the quality level of the product.

Saudi citizen Abdul Aziz Hattan said he started out working as a cashier in a coffee shop after high school but before joining university. As he climbed the chain of hierarchy within the shop, his professional ambition also grew.
Now at the age of 20, Hattan became a co-owner of the shop with one of his friends.
Ambition and passion are the most important reasons for his success, as the coffee shop enables him to balance his investment project with his university studies.
Like Madkhali, Hattan said his younger Saudi employees have proven to be highly qualified. They engage with customers, bring a creative attitude to work and welcome new training opportunities.
“Most of the coffee makers in the shop are young university students who realized the value of working early in their lives,” Hattan said.
Khawla Johali, the owner of another coffee shop, said the demand for young men and women in Jazan to work as baristas is “huge.” Hiring youthful employees has been a catalyst for the success of these projects.
Majed Al-Gohary, secretary-general of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the commercial activity of the modern cafe houses is one of the most developed commercial activities in the Jazan region over the past three years.
“This growth was driven by the state’s encouragement to support entrepreneurs,” he said. “There have been so many innovations, in terms of coffee itself, roasting methods, and flavors. Designing distinctive decorations for shops has also provided many opportunities.”

Topics: Jazan Saudi coffee

Related

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting
Saudi Arabia
Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting
Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad photos
Saudi Arabia
Future and past meet over coffee in Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting
New regulations would make it illegal for any individual or organization outside of the National Center of Meteorology to predict the weather. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting

Saudi weather buffs could face jail, fines in ban on unofficial forecasting
  • It is forbidden to carry out sovereign meteorological services concerned with meteorological activities, products, and information related to national security, and what is related in this regard is limited to the National Center of Meteorology
Updated 29 May 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi weather buffs have been warned they could face imprisonment and hefty fines in the wake of a national ban on unofficial forecasting.
The Kingdom’s Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution announced that new regulations would make it illegal for any individual or organization outside of the National Center of Meteorology to predict the weather and climatic conditions.
And those breaching the rules could be jailed for up to 10 years and be handed a maximum fine of SR2 million (about $530,000).
In a tweet, the bureau said: “It is forbidden to carry out sovereign meteorological services concerned with meteorological activities, products, and information related to national security, and what is related in this regard is limited to the National Center of Meteorology.”
Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman for the center, told Arab News that the ban would come into force in six months’ time and was part of efforts by Saudi authorities to regulate meteorological work in the Kingdom.
“It goes along with the privatization of the sectors declared in the country, including meteorology, and aims to serve the meteorological stature in the Kingdom and gives space for the work of meteorology in an orderly manner,” he said.
He pointed out that the country’s meteorological system overhaul had been long overdue as it lacked an integrated framework. “It is an operational and legislative system that gives more space for developing the meteorological work that is important to preserve people’s lives and properties.”
Al-Qahtani noted that the changes were in line with restructuring programs currently taking place in other sectors throughout the Kingdom.
The new rules will prohibit any unauthorized person from forecasting weather and climate conditions or issuing warnings and are aimed at preventing inaccurate predictions being made in pursuit of financial gain.
“These people use various social media platforms to warn people and alert them, gain followers and benefit from advertising and financial gains,” he added.

Topics: Saudi weather

Related

Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi weather officials warn of heavy rain across several regions in the Kingdom
Developing Expect more rain to fall in Jeddah, Makkah and Taif, Saudi weather authority says
Saudi Arabia
Expect more rain to fall in Jeddah, Makkah and Taif, Saudi weather authority says

Latest updates

Suspended IPL moved to UAE as India seeks more time for World Cup decision
The IPL, the world’s richest cricket tournament, was half finished when it was halted on May 4. (Twitter: @IPL)
Yemeni riyal in free fall again amid political deadlock
The riyal was 215 to the dollar when the Houthis placed the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi under house arrest in early 2019. (Shutterstock)
Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services
Family of London terror attack victim slam ‘dysfunctional’ security services
India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday
Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.