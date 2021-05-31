Lebanon receives French report regarding Beirut port blast

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Monday received a preliminary report from France regarding last year’s massive port blast in Beirut that killed and wounded thousands, judicial officials said.
The officials said the French report is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut over the August blast, which decimated the country’s main port and caused severe damage to surrounding areas. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, declined to give details about the report.
Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate — a highly explosive material used in fertilizers — had been improperly stored in the port for years. The catastrophic blast on Aug. 4 killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000.
Days after the explosion, French forensic police experts took part in the investigation and left weeks later.
Nearly 10 months after the blast, it is still not known what triggered an initial fire at the warehouse that then caused the explosion or who was responsible for storing the rotting fertilizer at the port warehouse for years.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned amid outrage over the explosion, and prime minister-designate Saad Hariri has not been able to form a new Cabinet since. That has worsened an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that has seen the local currency collapse and thrown nearly half the country’s population into poverty.
Earlier this month, the judge investigating the blast, Tarek Bitar, requested that countries with satellites stationed over Lebanon provide authorities with images taken before and after the explosion that could help their investigation.
Updated 31 May 2021
AP
ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish agents have captured a nephew of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in an overseas operation and have brought him to Turkey where he faces prosecution, Turkey’s state-run news agency said Monday.
Selahaddin Gulen, who was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terror organization, was seized in an operation by Turkey’s national spy agency MIT, the Anadolu Agency reported.
The report did not say where he was seized or when he was returned to Turkey. Gulen’s nephew however, was believed to be residing in Kenya.
His case is the latest in a series of forced repatriation of people affiliated with Gulen’s movement, which the Turkish government blames for a failed coup attempt in 2016.
Gulen, a former ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who now lives in exile in Pennsylvania, has rejected the accusations of involvement in the coup attempt.
Turkey has designated his network a terrorist group, which it has named the Fethullahist Terror Organization, or FETO.
Erdogan announced earlier in May that a prominent member of Gulen’s network had been captured but did not provide details.
On July 15, 2016, factions within the Turkish military used tanks, warplanes and helicopters in an attempt to overthrow Erdogan. Fighter jets bombed parliament and other spots in Turkey’s capital. Heeding a call by the president, thousands took to the streets to stop the coup.
A total of 251 people were killed and around 2,200 others were wounded. Around 35 alleged coup plotters were also killed.
Updated 31 May 2021
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals on Monday sought to finalize a unity coalition that would unseat the veteran Israeli leader, but political commentators saw a bitter fight ahead.
Centrist opposition chief Yair Lapid secured support on Sunday from ultranationalist Naftali Bennett for a “change” government of ideologically disparate rivals.
The deal, in which Bennett would serve first as prime minister under a rotation with Lapid, must be finalized by a deadline of midnight (2200GMT) on Wednesday.
Netanyahu, 71, is the dominant political figure of his generation and his challengers have little in common — save a desire to emerge from his divisive shadow and from unprecedented turmoil which has seen four deadlocked elections in two years.
Hoping to discredit Bennett and other rightists now negotiating with Lapid, Netanyahu has cast them as committing “the fraud of the century” which would, he said, imperil Israel.
Lapid’s riposte was restrained.
“A week from now, the State of Israel can be in a new era. Suddenly it will be quieter. Ministers will go to work without inciting, without lying, without trying to instill fear all of the time,” he said in a televised address.
Though he described Bennett as “my friend, the prime minister-designate” and voiced hope of a deal before Wednesday, Lapid cautioned: “There are still plenty of obstacles in the way of the formation of the new government.”
Israelis were divided about everything except the folly of writing Netanyahu off.
“An event took place yesterday whose importance cannot be overstated. A real possibility was created ... an alternative government in every sense of the word,” wrote Sima Kadmon in the best-selling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
But she added: “It’s not over yet. Long days loom in which Netanyahu will do absolutely everything to shift the momentum.”
Netanyahu faces other troubles, chiefly a corruption trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies all charges.
The veteran Likud Party leader is a survivor: he was first elected prime minister in 1996 and he returned to power in 2009, holding the top office for more than a decade.
Israel Hayom, a pro-Netanyahu daily, described Bennett and Gideon Saar, another rightist in talks with Lapid, as being “in service of the left.” Netanyahu has kept the door open to them, maintaining he is still capable of forming the next government.
If Bennett and Lapid miss Wednesday’s deadline, parliament can choose a candidate to for a new coalition. Should that fail, the country goes to a fifth election.
However, a source briefed on the Bennett-Lapid power-sharing talks, which also include liberal and center-left parties, said there had been “significant progress” toward a final deal, adding: “There’s a lot more that unites than separates.”
Bennett, a former defense minister, and Lapid, a former finance minister, both want to invest in education and health, and to head off economic malaise from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However the new coalition will likely mean a stalemate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with marked policy differences between the coalition partners.
