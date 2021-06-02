You are here

What We Are Reading Today: It's Not About You
Authr: Tom Rath

Tom Rath’s It’s Not About You is a moving memoir and inspiring call to action for bettering your own life by doing your best for others.
Life is not about you. It’s about what you do for others. That’s the realization that has driven the author — a mega-bestselling expert in self-development research — to evolve his focus from one’s inward search for strength to the larger outward search for purposeful contribution to others.
It’s Not About You is a short introduction to the next chapter in the life and career of perhaps our greatest living self-help writer.
Diagnosed with a rare genetic condition at age sixteen,  the author’s awareness of his own mortality drove him to pursue a meaningful life in the nurturing care of his family, including his eventual mentor and collaborator, his grandfather Don Clifton.
In this empowering hybrid of a self-help memoir, the author remembers and celebrates his greatest teacher as he emphatically encourages each and every one of us to answer life’s great question: What can I put into the world?

