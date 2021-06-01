You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi suffering COVID-19 complications flown home from Jordan

Saudi Arabia has evacuated a Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 from Jordan, in cooperation with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has evacuated a Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 from Jordan, in cooperation with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has evacuated a Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 from Jordan, in cooperation with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia has evacuated a Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 from Jordan, in cooperation with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

Saudi suffering COVID-19 complications flown home from Jordan

Saudi Arabia has evacuated a Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 from Jordan, in cooperation with a specialized medical team from the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
  His condition required the use of an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine during transportation
Updated 14 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: A Saudi citizen suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) complications has been flown home from Jordan with the help of a specialized Ministry of Health medical team.
The transfer was carried out on the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Ministry of Defense’s medical evacuation air management health services.
The patient, who has not been named, had developed complications after contracting the virus and required extracorporeal life support during transportation to the Kingdom in a specially equipped aircraft.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Jeddah and its governorate municipalities carried out 4,124 inspection tours to check commercial establishments’ compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures, resulting in 54 premises being closed for a range of violations.
Municipality officials said 19 sub-municipalities were monitored and inspection teams uncovered 144 breaches of health and safety rules including failure to enforce social distancing and the appropriate wearing of face masks, and lapses in measuring customers’ temperatures or requesting to see their status on the Tawakkalna app.
The municipality added that checks would continue as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus and urged anyone suspecting a breach to report it on 940 or via the Balady app.
Saudi Arabia had so far conducted 19,307,011 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 92,433 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
Meanwhile, 14,294,935 people in the country had to date received a jab against COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia COVID-19 saudi ministry of defense

Saudi foreign minister meets UK business secretary

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi foreign minister meets UK business secretary

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan holds talks with UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Riyadh. (SPA)
  Kwarteng also met with Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources and chairman of the Saudi Space Commission
On Monday, he also met with the Saudi energy minister
  • On Monday, he also met with the Saudi energy minister
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met the UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in Riyadh on Tuesday.
They reviewed aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation and joint coordination to serve their interests, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.
They also “touched on the promising opportunities and projects” offered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the ministry statement added.
Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef also met Kwarteng and his accompanying delegation.

They talked about the latest developments in joint projects and agreements, reviewed investment opportunities, and the strengthened economic relations between the two countries.
They discussed the details of a new mining investment system and followed up on projects from a geological survey program of the Arabian Shield in the Kingdom that a number of international bodies and companies, including British firms, participated in.
They also discussed export opportunities to achieve the desired economic transformation outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported, as well as areas and opportunities for developing cooperation in a number of industries. 
Alkhorayef said the economic partnership with the UK was one of the Kingdom’s well-established strategic partnerships and that the goal was to increase industrial and mining cooperation to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.
The UK market receives a number of Saudi non-oil exports, represented in the activities of manufacturing chemicals and polymers, in addition to building materials, food products, packaging, precious metals, jewelry, and the pharmaceutical sector.
Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Saudi Space Commission chairman, also met the visiting UK minister to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the Saudi Space Commission and the British Space Agency, in addition to stimulating private sector participation.
Kwarteng thanked Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman for his “warm hospitality and opportunity for engaging discussions with ministerial colleagues at historical Diriyah” on Monday.

“Excellent discussions with Prince Abdulaziz on a range of shared priorities, including the global transition to clean energy,” he tweeted, adding that he “emphasised Britain’s commitment to support the Vision 2030 and the ambitious Saudi Green Initiative.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives in March, programs that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.

The UK is hosting the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in November and has been increasing cooperation with Saudi Arabia in recent months.
“Saudi leadership in the region to tackle climate change is critical, and we look forward to working together on this shared priority,” Kwarteng said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Prince Faisal bin Farhan Kwasi Kwarteng Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha Saudi Space Commission (SSC) Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Saudi Vision 2030 COP 26 Saudi Green Initiative Middle East Green Initiative

Saudi authorities thwart bids to smuggle hashish, khat into Kingdom

Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 308.6 kilograms of hashish and 23.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 308.6 kilograms of hashish and 23.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities thwart bids to smuggle hashish, khat into Kingdom

Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle 308.6 kilograms of hashish and 23.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom. (SPA)
  Twelve people were arrested, including 5 Ethiopians, 4 Saudis, and 3 Yemenis
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities on Tuesday foiled attempts to smuggle 308.6 kilograms of hashish and 23.7 tons of khat into the Kingdom.
Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini, spokesman for the Border Guards, said that coastal patrols in Ras Tanura in the Eastern Province thwarted a bid to sneak 220.6 kilograms of hashish into the country, and in another operation stopped 88 kilograms of hashish and 23.7 tons of khat entering the Kingdom.
Security officials also seized 14,224 pills subject to the regulation of medical circulation in Jazan region.
Twelve people were arrested, five of them Ethiopians, four Saudis, and three Yemenis, Al-Quraini revealed, adding that legal procedures had been completed, and the seized goods had been handed over to the relevant authority.