Bennett has favored Israel annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, while his prospective left-leaning allies may argue for ceding territory to the Palestinians.
The source briefed on the talks indicated that Bennett and Lapid had agreed to sidestep the issue: “There’s not going to be annexation, there’s not going to be final-status withdrawals.”
“Final status” is a diplomatic term for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, negotiations on which stalled in 2014.
Israel’s financial markets were mostly unchanged on Monday with the shekel holding steady at 3.25 per dollar.
Once a coalition is formed, investors will expect passage of a 2021 state budget. Because of the two-year political stalemate, Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 budget, which was approved in mid-2018.
Updated 31 May 2021
Farah Heiba
ABU DHABI : When it comes to smoking, all the facts are known yet they have proved to be no cure. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths and tobacco use causes more than 8 million deaths per year worldwide, says the World Health Organization (WHO).
To put that into perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has necessitated national lockdowns, has seen the significantly smaller 3.52 million deaths so far.
Low- and middle-income countries pay a disproportionately heavy price as they have more than 80 percent of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users.
The Eastern Mediterranean region has a comparatively high number of tobacco consumers and that number is rising fast.
The good news is that Gulf states are using the whole gamut of measures to reduce tobacco consumption.
The largest of the GCC countries, Saudi Arabia, with a population of more than 34 million, has been taking a number of steps to curb the menace. These include increasing sales taxes and fines, conducting anti-smoking campaigns, establishing smoking cessation clinics and introducing dedicated mobile applications.
“Saudi Arabia has an ambitious strategic tobacco control plan to reduce smoking rates from 12.7 percent to 5 percent by 2030,” Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health, was quoted as saying in 2019.
In 2017, the Saudi National Committee for Tobacco Control imposed a 100 percent tax on all tobacco products and banned smoking in public areas including malls, parks and workplaces.
Additionally, the Saudi health ministry expanded its specialized clinics to 900 locations across the country.
Consequently, data from 2019 showed an increase in visits to clinics by 213 percent, a drop in tobacco imports by 54 percent, and a 307 percent spike in the number of people quitting smoking.
Neighboring UAE faces a no less daunting challenge. Authorities have set a target of reducing tobacco consumption from 21.6 percent to 15.7 percent among men and from 1.9 percent to 1.66 percent in women by the end of the year.
FASTFACT
World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 to raise awareness of the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use.
By far the most common form of tobacco consumption in the UAE is cigarette smoking (77.4 percent), followed by midwakh use (a small pipe used for smoking tobacco) at 15 percent, waterpipes at 6.8 percent and cigars at 0.66 percent.
The government has launched awareness campaigns on the harms of smoking via regular means as well as social media, said Dr. Buthaina Abdulla bin Belaila, head of non-communicable disease in the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention.
“The country has started imposing excise tax on tobacco products that has led to a doubling of the price that consumers pay, which will be reflected in a reduction in consumption, according to studies,” she said.
“The UAE has also expanded provision for smoking cessation services by increasing the number of clinics and training more doctors to offer such services, which has resulted in an increase in the number of those wishing to quit smoking.”
INNUMBERS
UAE excise tax rates
* 100% Tobacco products
* 100% Electronic smoking devices
* 100% Liquids used in such devices and tools
The Oman Medical Journal study found that in the UAE prevalence rates of smoking were highest among Arab expatriates (31.9 percent), followed by non-Arab expatriates (22.6 percent) and Emiratis (21.6 percent).
According to Dr. Muhammed Anas Ayoob, a specialist in pulmonary disease at NMC Specialty Hospital in Abu Dhabi,, this could be because smoking is widespread in countries such as Jordan and Egypt, the home countries of many of the UAE’s Arab expats.
Living far away from loved ones and job-related stress may be among the reasons for high tobacco consumption by expats.
Of the GCC countries, Oman has the lowest rate of tobacco consumption, but future projections suggest it can ill afford complacency.
The prevalence of tobacco use among men in Oman (which stood at 17.9 percent in 2010) is predicted to rise to 33.3 percent by 2025, according to a 2017 study in the Oman Medical Journal.
This figure is still low compared with the predicted figures for 2025 for other Arab countries: Lebanon (45.4 percent), Bahrain (48.8 percent) and Egypt (49.9 percent).
The study claimed that before 1970, the ban on smoking in all indoor and outdoor public areas in Omar was enforced by public flogging and jail sentences.
These days, the government has a very different approach: it has set up cessation clinics for smokers and imposed a comprehensive ban on the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products.
The study also noted that Oman has no tobacco product manufacturing facilities, so more than 80 percent of the domestic demand is met through imports from the UAE, followed by Germany, Switzerland, Poland and Turkey.
