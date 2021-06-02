You are here

  • Home
  • KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
Amin Nasser, CEO of Aramco
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqmyx

Updated 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
  • The official launch ceremony took place virtually and gathered together participants to share their entrepreneurial experiences
Updated 14 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) on Tuesday launched its first online entrepreneurship program targeting Arabic-speaking youth in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The official launch ceremony took place virtually and gathered together participants to share their entrepreneurial experiences. The keynote speakers included President and CEO of Saudi Aramco Amin Nasser; Lubna Olayan, CEO of Olayan Financing Company (OFC); KAUST President Tony Chan; Vice President of edX Kathy Pugh; and Andrew Liveris, former CEO and chairman of the Dow Chemical Company of Midland, Michigan.

With guidance by mentors from the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center, the course, “Entrepreneurship Adventures,” aims to enhance a startup and innovative culture among Arab youth and equip them with the right tools to contribute to their economies.

The eight-week course, starting in July this year, will be the first Arabic course on American online course provider edX, and KAUST is the first Saudi university to join the platform.

“There’s a lot of demand for entrepreneurship education in the Middle East and we are excited to make our expertise and methodology available in Arabic,” KAUST President Tony Chan said. “The impact the startups and SMEs can have in the Kingdom is enormous (and) there has never been a better time to become an entrepreneur then right now in Saudi Arabia.”

“The skills learned through entrepreneurship — that is leadership, product development and decision making — are critical to developing a mindset that is useful for every student’s future, regardless of their career choice,” Chan said.

“This initiative comes at the right time,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said. “Innovation and entrepreneurship is the foundation of our future.” 

“This unique course will allow ambitious young people in Saudi Arabia and beyond to access a world-class education focused on entrepreneurship,” Lubna Olayan said. “KAUST is especially well-positioned to arm you with the right skills.”

Despite the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey last month found that Saudi entrepreneurs are among the most optimistic in the world. The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2020/2021 report, which surveyed adults aged between 18 and 64, found that 90.5 percent of those surveyed in Saudi Arabia believed that there were good opportunities to start a business in their area, ranking it first in the world among 43 countries surveyed.

Topics: KAUST entrepreneurs Aramco

Related

Sustainable greenhouse launched for KAUST startup
Corporate News
Sustainable greenhouse launched for KAUST startup
KAUST to support SMEs with research & innovation
Corporate News
KAUST to support SMEs with research & innovation

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark

Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
  • Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the tourism developer wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced on Tuesday it had achieved an overall score of 84 out of 100 as part of an environmental assessment used as a benchmark by global investors.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessed the developer and the Red Sea Project — its flagship development — on a number of environmental governance measures. Within the environmental category, GRESB awarded TRSDC a score of 49 out of 51. The average score achieved is typically 34.

The developer was also awarded a Green Star for achieving a score higher than 50 percent in the management and development components of the assessment.

“Since the project’s conception, sustainability has been our guiding principle for design and development, informing every single decision that is made. This award is a real testament to all our hard work and unwavering commitment to become the world’s first truly regenerative tourism project,” John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said in a press statement.

Amsterdam-based GRESB is aligned with industry standards such as the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Last year, the benchmark assessed 1,200 real estate and property companies, and around 120 institutional and financial investors use the findings to rate and monitor their investments.

Speaking at Dubai’s Arabian Travel Market last month, Pagano said the biggest challenge the developer has is not “messing up the place” and avoiding the “over-tourism” that has traditionally compromised nature-based tourist sites. “At the end of the day, our environment is our most valuable asset. It’s making sure that we balance the desire to build, and build it in a timely fashion, but never to the extent where we put at risk the very thing that will make this place so special,” he said.

The Red Sea Project was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July 2017. Elements of the first phase of the flagship scheme are due to open in 2022. Upon full completion in 2030, the project will comprise 50 hotels offering up to 8,000 rooms and 1,300 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Topics: Red Sea Project Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC

Related

Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
Business & Economy
Red Sea Project developer secures $3.8bn ‘green’ loan
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism

China’s new three-child policy draws skepticism
  • Move aims to improve ‘country’s population structure’
Updated 56 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with skepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised “supportive measures” will include.

On Monday, Beijing announced that it was lifting the two-child limit in an effort to encourage more child-bearing, weeks after census data confirmed rapid aging and a decline in fertility that puts China on track to see its population, the world’s largest, begin shrinking.

The major policy shift will include supportive measures “conducive to improving our country’s population structure,” the official Xinhua news agency said.

“I don’t quite understand. What’s the meaning of supportive measures?” asked one Weibo user in a post that received more than 128,000 thumbs-up, the most popular comment on Xinhua’s post on the three-child policy.

Social media participants cited the high cost of raising children in urban China, where housing can be expensive and children undergo private tuition in addition to public schools amid a fiercely competitive education system, as deterrents to having kids.

Women in China already face a widening gender gap in terms of workforce participation and earnings, and have borne a growing share of childcare duties as state-supported childcare has declined, according to a report last year by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Working women in the big cities will be further discriminated against, and it would be harder for women over 30s to find jobs,” said another Weibo user.

The Xinhua readout from Monday’s Politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping said that in conjunction with the new policy China would lower educational costs, step up tax and housing support and guarantee the legal interests of working women, but did not give specifics.

James Liang, a professor at Peking University’s School of Economics and founder of online travel giant Trip.com Group, last month urged China to give parents of each newborn 1 million yuan to lift a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020. That rate is in line with countries such as Japan and Italy and far short of the 2.1 replacement rate.

He said this week that China would need to spend about 5 percent of GDP, compared with “practically 0 percent now,” in cash, tax breaks, housing subsidies, day care and other incentives in order to get the fertility rate up to about 1.6, and expects the government soon to step up building day-care centers and kindergartens.

