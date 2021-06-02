Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Riyadh’s World Defense Show sells out 70% of exhibition space

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show has allocated 70 percent of its exhibition space, ahead of its launch in March next year, event organizers said on Wednesday.

The show has attracted interest from global manufacturers and multinationals such as Lockheed Martin, Embraer, General Dynamics and Rolls-Royce, as well as local entities such as the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Military Industries Corp.

Shaun Ormrod, CEO of World Defense Show, said in a press statement: “The overwhelming interest from local and global defense (firms) reflects World Defense Show’s unique proposition — creating an unmatched meeting environment for industry leaders in the heart of Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s leading defense industry markets, to discuss the future of interoperable defense.

“We are greatly looking forward to introducing a new global platform showcasing integrated defense capabilities on the international defense show circuit,” he added.

In April it was announced that work had begun on the second phase of construction at the 800,000 square meter site in Riyadh. The event will include the world’s first purpose-built military event demonstration runway.

In total, more than 800 exhibitors are expected to participate, along with a number of senior military delegations and officials.

The show will be a four-day event, starting on March 6, 2022. Established by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), it is planned that the event will be held at the site biennially.

It was reported in April that global military spending last year rose by 2.6 percent to $1.98 trillion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The world’s five biggest spenders in 2020, which together accounted for 62 percent of military spending, were the US, China, India, Russia and the UK.