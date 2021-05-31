You are here

Britain to accelerate relocation for Afghan staff
Afghan villagers look at a translator embedded with NATO troops in this September 24, 2012 photo. (AFP)
AFP

  • More than 3,000 Afghans are expected to be resettled under the accelerated plans
  • Britain and other NATO members have been under pressure from campaigners to relocate the thousands of local staff
LONDON: Britain on Monday announced plans to accelerate its relocation of Afghan staff who worked with the military and their families ahead of a planned withdrawal of US-led NATO forces.
Under Britain’s relocation scheme for former and current Afghan staff, many of whom served as translators, over 1,300 workers and their families have been brought to the UK. More than 3,000 Afghans are expected to be resettled under the accelerated plans.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said it was “only right” to speed up the plans with former Afghan staff at risk of reprisals from the Taliban and other insurgent forces in the country.
“With Western powers leaving, the threat is increasing, including targeted attacks by the Taliban,” Wallace said.
Local staff who served with British forces had “sacrificed a lot to look after us and now is the time to do the same,” he said.
The government had a “moral obligation” to relocate staff and to “recognize the risks they faced in the fight against terrorism and reward their efforts,” UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
“I’m pleased that we are meeting this fully, by providing them and their families the opportunity to build a new life in this country,” she added.
Britain and other NATO members have been under pressure from campaigners to relocate the thousands of local staff who served with them during two decades of conflict.
In Afghanistan, former workers for the alliance have warned that they, and their families, will be targeted by the Taliban ahead of a US deadline to remove the 2,500 troops and 16,000 civilian contractors.
Last month President Joe Biden ordered the exit, to bring to a close US on-the-ground involvement in a war that began following the September 11, 2001 attacks by an Afghanistan-based Al-Qaeda.
Other NATO forces, including 750 British troops who are predominantly in the capital Kabul, are to withdraw alongside the US.
Britain’s approach to the relocation of its former staff in Afghanistan had been criticized for strict criteria around who could apply to live in the UK, and considered factors such as length of service and precise roles.
But a policy unveiled in April now means any current or former locally employed staff assessed to be under serious threat to life will be offered priority relocation to Britain, the Ministry of Defense has said.

Hong Kong dangles two days of paid leave for civil servants to boost COVID-19 vaccine rate

Hong Kong dangles two days of paid leave for civil servants to boost COVID-19 vaccine rate
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

  • Carrie Lam: ‘From now until the end of August is a crucial time for pandemic prevention’
  • More than 2.3 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Hong Kong
HONG KONG: Hong Kong will offer civil servants who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a day off for each dose, the government said on Monday, as authorities struggle to boost a sluggish inoculation rate among the city’s 7.5 million population.
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip, speaking at a press conference, also said the government was in talks with financial institutions, tertiary schools and theme parks to set up inoculation centers for staff to ramp up the vaccination rate.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at the briefing she had already sent letters to more than 100 firms urging them to follow in the footsteps of the government’s measures.
“From now until the end of August is a crucial time for pandemic prevention,” Lam said. “We’re kicking off the ‘Early Vaccination for All’ campaign today to boost the vaccination rate, in order to achieve herd immunity.”
Health Secretary Sophia Chan joined her colleagues’ calls for people to get vaccinated, warning that if another wave of coronavirus sweeps the territory those who have not been inoculated could face more restrictions.
More than 2.3 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Hong Kong, with the lackluster rate resulting in a surplus of doses that are due to expire as soon as August.
Roughly 21 percent of the population aged 16 and above has had at least one dose, Lam said.
The latest move comes as some businesses have already announced steps to lure a hesitant public, with Sino Group, Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chinese Estates Holdings dangling a new flat worth HK$10.8 million ($1.4 million) as the top prize in a vaccine lottery.
The government has also relaxed some coronavirus rules for vaccinated people in a bid to encourage inoculations as worries over adverse reactions and a lack of confidence in the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine hamper the vaccination rate.
Hong Kong offers both Sinovac and Germany’s BioNTech vaccines and residents can choose.
The global financial hub has kept COVID-19 transmission largely under control, recording more than 11,800 cases and 210 deaths, much lower than many other developed cities.
While life in Hong Kong has largely returned to normal with schools reopened and restaurants and shopping malls full, the government still limits gatherings outside to no more than four people.
Critics of the rules say they are aimed at preventing a repeat of anti-government street protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019.

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters

  • The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping
BEIJING: China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country.
The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.
In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.
Early this month, China’s once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with aging societies like Japan and Italy.

