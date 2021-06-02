You are here

Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments

Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments
Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Eitan Na'eh talks with an Emirati official during the Global Investment Forum in Dubai. (AP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments

Israelis, Emiratis meet in Dubai to discuss investments
  • Since the UAE and Israel formalized ties in September, tens of thousands of Israeli tourists have come to the UAE — mostly to Dubai or in targeted visits to the capital of Abu Dhabi
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: At the luxurious Armani hotel inside the world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai, Israelis in kippas and Emiratis in long white robes and kanduras gathered Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities. They aimed to make the most of deepening ties nine months after the two countries agreed to formalize relations.
There was extremely little mention of the Palestinians or the fact that barely two weeks ago, Israel was a country still at war.
Rather, the conversations were laser-focused on business. Several Israeli and Emirati speakers opened their remarks with both the Hebrew greeting of “Shalom” and the Arabic greeting of “Salam.” They spoke about boosting tourism, creating jobs, technology sharing, diversifying economies and tackling issues of water scarcity.
Since the UAE and Israel formalized ties in September, tens of thousands of Israeli tourists have come to the UAE — mostly to Dubai or in targeted visits to the capital of Abu Dhabi.
Trade between the two countries has already exceeded $354 million. The two countries have signed around 25 agreements in more than 15 sectors, said Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zayoudi, the highest-level Emirati official at the event.
There has been no indication the 11-day war in Gaza, which ended with an inconclusive cease-fire May 21, has slowed down budding Emirati-Israeli ties.
The war killed 254 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including 67 children and 22 people from the same family, aged 6-months-old to 89-years-old. Hamas, which rules Gaza, says 80 of its fighters were killed. Eleven civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier in the conflict.
The investment forum was worlds away from the war’s devastation. In the lavish and tightly secured Armani ballroom at the Burj Khalifa tower, there was no visible worry or concern on the faces of eager and excited Israeli delegates and speakers, many of whom expressed their astonishment at how rapidly ties have flourished with the United Arab Emirates.
“It’s happening and it didn’t happen before. If you would have spoken to me a year ago, I wouldn’t have guessed that (we) will speak here today in Dubai about all of these things that are happening,” said Israeli Ambassador Eitan Na’eh, who is based in Abu Dhabi.
Na’eh spoke to The Associated Press on the sidelines of the summit, which was billed as the first face-to-face investment conference in the UAE between Israelis and Emiratis since the US-brokered diplomatic pact was signed in September.
The director general of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Tariq Bin Hendi, told the audience his country has “helped Israeli companies set up in the UAE.” The office is responsible for attracting foreign investment into Abu Dhabi and diversifying the private sector.
“We want the people of Israel, the people of the world to come and join us, help us on that journey, work with us, learn from us, allow us to learn from you, and ultimately build a strong relationship,” he said.
There were no high-level speakers from Israel at the event, though that may be a result of Israel’s political uncertainty. The list of speakers had also changed quite significantly to exclude several of the original speakers listed on the agenda before the recent conflict.
Last month, the United Arab Emirates issued a rare public rebuke of Israel for heavy-handed police measures in Jerusalem and violent scenes captured by Palestinians of Israeli security forces storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to both Muslims and Jews.
The violence, which erupted in the final days of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, angered citizens across Gulf Arab states, some of whom expressed support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel on social media or in limited street protests.

Topics: trade Gaza Israel Palestinians UAE

Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend

Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend

Aramco said to plan bond sale to help fund $75bn dividend
  • Aramco may seek to raise about $5 billion
  • Dollar and local-currency sukuk being considered
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco is preparing to return to global capital markets with a bond that would help fund a $75 billion dividend commitment, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the plan.

The world’s biggest energy company has picked around 15 banks to manage a sale of Islamic debt, or sukuk, that could happen this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Aramco may seek to raise around $5 billion, one of the people said.

The state-owned firm is considering a sale of both dollar and local-currency sukuk, the people said. No decision has been made and the firm may put off the deal if market conditions deteriorate. Aramco declined to comment.

Several other state energy companies in the Arabian Gulf are also mulling Eurobond sales. Qatar Petroleum may issue as much as $10 billion in the coming weeks, while Energy Development Oman is seeking to raise around $3 billion.

Topics: #aramco #saudi #bonds #dividends #energy

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm boosts investment in drone operator
  • Wa’ed’s first investment in FalconViz came in 2016, and the new funding will help the company grow in Europe, the US, and Africa
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco has invested a further $500,000 in a Saudi drone operator to help scale its operations to expand overseas, it was announced on Wednesday.

Wa’ed’s first investment in FalconViz came in 2016, and the new funding will help the company grow in Europe, the US, and Africa.

The firm, based at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), north of Jeddah, offers a range of drone services, including 3-D surveying and mapping, inspections, construction monitoring, and data visualization.

Its drones have multiple uses including for land surveying, mining, urban development, and cultural heritage assessments. FalconViz’s clients include BCG, HSBC, Neom, and the Saudi Ministry of Culture. Its drones were also used by the city of Jeddah to survey 250,000 square meters of the historic Al-Balad Old Town neighborhood to support the city’s UNESCO World Heritage Site application.

