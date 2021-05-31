You are here

  • Home
  • Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
1 / 2
Brazil's Butantan Institute has finished a mass vaccination of the city's entire adult population with doses of Sinovac, to test the new coronavirus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
2 / 2
Brazil's Butantan Institute has finished a mass vaccination of the city's entire adult population with doses of Sinovac, to test the new coronavirus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbuh3

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
  • Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

SAO PAULO: Serrana, a city in southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, has seen a 95 percent drop in COVID-19 deaths after it concluded vaccination of almost all adults, TV Globo reported on Sunday.
With 45,000 inhabitants Serrana is a healthy oasis in Brazil, which has the world’s second deadliest outbreak with more than 461,000 deaths so far and a very slow immunization pace due to the lack of vaccines.
Serrana was the subject of a study by Instituto Butantan, which produces the Coronavac vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech in Brazil.
When vaccination was starting, the city had an increase in COVID cases, but the spread of the virus was contained once 75 percent of the population was immunized, scientists found.
Scientists divided the city in four areas to try to understand which was the threshold to contain the spread of the virus and found that it was controlled after three areas received the second dose.
The number of symptomatic cases fell 80 percent, and hospitalizations 86 percent. COVID deaths fell 95 percent, according to data given by Butantan to TV Globo.
Serrana is surrounded by cities that are still dealing with a spike in COVID cases. Ribeirao Preto, 15 miles away from Serrana, is going through a lockdown to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.
A similar experiment is underway in another city in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s richest state. The city of Botucatu expects to immunize most of its 148,000 inhabitants with the Astra Zeneca vaccine. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Michael Perry)

Topics: Brazil Coronavirus Serrana TV Globo

Related

Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub
World
Russia-Brazil spat erupts over Sputnik vaccine snub
Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant
World
Vietnam discovers new hybrid coronavirus variant

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria

Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
  • Kidnappings for ransom common in restive northwest
  • More than 700 students abducted since December
Updated 15 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

BAUCHI/KADUNA, Nigeria: An armed gang abducted students from an Islamic school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger on Sunday, police and state government officials said.
Armed groups carrying out kidnapping for ransom are blamed for a series of raids on schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December.
A spokesman for Niger’s state police said in a statement that gunmen on motorcycles attacked the town of Tegina, in the Rafi local government area of the state, at around 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Sunday.
He said the attackers were “shooting indiscriminately and abducted a yet to be ascertained number of children at Salihu Tanko Islamic school.”
The school’s owner, Abubakar Tegina, told Reuters in a phone interview that he witnessed the attack.
“I personally saw between 20 and 25 motorcycles with heavily armed people. They entered the school and went away with about 150 or more of the students,” said Tegina, who lives around 150 meters from the school.
“We can’t be exact because most of them have not reported to the school as at that time,” he said, when asked for further details of the number taken.
Tegina said there are around 300 pupils aged between 7 and 15. He said pupils live at home and only attend classes at the site.
Most students kidnapped in recent months have been taken from boarding schools.
One person was shot dead during the attack and a second person was seriously injured, the state governor’s spokeswoman said.
She said 11 of the children taken were released by the gunmen because they were “too small and couldn’t walk.” A group of bus passengers were also abducted, she said.
Sunday’s attack in Niger took place the day after the release of the remaining 14 students of a group abducted last month from a university in neighboring Kaduna state.

Topics: Nigeria child abductions

Related

26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF
World
26.5 million Nigerian children lack access to water: UNICEF
1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack
World
1,800 inmates escape Nigeria prison after gunmen attack

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ to spend rest of life sentence in UK jail

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ to spend rest of life sentence in UK jail
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ to spend rest of life sentence in UK jail

‘Butcher of Bosnia’ to spend rest of life sentence in UK jail
  • Radovan Karadzic oversaw Srebrenica massacre, ethnic cleansing of Muslims
  • Foreign secretary: “Britain has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes”
Updated 30 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The so-called “Butcher of Bosnia,” Radovan Karadzic, has arrived at a prison on the Isle of Wight in the UK, where he will spend the rest of his life.
He was flown from the Netherlands to the island off England’s south coast to complete his sentence for war crimes and genocide.
The 75-year-old former politician arrived at Parkhurst jail following a decades-long legal fight to imprison him for his role in orchestrating genocide during the Balkan conflict in the 1990s. In 2016, he was given a 40-year prison sentence.
A UK government spokesperson told Metro newspaper: “We are working to safely manage the transfer of Mr. Karadzic. Promoting and enforcing international justice is central to Britain’s role as a force for good in the world.”
Karadzic was convicted of genocide for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre that saw 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed by Bosnian-Serb forces.
He was also found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for the 44-month siege of Sarajevo, and for directing a campaign of ethnic cleansing that threw Croats and Muslims out of Serb-claimed territories in Bosnia. In 2019, UN judges at The Hague extended his previous jail term to a life sentence.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier this month: “Karadzic is one of the few people to have been found guilty of genocide. He was responsible for the massacre of men, women and children at the Srebrenica genocide, and helped prosecute the siege of Sarajevo with its remorseless attacks on civilians.”
Raab added: “We should take pride in the fact that, from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, Britain has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes.”
Karadzic was arrested and delivered to the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia in 2008 following almost a decade in hiding.

