You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq
A Kurdish refugee stands in front of his shop at the Mahkmour refugees camp in Arbil, northern Iraq, on Oct. 29, 2009. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/768d3

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq

Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq
  • Turkish forces stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party inside northern Iraq over the last year
  • Erdogan said Makhmour, a camp which has hosted thousands of Turkish refugees for over 2 decades, was an “incubator” for militants and must be tackled
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan has warned Iraq that Turkey will “clean up” a refugee camp which it says provides a safe haven for Kurdish militants, threatening to take its long military campaign deeper inside Iraqi territory.
Turkish forces have stepped up attacks on bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) inside northern Iraq over the last year, focusing their firepower and incursions mainly on a strip of territory up to 30 km (about 20 miles) inside Iraq.
But Erdogan said Makhmour, a camp 180 km south of the Turkish border which has hosted thousands of Turkish refugees for more than two decades, was an “incubator” for militants and must be tackled.
“If the United Nations does not clean it up, we will do it as a UN member,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara believed Makhmour posed as great a threat as the PKK’s stronghold in the Qandil mountains further north.
“How long are we supposed to be patient about it?” he told Turkish state broadcaster TRT in an interview late on Tuesday.
A senior Iraqi official told Reuters that Turkey complained last week to Baghdad about “terrorist activities launched by the PKK from their camp in Makhmour against Turkey.”
Security commanders and local officials investigated the Turkish complaint and told the government that the Makhmour camp was controlled by PKK fighters who did not allow access to government forces, the official said.
An Iraqi government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The camp was established in the 1990s when thousands of Kurds from Turkey crossed the border in a movement Ankara says was deliberately provoked by the PKK.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, has fought an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
Makhmour was targeted by Turkish air strikes a year ago, although there were no reports of casualties at the time, but a senior Turkish official said it was now a priority for Ankara.
“Makhmour camp is being used as one of the logistics centers in attacks against Turkey or the Turkish Armed Forces,” the official said. “It’s time now, it has to be cleansed of PKK.”

Topics: Turkey Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) Iraqi Kurdistan

Related

Soldiers guard a checkpoint close to provincial capital Diyarbakir. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Turkey blames PKK for drone attack that shuts airport in Kurdish region
Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan
Middle-East
Turkey kills top Kurdish commander: Erdogan

Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president

Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president

Israeli lawmakers to vote for next figurehead president
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli parliament Wednesday is set to choose the country’s next president, a largely figurehead position that is meant to serve as the nation’s moral compass and promote unity.
The election will be conducted at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, and the 120 lawmakers will cast their votes anonymously.
Two candidates are running — Isaac Herzog, a veteran politician and scion of a prominent Israeli family, and Miriam Peretz, an educator who is seen as a down-to-earth outsider.
Herzog, 60, is a former head of Israel’s Labour Party and opposition leader who unsuccessfully ran against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the 2013 parliamentary elections.
He is scion of a prominent Zionist family. His father, Chaim Herzog, was Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations before being elected president. His uncle, Abba Eban, was Israel’s first foreign minister and ambassador to the United Nations and United States. His grandfather was the country’s first chief rabbi.
Herzog has served as head of the Jewish Agency, a nonprofit that works closely with the government to promote immigration to Israel, for the past three years since resigning from parliament. Given his deep ties to the political establishment, he is widely seen as the favorite to win.
Peretz, 67, is seen as a more conservative, nationalist candidate.
She immigrated from Morocco as a child and has worked as a teacher, educator and lecturer on Judaism, Zionism and grief. Two of her sons died serving in the Israeli military. In 2018 she was awarded the Israel Prize, the country’s top award, for lifetime achievement.
If elected, Peretz would be the first woman to hold the office and also the first settler. She and her family lived in one of Israel’s settlements in the Sinai Peninsula until a peace treaty was struck with Egypt in 1979 and the territory was returned. Peretz then moved to the West Bank settlement of Givat Zeev, just north of Jerusalem, where she lives today.
Most of the world considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal under international law and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians, who seek the territory as part of a future state.
To win, a candidate must receive at least 61 votes in the 120-seat Knesset. If neither does, a second round of voting will be held. Once elected, the country’s 11th president will hold office for a single seven-year term starting July 9.
The winner will succeed President Reuven Rivlin, who is set to leave office next month, and the new president will take office at a politically crucial time.
The president, while largely a ceremonial head of state, is tasked with tapping a political party leader to form governing coalitions after parliamentary elections.
Israel has held four national elections in the past two years amid a protracted political crisis.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents faced a midnight deadline Wednesday to put together a new coalition government. If they fail, the country could be plunged into another election campaign.
The president also has the power to grant pardons — creating a potentially sensitive situation as Netanyahu stands trial for a series of corruption charges.