Mohamed Shalaby, FalconViz’s co-founder and vice president of business development, said the Wa’ed investment was “a welcome injection of funds and confidence in our offerings and business strategy. This will enable us to keep investing in our people, growing our services, and expanding our global presence across different sectors.”

Salman T. Jaffrey, the chief investment officer of Wa’ed Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wa’ed, said: “It’s great to see FalconViz flying high. To me, it’s gratifying to see one of our earliest venture capital investments commercialize its research technologies and grow globally.”

Wassim Basrawi, managing director at Wa’ed, said: “FalconViz is a perfect example of a Saudi startup identifying and filling a market gap by delivering innovative services.”

Founded in 2014, FalconViz currently has 24 employees and is licensed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation. Wa’ed was established by Saudi Aramco in 2011 to offer loan financing activities to entrepreneurs, while its Wa’ed Ventures VC arm oversees a $200 million investment fund and a portfolio of more than 30 Saudi-based companies.

In April, Wa’ed signed a collaboration agreement with the Falak Investment Hub to help drive venture capital investment in the Kingdom. Falak is a hybrid firm between a startup accelerator, co-working space, angel network, and an investment company targeting regional tech startups focusing on Saudi Arabia.

Founded in 2018 by female entrepreneur Adwa Al-Dakheel, Falak’s portfolio of startups has generated combined revenues of more than SR550 million ($146.67 million). Both organizations aim to exploit synergies to improve early stage and growth stage startups’ chances of success through support with training programs, market access, and mentorship.

Wa’ed also signed a memorandum of understanding in March with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to support the creation of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

Dhahran-based Wa’ed announced in January that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year. It gave out 12 loans to SMEs, up from four in 2019, with the total value surging to SR31 million, compared to SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi added.

Topics: Aramco drone technology

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project

Egypt allocates $38bn for countryside development project
  • Investment to be made over 3-4 years
  • Additional 75 billion pounds allocated Decent Life village program
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will allocate more than 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($38.2 billion) to implement a national countryside development project over a period of three to four years, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in a statement today.

The project aims to improve the quality of life and standard of living for more than half the Egyptian population, said Maait.

The ministry has also allocated 75 billion Egyptian pounds in the new budget to the Decent Life (Hayah Karima) program projects in villages, and the Public Treasury and Mint Authority will print the slogan on 10 million one-pound coins, and 5 million fifty-piaster coins.

Topics: #egypt #ruraldevelopment

Sukuk growth may be blunted by UAE standards controversy – S&P

Sukuk growth may be blunted by UAE standards controversy – S&P
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Sukuk growth may be blunted by UAE standards controversy – S&P

Sukuk growth may be blunted by UAE standards controversy – S&P
  • Sukuk issuance could hit $155 billion in 2021 - S&P
  • AAOIFI standard 55 has created uncertainty in Islamic finance industry
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The growth in shariah-compliant bond issuance this year could be hurt by complications arising from the UAE’s recent adoption of tighter Islamic finance standards, according to S&P Global Ratings.
Sukuk issuance will be between $140 billion and $155 billion in 2021 after $139.8 billion were sold last year, Mohamed Damak, global head of Islamic finance at the rating agency, said in a webinar on Wednesday.
One of the downside risks to that view is a need to resolve issues around Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) Standard 59 regarding the sale of debt that was adopted at the beginning of the year in the UAE, Damak said.
“If the issue is not resolved we might see much much fewer issuance in the UAE and other countries where the AAOIFI standards are adopted,” he said.
The tighter standard relating to tangibility of assets has held back some UAE banks from investing in sukuk out of concern that they may not be compliant, Reuters reported on May 31, citing unnamed industry sources.
Buyers have also been given by pause by disagreement among scholars at UAE institutions over whether Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank’s AT1 sukuk issuance in January was AAOIFI-compliant, Reuters said.
Standardization issues could be resolved “once and for all” through an initiative by Dubai and its partners, including the Islamic Development Bank, to come up with a global legal regulatory framework for Islamic finance, Damak said.
Growth of the Islamic finance sector as a whole will be between 10 percent and 12 percent, driven by mortgages and corporate lending in Saudi Arabia, investments related to World Cup 2022 in Qatar and, to a lesser extent, World Expo in Dubai, Damak said.
Corporate sukuk issuance was muted in 2020 as companies deferred capital expenditure that may return in 2021, he said. Maturing sukuk worth $65 billion will need to be refinanced in 2021.

Topics: #sukuk #islamicfinance #uae #regulation

Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project

Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project

Red Sea company hires WSP to ensure preservation in Coral Bloom project
  • The Shurayyah Island resorts make up the majority of the 16 hotels in the first phase of the Red Sea project
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has hired the Middle East unit of global consultancy firm WSP to provide an environmental and social impact assessment for its Coral Bloom resorts project.
WSP Middle East’s work includes identifying habitats affected during the project’s lifecycle to ensure sustainability, regeneration, and preservation, the company said in a statement
The Shurayyah Island resorts make up the majority of the 16 hotels in the first phase of the Red Sea project, due to welcome its first guests by the end of 2022 and complete in 2023.
The island is located in the Al Wajh lagoon, which is home to one of the world’s largest barrier reef systems and a number of endangered species.

Topics: Red Sea Project Coral Bloom