Topics: Radovan Karadzic Srebrenica massacre Bosnia Serbia

Related

Srebrenica massacre, 25 years on Muslims still face Serb denial
World
Srebrenica massacre, 25 years on Muslims still face Serb denial
Bosnia and Herzegovina envoy meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister
Saudi Arabia
Bosnia and Herzegovina envoy meets Saudi Islamic affairs minister

A nose for COVID-19: Ace dog teams sniff out virus in travelers at Pakistani airports

A nose for COVID-19: Ace dog teams sniff out virus in travelers at Pakistani airports
Updated 30 May 2021

A nose for COVID-19: Ace dog teams sniff out virus in travelers at Pakistani airports

A nose for COVID-19: Ace dog teams sniff out virus in travelers at Pakistani airports
  • Officials report “100 percent accuracy” in dog sniffing tests for disease
  • The dogs, officials say, not only reconfirm rapid tests taken at the airports but also stop travelers from arguing about the accuracy of the results
Updated 30 May 2021
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: In Pakistan’s northwestern Peshawar international airport, Beeker and Titli — a Labrador and a Belgian Shepherd — are hard at work sniffing out COVID-19 in inbound travelers with 100 percent accuracy, accompanied by their human medical teams.
For every positive test they sniff out, they are rewarded with a ball to play with.
Sniffer dogs have been working in teams of two at Islamabad and Peshawar airports, as well as at the Torkham border crossing, to detect and alert medical teams about passengers carrying the virus into Pakistan.
“At the moment, we can say their accuracy to identify the positive samples is 100 percent,” Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi, chief operating officer at Peshawar Airport, told Arab News.

Sniffer dogs have long been used at airports and border points worldwide to sniff out drugs and explosives, but this year a team of researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine worked to determine if dogs could also be trained to detect the fast-traveling virus.
The proof-of-concept study, published in April in the journal PLOS ONE, showed that the virus has an odor that trained dogs can identify in urine and saliva.
Earlier this month, Pakistan deployed the sniffer dog teams at the two airports and land route as the third wave of coronavirus swept the country amid fears the highly transmissible Indian variant could arrive from across the border.
The dogs, officials say, not only reconfirm rapid tests taken at the airports but also stop travelers from arguing about the accuracy of the results.
“The problem for us was that those found COVID-19 positive upon arrival would argue (with authorities) . . . they’d say we are fully vaccinated and have a negative PCR test from before departure . . . how can we test positive here?” Abbasi said, but added that they “cooled down” when the dogs reconfirmed their rapid tests.
The procedure is simple. The dogs sniff out the sample from metal funnels, and if they smell the virus, they simply sit down.
Abbasi said, laughing: “These dogs are really making our lives easy.”

Topics: Pakistan Coronavirus

Related

Indonesia deports seized Iranian crew, tanker after four months

Indonesia deports seized Iranian crew, tanker after four months
Updated 30 May 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia deports seized Iranian crew, tanker after four months

Indonesia deports seized Iranian crew, tanker after four months
  • Captains of the tanker and another Panama vessel were found guilty on Tuesday for entering Indonesian territory without a permit
Updated 30 May 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has deported the captains of two oil tankers belonging to Iran and Panama and escorted their vessels out of its waters over the weekend after a court ruling earlier in the week found the two men guilty of violating the country’s navigational rules, Indonesian authorities said on Sunday.
Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) Spokesman Col. Wisnu Pramandita told Arab News that the tankers were freed on Friday after the immigration department issued a deportation order for the two captains following their convictions.
Pramandita said the department handed each man his passport onboard a Bakamla vessel, which then took them to their respective ships.
“Bakamla ship KN Pulau Dana-323 monitored the whole process and was escorting MT Horse and MT Freya as they began sailing out of Indonesia to make sure they left Indonesian waters,” he said.
“We escorted them for about three hours until they reached international waters on the Malacca Straits,” Pramandita added.
On Tuesday, a district court in Batam, in the province of Riau Islands, south of Singapore, where the tankers had been impounded for four months, sentenced Mehdi Monghasemjahromi, captain of the Iran-flagged MT Horse and Chen Yo Qun, captain of the Panama-flagged MT Freya, with a suspended one-year prison term subject to probation for two years. The sentence means that the two captains do not have to immediately serve the prison term unless they repeat the same offense during the probation.
The two were found guilty of unauthorized entry into Indonesian waters by sailing out of the designated sea lanes for the innocent passage of foreign vessels within the Indonesian archipelago.
The court did not find Monghasemjahromi guilty of weapon possession and ordered that the firearms and ammunition found inside the Iranian tanker, which had been held as evidence during the trial, be returned to the tanker’s chief security guard.
However, Pramandita said the court ordered MT Freya’s captain to pay a fine of 2 billion rupiahs ($139,798) for causing environmental damage by spilling oil in Indonesia’s waters when the two tankers were conducting an unauthorized ship-to-ship oil transfer in the waters off Pontianak, the capital of the West Kalimantan province.
On Jan. 24, the two tankers were caught in the act with their hoses connected when a Bakamla ship, KN Marore-322, detected on its radar an idle signal, which indicated that a vessel’s automatic identification system had been turned off.
The ship proceeded to the location and found the two tankers illegally transferring oil from MT Horse to MT Freya. The tankers had also concealed their identities by covering their hulls and not flying their respective national flags.
Bakamla then impounded the two supertankers before they were anchored off Bakamla base in Riau Islands’ Batu Ampar port, while the 25 Chinese nationals on MT Freya and 36 Iranian nationals on MT Horse were detained onboard their tankers.
In February, Bakamla’s Vice Adm. Aan Kurnia told reporters that the two tankers had trespassed 25 nautical miles into Indonesia’s territorial waters when the agency caught them.
Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the MT Horse, which belongs to the National Iranian Tanker Company, has resumed its mission after 125 days of impoundment and “successfully passed legal procedures with the support of Iranian officials and consular assistance by the Foreign Ministry.”
“The devoted staff of the tanker tolerated separation from their families during the long period to defend their national duty resolutely,” the agency reported.
On April 19, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif visited Indonesia and met with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, before paying a courtesy visit to President Joko Widodo.
A statement from Indonesia’s foreign ministry said that both foreign ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, including efforts to combat the pandemic and achieve post-pandemic economic recoveries, with no mention of the tanker.

