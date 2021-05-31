You are here

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan
Saudi Ceramics has emerged as the best performer in this space so far this year with its shares up by about 60 percent. (Shutterstock)
Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan

Saudi industrial stocks ride the rebound, says Al-Rayan
  • Profitability across the Gulf industrial companies outpaced their consumer peers
DUBAI: Gulf industrial stocks such as Saudi building material companies offer the prospect of better returns than their consumer peers, according to broker Al-Rayan.
The Doha-based asset manager analyzed the performance of regional consumer and industrial stocks over the last two years and found that profitability across the Gulf industrial companies outpaced their consumer peers.
“We’ve long had the view that the way to play the recovery is through industrial stocks,” Akber Khan, senior director asset management at Al-Rayan Investment told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

”We have been particularly bullish on the Saudi building materials and construction sector and we remain positive as we think there is still far more to come.”
Saudi Ceramics has emerged as the best performer in this space so far this year with its shares up by about 60 percent, closely followed by fellow Saudi industrial names Bawan and Saudi Industrial Services — both up by about 55 percent year to date.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia construction

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties

Turkey, Greece to take concrete steps to improve economic ties
  • Tensions flared last year over a dispute over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean
ANKARA: Turkey and Greece will start taking concrete steps and working on joint projects to improve economic and commercial ties, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks Athens, as the NATO members seek to repair ties.
Tensions flared last year over a dispute over maritime jurisdiction and offshore rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and the countries traded barbs on Sunday over the status of Muslim minorities in Greece.
Speaking at a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens, Cavusoglu said they reached an understanding on 25 articles to improve commercial ties, and both countries would recognize each other’s COVID-19 vaccinations, in a move to help tourism.
Cavusoglu said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were planning to meet at the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

Topics: Turkey Greece

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4

Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim to break ground on Mall of Saudi in Q4
  • Flagship project will include the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East
DUBAI: Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim has signed an agreement with global infrastructure consulting firm AECOM to help mastermind the development of the retailer’s Mall of Saudi, its flagship project in the Kingdom.

The mall is set to break ground in the fourth quarter of this year in Riyadh, as part of a mixed-use development in the north of the capital city.

AECOM will be the lead design consultancy on the project and supervise construction of the mall, which is expected to consist of about 600 stores across 300,000 square meters of gross leasable area. At present, half of the space has been reserved by retailers.

Mall of Saudi will also include the largest ski slope and snow park in the Middle East, luxury hotels and branded residences covering about 2,000 keys and on a 214,000 square meter area.

The mall will also include a Carrefour hypermarket and 31 VOX Cinema screens, including the world’s largest IMAX, and a Magic Planet.

Majid Al Futtaim, which employs 43,000 people in 17 markets and owns and operates 27 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, reported a 7 percent year-on-year fall in revenues to AED32.6 billion ($8.88 billion) in 2020, resulting in a net loss of AD2.7 billion, compared to a loss of AED1.9 billion in 2019.

Majid Al Futtaim CEO Alain Bejjani said in a statement in February: “The pandemic has not only been a financial crisis, but an even bigger crisis of trust. We have built our organization to withstand adverse economic conditions, so our primary focus was on acting swiftly to protect our customers and employees, as we worked diligently to restore trust and maintain non-negotiable commitments to our sustainable business practices.”

Across its operations, revenue in its mall division was down 24 percent to AED3.5 billion and its hotels recorded a 60 percent drop in occupancy rates, while the biggest impact was felt in the Majid Al Futtaim — Ventures division, which manages its leisure, entertainment and cinema assets, where revenue fell 49 percent to AED1.4 billion.

In 2021, Majid Al Futtaim plans to continue its expansion plans, with the opening of City Center Al Zahia in Sharjah and Mall of Oman later this year. Its retail operation is pushing ahead with expansion into Kenya, Uganda, and Uzbekistan and has plans to scale up its e-commerce operation in Saudi Arabia. Majid Al Futtaim — Cinemas also plans to open 30 VOX Cinemas in Saudi Arabia this year.

“The fact that we have experienced growth in some of our businesses during a year of unprecedented disruption is a testament to the importance that should always be placed on people, the planet and our collective progress. For me, this is stakeholder capitalism in action, and it makes me optimistic about our future,” Bejjani said.

“Every country has had their own set of challenges to deal with. The reality is the fastest recovery is the UAE . . . and we expect very fast recoveries in other markets like Saudi Arabia,” Bejjani told the AP news agency in April. “We have also seen Egypt being very resilient.”

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim Saudi Arabia entertainment mall

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules
Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules

Egyptians passing through Bahrain to Kingdom must meet new Manama travel rules
  • Passengers transiting through Bahrain should also be able to show a pre-booked flight to a Saudi airport after the 14-day quarantine period has expired
RIYADH: Egyptians traveling to Saudi Arabia through Manama should be aware of new Bahrain-specific travel rules, Egypt’s emigration ministry said.
These include the need for a PCR certificate with a QR code as well as a mandatory two-week quarantine in a designated hotel for travelers entering Saudi Arabia through Bahrain, Al Arabiya reported, citing a Bahrain government statement.
Passengers transiting through Bahrain should also be able to show a pre-booked flight to a Saudi airport after the 14-day quarantine period has expired as well as a booking for one of the hotels designated by the Saudi authorities.

 

Topics: Bahrain Egypt

Aster and Roche to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests across Gulf

Aster and Roche to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests across Gulf
Aster and Roche to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests across Gulf

Aster and Roche to deliver rapid COVID-19 tests across Gulf
  • The partnership will include COVID-19 testing across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman
DUBAI: Aster DM Healthcare has struck an initial agreement with Roche Diagnostics to provide rapid testing services across its network of hospitals and clinics in the Gulf.
The partnership will include COVID-19 testing across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman, the Dubai-based health group said in a statement on Monday.
“This is a part of our core strategy to introduce smart systems that encourage early and accurate detection that can facilitate timely medical intervention essential to prevent unwanted disease outcomes,” said Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare.
The pandemic has spurred demand for laboratory diagnostics worldwide with hospitals and private operators spending heavily to boost their capacity.
The Aster laboratory consolidation project is part of the company’s push to deliver rapid testing capacity across its regional network of 13 hospitals and 106 clinics and laboratories.
“Through the use of Roche’s latest diagnostic solutions, Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities will be able to enhance capacity to test for multiple diseases by taking minimal samples from patients,” Aster said.

 

Topics: Aster Roche COVID-19

Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan

Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan
Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan

Dubai forms urban planning committee for grand masterplan
  • The emirate’s rulers earlier announced the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan
  • The new committee will oversee the implementation of this plan
DUBAI: The Dubai crown prince has created a new government committee to ensure urban planning aligns with the city’s 2040 master plan.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said the committee would be chaired by Mattar Al-Tayer, who will ensure projects are aligned with the emirate’s goal of becoming one of the most livable cities in the world.
“The committee is tasked with overseeing the urban planning sector and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s aims to enhance quality of life,” the crown price said in a tweet.
The emirate’s rulers earlier announced the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, that includes a major expansion of residential, recreational, and commercial spaces.
The new committee will oversee the implementation of this plan, and will propose policies, strategies, and legislation to ensure that objectives are met.
Its other members include the CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the director general of Dubai Municipality, and other top officials in related areas.
“The ommittee will work to enhance the government’s multi-level framework, endorsed as part of the deliverables of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, to ensure the implementation of infrastructure and urban development projects that support the economy and enhance Dubai’s status as the best city to live in,” Al-Tayer said.

Topics: Dubai