Developed counties typically spend 1 percent to 4 percent of the GDP on such support, he said.

“The one I’d really like to see is the housing subsidy, especially in large cities,” he said. “If the local government can return (land tax) or give discounts to couples with a third child or second child,” it would be helpful, he said.

When China scrapped its one-child policy in 2016, there was a brief uptick in births followed by a decline that has steepened as costs continue to rise.

Yi Fuxian, a University of Wisconsin scientist and longtime critic of Chinese birth policy, said the decades-long one-child policy entrenched attitudes.

In Japan, he noted, costly policies such as free childcare and education, housing subsidies for young couples and free medical care for kids helped lift the fertility rate from 1.26 in 2005 to 1.45 in 2015, only for it to drop to 1.36 in 2019.

“Having just one child or no children has become the social norm in China. Social and economic patterns cater to the one-child policy, so the inertial effects linger on,” he said.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, acknowledged the difficulty of having three children in big cities but also said economics was not the only factor.

“It is equally important to change some habitual views of children and family values in a society with a declining birth rate, and to form new expectations and acceptability, as well as views on happiness,” it said in an editorial.

Topics: China population

Related

China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
World
China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June
World
China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3

NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3

NCB, Samba units to merge in Q3
  • “Both NCB Capital and Samba Capital are currently working on completing all relevant procedures”
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: NCB Capital and Samba Capital & Investment Management Co. will complete their merger in the third quarter of 2021.

Saudi National Bank (SNB), which was itself the result of the merger of National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group in April, made the announcement in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

“SNB announces that the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has been obtained in relation to the merger and its related matters,” it said.

“Both NCB Capital and Samba Capital are currently working on completing all relevant procedures.”

According to financial news website Argaam, the CMA issued its approval on Monday.

Topics: NCB Samba

Related

NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
Business & Economy
NCB, Samba to relocate some branches as lenders combine
National Commercial Bank issues board circular for planned merger with Samba
Business & Economy
National Commercial Bank issues board circular for planned merger with Samba

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project to use old cooking oil to fuel transport

The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure. (Supplied/TRSDC)
  • Neutral Fuels is developing a biorefinery in Saudi Arabia to serve the project
Updated 01 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed an initial agreement with Neutral Fuels for the supply of biofuels to the Kingdom’s vast Red Sea Project.
The ACWA Power-led consortium was awarded The Red Sea Development Company’s highest value contract to design, build, operate and transfer the project's sustainable utilities infrastructure in November 2020.
Now it has teamed up with the region’s largest biofuel producer to help fuel the site’s transportation network.
The biofuel is made from used vegetable cooking oil that is processed in a local facility.
“The scale of the project is impressive but the real news here is the massive scale of the commitment that Saudi Arabia is making to renewable energy,” said CEO of Neutral Fuels, Karl W Feilder.
Neutral Fuels is developing a biorefinery in Saudi Arabia to serve the project.
Work remains on track to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022, when the international airport and first hotels are due to open.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia ACWA Power Biofuel Red Sea Development Co. Red Sea

Related

UAE passenger jet makes long haul journey on locally produced biofuel
Business & Economy
UAE passenger jet makes long haul journey on locally produced biofuel

Oil alliance holds firm on output as price passes $70

Oil alliance holds firm on output as price passes $70
Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

Oil alliance holds firm on output as price passes $70

Oil alliance holds firm on output as price passes $70
  • Saudi energy minister says recent market developments confirmed that the decision to gradually increase production was ‘the right decision’
  • Energy agency’s view of hydrocarbon investment is ‘sequel to La La Land,’ Saudi minister says
Updated 01 June 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The OPEC+ alliance of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia kept supply on an upward track on Tuesday as Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose and stayed above $70 for the first time in over two years.

A meeting of OPEC+ ministers — one of the shortest on record at 30 minutes — stuck to plans to increase oil supply by more than 2 million barrels a day by the end of July, noting “ongoing improvement in oil demand as economic recovery continued in most parts of the world as vaccination programs accelerated.”

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said there had been “clear signs of improvement” and that big economies such as the US and China were consuming more oil.

However, there were “still clouds on the horizon,” and he urged OPEC+ to continue to monitor the situation on a monthly basis.

Prince Abdul Aziz was forthright in his assessment of the recent view by the International Energy Agency that there was no need for further investment in hydrocarbon fuels, which he said was the “sequel to a La La Land movie.”

He hinted that the Kingdom might consider an increase in its oil output from the current level of about 8.5million barrels, but said there was no obvious sign of a surge in demand later this year. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is no longer just an oil producing country, but an energy producing country, and a very competitive one,” pointing to low costs in oil and gas production, as well as falling costs in renewables such as solar, as well as hydrogen. “We’re going to be the winner in all these activities,” he said.

He said the meeting did not consider the prospect of Iranian oil coming back on the market as a result of a deal over nuclear policy, which some analysts have suggested is imminent. “The jury is still out,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned that higher prices might lead to an increase in US shale production, he said: “I’m not concerned about anything.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production: Kuwait
Business & Economy
Oil market able to absorb gradual increases in OPEC+ crude production: Kuwait
Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet
Business & Economy
Brent hits $70 ahead of OPEC+ meet

Latest updates

KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
KAUST launches first program for young Arabic entrepreneurs
Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
Red Sea Project developer achieves high score on green investment benchmark
Internatioanl blindness prevention agency official: Saudi Arabia plays key role in fight against blindness
Internatioanl blindness prevention agency official: Saudi Arabia plays key role in fight against blindness
Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff
Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff
‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities
‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.