Topics: Israel elections

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

Iran’s largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
  • Efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg
  • State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a “training ship”
Updated 02 June 2021
AP

TEHRAN: The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, semiofficial news agencies reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies said efforts failed to save the support ship Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran.
The blaze began around 2:25 a.m. and firefighters tried to contain it, state TV said. The vessel sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf.
Photos circulated on Iranian social media of sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them. State TV and semiofficial news agencies referred to the Kharg as a “training ship.”
The Kharg serves as one of a few vessels in the Iranian navy capable of providing replenishment at sea for its other ships. It also can lift heavy cargo and serve as a launch point for helicopters. The ship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations that followed Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The sinking of the Kharg marks the latest naval disaster for Iran. In 2020 during an Iranian military training exercise, a missile mistakenly struck a naval vessel near the port of Jask, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15. Also in 2018, an Iranian navy destroyer sank in the Caspian Sea.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran says talks not at impasse, but difficult issues remain
Middle-East
Iran says talks not at impasse, but difficult issues remain
‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV
Middle-East
‘Technical problem’ on Iranian fighter jet kills 2 pilots: Iran TV

Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff

Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff
Tourists taking pictures near the Hagia Sophia Mosque in Istanbul on May 9. (GettyImages)
Updated 02 June 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff

Russia plays ‘tourist card’ against Turkey amid political standoff
  • Travel ban extension ‘a tit-for-tat move’ after Ankara backed Ukraine in its conflict with Kremlin
  • Considering that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Russia is actually higher than the number of daily cases in Turkey, it is hard not to believe there are some political motives behind Moscow’s decision to extend the travel ban on Turkey
Updated 02 June 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Contrary to the expectations and moves of appeasement by the Turkish government, Russia has extended a flight ban to Turkey that was to expire on June 1 amid the tourism season.

The continuation of the travel ban to Turkey — in effect since mid-April due to rising infection rates in the country — is expected to last a further three weeks at the earliest and will seriously affect Turkey’s hospitality industry, which depends on visits by about half-a-million Russian holidaymakers who will now find alternative vacation spots.
In 2020, about 2.1 million Russians visited Turkey, and the cash flow from tourism serves to fund Turkey’s foreign debt.
Apart from health concerns, the decision is considered a political tit-for-tat move after Turkey backed Ukraine in its conflict with Kremlin, which has about 100,000 troops at the border with Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to Istanbul also angered the Kremlin.
“Considering that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Russia is actually higher than the number of daily cases in Turkey, it is hard not to believe there are some political motives behind Moscow’s decision to extend the travel ban on Turkey,” said Emre Ersen, an expert on Turkey-Russia relations from Marmara University.
It is not the first time that Russia has used tourism as leverage against Turkey.
After the downing of a Russian fighter jet by Turkish armed forces on the Syrian border in November 2015, the Kremlin announced a package of economic sanctions including an end to charter flights between the two countries, denying Turkey more than 3 million Russian tourists annually.
Russian tour operators were also urged to not sell travel packages to visit Turkey.
“Even though the two countries have been developing relations in the fields of trade and energy, Russia is concerned about Turkey’s position as a NATO member,” Ersen told Arab News.
Some Russian politicians have also voiced concerns about Turkey drifting from the Russian orbit, and urged the authorities to use the tourism card against Ankara.
Not visiting Turkey “would be our society’s truly powerful response to the irresponsible statements of a nationalist leader who invites Russians to vacation in hopes of their unconditional love for the warm sea,” Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev wrote on his official Facebook page, criticizing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s support for the Ukraine.
According to Ersen, Ankara’s growing military-strategic ties with the Ukraine and continuing disagreements between Turkey and Russia on Syria and Libya, as well as the latest decision by Poland — which has been critical of Russian foreign policy in the past few years — to buy Turkish drones are significant factors.

