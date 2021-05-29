You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World MS Day

Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World MS Day

Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World MS Day
Photo/Twitter: (MS_HealthUnion)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n4zab

Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World MS Day

Saudi Arabia raises awareness on World MS Day
  • The Ministry of Health aims to raise awareness about the disease and provide the best services to treat it in Saudi Arabia’s hospitals
Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: The Kingdom is joining other countries on World MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Day in promoting awareness-raising and educational programs.

The chronic autoimmune disease mainly affects the central nervous system, resulting in a range of symptoms that vary in intensity from one person to another.

There are three types of MS: Relapsing-Remitting MS (RRMS), Secondary-Progressive MS (SPMS) and Primary-Progressive MS (PPMS).

The Ministry of Health aims to raise awareness about the disease and provide the best services to treat it in the Kingdom’s hospitals, particularly as the disease is known to be the most common neurological disorder among youth.

MS affect different parts of the central nervous system, including the spinal cord and nerves.

The ministry said that MS can be diagnosed based on symptoms, linking them to when and how they happen, assessing the patient’s condition, reviewing their history and conducting clinical tests, and by using assessments such as blood tests, spinal taps (to detect any abnormal changes) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

World MS Day is marked on May 30 every year and aims to address the social barriers and stigma that may result in loneliness and isolation in people suffering from it, to build societies that support and care for MS patients and to enhance MS patients’ self-care and healthy life.

MS causes damage in the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers, leading to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body. Its symptoms appear suddenly and vary in intensity based on the affected part of the body and degree of injury.

Patients experience numbness or tingling in their limbs, a lack of coordination, weakness or spasm in the muscles and blurry or double vision or color-vision deficit. Other symptoms include fatigue, slurred speech, memory problems and inability to make decisions, problems with bladder and bowel function, forgetfulness and loss of concentration, depression and epilepsy.

 

Topics: World MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Day

Related

Special Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Lifestyle
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
Actress Selma Blair say she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
Offbeat
Actress Selma Blair say she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Coalition air defenses intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen's notorious Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia late on Saturday, the alliance command center said early Sunday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariya, the Coalition said the weaponized UAV was aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen.

It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed militia against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015. 

Ignoring calls to support the peace negotiations being brokered by the United Nations, the militia has also refused to end its offensive in the city of Marib in north-central Yemen.

Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday dismissed as "fabricated" video footage released by the Houthi movement claiming an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines. 

Topics: Houthis militia Yemen Arab Coalition

Related

Update Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
The Yemeni army intercepted two drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Marib. (Twitter/@Yem_army_media)
Middle-East
Houthi drone injures 3 in Yemen market attack

Saudi Arabia creates a buzz with support for honey farms

Saudi Arabia creates a buzz with support for honey farms
Methods of beekeeping and honey production vary between hobby and commercial purposes. (SPA)
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia creates a buzz with support for honey farms

Saudi Arabia creates a buzz with support for honey farms
  • Microscopes and a special microscopic imaging unit are used to photograph pathogens and diagnose illnesses
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Honey, an essential part of the breakfast ritual for many Saudis, is one of the most popular products from the Kingdom’s southern highlands.
For hundreds of years, the mountains of Asir have produced some of the finest varieties of honey.
The mountains are known for their climatic and geographical diversity, with thousands of trees and flowering shrubs providing an ideal environment for nature’s cultivators, bees.
The Sarat Asir mountains are ideal for beekeeping in the Saudi summers, due to the precipitation and moderate weather.
In winter, beekeepers move their hives from the mountaintops to the Tihama plains in order to achieve ecological balance and protect bees from harsh conditions.
Bees can also produce larger quantities of honey due to the availability of honey plants and trees, such as the sidr, sumra, talh, salm, darm, sharm and shouka.
Honey production is gaining extra attention from the government, which has launched several projects to encourage beekeeping.
The projects hope to train Saudi youth to pursue beekeeping as part of a campaign to promote the culture of beekeeping in the Kingdom in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the labor market.
Realizing the importance of beekeeping and honey production in achieving self-sufficiency, King Khalid University in Asir has set up a special research unit on bees and honey production, which will also help to create jobs for Saudi youth.
The Bees and Honey Production Research Unit has launched several programs and initiatives, including the “Distinctive Trademark” scheme with the beekeeping industry.
It has also begun marketing bee products and the region’s uniqueness in having rare types of high-quality honey in a bid to counter the sale of inferior products, one of the main challenges facing beekeepers and national marketers.
The unit’s laboratories test the quality of the honey and other bee products. A laboratory equipped with an incubator where bees can stay until they are examined also carries out diagnosis of bee diseases.
Microscopes and a special microscopic imaging unit are used to photograph pathogens and diagnose illnesses.
Asir is witnessing remarkable cooperation between authorities specialized in beekeeping, such as the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Cooperative Society for Beekeepers, the Bee Research Unit and Saudi Aramco, to support beekeepers and promote the culture of beekeeping among Saudi youth.
Methods of beekeeping and honey production vary between hobby and commercial purposes. Some beekeepers create special hives in backyards, parks, near their homes or on farms, and prefer calm bee strains that can adapt to the space and flowering plants in the surrounding area.
Saudi Arabia’s growing need will encourage beekeepers and farmers to provide high-quality products for the local market.