In Qatar, a 2021 report on the epidemiology of tobacco use said the government’s National Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Public Health Strategy 2018–2022 aim to reduce the prevalence of smoking by 5 percent.
Qatar’s health ministry has pledged to establish a system for monitoring tobacco consumption and to conduct regular smoking surveys in accordance with the recommendations of the Global Tobacco Monitoring System.
It also intends to offer services to smokers who want to kick the habit, including a helpline and a local website.
The ministry says it will establish a practical and comprehensive tax model on tobacco products, including customs duties and taxes on tobacco production and sale.
“Evidence from countries of all income levels shows that price increases on cigarettes are highly effective in reducing demand,” Dr. Ayoob, of NMC Specialty Hospital, said.
“Higher prices encourage cessation and prevent initiation of tobacco use. They also reduce relapse among those who have quit and reduce consumption among continuing users.
“Several reviews have demonstrated that a price increase of 10 percent results in a decrease of 2.5 percent to 5 percent in cigarette consumption.”
On the question of whether e-cigarettes are a healthier alternative, Dr. Ayoob says that smoking does appear to be more harmful than vaping.
“This does not mean that vaping is safe. E-cigarettes produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals that help to make the aerosol. Users inhale this aerosol into their lungs. Bystanders are also at risk of inhaling this aerosol when the user exhales into the air,” he said.
Dr. Ayoob pointed out that the US Food and Drug Administration has not confirmed that vaping helps people quit smoking. On the contrary, many e-cigarette users fail to kick their addiction, he said.
“According to a report, 58.8 percent of the people who recently used e-cigarettes also continued to smoke cigarettes,” he said.
Updated 27 min 49 sec ago
HAZEM BALOUSHA
GAZA CITY: The chief of Egyptian General Intelligence Abbas Kamel arrived in the Gaza Strip on Monday for talks with Hamas following the 11-day war with Israel.
Kamel went through the Erez crossing from Ramallah. He was received at a hotel by a delegation of Hamas leaders led by the head of the group’s political bureau in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.
His visit as the highest-ranking Egyptian official to Gaza comes amid a shift in the country’s official stance toward Gaza and Hamas, which emerged as a result of the war and within the framework of a ceasefire it brokered on May 21.
Egypt wants to develop the ceasefire agreement into a long-term truce that guarantees security and stability, and paves the way for reconstruction.
The two sides discussed the issue of prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel, which witnessed some progress before the last war in Gaza.
Khalil Al-Hayya, a member of the political bureau, said after the meeting with Kamel: “It is no secret that progress occurred before the last war on the issue of prisoner exchange, but it does not seem that the Israeli occupation is ready to move forward with reaching a new deal.”
The meeting did not exclude talks to restore Palestinian unity and end the division that has persisted since 2007, according to Al-Hayya’s statement.
Kamel also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the beginning of his visit to the region. Netanyahu, according to a statement from his office, called on the intelligence chief to recover “the soldiers and civilians detained by Hamas in Gaza as soon as possible.”
The visit coincided with a trip by Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to Egypt, the first of its kind since 2008.
Gabi met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and they discussed “ways to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza.”
Kamel met Palestinian factions after his meeting with the Hamas leadership to discuss issues related to confirming the ceasefire, as well as Palestinian reconciliation.
While Israel is trying to link the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in return for the release of Israeli soldiers detained in Gaza, Hamas has rejected that approach.
Al-Hayya said the issue of prisoner exchange had nothing to do with reconstruction as each case had a “separate entitlement.”
Hamas has two Israeli soldiers who were captured during the 2014 war and is refusing to reveal if they are alive or dead, in addition to two others who hold Israeli citizenship and entered Gaza at different times and in unclear circumstances.
Kamel’s four-hour visit laid the foundation for an Egyptian residential city south of Gaza City, within the context of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s pledge to contribute to the reconstruction of what the war had destroyed.
Official figures indicate that the war caused the destruction of 1,800 housing units, including multi-storey towers, schools, agricultural land, factories and warehouses.
Political analyst Ibrahim Habib said that Kamel’s first visit to Gaza had many advantages.
“This visit is an attempt to restore a foothold for the Egyptian regime in Gaza after it was fully aware that the file of the Palestinian cause, which is part of Egyptian national security, may be withdrawn from it and many countries are trying to enter it,” he said.
He added there were are many different accounts of the Egyptian regime that were being driven by international and regional powers, especially the US, which wanted the country to play a prominent role in the Palestinian cause, especially at this stage.
Updated 31 May 2021
AFP
BEIRUT: French investigators started interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn Monday in Lebanon, where he has sought refuge since a dramatic escape from Japan, a court source said.
The source told AFP that Ghosn, his defense team, a Lebanese prosecutor sitting in on the hearing and the visiting French judges entered the hall at the Court of Cassation where the interrogation over alleged fraudulent activities got underway.