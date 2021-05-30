You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge

Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge

Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce has granted six steel export licenses and six cement export licenses so far this year. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5snvp

Updated 30 May 2021
Deema Al Khudair

Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge

Saudi Arabia issues steel, cement export licenses amid construction surge
  • New licenses come as construction activity begins to recover following postponement of projects during pandemic
Updated 30 May 2021
Deema Al Khudair

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Commerce has granted six steel export licenses and six cement export licenses so far this year.
In 2020, the ministry issued a total of 21 cement export licenses and 19 steel licenses, and is currently reviewing two other export requests.
The new licenses come as construction activity begins to recover following the postponement of many projects during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
At the same time, the price of steel has surged to SR3,514.73 ($937.26) per ton in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, a 33 percent increase year-on-year and the highest price since 2008, according to the latest data from the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).
Badr Jawhar, chairman of the National Committee for Cement Companies in the Council for Saudi Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that since exports were allowed and companies were exempt from export duties, Saudi exports of clinker and cement have increased, as the Saudi product has become a strong competitor in foreign markets.
He said that local companies will continue their export operations abroad, which have increased dramatically during Q1 this year.
According to research by real estate consultant firm JLL, material prices have risen as construction activity has surged in Q1.
“From a supply perspective, the first quarter recorded an increase in construction activity,” the JLL report said.
According to its figures, in the residential sector in Riyadh 7,700 units were handed over in Q1, bringing the total to 1.3 million units in the capital. In Jeddah, around 2,000 units were added, bringing the total to 838,000 units.
According to the report, 36,000 units will be delivered in Riyadh and 12,000 units in Jeddah this year. This year, Riyadh will see the construction of an extra 386,000 square meters of office space, 240 square meters of retail space, and 2,800 new hotel rooms, while Jeddah will gain a total of 43,000 square meters of office space, 200,000 square meters of retail space and 2,700 new hotel rooms.
At the same time, the Kingdom issued 307 new factory licenses in the first three months of the year, according to government estimates. This reflected a total investment of SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), an increase of 428.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021.
According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources website, 240 permits were issued during the same period last year, a 27.92 percent increase year-on-year.
Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, an economic adviser and international economic law expert, told Arab News that the initiatives formed part of the government’s bid “to transform Saudi Arabia into a leading industrial power.”
He added: “Development of this sector is one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a competitive economy and sustainable development. Saudi Arabia aims to develop promising industries in food, medicine and medical supplies, as well as military industries, and industries relating to oil, gas, and petrochemicals, mining and chemicals.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Steel cement

Related

Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears
Business & Economy
Meltdown? Turmoil at UK steel empire stokes job fears

Saudi car rental firm achieves 40 percent growth in 2020

Saudi car rental firm achieves 40 percent growth in 2020
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Shane McGinley

Saudi car rental firm achieves 40 percent growth in 2020

Saudi car rental firm achieves 40 percent growth in 2020
  • The vehicle rental market in KSA is forecast to grow by 7.5% per annum between 2020 and 2026
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: “It wasn’t a great year” is how Ahmed Al-Lawendy, chief operating officer of Aljomaih Auto Rental (Ajar), sums up 2020.

However, despite the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and some of its vehicles being grounded due to travel restrictions during the lockdown, the company still registered double-digit growth, with 2020 being its first year of profitability.

“So it is a little bit contradictory,” Al-Lawendy told Arab News. Ajar is a subsidiary of Aljomaih Holding and is the master franchisee of the Enterprise, National, and Alamo car rental brands in Saudi Arabia, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Levant, and Austria.

Missouri-based Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is the largest car rental company in the world, and Ajar was established in 2015 and began trading in May 2018.

According to a report by the Research And Markets company, the vehicle rental market in Saudi Arabia is forecast to grow by 7.5 percent per annum between 2020 and 2026.

Despite Al-Lawendy describing 2020 as “not a great year,” Ajar grew by 40 percent year-on-year and is forecast to grow by about the same figure in 2021. “January 2021 was much better than 2019 or 2020, so it is getting better,” he said.

The reason the company was able to maintain double-digit growth was its unique approach to the lockdown in early 2020 when it allowed clients to keep cars in their driveways free of charge and use them if they needed to, whether to go to the supermarkets or health clinics.

The decision came down to logistics, as the company had 4,500 vehicles and could not store them all in their facilities. On top of that, when the lockdown ended in June, clients already had rental cars in their possession and could easily return to normal.

