You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project
More than half of Egypt’s population is rural. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bj3td

Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project
  • Investment to be made over 3-4 years
  • Additional 75 billion pounds allocated Decent Life village program
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will allocate more than 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($38.2 billion) to implement a national countryside development project over a period of three to four years, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in a statement today.

The project aims to improve the quality of life and standard of living for more than half the Egyptian population, said Maait.

The ministry has also allocated 75 billion Egyptian pounds in the new budget to the Decent Life (Hayah Karima) program projects in villages, and the Public Treasury and Mint Authority will print the slogan on 10 million one-pound coins, and 5 million fifty-piaster coins.

Topics: #egypt #ruraldevelopment

Related

Special Egypt to vaccinate half of its population before end of 2021
Middle-East
Egypt to vaccinate half of its population before end of 2021
Special Egypt denounces Ethiopian PM’s plan to build over 100 dams
Middle-East
Egypt denounces Ethiopian PM’s plan to build over 100 dams

Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing

Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing

Dubai airports chief expects vaccine passport to replace testing
  • He said a vaccine passport system would not require a physical check, making it more efficient
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Vaccine passports are a long-term solution to reopening travel corridors, Dubai Airports chief Paul Griffiths said.
“Those digital systems should enable people to travel without having any problems at the airport because of course, testing works but it does require quite a lot of capacity for testing at the arrival airport,” he said in an interview with CNN.
He said a vaccine passport system would not require a physical check, making it more efficient.
“If we're going to move towards that personal mobility, we've all been missing for more than a year now, the vaccine passport, in my view, is the only way to get there,” Griffiths added.
The airport boss also predicted “a flood of demand” as soon as air travel returns, as “four billion people having been under lockdown over the last year are desperate to travel.”
The UAE has recently signed a travel corridor agreement with Italy to allow traffic between the two countries. In 2019, more than 2.2 million transit and direct journeys happened between the pair.
Griffiths is expecting the UAE to secure more quarantine-free travel corridors with the EU and the US to help coax passengers back.

Topics: Dubai COVID-19 vaccine Travel

Related

SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi
Business & Economy
SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi
Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments
Business & Economy
Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments

Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space

Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space

Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space
  • Defense shows scheduled for March 2022
  • 800 exhibitors are expected to participate
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show has allocated 70 percent of its exhibition space, ahead of its launch in March next year, event organizers said on Wednesday.

The show has attracted interest from global manufacturers and multinationals such as Lockheed Martin, Embraer, General Dynamics and Rolls-Royce, as well as local entities such as the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Military Industries Corp.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of World Defense Show, said in a press statement: “The overwhelming interest from local and global defense (firms) reflects World Defense Show’s unique proposition — creating an unmatched meeting environment for industry leaders in the heart of Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s leading defense industry markets, to discuss the future of interoperable defense.

“We are greatly looking forward to introducing a new global platform showcasing integrated defense capabilities on the international defense show circuit,” he added.

In April it was announced that work had begun on the second phase of construction at the 800,000 square meter site in Riyadh. The event will include the world’s first purpose-built military event demonstration runway.

In total, more than 800 exhibitors are expected to participate, along with a number of senior military delegations and officials.

The show will be a four-day event, starting on March 6, 2022. Established by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), it is planned that the event will be held at the site biennially.

It was reported in April that global military spending last year rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The world’s five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending, were the US, China, India, Russia and the UK.

Topics: #saudi #defense

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Chief of the General Staff Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili opens new Military Attache headquarters in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia opens new military attache headquarters in UAE
Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Construction progresses at World Defense Show site in Riyadh

Oman says expat workforce fell by 200,000 in year to March

Oman says expat workforce fell by 200,000 in year to March
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

Oman says expat workforce fell by 200,000 in year to March

Oman says expat workforce fell by 200,000 in year to March
  • Oman's population declined by about 4 percent last year
  • Youth unemployment is over 10 percent in Oman
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: More than 200,000 foreign workers left Oman between March 2020 and March this year, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday, a week after protests over unemployment erupted in several cities of the Gulf state.
The population in the oil-rich Gulf region declined by about 4 percent last year amid an exodus of expatriates due to the coronavirus pandemic and lower oil prices, S&P Global Ratings has estimated.
This was partly caused by the economic downturn, and partly to workforce nationalization policies which gained traction after the coronavirus outbreak.
Early in the pandemic, Oman — where youth unemployment is now over 10 percent — ordered state firms to replace foreign employees with nationals to ease pressure on the job market.
“Expatriates employed in the government sector fell from 53,332 to 49,898. While expatriates employed in the private sector dropped from 1,608,781 to 1,403,287,” said the ministry in a statement.
Oman’s ruler Sultan Haitham promised last week, on a third day of rare demonstrations in several towns and cities, to create 32,000 jobs and subsidise private companies that take on Omanis, despite pledged cuts in public spending as part of an austerity plan.
Oman posted a deficit of 827 million rials ($2.15 billion) in the four months to April, the ministry said on Wednesday, with revenues declining by 27.7 percent annually during the period.
Net oil revenue was down by 36.8 percent, “due to lower oil production in compliance to OPEC plus agreement, low oil price and persisting consequences of COVID-19 which have adversely affected economic growth and public finance,” the ministry said.
Public spending during the four months to April declined by 2.7 percent year on year.
“This comes as a result of fiscal consolidations carried out by the Government to mitigate economic consequences, and to rationalize spending and enhance its efficiency,” it said.

