KSrelief transports medical waste from 45 health facilities in Yemen in cooperation with WHO

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in cooperation with the World Health Organization, has provided supplies to safely transport and dispose of medical waste in Yemen’s health facilities.
The waste was safely transported from 45 health facilities, with the aim of protecting 600,000 people from hospital-acquired infections and ensuring a good healthy environment, KSrelief said in a statement.
The move is part of the center’s efforts to support the health sector in Yemen.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 2,183 mines in Yemen during the fourth week of May.
The figure comprised 13 anti-personnel mines, 927 anti-tank mines, 1,230 unexploded ordnances and 13 explosive devices, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease Yemeni suffering.
Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemeni regions especially Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
A total of 251,549 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and it also helps mine victims.
Last year, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.
The Saudi Press Agency met with Norah Al-Tuwaim, a leader in the field of satellite engineering.
Al-Tuwaim was previously head of the optics team at the National Satellite Technology Center of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and a member of the team that developed the SaudiSat 5A/5B satellites.
She launched her career in 2012 with the cooperative training program — one of the graduation requirements at Prince Sultan University — as a trainee at the National Satellite Technology Center.
After graduating with first-class honors in 2013, Al-Tuwaim joined the center’s staff and took part in the SaudiSat 5A/5B project.
During her work at KACST, she helped to develop national capabilities and was granted a scholarship for higher education in the US in 2015.
She pursued her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering. In 2017, she graduated from the university, which was one of the top 10 universities in the US.
Al-Tuwaim was an enterprise architect in the Strategy and Planning Division in 2019 after she moved to the information, communications and technology sector, where she worked at solutions by STC, one of the leading IT services providers in Saudi Arabia.
She recently joined the Saudi Space Commission as part of the strategic planning department.
Al-Tuwaim said: “The Kingdom spared no efforts in supporting its citizens. It also boosted this support with the launching of the Vision 2030, which focused on shedding light on Saudi women and empowering them in all fields such as the labor market and particularly in the field of education that represents the foundation of the nation’s renaissance.”
“It has prepared work environments for the entry of women in all fields and positions, providing them with limitless ambitions and empowering them by raising their awareness regarding their legal and civil rights.”
In a message to the nation’s young women, Al-Tuwaim said: “You are the shapers of the future and are capable of preserving the nation and its gains. Knowledge and sincere work are the best things we can present in light of our constant quest to return the favor to the homeland. This is done through the achievement of the ultimate goal of advancing our society.”
Updated 3 min 31 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The number of displaced people has nearly doubled in the past decade, from 41 million to 80 million, and with this ever-rising demand, support is always needed.
Halfway through the year, the world’s most vulnerable faced an even greater challenge with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing their already stressful displacement, making it more difficult to find jobs and protect themselves and families from the coronavirus and other risks.
Appeals for greater global solidarity to confront the mounting crisis have not fallen on deaf ears. Informed by Islamic teachings and culture, Saudi Arabia has played a historic role in helping those in need — not only domestically but externally — by partnering with global initiatives and relevant bodies to provide assistance.
The regional representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Khaled Khalifa, told Arab News that through innovative solutions, and collaborative and unified efforts with international and regional partners, the situation could be improved but “we can’t do it alone.”
“The Saudi government is a strategic partner to the UNHCR. We’re hosted in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had a regional office for the last 30 years that covers the six GCC countries,” Khalifa said. “Contributions from the Saudi government have exceeded $300 million during the last 10 years.”
Saudi Arabia’s support for refugees goes back decades. It has been a key donor to refugee relief programs, supporting UNHCR programs and responding to emergencies while helping development programs and initiatives over the long run. More than $300 million has been donated over the span of 10 years and with the help of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), agencies were able to provide assistance and provisions.
Other important contributors include the Saudi Fund for Development, which has donated more than $65 million since the fund’s establishment in 2010, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior.
According to the UNHCR, as of late 2020 there were more than 80 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) around the world: 45.7 million IDPs, 26.3 million refugees, 4.2 million asylum seekers, as well as 3.6 million Venezuelans displaced abroad. That number is rising due to internal conflicts.
“We cannot respond alone to the challenges associated with the increasing number of displaced people worldwide, which amounts to 1 percent of the global population. I appeal to partners from the public and private sector for their support,” Khalifa said. “We need as much support as we can get to respond to the huge caseloads we have and attend to the needs of the displaced. We need innovative solutions more than ever.”