FASTFACTS

• Missouri-based Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is the largest car rental company in the world.

• Ajar was established in 2015 and began trading in May 2018.

• The company’s fleet in the Kingdom rose by 27% year-on-year to 5,700 units by 2020.

• It plans to launch a website and an application in 2021.

“It was a nice message from our marketing and our admin team,” Al-Lawendy said, adding that after lockdown, the business quickly recovered to pre-pandemic levels and the company began buying more vehicles, with its fleet in Saudi Arabia rising by 27 percent year-on-year to 5,700 units by the end of 2020. “It kept the customer loyal to the brand and loyal to us,” he added.

Looking to the future, now that the company has reached profitability in 2020, it plans to continue to open in new locations, launch an app, expand its fleet, and an initial public offering (IPO) is also on the cards in a few years.

At present, it is located in six Saudi airports and 24 locations across the Kingdom, and it plans to open eight more branches by the end of the year.

Uber announced in April that it had chosen Saudi Arabia as one of its key international markets to launch into the car rental space in the coming months.

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing app announced a partnership with Avis Budget Group Inc., Hertz, and other vehicle rental agencies, to allow users in the US to book a rental car and have the vehicle delivered directly to them.

While it did not say when it will be launching this service in the Kingdom, Ajar is already taking action and ramping up its digital offering. “We are preparing ourselves for a website and an application, and will launch them during 2021,” Al-Lawendy said.

Theeb Rent a Car Co. launched a successful IPO in March. Its retail offering was 3,385.37 percent oversubscribed and its share price has remained steady overall, despite announcing a net loss after zakat and tax of SR131 million ($34.93 million) for the first quarter of 2021, compared with a net profit of SR1.1 billion during the same period in 2020.

While an IPO is in Ajar’s ambitions, Al-Lawendy said that it was too soon for the company to consider going public.

“Yes, we have some expectations and plans to do so. We are still growing this year. This year we are going to grow another 42 percent. I believe that even until 2023 we would be going on double-digit numbers and then you would reach a stage where you will start growing on a single-digit number, and I think at that time you would be very smart to move to an IPO or some sort of investment,” he said.

Topics: Aljomaih Auto Rentall Ajar

Related

Aljomaih Automotive honored for being JEF’s golden sponsor
Corporate News
Aljomaih Automotive honored for being JEF’s golden sponsor
Aljomaih and Shell set world record
Corporate News
Aljomaih and Shell set world record

Average airport processing times double to 3 hours

Average airport processing times double to 3 hours
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Average airport processing times double to 3 hours

Average airport processing times double to 3 hours
  • Airlines in the region have already begun addressing this issue
Updated 50 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The amount of time passengers spend going through airports to board flights has doubled to an average of three hours, but this could surge to at least eight hours if traffic numbers return to pre-pandemic levels and restrictions remain in place, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It warned of “airport chaos” unless governments worldwide develop digital processes to speed up the processing of passengers.

“Without an automated solution for COVID-19 checks, we can see the potential for significant airport disruptions on the horizon,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement, describing the current three-hour processing and waiting time as “unacceptable.”

He added: “Nobody will tolerate waiting hours at check-in or for border formalities. We must automate the checking of vaccine and test certificates before traffic ramps-up. 

“The technical solutions exist. But governments must agree on digital certificate standards and align processes to accept them. And they must act fast.”

Airlines in the region have already begun addressing this issue. On April 19, Saudia started trialing the digital travel and health pass developed by IATA.

The pass is a mobile app that contains flight details, personal information, passport data, verified COVID-19 test results, and proof of vaccination. It also includes an option to securely share required information with testing labs or airlines.

Emirates announced in February that it had signed an agreement with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to digitally verify passengers’ medical records.

The IT systems of DHA-approved laboratories were linked with Emirates’ reservations and check-in systems so the airline can verify passengers’ health information related to COVID-19 infection, testing, and vaccination.

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA) Passengers airlines

Related

Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia asks airlines to register traveler immunisation data
Saudi passengers flock to airports as foreign travel resumes photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi passengers flock to airports as foreign travel resumes

24 development projects launched in Eastern Province

24 development projects launched in Eastern Province
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
SPA

24 development projects launched in Eastern Province

24 development projects launched in Eastern Province
  • The projects are aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom
Updated 56 min 55 sec ago
SPA

DAMMAM: Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saudi bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz on Sunday inaugurated 24 water and other development projects of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The projects worth SR2.1 billion ($560 million) will be implemented in Dammam, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Ahsa, Qatif, Khafji, Olaya Village, Al-Nairiya, Ras Tanura, Jubail and Alkhobar.

