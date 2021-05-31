COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 mark in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Saudi Arabia for the first time in almost two weeks, but a rise in cases needing intensive care remains a major concern for health officials.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Health announced 907 new cases of COVID-19, raising the overall total to 449,191. The last time cases fell below the 1,000 mark was on May 16 when 886 cases were recorded.
The region with the highest number of cases is Riyadh at 258, followed by Makkah with 232 and Eastern Province with 139. The region with the lowest cases is Jouf with three.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly told a media conference on Saturday that the number of cases has been fluctuating, and urged people to follow regulations.
“Daily cases have been fluctuating lately, and we hope the numbers will decline because of people, first, receiving their COVID-19 vaccines and, second, adhering to protocols by wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands and avoiding social gatherings.”
The ministry said that 1,201 patients have recovered, reducing the number of active cases to below 10,000. There are currently 9,706 active cases.
However, the number of critical cases has increased by 14 in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 1,408.
The daily number of COVID-19-related deaths reached 13 in the past 24 hours, lifting the national mortality figure to 7,347.
Meanwhile, over 14 million vaccines have been administered at a rate of 40.2 doses per 100 people.
The ministry spokesman said that there were few exemptions from taking the vaccine.
“Those who have vaccine-associated hypersensitivity from the components of the vaccines are exempted from taking the second dose,” he said, adding that such cases are rare and everyone still needs to take their first dose.
“The vaccine is safe and suitable for everyone. Even people with illnesses need to take their first dose.”
A total of 76,003 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.
Al-Aly said that testing is carried out only on those with COVID-19 symptoms.
The Ministry of Interior said that people must follow the protocols and regulations to keep COVID-19 under control and prevent any further spread of the virus.
On Sunday, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance reopened six mosques that had been temporarily closed for cleaning, raising the number of sanitized mosques to 1,425 in 113 days.
JEDDAH: The Red Sea Development Co. (TRSDC) inaugurated the first desalination plant using solar and wind energy in the Kingdom as part of efforts to preserve the environment by limiting carbon emissions.
Ahmed Ghazi Darwish, chief of staff at TRSDC, said that the project was launched in collaboration with Source Global, PBC, which specializes in renewable drinking water.
He added that the solar-powered desalination plant will be the largest of its kind in the world, with a production capacity of 2 million 330 milliliter water bottles per year. The production of 300,000 bottles annually will begin in the coming years.
As part of the sustainable model, reusable bottles will be used to help achieve carbon neutrality.
During the first phase of the plant’s construction, experts selected an ideal plot of land, and 100 hydrogen panels were placed after a virtual survey was conducted by specialists according to the plant’s specifications and requirements.
In addition, a total of 1,200 hydrogen panels will be added during the second and third phases, and the plant will be provided with necessary components and reusable bottles by companies operating in the Kingdom.
Darwish said that the desalination technology used by TRSDC will fully depend on solar energy to raise condensation levels in the hydrogen panels in order to produce high-quality fresh water.
He added that the performance of the panels will be monitored through a smart application that will show the volume of water produced, the environmental impact of the panels and maintenance alerts.
The desalination technology is wholly sourced from Saudi companies, and conforms to local and international water quality standards, including those of the GCC Standardization Organization, World Health Organization, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Sunday received the recently appointed UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan, at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.
Al-Jubeir wished the ambassador success in his new assignments.
The meeting was attended by Mashari bin Ali bin Nahit, the undersecretary for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Saudi Press Agency met with Norah Al-Tuwaim, a leader in the field of satellite engineering.
Al-Tuwaim was previously head of the optics team at the National Satellite Technology Center of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and a member of the team that developed the SaudiSat 5A/5B satellites.
She launched her career in 2012 with the cooperative training program — one of the graduation requirements at Prince Sultan University — as a trainee at the National Satellite Technology Center.
After graduating with first-class honors in 2013, Al-Tuwaim joined the center’s staff and took part in the SaudiSat 5A/5B project.
During her work at KACST, she helped to develop national capabilities and was granted a scholarship for higher education in the US in 2015.
She pursued her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s McCormick School of Engineering. In 2017, she graduated from the university, which was one of the top 10 universities in the US.
Al-Tuwaim was an enterprise architect in the Strategy and Planning Division in 2019 after she moved to the information, communications and technology sector, where she worked at solutions by STC, one of the leading IT services providers in Saudi Arabia.
She recently joined the Saudi Space Commission as part of the strategic planning department.
Al-Tuwaim said: “The Kingdom spared no efforts in supporting its citizens. It also boosted this support with the launching of the Vision 2030, which focused on shedding light on Saudi women and empowering them in all fields such as the labor market and particularly in the field of education that represents the foundation of the nation’s renaissance.”
“It has prepared work environments for the entry of women in all fields and positions, providing them with limitless ambitions and empowering them by raising their awareness regarding their legal and civil rights.”
In a message to the nation’s young women, Al-Tuwaim said: “You are the shapers of the future and are capable of preserving the nation and its gains. Knowledge and sincere work are the best things we can present in light of our constant quest to return the favor to the homeland. This is done through the achievement of the ultimate goal of advancing our society.”
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) on Sunday signed a memorandum of cooperation with the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) to measure the governorate’s economic and social development indicators.
The memorandum includes measuring population growth, the number of visitors, income and spending rates, AlUla’s cultural, sustainability, tourism and educational indicators, as well as other population-related and development indicators and statistics. It was signed by the RCU’s CEO, Amr Al-Madani, and the head of GASTAT, Dr. Konrad Pesendorfer.
The data collection and analysis, which would be conducted in accordance with the memorandum, would support the decision-making process within the commission and improve the measurement of the impact of its projects and programs, Al-Madani said.