Topics: Saudi honey

Related

Enterprising families get buzz from business boon at Saudi honey festival
Saudi Arabia
Enterprising families get buzz from business boon at Saudi honey festival
Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization
Corporate News
Mouwasat picks Honeywell for energy digitization

KSrelief continues medical program in Senegal

KSrelief continues medical program in Senegal
Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

KSrelief continues medical program in Senegal

KSrelief continues medical program in Senegal
Updated 30 May 2021
SPA

DAKAR, Senegal: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its volunteer medical program at Dakar’s Hospital General De Grand Yoff in collaboration with the Muslim World League, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The KSrelief team carried out 16 cardiac catheterization operations on children, with the number of operations on children from low-income families reaching 27 since the program started.

These services, provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief, aim to treat patients with heart diseases and provide them with the necessary medical care.

Topics: KSRelief Dakar Hospital General De Grand Yoff

Related

India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
World
India thanks Saudi Arabia for liquid medical oxygen consignment
Update Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries

Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries

Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries
Updated 30 May 2021
Rawan Radwan

Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries

Saudi Arabia ends travel ban on 11 countries
  • The countries include the UAE, German, USA, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and France
Updated 30 May 2021
Rawan Radwan

 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has lifted travel restrictions on 11 key countries, originally imposed to curb the spread of a variant strain of coronavirus.

From 1 a.m. on Sunday, passengers from the UAE, Germany, the US, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan may enter the Kingdom with the implementation of quarantine regulations.

According to the Saudi Public Health Authority (PHA), these countries have shown stability in containing COVID-19. However, 13 countries remain on the Interior Ministry’s no-go flight “red list.”

They are Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, and India. Citizens wishing to travel to these countries need prior permission.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation has issued instructions to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports regarding the update of travel restrictions for travelers arriving in the Kingdom.

Non-Saudi travelers arriving in the Kingdom, the exempted travelers, immunized and unvaccinated groups must provide health certificates approved in the Kingdom (Coronavirus examination certificates PCR) not exceeding 72 hours from the flight time.

This applies to everyone aged 8 years and older, and travelers who meet the conditions of institutional quarantine for a period of seven days at one of the accommodation facilities approved by the Ministry of Tourism, provided that a swab carried out on the sixth day produces a negative result.

BACKGROUND

For months, travelers planning to return to Saudi Arabia found it difficult to do so because of the restrictions involved.

For months, travelers planning to return to Saudi Arabia found it difficult to do so because of the restrictions involved.

Many passengers in particular found themselves stranded in the UAE, a major flight hub, and the easing of restrictions brought a sigh of relief for many with families, even with the institutional quarantine requirements.

Nagham Hassan, 38, a Syrian expatriate resident in the Kingdom, has been in France since January last year and has not been able to return to Jeddah because of flight restrictions and lockdowns imposed in both countries.

“My parents moved to Saudi Arabia over 40 years ago and it’s always been home,” she told Arab News. “I got married just a few months before the pandemic started, and they were planning on a large family get-together for my French husband and me.

“The news came as a surprise and it’ll be great to get back home and see everyone again. The pandemic ruined a lot of things, but strengthened ties and it’s finally good to be heading back home soon.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Related

Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
Business & Economy
Saudi companies spent $47bn on capital expenditure in 2020
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021
Business & Economy
IT spending in Saudi Arabia set to rebound to $27.7bn in 2021

Who’s Who: Alanoud Al-Gheriri, portfolio manager at Saudi Ministry of Sports

Who’s Who: Alanoud Al-Gheriri, portfolio manager at Saudi Ministry of Sports
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Alanoud Al-Gheriri, portfolio manager at Saudi Ministry of Sports

Who’s Who: Alanoud Al-Gheriri, portfolio manager at Saudi Ministry of Sports
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News

Alanoud Al-Gheriri has been working with the Saudi Ministry of Sports since March 2018 in various roles.

The General Sport Authority has been changed to the Ministry of Sports, which is at the center of the sports ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Gheriri has been portfolio manager since January 2020, helping to create a strategy for empowering females to practice sports as part of a diversity and inclusion initiative.

She was corporate services and strategy director at Riyadh 2030 between June 2020 and December 2020.

She was premium hospitality director at Diriyah Season 2019 and senior specialist at the Mass Participation Federation, General Sport Authority, from March 2018 to January 2020.

She worked with Ghaliah Communications, a leading online agency in the Gulf, from Dec. 2016 to March 2018 in business development.

She joined the Saudi Investment Bank in Riyadh in September 2012 and worked as a treasury dealer from June 2013 to March 2014. Al-Gheriri was also a graduate program trainee from September 2012 to June 2013.

Al-Gheriri has a master’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University, Graziadio School of Business and Management, California.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from  Al-Yamamah University, Riyadh.

Al-Gheriri undertook summer courses at the American University of Science and Technology in Lebanon and at the University of California, Irvine.

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Sports Alanoud Al-Gheriri

Related

Who's Who: Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thehaiban, managing director of Google Cloud for the META region
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thehaiban, managing director of Google Cloud for the META region
Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation
Saudi Arabia
Who's Who: Ahmed Al-Sabban, president of the Saudi Arabian Fencing Federation

Latest updates

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections
India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths, over 165,000 new infections
Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears
Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears
Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi drone aimed at Khamis Mushait
Saudi Arabia implements cybersecurity framework
Saudi Arabia implements cybersecurity framework

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.