FASTFACT

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ankara over its rapprochement with the Ukraine, saying that encouraging ‘aggressive’ Ukrainian actions toward Crimea and Kiev’s militaristic sentiment directly violated Russia’s territorial integrity.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ankara over its rapprochement with the Ukraine, saying that encouraging “aggressive” Ukrainian actions toward Crimea and Kiev’s militaristic sentiment directly violated Russia’s territorial integrity.
Turkey recently took steps toward defense cooperation with Poland, which will buy 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones — a medium-altitude and long-range tactical UAV system — from Turkey. The contract makes Poland the second NATO member state to operate the UAV, currently used by the Turkish armed forces.
Turkey also sold drones to the Ukraine in 2019. The drone deals with these two key countries are considered a signal to NATO that Turkey contributes to the efforts of the alliance against Russia.
The Russian Federal Security Service recently announced an increase in the numbers of drone flights close to the border with the Ukraine, although Ankara has repeatedly said that the drone deal with the Ukraine is not directed against Russia.  
“The prolongation of the ‘travel ban’ is clearly a political tool aimed at showing Turkey Russia’s dissatisfaction about what Russia perceives as Turkey’s actions against its interests, as well as a signal that if the trend continues, there will be serious consequences,” Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News.
According to Wasilewski, Russia has been observing the messages that Turkey has been trying to send to its Western allies since Joe Biden became US president and has decided to take firm action.
For Wasilewski, what makes this even more interesting is the context. “When we speak about Turkey-Russia relations, we concentrate on Turkey’s approach toward Ukraine and the recent deal with Poland, but one needs to remember that very soon there will be a NATO summit, the first Biden-Erdogan meeting,” he said.
The much-awaited meeting will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leaders’ meeting in Brussels, where parties are expected to discuss the re-inclusion of Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet program, Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions, and the Russian defense system S-400.  
On Monday, Ankara displayed its readiness to address US concerns over Russia’s influence in the region by deciding to send home Russian missile experts monitoring the S-400 air defense technology.
Wasilewski says the time is approaching for Turkey to make its final choice about S-400, and perhaps about its strategic orientation — and what Russia is trying to do is to show Turkey what is at stake.
“With Russia’s actions, Turkey’s decision-makers will have to carefully weigh their options. I guess this will be a very important factor influencing their behavior during the NATO summit and their approach to what Joe Biden may offer to them,” he said.
Turkey recently convinced NATO allies not to impose sanctions on Belarus, the closest ally of the Kremlin, after it forced a passenger plane to land to arrest a dissident journalist onboard.
The move was considered a tactic by Turkey to extend an olive branch to the Kremlin to ensure a flow of Russian tourists during the approaching summer, thus preventing another lost season.
But Russia has not lifted its flight ban, leaving observers to conclude that the diplomatic maneuver appears to have failed.

Topics: Turkey Russia

Related

Erdogan says Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt, Gulf nations
Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to maximize cooperation with Egypt, Gulf nations

‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities

‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities
In this April 28, 2020, photo, Lebanese soldiers in the northern city of Tripoli stand guard in front of a bank that was set on fire by anti-government protesters. (AP)
Updated 02 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities

‘Last attempt’ to form govt in Lebanon as World Bank savages authorities
  • Ex-MP says Hariri resignation as PM-designate not unlikely
Updated 02 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Political calls and meetings intensified in Lebanon during the past 48 hours in what was described as possibly “the last attempt” to salvage the process of forming a new government, as the World Bank said authorities’ policy response to challenges was “highly inadequate.”

The efforts to assemble a Cabinet came ahead of the Thursday arrival of a World Bank delegation to meet officials.
“The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top three, most severe crises episodes globally since the mid-19th century,” the bank warned. It said that, since late 2019, Lebanon had been facing compounded challenges, including its largest peace time economic and financial crisis, the spread of coronavirus and the massive blast at Beirut’s port last year.
“The Lebanese authorities’ response to the challenges in terms of public policies was highly inadequate,” the World Bank noted.
There was some optimism on Tuesday, when meetings were held with the mediation of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that resulted in the approval of a 24-minister government instead of an 18-minister one.
But the remaining stumbling block is related to President Michel Aoun and his political party’s insistence on naming the two Christians to be the interior and justice ministers.
This position was described by the team of Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri as “an attempt to secure the blocking third by naming eight ministers and two additional ones.”
A meeting was held on Monday night between the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) Gebran Bassil, who is Aoun’s son-in-law, and representatives from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. The meeting, according to leaked information, did not make any headway.
Sources noted that Bassil was insisting on naming the two ministers, particularly the minister of interior, refusing to let Hariri name any of the two Christian ministers.

FASTFACT

Lebanon’s GDP plummeted from close to $55 billion in 2018 to an estimated $33 billion in 2020, while GDP per capita fell by around 40 percent in dollar terms.

