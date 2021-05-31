What We Are Reading Today: Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

Somebody’s daughter is an exceptionally powerful and moving memoir by Ashley Ford.
Ford’s memoir “is a perfect example of what an insecure attachment style looks and feels like in the life of a child,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Somebody’s daughter “recalls Ford’s abusive childhood and her relationship with her mother and incarcerated father,” it added.
“This was a beautifully written memoir, full of heartbreak and longing for love and stability. it is raw, painful, and full of remarkable self-awareness,” it said.
Somebody’s daughter “is a coming-of-age memoir brimming with complicated relationships,” said the review.
The main theme is family. “Ford touches on the importance of family to your own identity and standing by the people you are closest to. But she also learns that sometimes it’s ok and necessary to step away from toxic relationships or at least define them on your own terms,” said the review.
The book “is also about resilience and how it’s possible to overcome negative events and childhood messages,” it said.
What We Are Reading Today: Super Fly by Jonathan Balcombe
Updated 29 May 2021
Arab News
Super Fly — from an expert in animal consciousness — will turn the fly on the wall into the elephant in the room.
In Super Fly, the myth-busting biologist Jonathan Balcombe shows the order Diptera in all of its diversity.
Balcombe illustrates the essential role that flies play in every ecosystem in the world as pollinators, waste-disposers, predators, and food source; and how flies continue to reshape our understanding of evolution.
Along the way, he reintroduces “us to familiar foes like the fruit fly and mosquito, and gives us the chance to meet their lesser-known cousins like the petroleum fly (the only animal in the world that breeds in crude oil) and the chocolate midge (the sole pollinator of the cacao tree),” said a recent review.
“No matter your outlook on our tiny buzzing neighbors, Super Fly will change the way you look at flies forever,” it added.
“It is readable, funny, fascinating, and a great gate-way read for those who love science.”
Balcombe was born in England, and has lived in New Zealand, the US, and Canada.
What We Are Reading Today: Winning Independence by John Ferling
Updated 28 May 2021
Arab News
Winning Independence is the dramatic story of how and why Great Britain — so close to regaining several southern colonies and rendering the postwar US a fatally weak nation ultimately failed to win the war.
John Ferling’s book “explores the choices and decisions made by Sir Henry Clinton and Gen. George Washington, and others, that ultimately led the French and American allies to clinch the pivotal victory at Yorktown that at long last secured American independence,” said a review in goodreads.com.
Winning Independence is the book “both for those of us who are looking beyond what was covered in our history classes and for anyone who wants a better and deeper presentation of the hows and whys of the US war of independence,” said the review.
“Most importantly, the reasons behind political and policy decisions, and the effort and the sheer amounts of skullduggery involved, are illustrated,” it added.
Ferling is a professor emeritus of history at the University of West Georgia.
A leading authority on American revolutionary history, he is the author of several books.
He has appeared in television documentaries on PBS, the History Channel, C-SPAN Book TV, and the Learning Channel.
What We Are Reading Today: Words That Change Minds by Shelle Rose Charvet
Updated 27 May 2021
Arab News
Shelle Rose Charvet’s Words That Change Minds shows you how to match your language to people around you, be it your colleagues at work, your friends or at home with your family.
You will learn how to use the right words with the right people, and get through the “Communication Wall.”
Have you ever felt like you were talking to a wall? Well, that’s a very accurate description of what’s happening when two people are communicating! Everyone has a metaphorical “Communication Wall” around them to protect them from “bad people.” But in all of our walls, we have left some bricks out, to let the “good people” communicate with us. The problem in communication is not the wall, because the wall is standard equipment that everyone has. The problem comes from the holes where the bricks have been left out.
The holes come in specific shapes, unique to each person. And if you want to communicate with that person, you need to use words, and behavior that fit exactly with the holes in the other person’s wall.
What We Are Reading Today: The Wisdom of Psychopaths
Updated 26 May 2021
Arab News
Author: Kevin Dutton
The Wisdom of Psychopaths by renowned psychologist Kevin Dutton is an engrossing journey into the lives of psychopaths and their infamously crafty behaviors, which reveals that there is a scale of “madness” along which we all sit.
Dutton demonstrates that the brilliant neurosurgeon who lacks empathy has more in common with a Ted Bundy who kills for pleasure than we may wish to admit, and that a mugger in a dimly lit parking lot may well, in fact, have the same nerveless poise as a titan of industry.
Dutton argues that there are indeed “functional psychopaths” among us—different from their murderous counterparts—who use their detached, unflinching, and charismatic personalities to succeed in mainstream society, and that shockingly, in some fields, the more “psychopathic” people are, the more likely they are to succeed.
Provocative at every turn, The Wisdom of Psychopaths is a riveting adventure that reveals that it’s our much-maligned dark side that often conceals the trump cards of success.
Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas wins International Prize for Arabic Fiction
Novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller” is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019
Judges praise "painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people"
Updated 25 May 2021
SARAH GLUBB
AMMAN: Jordanian writer Jalal Barjas has won this year’s International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) for his novel “Notebooks of the Bookseller.”
The novel is set in Jordan and Moscow between 1947 and 2019, and tells the story of Ibrahim, a bookseller and avid reader, who loses his stall and finds himself homeless. After suffering from schizophrenia, Ibrahim embarks on a crime spree, carrying out a series of thefts, robberies and murders under pseudo names, and attempts to commit suicide before he meets a woman who changes his fate.
“It is the painful, fragmented tale of marginalized people who are ignored or invisible to others, while a corrupt ruling class thrives. Against this background, the importance of the house is highlighted, as a symbol of the homeland,” Prof. Yasir Suleiman CBE, chair of the IPAF board of trustees said. “Barjas’s novel audaciously tackles a difficult reality not just in Jordan but the Arab world as a whole.”
The jury this year was chaired by the Lebanese poet Chawki Bazih, who said “the author presents us with the darkest portraits of homelessness and poverty, where meaning has been lost and hope torn up by the roots, turning life into a realm of nightmares.”
However, Bazih added, the novel does not preach despair, but it is the author’s way of saying that in order to find new dreams and stand on more solid ground, it is necessary for one to reach the deep roots of pain.
Barjas thanked the IPAF, which he said “has opened all these beautiful paths to readers so my words could reach them.”
“Through these words, I endeavoured to sow joy into the field of humanity,” he said.
The prize winner was awarded $50,000, and his novel will receive funding to be translated into English and is expected to gain international recognition.
Barjas, 50, is a poet and novelist who has also worked in the field of aeronautical engineering.
He has written articles for Jordanian newspapers and headed several cultural organizations.
He is currently head of the Jordanian Narrative Laboratory and presents a radio program called “House of the Novel”.
His published works include two poetry collections, short stories, travel literature and novels.
The IPAF, which was launched in 2007, is an annual literary prize and is currently sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, at the emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism, and has been mentored by the Booker Prize Foundation in London.