Topics: Indonesia Iranian tanker MT Horse MT Freya

Related

Special Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine drive gets a shot in the arm with private sector plan
World
Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine drive gets a shot in the arm with private sector plan
Special Indonesians go extra mile for Eid festivities despite travel ban
World
Indonesians go extra mile for Eid festivities despite travel ban

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer
Updated 30 May 2021
AP

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer

Pope invites Lebanese Christians to Vatican for peace prayer
  • Lebanon is in the throes of a double economic and political crisis
  • Political leaders have yet to agree on a new government to replace the outgoing cabinet of caretaker PM Diab
Updated 30 May 2021
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has invited representatives of Lebanon’s Christian community to the Vatican on July 1 for a day of prayer and reflection “about the worrisome situation in the country.”
Francis announced the encounter during his Sunday noon blessing, saying the aim was to “pray together for the gift of peace and stability." He asked for prayers ahead of the meeting and for Lebanon itself so the country can enjoy “a more serene future.”
Lebanon, a Mediterranean nation of 5 million, has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East and is the only Arab country with a Christian head of state. Christians make up a third of the population.
Lebanon has been enduring an unparalleled financial, economic and political crisis for months, which has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Francis met in April at the Vatican with Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and urged all Lebanese political leaders to “urgently commit themselves to the benefit of the nation.”
Because of political deadlock, the country has been without a government since the Cabinet resigned days after a massive blast at Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, killing 211, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods.
In recent weeks, with foreign currency reserves dwindling at the central bank, Lebanon has been witnessing severe shortage in medicines as well as fuel, with people having to wait in line at gas stations to fill their cars. Electricity cuts last more than 12 hours a day.
Cardinal Bechara Rai, head of the Maronite Catholic church that is the largest in Lebanon, has criticized the country’s political class and urged them to quickly form a Cabinet to bring Lebanon out of its crisis.
“Excuses are not convincing anyone regarding delays in the formation of a government,” Rai said last week. “It looks like Cabinet formation is in a long vacation. The stalemate is a killing to the country and the people. It must stop.”
During his meeting with Hariri, Francis reaffirmed his desire to visit Lebanon as soon as conditions permit. The July 1 meeting, presumably, will be an opportunity for the pope to express his solidarity now, given that a visit in the near future isn’t possible.
According to Lebanon’s power-sharing system, the president has to be a Maronite Christian and the parliamentary speaker a Shiite Muslim, while the prime minister has to be a Sunni. Parliament and Cabinet seats are equally split between Muslims and Christians.
It wasn't immediately clear which representatives of Lebanon's Christian community would be coming to Rome.

Topics: Pope Francis Lebanon

Related

Special Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with ‘joyful’ vaccination marathon
Middle-East
Lebanon ramps up COVID-19 fight with ‘joyful’ vaccination marathon
Special Lebanese are feeling a sense of loss after the news Pizza Hut would be closing its Lebanon outlets earlier this month. (AFP/Supplied/File Photos) photos
Offbeat
Closure of Pizza Hut chain feeds into Lebanon’s deepening sense of loss

Latest updates

Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
US tire maker Goodyear faces allegations of labor abuse in Malaysia, documents show
US tire maker Goodyear faces allegations of labor abuse in Malaysia, documents show
Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
Gunmen abduct students from Islamic school in north-central Nigeria
Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out
Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out
Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes
Gaza braces for virus surge in wake of deadly clashes

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.