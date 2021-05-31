What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

Somebody’s daughter is an exceptionally powerful and moving memoir by Ashley Ford.

Ford’s memoir “is a perfect example of what an insecure attachment style looks and feels like in the life of a child,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Somebody’s daughter “recalls Ford’s abusive childhood and her relationship with her mother and incarcerated father,” it added.

“This was a beautifully written memoir, full of heartbreak and longing for love and stability. it is raw, painful, and full of remarkable self-awareness,” it said.

Somebody’s daughter “is a coming-of-age memoir brimming with complicated relationships,” said the review.

The main theme is family. “Ford touches on the importance of family to your own identity and standing by the people you are closest to. But she also learns that sometimes it’s ok and necessary to step away from toxic relationships or at least define them on your own terms,” said the review.

The book “is also about resilience and how it’s possible to overcome negative events and childhood messages,” it said.