With the help of NGOs, the public and private sector, more than 17,000 of the UNHCR’s aid workers can provide assistance to beneficiaries quickly, improving the accuracy of the data collected and managing aid recipients’ information. But with the pressure created by the continuous rise in the number of refugees and displaced people, the onset of the pandemic added to the challenge.
The fate of refugees and displaced people is hanging by a thread as their health continues to be the subject of discussion and close observation a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 170 million people worldwide and caused more than 3.5 million deaths.
On average, and due to the protracted nature of displacement, people spend 17 to 25 years in displacement. Some refugees have been displaced for more than four decades; there are Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and Iran, Palestinian refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and the occupied territory, Somali refugees in Kenya. The majority of refugees are found in developing countries.
A total of 86 percent of refugees and IDPs are hosted in developing countries, 67 percent of which originate from just five countries, with Syrians topping the list with 6.6 million.
As the Syrian conflict enters its 11th year, by 2015 Saudi Arabia had received more than 2.5 million Syrians. As one of the largest providers of aid to the Syrian people and to ensure their dignity and safety, the Kingdom does not recognize them as refugees. Syrians in the Kingdom have been given legal residency status, free healthcare, and they attend schools and universities and participate in the labor market.
More than 100,000 Syrian students have been accepted into the public school system. This was mandated by a royal decree in 2012 that instructed public schools to accept them.
“Despite the importance of education, in many countries around the world children cannot access education if they are not legal residents. Many of the children under our mandate are separated or unaccompanied minors. While we do our best to attend to their needs, including providing them with psychosocial support, it is not enough. They need access to education and psychosocial support and more. Education is a right, and at times it is a life-saving metric,” Khalifa said.
One of the UNHCR’s biggest successes is its Refugee Zakat Fund, and though Khalifa has had more than 20 years of experience in relief and development, he has led the agency’s Islamic philanthropy activities globally.
Zakat, a form of charity or tax collected from Muslims whose wealth is at or above a certain threshold, are called to donate a portion of that wealth, taken from specific sources such as savings, stocks and other assets. The Refugee Zakat Fund goes to support the UNHCR’s cash assistance program: 100 percent of the notations are provided to refugee families covering basic needs that include food, shelter, water and medicine.
“If you pay a thousand dollars, for example, we will pay 100 dollars to ensure the amount is fully received. This is an opportunity for zakat donors to maximize the impact of their contributions. As far as I know, this is the only program where the United Nations partners with individual donors worldwide and covers the overhead fees in order to maximize the impact of the program,” Khalifa said.
According to Khalifa, more than 1 million beneficiaries in eight countries have benefitted from donations in 2019.
In 2020, it increased by 12.5 percent, benefitting 2.1 million refugees and IDPs in need of assistance in 13 countries.
“Financial assistance ‘cash distribution’ is the best way to protect the dignity of refugees and the displaced by allowing them to decide their own needs, and who better to do so than them. For some it may be food, for others it may be an emergency surgery, or school fees. Distributing cash to people protects their dignity and at the same time generates movement in the local market; it is an immediate way of making a difference,” Khalifa said.
“Thanks to donations and contributions we see a real difference in people’s lives, and success stories from time to time. However, until many countries including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan reach a peaceful state and until the root causes are addressed, we will continue to see refugees struggle. There is hope but it will take time,” he said.
NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia on Sunday shipped 60 tons of oxygen to India, a month after it sent 80 tons to help the South Asian nation deal with a deadly second wave of coronavirus.
The outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people so far, primarily due to an oxygen shortage and a lack of hospital beds.
On Sunday, India registered more than 165,000 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 3,500 deaths.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to India, Dr. Saud Mohammed Al-Sati, called the oxygen shipment an expression of “solidarity with a close friend.”
“The shipment of liquid oxygen will depart from Dammam on Sunday and is expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6,” he told Arab News. “Many other such shipments will be sent in the coming days and weeks. The Kingdom stands in solidarity with our close friend India in this difficult time. The recently announced shipment of 3 ISO tanks filled with 60 tons of liquid oxygen comes as a good gesture toward our friends in India to support their efforts to respond to the challenges posed by the pandemic of COVID-19.