According to Hariri’s media office, the prime minister-designate briefed his parliamentary bloc on Tuesday about what he had offered in terms of forming a rescue government within the framework of the constitution.
Vice president of the Future Movement, Dr. Mustafa Alloush, said that Hariri stepping down as prime minister-designate was one of the options and was not unlikely. “What can Hariri tell the people who have been waiting for a new rescue government, while he was not able to form it due to the other side’s intransigence? Does he tell them that we have reached the point of collapse?” he told Arab News. “Aoun’s political party is counting on the country reaching a presidential vacuum without a government, which would allow him to maintain his position.
“If a government is formed without anyone securing the blocking third in it, Aoun, by the end of his mandate next year, would have to leave the palace and go home. However, in light of a caretaker government and a parliament that becomes illegitimate once Aoun’s mandate ends next May without the holding of parliamentary elections, Aoun and his party will stay in the presidential palace, bringing back the history of disruption the country witnessed in the 1980s.”
Hariri’s media adviser, Hussein Al-Wajh, said the FPM was “threatening” a collective resignation from parliament.
“If the FPM MPs resign, the Lebanese Forces MPs will follow suit as they are among the people calling for early parliamentary elections,” he told Arab News. “We do not have any problem with holding early parliamentary elections. However, is the other side ready for this scenario?”
A member of the Democratic Gathering parliamentary bloc, MP Bilal Abdullah, said all the indicators showed that the efforts exerted by Berri and the head of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt resulted in “some flexibility” in Hariri’s position. However, the meeting that was held between Bassil and the representatives of Hezbollah and Amal Movement had negative outcomes, he added.
“What is happening reflects a lack of awareness of the seriousness of Lebanon’s situation and the dire economic and social situation the citizens are enduring,” said Abdullah.
The World Bank report, according to the Associated Press, said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was projected to contract 9.5 percent in 2021, after shrinking by 20.3 percent in 2020 and 6.7 percent the year before.
Lebanon’s GDP plummeted from close to $55 billion in 2018 to an estimated $33 billion in 2020, while GDP per capita fell by around 40 percent in dollar terms.
Information International, which is a private institution for studies and statistics in Lebanon, said in a report on Tuesday that poverty had affected around 2.365 million Lebanese residents.
“Around 45 percent of the Lebanese do not have healthcare coverage. Most regions suffer from electricity shortages for more than 10 hours every day.”
The report also revealed that 95 percent of workers received their salaries in the Lebanese pound, which has lost 76 percent of its value. Inflation reached 85 percent in 2020 and had further reached 26 percent in the first four months of 2021, bringing the total to 111 percent.
On Oct. 22 last year, Hariri was instructed to form a new government following the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 port explosion.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri

Related

Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis
Middle-East
Pentagon official warns of Hezbollah threat to Lebanon’s stability amid financial crisis
Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank
Business & Economy
Lebanon crisis among world’s worst since 1850s: World Bank

Kuwait’s emir holds talks with Palestinian prime minister

Kuwait’s emir holds talks with Palestinian prime minister
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s emir holds talks with Palestinian prime minister

Kuwait’s emir holds talks with Palestinian prime minister
  • Shtayyeh thanked Kuwait for its efforts and unlimited support for the Palestinian cause
  • He also met with Kuwait’s PM to discuss enhancing coordination in support of diplomatic efforts
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in the Kuwaiti capital, during his official visit to the country.

Shtayyeh thanked Kuwait for its efforts and unlimited support for the Palestinian cause and its people, state news agency Wafa reported.

The premier briefed the emir on the latest political developments and the Israeli violations against Palestinians, especially in Jerusalem, in addition to the efforts made to achieve national reconciliation, mobilize support for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and to create a political path toward ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Sheikh Nawaf affirmed that the Palestinian cause remained Kuwait’s foremost issue and that the Palestinian people could rely on its continued backing.

The meeting was attended by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.

Shtayyeh also met with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss ways to step up the diplomatic drive to achieve peace and stability in the region, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Sheikh Sabah also affirmed his country’s “commitment to its principled and firm stance toward the Palestinian cause and its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.”

The Kuwaiti PM stressed the need “for concerted Arab and international efforts to resume the peace process in the Middle East, to ensure that the violations of the Israeli authorities are not repeated, and to end violent operations against the Palestinian people in order to achieve the desired peace and stability.”

Kuwait’s foreign minister also held talks with his Palestinian counterpart.

Topics: Kuwait Palestine Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Mohammed Shtayyeh Riyad Al-Maliki Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah

Related

Special Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Middle-East
Palestine’s UN envoy calls for international action to end Israeli occupation
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Riyadh. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Kuwaiti crown princes hold talks in Riyadh

Latest updates

Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments
Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments
Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq
Erdogan says Turkey could target refugee camp deep inside Iraq
Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend
Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator
Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator
Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille
Al-Ittihad agrees one-year contract extension with Fabio Carille

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.