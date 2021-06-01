You are here

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
  • Neutral Fuels is developing a biorefinery in Saudi Arabia to serve the project
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an initial agreement with Neutral Fuels for the supply of biofuels to the Kingdom’s vast Red Sea Project.
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure in November 2020.
Now it has teamed up with the region’s largest biofuel producer to help fuel the site’s transportation network.
The biofuel is made from used vegetable cooking oil that is processed in a local facility.
“The scale of the project is impressive but the real news here is the massive scale of the commitment that Saudi Arabia is making to renewable energy,” said CEO of Neutral Fuels, Karl W Feilder.
Neutral Fuels is developing a biorefinery in Saudi Arabia to serve the project.
Work remains on track to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and first hotels are due to open.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia ACWA Power Biofuel Red Sea Development Co. Red Sea

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover

OPEC ups crude production as economies recover
  • Saudi energy minister says recent market developments confirmed that the decision to gradually increase production was ‘the right decision’
  • OPEC has confirmed plans to return 2.1 million barrels per day of oil output
Updated 01 June 2021
AP

FRANKFURT: The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed their plans to return 2.1 million barrels of crude per day of oil output, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against rising demand from recovering economies around the globe.
Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said recent market developments confirmed that the decision to gradually increase production, made in April, was “the right decision.” He said that there were still “clouds on the horizon” regarding the recovery and demand for energy.
The prospect of more Iranian oil output returning to the market was not discussed at the brief meeting, which he said lasted less than half an hour, he said.
The combined OPEC Plus format of members led by Saudi Arabia and non-members, chief among them Russia, face concerns that renewed COVID-19 outbreaks in countries such as India, a major oil consumer, will hurt global demand and weigh on prices.
Oil producing countries made drastic cuts to support prices during the worst of the pandemic slowdown in 2020 and must now judge how much additional oil the market needs as producers slowly add more production.
The economic recovery in the US, Europe and Asia is expected to increase energy demand in the second half of the year as people travel more and increase fuel consumption. The US driving season began over Memorial Day weekend and increasing numbers of Americans have been vaccinated, leaving people feeling freer to travel.
On Tuesday the price of crude rose 2.9 percent to $68.28 per barrel by 1200 GMT on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude rose 2.2 percent to $70.85 per barrel.
Analysts think Tuesday’s OPEC Plus meeting will likely confirm decisions at earlier meetings to raise group production by 2.1 million barrels per day from May to July. The group planned to add back 350,000 barrels per day in in June and 440,000 barrels per day in July. At the same time, Saudi Arabia is gradually adding back 1 million barrels in voluntary cuts it made above and beyond its group commitment.
An additional complicating factor is the possible return to the market of more Iranian oil depending on the outcome of talks over Iran’s nuclear program. Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical risk analyst at S&P Global Platts, said he expects a framework nuclear deal will be reached before Iran’s June 18 election, allowing Iranian supply to rise by 1.05 million barrels per day between May levels and December.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said he did not foresee difficulties with the return of Iranian oil to the market.
“Iran is an extremely important and valued member of our organization,” he said following a meeting of OPEC’s joint technical committee on Monday. “We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion, thereby maintaining the stability that we have worked so hard to achieve.”
Sheldon said a slower return of Saudi Arabia’s cut was a possible outcome but appeared unlikely given that Brent crude has reached levels around $70 per barrel. Oil prices have risen more than 30 percent since the start of the year.
Recovering prices have meant higher costs for motorists in the US, where crude makes up about half the price of a gallon of gasoline. Holiday travelers paid the highest gas prices since 2014 at a national average of $3.03 per gallon, $1.12 more than last year. Prices in the western states were even higher; Californians paid $4.20 per gallon.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Emirates brings back tier miles on everyday spend as airlines sweeten loyalty schemes

Emirates brings back tier miles on everyday spend as airlines sweeten loyalty schemes
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Emirates brings back tier miles on everyday spend as airlines sweeten loyalty schemes

Emirates brings back tier miles on everyday spend as airlines sweeten loyalty schemes
  • The new offer allows members of the loyalty program to still earn points even on the ground
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates Skywards, the loyalty program of Emirates and flydubai, is bringing back "tier miles "for members to earn points on everyday spending until the end of the year.
The offer allows Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Citibank, and Emirates NBD credit card holders to earn tier miles, on top of Skyward miles, on purchases such as online shopping, utility bill payments, and groceries.  
The new offer allows members of the loyalty program to still earn points even on the ground and comes as airline ramp up their loyalty scheme incentives globally to encourage passengers to return to the skies.
Members can also fast-track to the next tier status through the tier miles earned, the company added in a statement.
“We remain committed to always offering our loyal members greater value, choice and opportunities to earn and redeem miles on unmatched rewards and privileges,” said Nejib Ben Khedher, divisional senior vice president at Emirates Skywards.
The loyalty program has 1.9 million UAE-based members.

Topics: Emirates Travel tourism

Mubadala part of $650m wefox insurance outfit funding round

Mubadala part of $650m wefox insurance outfit funding round
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Mubadala part of $650m wefox insurance outfit funding round

Mubadala part of $650m wefox insurance outfit funding round
  • The Series C funding round was led by Target Global and was the largest for an insurtech globally and one of largest series C rounds ever recorded
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala is among the investors to have joined a $650 million funding round for Berlin-based digital insurance outfit wefox.
The Series C funding round was led by Target Global and was the largest for an insurtech globally and one of largest series C rounds ever recorded, wefox said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This year we took several important steps, such as unifying the business under one wefox brand, expanding into Poland, and setting up a deep tech team in Paris. Within the next few years, we will expand our global footprint, increase our presence in Europe, and move into both the US and Asian markets. wefox will become the leading personal insurance company within the decade,” said Julian Teicke, CEO and founder of wefox.
The company was launched in 2015 and has grown its revenues to more than $140 million in the 2020 financial year.
Gulf sovereign funds such as Mubadala are ramping up investments in the technology sector worldwide.