The projects are aimed at improving the quality of life in the Kingdom. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, minister of environment, water and agriculture also attended the ceremony. He thanked the Saudi leadership for their support to the development of the region.

Saudi Arabia has taken several measures to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development.

The Kingdom has recently launched an e-portal “Reef” (https://reef.gov.sa) to serve beneficiaries of a sustainable rural development program. 

Topics: Eastern Province development projects Vision 2030

Related

$4.8 million for 63 water projects in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk
Saudi Arabia
$4.8 million for 63 water projects in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk
Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development in talks to finance infrastructure projects in Seychelles

United Media Services to list shares on Egyptian stock exchange

United Media Services to list shares on Egyptian stock exchange
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

United Media Services to list shares on Egyptian stock exchange

United Media Services to list shares on Egyptian stock exchange
  • The announcement came during a press conference held by the group
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The United Media Services group, owner of several well-known Egyptian newspapers and channels, announced its plans to list its shares on the Egyptian stock exchange.

The announcement came during a press conference held by the group, under the slogan “Five Years of Development,” in which it delineated its future plans, which include steps to prepare for the company’s listing and to form a special committee for investment.

The company’s board members include Tamer Morsi, Amr El-Fekky, Ashraf Salman, Mohammed Al-Saadi and Mohammed Samir.

The company announced its plan to launch a modern regional news channel, the appointment of an advisory body of public figures in various fields from outside the company, the signing of a number of cooperation protocols with professional unions, and the establishment of a fund to sponsor workers in the field of media.

Hossam Saleh, the United Media Services official spokesman, said that the company has implemented many initiatives as part of its social responsibilities, including the “Decent Life” initiative, the “Stay Home” campaign and the United Fund to care for workers in media, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Media Regulation.

Saleh pointed out that corporate governance is one of the most important standards and an essential component of promoting financial success. 

He said the company works to create procedures and structures, which are used to manage the affairs of various companies in order to prevent corruption and ensure transparency and accountability for shareholders in the long term, taking into account the interests of different parties.

He added that the company has succeeded in achieving significant financial gains in drama productions during the month of Ramadan, as its profits during 2021 amounted to 256 million Egyptian pounds ($16 million), compared to losses of 469 million Egyptian pounds during 2017.

Topics: United Media Services Egyptian stock exchange

Related

Business & Economy
Egyptian stocks surge 7.3%
Special Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months
Business & Economy
Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months
Farmers load a donkey-drawn cart with produce (foreground) as Egyptian army soldiers stand on guard (background) near Egypt's Suez Canal waterway, on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months

Egypt’s agricultural exports exceed 3m tons within five months
  • The export rates confirm the quality of Egyptian watermelon and peaches as there is an increasing demand from countries that set very difficult specifications and requirements for importing foodstuffs
Updated 30 May 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 3.3 million tons within five months, according to official figures.

The minister of agriculture and land reclamation, Al-Sayed El-Quseir, said the volume related to the period from Jan. 1 to May 26 of this year.

El-Quseir said the most important agricultural exports during this period were citrus fruits, potatoes, onions, strawberries, pomegranates, potatoes, beans, beets, guavas, peppers, mangoes, garlic and grapes.

He added that 8,500 tons of peaches and about 6,500 tons of watermelon were exported at the beginning of the season to countries across the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council regions as well as to Europe.

“The export rates confirm the quality of Egyptian watermelon and peaches as there is an increasing demand from countries that set very difficult specifications and requirements for importing foodstuffs.”

The minister said Egypt’s agricultural products were in the markets of more than 160 countries and that there was an increase of about 250,000 tons between this year’s exports over the past five months and the amount recorded for the same period in 2020.

He praised the efforts of those who, he said, had worked around the clock to facilitate export procedures in support of the national economy.

 

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt raises price of subsidized vegetable oil as commodity markets surge
Business & Economy
Egypt raises price of subsidized vegetable oil as commodity markets surge
Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says
Middle-East
Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions from June 1, cabinet says

Latest updates

Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
Turkish protesters ‘face growing threat of police violence’
Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
Exiled Turkey mob boss opens new Pandora’s box with Syria claims
What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford
Red Sea Development Co. inaugurates first 100% renewable bottled water plant in Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Development Co. inaugurates first 100% renewable bottled water plant in Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 mark in Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 mark in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.