Pesendorfer stressed the importance of providing accurate data and statistical indicators when developing plans in all fields, as they would provide policy and decision-makers with a “real, detailed and comprehensive” picture.
“This would directly contribute to identifying the required objectives and determining the measures and mechanisms required for its implementation with the highest level of efficiency and proficiency.”
JEDDAH: The number of displaced people has nearly doubled in the past decade, from 41 million to 80 million, and with this ever-rising demand, support is always needed.
Halfway through the year, the world’s most vulnerable faced an even greater challenge with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing their already stressful displacement, making it more difficult to find jobs and protect themselves and families from the coronavirus and other risks.
Appeals for greater global solidarity to confront the mounting crisis have not fallen on deaf ears. Informed by Islamic teachings and culture, Saudi Arabia has played a historic role in helping those in need — not only domestically but externally — by partnering with global initiatives and relevant bodies to provide assistance.
The regional representative of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees to the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Khaled Khalifa, told Arab News that through innovative solutions, and collaborative and unified efforts with international and regional partners, the situation could be improved but “we can’t do it alone.”
“The Saudi government is a strategic partner to the UNHCR. We’re hosted in Saudi Arabia, we’ve had a regional office for the last 30 years that covers the six GCC countries,” Khalifa said. “Contributions from the Saudi government have exceeded $300 million during the last 10 years.”
Saudi Arabia’s support for refugees goes back decades. It has been a key donor to refugee relief programs, supporting UNHCR programs and responding to emergencies while helping development programs and initiatives over the long run. More than $300 million has been donated over the span of 10 years and with the help of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), agencies were able to provide assistance and provisions.
Other important contributors include the Saudi Fund for Development, which has donated more than $65 million since the fund’s establishment in 2010, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior.
According to the UNHCR, as of late 2020 there were more than 80 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) around the world: 45.7 million IDPs, 26.3 million refugees, 4.2 million asylum seekers, as well as 3.6 million Venezuelans displaced abroad. That number is rising due to internal conflicts.
“We cannot respond alone to the challenges associated with the increasing number of displaced people worldwide, which amounts to 1 percent of the global population. I appeal to partners from the public and private sector for their support,” Khalifa said. “We need as much support as we can get to respond to the huge caseloads we have and attend to the needs of the displaced. We need innovative solutions more than ever.”
With the help of NGOs, the public and private sector, more than 17,000 of the UNHCR’s aid workers can provide assistance to beneficiaries quickly, improving the accuracy of the data collected and managing aid recipients’ information. But with the pressure created by the continuous rise in the number of refugees and displaced people, the onset of the pandemic added to the challenge.
The fate of refugees and displaced people is hanging by a thread as their health continues to be the subject of discussion and close observation a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 170 million people worldwide and caused more than 3.5 million deaths.
On average, and due to the protracted nature of displacement, people spend 17 to 25 years in displacement. Some refugees have been displaced for more than four decades; there are Afghan refugees living in Pakistan and Iran, Palestinian refugees in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and the occupied territory, Somali refugees in Kenya. The majority of refugees are found in developing countries.
A total of 86 percent of refugees and IDPs are hosted in developing countries, 67 percent of which originate from just five countries, with Syrians topping the list with 6.6 million.
As the Syrian conflict enters its 11th year, by 2015 Saudi Arabia had received more than 2.5 million Syrians. As one of the largest providers of aid to the Syrian people and to ensure their dignity and safety, the Kingdom does not recognize them as refugees. Syrians in the Kingdom have been given legal residency status, free healthcare, and they attend schools and universities and participate in the labor market.
More than 100,000 Syrian students have been accepted into the public school system. This was mandated by a royal decree in 2012 that instructed public schools to accept them.
“Despite the importance of education, in many countries around the world children cannot access education if they are not legal residents. Many of the children under our mandate are separated or unaccompanied minors. While we do our best to attend to their needs, including providing them with psychosocial support, it is not enough. They need access to education and psychosocial support and more. Education is a right, and at times it is a life-saving metric,” Khalifa said.
One of the UNHCR’s biggest successes is its Refugee Zakat Fund, and though Khalifa has had more than 20 years of experience in relief and development, he has led the agency’s Islamic philanthropy activities globally.
Zakat, a form of charity or tax collected from Muslims whose wealth is at or above a certain threshold, are called to donate a portion of that wealth, taken from specific sources such as savings, stocks and other assets. The Refugee Zakat Fund goes to support the UNHCR’s cash assistance program: 100 percent of the notations are provided to refugee families covering basic needs that include food, shelter, water and medicine.
“If you pay a thousand dollars, for example, we will pay 100 dollars to ensure the amount is fully received. This is an opportunity for zakat donors to maximize the impact of their contributions. As far as I know, this is the only program where the United Nations partners with individual donors worldwide and covers the overhead fees in order to maximize the impact of the program,” Khalifa said.
According to Khalifa, more than 1 million beneficiaries in eight countries have benefitted from donations in 2019.
In 2020, it increased by 12.5 percent, benefitting 2.1 million refugees and IDPs in need of assistance in 13 countries.
“Financial assistance ‘cash distribution’ is the best way to protect the dignity of refugees and the displaced by allowing them to decide their own needs, and who better to do so than them. For some it may be food, for others it may be an emergency surgery, or school fees. Distributing cash to people protects their dignity and at the same time generates movement in the local market; it is an immediate way of making a difference,” Khalifa said.
“Thanks to donations and contributions we see a real difference in people’s lives, and success stories from time to time. However, until many countries including Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan reach a peaceful state and until the root causes are addressed, we will continue to see refugees struggle. There is hope but it will take time,” he said.