 

Topics: Mubadala Wefox Insurance

Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling

Aramco and ADNOC seen gaining more power with Shell Dutch ruling
  • An oil price rally coupled with the declining strength of oil majors would mean a large wealth transfer from the West to countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia, until demand starts declining not only in the West but in Asia too
Updated 01 June 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Climate activists who scored big against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia.
Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut carbon emissions faster. That’s good news for the likes of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Russia’s Gazprom and Rosneft.
It means more business for them and OPEC.
“Oil and gas demand is far from peaking and supplies will be needed, but international oil companies will not be allowed to invest in this environment, meaning national oil companies have to step in,” said Amrita Sen from Energy Aspects consultancy.
Climate activists scored a major victory with a Dutch court ruling requiring Royal Dutch Shell to drastically cut emissions, which in effect means cutting oil and gas output. The company will appeal.
The same day, the top two US oil companies, Exxon Mobil and Chevron  both lost battles with shareholders who accused them of dragging their feet on climate change.
“It looks like the West will have to rely more on what it calls “hostile regimes” for its supply,” joked a high-level executive from Russia’s Gazprom oil and gas group, referring to energy companies around the world owned completely or mostly by the state.
Saudi Aramco, ADNOC and Gazprom all declined to comment. Oil major Rosneft, in which the Russian state has the biggest stake, also declined to comment.
A senior Saudi Aramco staffer said the court ruling would make it easier for OPEC to ramp up production.
“It is great for Aramco,” the staffer said.
Western oil majors like Shell have dramatically expanded in the last 50 years, as the West sought to cut its reliance on energy from the volatile Middle East, and from Russia.
Those same Western energy majors, including BP and Total, have set out plans to sharply reduce emissions by 2050. But they face growing pressure from investors to do more to meet UN-backed targets to limit global warming.
Saudi Aramco, listed on the Saudi bourse but majority state owned, is not under the same sort of pressure to cut its carbon emissions, although the Kingdom’s rulers aim to sharply increase the country’s use of renewables.
Gazprom expects demand for natural gas to grow in the coming decades and for it to play a bigger role in energy consumption than renewable sources and hydrogen.
Western oil majors control around 15 percent of global output, while OPEC and Russia have a share of around 40 percent. That share has been relatively stable in the last decades as rising demand was met with new producers like smaller private US shale firms, which today face similar climate-related pressures.
Since 1990, global oil consumption has grown to 100 million barrels per day from 65 million bpd, with Asia providing the lion’s share of growth.
Countries such as China and India have made no pledges to reduce oil consumption, which on a per capita basis is still a fraction of the levels in the West. China will rely heavily on gas to cut its huge coal consumption.
The International Energy Agency, which looks after energy policies of the West, issued a stark appeal last month to the world to essentially scrap all new oil and gas developments. But it gave no clear formula on how to reduce demand.
Despite pressure from activists, investors and banks to cut emissions, Western oil majors are also tasked with maintaining high dividends amid heavy debt. Dividends from oil companies represent significant contributions to pension funds.
“It is vital that the global oil industry aligns its production to the Paris goals. But that must be done in step with policy, changes to the demand side, and the rebuilding of the world’s energy system,” said Nick Stansbury from Legal & General, which manage £1.3 trillion ($1.8 trillion) in assets on behalf of savers, retirees and institutions.
“Forcing one company to do so in the courts may (if it is effective at all) only result in higher prices and foregone profits,” he said. Legal & General, one of the world’s largest fund managers, holds assets in most oil majors.
Climate lawsuits have been filed in 52 countries in the past two decades, with 90 percent of those in the United States and European Union, risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft said.
“In the West, energy investments will peak on fears and concerns over regulations and court rulings. Then, we will see peak dividends,” said the Aramco executive. Aramco pays the highest annual dividend of $75 billion.
Over the past five years, the IEA has been predicting a large oil shortage and an oil price spike due to a lack of investments following a 2014-2017 oil price crash.
An oil price rally coupled with the declining strength of oil majors would mean a large wealth transfer from the West to countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia, until demand starts declining not only in the West but in Asia too.
“The same oil and gas will still be produced. Just with lower ESG standards,” said an executive from a Middle Eastern producer, who previously worked for an oil major, referring to environmental, social and governance performance measurements.

Topics: energy Oil climate carbon renewables Shell Chevron

UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher

UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher

UAE central bank M1 money supply edges higher
  • The supply rose to 644.4 billion dirhams ($175 billion) by the end of April this year
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE central bank said M1 money supply, which includes currency in circulation outside banks and monetary deposits, rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in April.
The supply rose to 644.4 billion dirhams ($175 billion) by the end of April this year, in comparison to 642.3 billion dirhams by the end of March.
This was due to a 1.7 billion dirhams increase in currency in circulation and a 0.4 billion dirhams rise in monetary deposits, the bank said in a statement carried by WAM.
Longer-term deposits, or M2, fell by 1.7 percent from 1.48 trillion dirhams to 1.46 trillion dirhams during the same period – associated with a slump in quasi-monetary deposits.
This decline also led to a 0.1 percent fall in aggregate money supply or M3.
Liquidity in the banking system had returned to pre-pandemic levels in March, the bank said, but it extended its economic support scheme until the end of June next year.

 

Topics: UAE Central Bank