“Health cooperation is one of the most important aspects of our strategic partnership and will continue as an important area of focus. Since the early days of the pandemic, our health cooperation has been growing.
“Thousands of Indian medical practitioners work in Saudi Arabia’s hospitals and medical institutions. Throughout the phases of the pandemic, we have maintained uninterrupted supply chains of goods, pharmaceutical, and medically related products.”
The Sunday figures are a sharp drop from the numbers reported in April and earlier this month, when the daily infection tally stood at 400,000 and more than 4,000 people were dying every day.
According to official data, India has registered 318,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
But media reports and independent observers claim the real figure is several times higher, with the second wave claiming lives in major cities and also in rural areas.
“Deeply appreciate the gesture of HRH Prince Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, KSA for the offer to send 3 ISO Containers with 60 tons of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen), which are expected to arrive in Mumbai on 6 June 2021,” Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Saturday.
Pradhan said that 100 more oxygen containers were expected to arrive in the next few months.
“The gesture of Saudi Arabia is reflective of the close friendship and warmth between the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Hon’ble PM (Modi),” he added.
India contacted OPEC when it was in desperate need of oxygen and held talks with countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait to source the life-saving item.
Earlier this month, Pradhan held talks with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the UAE Minister of Industry Sultan Al-Jaber, and Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi for oxygen supplies.
“The three containers and additional containers that will come in the weeks ahead will remain with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for 6 months as a goodwill gesture from the Saudi Government, and IOCL will source LMO from Linde Dammam on commercial terms for import into the country,” Pradhan said.
Bilateral ties were strengthened during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to New Delhi in Feb. 2019.
The two countries signed investment deals worth $100 billion across the energy, petrochemical, infrastructure, agriculture and manufacturing sectors, and a proposed Strategic Partnership Council came to fruition in Oct. 2019.
As the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India has so far supplied Saudi Arabia with 3 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
The COVID-19 crisis has brought a new depth to the relationship between the two countries, according to former Indian ambassador Zikrur Rahman.
“Saudi Arabia and India not only share a strategic partnership in oil and investment, the partnership spreads in many fields,” Rahman told Arab News. “The crisis is the test of the relationship, and it shows how far it has deepened. Within this framework, the Saudis have come forward when India needs the necessary items like oxygen. Saudi has demonstrated its real concerns for India.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 13 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,347.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 907 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 449,191 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 9,706 remain active and 1,408 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 258, followed by Makkah with 232, the Eastern Province with 139, Madinah recorded 86 and Asir confirmed 65 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,201 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 432,138.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (907) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (13) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1201) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (432,138) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/KLUzMyNtL0
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened six mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,425 within 113 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 170 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.55 million.
RIYADH: Coalition air defenses intercepted an explosives-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia late on Saturday, the alliance command center said early Sunday.
In a statement carried by state TV Al-Ekhbariya, the coalition said the weaponized UAV was aimed at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait along the border with Yemen.
It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed militia against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognized government in 2015.
Ignoring calls to support the peace negotiations being brokered by the UN, the militia has also refused to end its offensive in the city of Marib.
Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki on Saturday dismissed as “fabricated” video footage released by the Houthi movement claiming an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines.
The Arab Parliament condemned the attacks in a statement on Saturday, adding that the repeated hostilities not only threatened the Kingdom, but also posed a danger to regional security and stability.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Houthi militia’s continued launching of drones to target populated areas in the Kingdom.
Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen said the OIC supports all measures taken by the coalition forces to protect civilians and civilian objects.
The Muslim World League (MWL) said these repeated attempts by the Houthis to threaten the Kingdom’s security and stability and global trade require the international community to combine its efforts to put an end to these terrorist risks that are backed by Iran.
“On behalf of the councils, groups and bodies around the world, the Muslim World League stands by Saudi Arabia and fully supports the measures it takes to defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to preserve its security and stability and that of the region and enhance peace,” said MWL Secretary-General and and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa in a statement.
Al-Issa also condemned the militia’s “hateful and threatening sectarian tendencies,” their deliberate starvation of the Yemeni people, and the recruitment of Yemeni children as a flagrant violation of religious and humanitarian values, as well as international laws.
The UAE denounced the attempted targeting of Khamis Mushait and said the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community, its disregard for all international laws, and provides new evidence that these militias are seeking to undermine security and stability in the region.
Bahrain also issued a similar statement.