Hong Kong's 'Grandma Wong' arrested for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong’s ‘Grandma Wong’ arrested for solo Tiananmen protest
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP

  • Alexandra Wong, 65, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of taking part in an unlawful assembly
  • Hong Kong’s democracy movement has been crushed by a broad crackdown on dissent over the last year
HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly democracy activist as she made a solo demonstration over China’s deadly Tiananmen crackdown in a vivid illustration of the zero protest tolerance now wielded by authorities in the financial hub.
Alexandra Wong, 65, was detained on Sunday on suspicion of taking part in an unlawful assembly as she walked toward Beijing’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong.
Wong – known locally as “Grandma Wong” – was a regular fixture of the huge democracy protests that swept Hong Kong in 2019.
She could often be seen waving a Union Jack flag, a symbol of her dissatisfaction with Beijing’s rule since the city was handed to China by former colonial power Britain in 1997.
Protest is now all but outlawed in Hong Kong.
Authorities have used both the threat of the coronavirus and security concerns to ban demonstrations.
A vigil planned for this Friday – the 32nd anniversary of Beijing’s 1989 crackdown on democracy protests in Tiananmen Square – has been denied permission for the second year in a row.
Authorities have cited the coronavirus, although Hong Kong is currently celebrating no local transmission cases of unknown origin for the last month.
Activists had also sought permission for a small Tiananmen-themed march on Sunday to the Liaison Office, which represents the central government in the city, but it was also denied permission.
Wong turned up anyway that afternoon holding as sign that read “32, June 4, Tiananmen’s lament” and a yellow umbrella – the latter a symbol of Hong Kong’s democracy movement.
The South China Morning Post said the pensioner started chanting slogans in a park before heading toward the Liaison Office by herself, while being followed and filmed by police.
She was stopped twice.
“I’m only by myself, just an old lady here. Why stop me?” the Post quoted Wong as telling officers.
Soon afterwards she was arrested.
Police confirmed a 65-year-old woman surnamed Wong had been arrested for “knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly and attempting to incite others to join an unauthorized assembly.”
Hong Kong’s democracy movement has been crushed by a broad crackdown on dissent over the last year, including the imposition of a sweeping security law that criminalizes much dissent.
In the middle of the 2019 protests Wong disappeared for more than a year.
She resurfaced saying she had been detained by mainland authorities during a trip to Shenzhen, a neighboring city where she lived at the time.

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes

Australia finds more coronavirus infections in nursing homes
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

  • Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne
  • The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes
MELBOURNE: Authorities say a COVID-19 cluster in Australia’s second-largest city has spread into to nursing homes.
Victoria state began a seven-day lockdown on Friday due to a cluster in its capital Melbourne.
State health authorities on Monday announced 11 new cases.
A second staff member and a 90-year-old resident of the Arcare Maidstone Aged Care facility in Melbourne were among the new infections. The first infected staff member was reported on Sunday.
The second staff member had also worked at the BlueCross Western Gardens nursing home in Melbourne last week and had not been vaccinated.
The BlueCross facility has gone into lockdown after the news.
Health Minister Martin Foley described the cluster spreading into aged care homes as a “very great concern to the Victorian government.”
The vast majority of Victoria‘s 820 coronavirus deaths have been in nursing homes.

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
Updated 31 May 2021
AP

  • The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program
  • China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003
BEIJING: A three-man crew of astronauts will blast off in June for a three-month mission on China’s new space station, according to a space official who was the country’s first astronaut in orbit.
The plans for the station’s first crew were confirmed to state television by Yang Liwei, the manned space program’s deputy chief designer, as an automated spacecraft was launched with fuel and supplies for the Tianhe station.
The Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, is the third and largest space station launched by China’s increasingly ambitious space program. Its core module was launched into orbit April 29.
The Shenzhou 12 capsule carrying the crew will be launched from the Jiuquan base in China’s northwest next month, Yang said in comments broadcast Saturday by China Central Television.
They will practice spacewalks and conduct repairs and maintenance as well as scientific operations.
Yang, who orbited Earth in 2003, gave no details of the astronauts’ identities or a flight date and said the crew will come from the program’s two earliest groups of astronauts.
Asked whether women would be in the crew, Yang said, “on Shenzhou 12 we don’t have them, but missions after that all will have them.”
The Tianzhou-2 spacecraft that docked with Tianhe on Sunday carried 6.8 tons of cargo including space suits, food and equipment for the astronauts and fuel for the station, according to the space program.
The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and the crew.
Beijing doesn’t participate in the International Space Station, largely due to US objections. Washington is wary of the Chinese program’s secrecy and its military connections.
China has sent 11 astronauts, including two women, into space beginning with Yang’s flight in October 2003. The first female astronaut was Liu Yang in 2012.
All of China’s astronauts to date have been pilots from the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.
Astronauts on the Tianhe will practice making spacewalks with two people outside the hull at one time, according to Yang. China’s first spacewalk was made in 2008 by Zhai Zhigang outside the Shenzhou 7 capsule.
Also this month, the Chinese space program landed a probe, the Tianwen-1, on Mars carrying a rover, the Zhurong.