Topics: #oman #unemployment #economy

Related

Oman plans to replace more than 2,700 expat teachers with locals
Middle-East
Oman plans to replace more than 2,700 expat teachers with locals
Oman sultan announces 32,000 jobs boost for youth
Middle-East
Oman sultan announces 32,000 jobs boost for youth
Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road
Business & Economy
Investors forgiving as Oman’s austerity drive hits bumps in the road

SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi

SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi

SoftBank tech fund said to invest in Dubai cloud kitchen Kitopi
  • Kitopi, which is headquartered in Dubai, operates more than 60 kitchens and has more than 1500 employees
  • SoftBank and Kitopi declined to comment
Updated 02 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: SoftBank Group Corp. is in talks to invest in Dubai “cloud kitchen” Kitopi’s latest funding round through its second technology fund, sources familiar with the matter said.
The Japanese company’s Vision Fund 2 has put forward a proposal to lead an investment of about $400 million in Kitopi, said the sources, who declined to be named as the matter is not public.
SoftBank declined to comment. Kitopi also declined to comment.
So-called cloud kitchens are facilities built to prepare food specifically for delivery and they have benefited from the shift to online services during the coronavirus crisis.
These “dark”, “cloud” or “ghost” kitchens have no physical presence as a restaurant, and offer delivery-only services from a centralized location through a mobile app.
Kitopi, which is headquartered in Dubai, operates more than 60 kitchens and has more than 1500 employees.
Allied Market Research in India has estimated that the global cloud kitchen industry could be worth about $71 billion by 2027 compared with $43 billion in 2019.
Kitobi hired Bank of America earlier this year to help with the fund raising round, a source has told Reuters, expected to generate $150 million to $200 million of financing to expand into Southeast Asia.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, which has targeted $108 billion in fundraising, was seeded with $38 billion from SoftBank’s own funds.
Kitopi has raised $117.2 million since its inception from investors including Dubai-based venture capital firm BECO Capital and US-based Lumia Capital.

Topics: SoftBank Dubai Kitopi

Related

Cloud kitchen ‘Kitopi’ launches in Jeddah
Corporate News
Cloud kitchen ‘Kitopi’ launches in Jeddah
Kitopi will turn a profit this year, according to founder and CEO Mohamed Ballout, after opening branches on the Saudi eastern and western coasts. (Kitopi.com)
Business & Economy
UAE’s Kitopi plans Saudi Arabia and Southeast Asia expansion

US food tech startup in $100m deal to expand into KSA

US food tech startup in $100m deal to expand into KSA
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

US food tech startup in $100m deal to expand into KSA

US food tech startup in $100m deal to expand into KSA
  • Creating Culinary Communities (C3) Arabia has been valued at $100 million
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

A US-based food technology platform has announced a new $100 million Saudi joint venture targeting 550 outlets by 2026, with the first set to launch in Riyadh early next year.

Creating Culinary Communities (C3) Arabia has been valued at $100 million and will be 49 percent owned by parent company C3 with Saudi investment firm WK Holding owning the remainder.

Launched in 2019 by American serial entrepreneur Sam Nazarian, C3 currently operates around 250 food locations throughout the US. This year the company also launched the Citizens Go app, which allows users to order from multiple restaurants as part of a single order.

C3’s expansion into Saudi Arabia will be fully funded by Smart Food Holding, a division of WK Holding.

Layla Abuzaid, founder and CEO of WK Holding, said: “C3’s expansion throughout Saudi Arabia will democratize haute cuisine by owning the food tech space in the region and we will assemble a best-in-class hospitality hub in the Kingdom for the region, and for the world. We will unlock local talents, celebrate our vibrant culinary culture, and export globally.”

C3’s stable of culinary brands already includes chefs Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini, Katsuya Uechi, Dani Garcia, Martin Heierling, Michael Israel, Vincenzo Rossy, and Romain Fornell.

Nazarian said: “International expansion is key to C3’s growth and there is no better partner to take us into the influential Saudi Arabia market.

“Through partnership we are excited to introduce C3’s popular digital restaurant brands such as Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Kumi, Sa’moto, and more to the Saudi community.”

The C3 Arabia partnerships aim to introduce 40 brands to Saudi Arabia and the first, Citizens Food Hall, will open in Riyadh in the first quarter of next year.

Long term, the joint venture is planning to open 30 locations within the first year and reach 550 branded locations across the wider region in five years, including food halls, self-service outlets, drive-thru, and mobile delivery services.

Topics: US food technology Food Saudi Arabia

Related

Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
World
Over 90% in Ethiopia’s Tigray need emergency food aid: UN
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food
Travel
Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk: Come for the pharaohs, stay for the hospitality - and food

Latest updates

STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
STARZPLAY appoints Alessandro Masaro as SVP of strategy, corporate development
474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
474 Indian journalists die after contracting COVID-19
Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
Lebanon’s caretaker PM calls on ‘friends’ to stand by Lebanese
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats
Iran nuclear talks expected to resume on June 10 — diplomats

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.