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives Kuwaiti counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives Kuwaiti counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Earlier, Prince Mohammed received the Kuwaiti crown prince as he arrived at King Khalid International Airport for an official visit to the Kingdom.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi crown prince received a written message to King Salman from Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Prince Mohammed welcomed the Kuwaiti crown prince and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom, while Sheikh Meshaal expressed his happiness to visit Saudi Arabia and meet the crown prince.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields and opportunities to support their development, SPA said.
They also reviewed regional and international developments and efforts exerted toward them in a way that enhances security and stability.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf welcomed Sheikh Meshaal’s visit to the Kingdom and said it represents the depth of ties and the strong historical relations that unite the two countries.
“The visit of Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, to Riyadh on his first official foreign visit, as a dear guest of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, bears lofty connotations and noble meanings that reflect the Kingdom’s standing with Kuwait, its leadership and people,” Al-Hajraf said in a statement.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Mohammed bin Salman Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Saudi Arabia, France strengthen business, trade relations in line with Vision 2030 investment plans

Saudi Arabia, France strengthen business, trade relations in line with Vision 2030 investment plans
Updated 01 June 2021
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi Arabia, France strengthen business, trade relations in line with Vision 2030 investment plans

Saudi Arabia, France strengthen business, trade relations in line with Vision 2030 investment plans
  • With direct investments amounting to more than $4.37 billion, France has become one of Saudi Arabia’s largest investors
  • A French delegation representing MEDEF International, arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit, welcomes the strengthening of bilateral relations
Updated 01 June 2021
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: A French delegation on a three-day trip to Saudi Arabia has expressed high hopes for the Kingdom’s future through investment opportunities in emerging sectors and enhanced bilateral relations.

With direct investments amounting to more than $4.37 billion, France has become one of Saudi Arabia’s largest investors.

“We are really convinced that Saudi Arabia has a very promising market for French companies,” Laurent Germain, chairman of the MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) International France-Saudi Arabia Business Council, told Arab News during his fourth mission to the Kingdom.

“The Saudi economy is robust, and the growth forecast for the next 10 years is very promising.”

Germain pointed out that the digital and healthcare sectors had particularly caught France’s eye, calling it the “new economy” and he said French companies were committed to increasing and diversifying their investment in the Saudi economy.

“We have a lot of startups and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in France specialized in high-value technologies, and the objective is for them to have more access to the Saudi market,” he added.

Last year, the MEDEF delegation saw the arrival of 100 representatives from 80 French companies, having “solid” expertise in many sectors, including tourism, healthcare, and entertainment.

This year’s delegation, spearheaded by Germain, was received by Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers (CSC), on a three-day trip to meet with Saudi ministries, government entities, and French companies based in the Kingdom.

Germain said: “What was clear in the discussions was that all the ministries now have a clear strategy, and clear targets. For the Ministry of Tourism having 100 million visitors (by 2030), for the energy ministry to have 50 percent of the energy produced through renewables, and now each ministry has an action plan. And what we discussed is how the French firms can help the different ministries in order to achieve these goals.”

The CSC has been working alongside MEDEF International — a French non-profit organization — toward enhancing the role of the foreign private sector by developing its strategies in line with Vision 2030.

Francois Touazi, vice chairman of the MEDEF International France-Saudi Arabia Business Council, said: “We’re also here to have an update. Despite the (coronavirus disease) COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabia was very active, and we have been very impressed by all the projects that have been announced — the Line, for example, the plans to transition to hydrogen — we’re very excited to be part of this new adventure.”

The transition to renewable energy is a new undertaking of Saudi Arabia and part of its goals for sustainable development strategies under Vision 2030.

“This is a sector where the French firms have great expertise. Both the big companies like Electricite de France (EDF), Engie, and others,” Germain said.

“But we also have SMEs and startups very much advanced on this issue and the combination of both can bring a very interesting offer to the Saudi market.

“I think we have very clearly identified the different sectors where the tenders will be issued, because what is key for the companies is to know about the projects, about the timelines, the tenders, when the tenders will be out so that they can prepare themselves to be effective.”

The MEDEF recently signed a framework agreement with the Saudi investment ministry (MISA) to boost bilateral investment relations and support long-term partnerships in emerging sectors, including tourism, healthcare, and entertainment.

“Through the meetings we have had during that delegation, we have a clear view on what the projects are going to be, when the tenders are going to be issued, and what the criteria are for the French companies to win the tenders,” he added.

Armed with this information, the French delegation will return to France and inform private companies of what will enable them to win bids in order to successfully penetrate the Saudi market.

“The financing of the projects of Vision 2030 have been confirmed and this gives visibility to the French companies and motivates them to invest more into the Saudi market,” Germain said.

Plans to arrange a Saudi delegation for France to meet its counterparts and encourage SMEs are in the pipeline, according to Faiz Alelweet, vice president of the Saudi-French Business Council.

On French-Saudi ties being possibly affected by the French elections next year, Germain said: “France recognizes all the potential that Saudi Arabia has in the region, but also in the world.

“It is very much aware that Saudi Arabia is now a key player of the G20, that the growth forecast in Saudi Arabia is very strong, that there is political will in the diversification of the economy of Saudi Arabia, that this is a tremendous opportunity for French companies, and that’s why there will be a continuity whoever wins the presidency.”

The mission will also be visiting Jeddah for talks with officials and business leaders there.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Paris MEDEF MEDEF International MISA Saudi Ministry of Investment business economy Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,251 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,251 new cases
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,251 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 1,251 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 1,026 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • 16 mosques reopened in six regions after being sterilized after 16 people tested positive for coronavirus
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 15 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 7,377.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,251 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 451,687 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 9,871 remain active and 1,443 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Makkah with 367, followed by the capital Riyadh with 349, the Eastern Province with 148, Asir recorded 88, and Madinah confirmed 87 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,026 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 434,439.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened 16 mosques in six regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after 16 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,449 within 115 days.
The ministry said it carried out 22,626 inspection tours on mosques throughout the Kingdom during the past week and found 96 violations among employees and worshipers, “which were immediately addressed.”
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 171 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 3.56 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Coronavirus Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs

