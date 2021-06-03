Saudi Arabia cracks down on noise pollution

Riyadh-based KACND’s dialogue award to ‘spark creativity, innovation’
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue’s recently launched National Dialogue Award will help KACND become an “incubator of creativity,” according to Ibrahim bin Zayed Al-Asiri, the center’s deputy secretary-general.
Al-Asiri was speaking at a media function at KACND’s headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday to introduce the recently launched award.
Opinion writers, intellectuals and representatives of media outlets gathered to hear Al-Asiri review the concepts and values of the award, its objectives, branches, foundations and stages, in addition to the mechanisms for its implementation and the selection of participants, as well as the inspections, criteria and conditions to apply.
He also discussed the material and nonmaterial prizes that will be awarded to the winners, as well as the desired results.
Al-Asiri said that the National Dialogue Award is one of the national initiatives launched by the center to achieve its goals and mission, in line with the development and growth that the Kingdom is witnessing in all fields.
HIGHLIGHTS
The award is divided into four categories — first for the government institutions, second for the private sector, the third for civil society institutions and the fourth one for individuals.
Prizes consist of a certificate approved by the center, a medal (or shield), and SR200,000 ($53,000).
The center also will hold a forum in which the winners can give lectures on the topics of their work and areas of expertise.
He highlighted the importance of the award in encouraging national achievements submitted by the public or private sectors, civil society institutions or individuals, which have contributed to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and national cohesion that the center seeks to consolidate in society.
Al-Asiri expressed his hopes that the award would achieve its objectives so that the center would be one of the incubators of creativity, allowing innovators to express their thoughts and ideas for their nation.
The award is based on four main pillars, the first being the common religious and Arab values on which Saudi society models its culture and customs.
The second is the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which holds national aspirations aimed at promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace; and the third is represented in the center’s strategy, which seeks to make Saudi society a model of prosperity and tolerance.
The fourth pillar represents the diversity of the Kingdom in its various regions, which exemplifies a positive model for coexistence and cohesion.
The award includes four categories, the first of which is awarded to government institutions that have tangibly contributed to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and national cohesion.
The second is awarded to private sector institutions that support or implement programs that have a societal impact in consolidating the values of dialogue and tolerance.
The third category will be awarded to civil society institutions, while the fourth will be granted to the distinguished and innovative works carried out by inspiring citizens, through which they contributed effectively to promoting respect for difference and diversity.
The center has set many conditions that should be met by applicants, the most prominent of which is to be a Saudi national, an individual or an institution that has made a qualitative contribution to the theme of the award, and to be working for the center.
Conditions also stipulated that the submission be on the award’s website before the deadline, which is yet to be decided.
Prizes consist of a certificate approved by the center, a medal (or shield), and SR200,000 ($53,000) to be granted to the winners whose work will be featured at the annual ceremony to be held at the center’s Riyadh headquarters.
The center also will hold a forum in which the winners can give lectures on the topics of their work and areas of expertise.
Applications can be made through https://award.kacnd.org/
Royal Saudi Naval Forces and US Marines conclude joint exercise in the Western Fleet
The exercises included exchange of expertise in shooting between the Saudi and US infantries
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) concluded a mixed military exercise with the US Marines at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.
The exercises included exchange of expertise in shooting between the Saudi and US infantries.
“This exercise comes within the framework of enhancing joint military cooperation, exchanging experiences between the two navies, and developing their capabilities in the field of maritime security operations in the region,” the ministry said.
DiplomaticQuarter: Outgoing Korean ambassador says KSA will always be ‘second home’
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
Jo Byung-wook, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Saudi Arabia, who recently completed his tenure, praised the pace of development in the Kingdom as part of its Vision 2030 program.
In a moving message from Seoul on Wednesday, the top diplomat told Arab News that he would always consider Saudi Arabia his “second home.”
“It was a great honor and privilege to serve as the ambassador of South Korea to promote common interests of both of our countries. Though I am leaving this great country, I will remain as a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia.”
He said during his stay in the Kingdom he witnessed significant developments in ties between the two countries.
“I left Saudi Arabia in the late afternoon of May 31 (Monday), after a courtesy visit to Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar,” Jo said in his message.
“My tenure coincided with the great transformation that the Kingdom is going through. In that sense, I have had a unique experience to witness all the historic changes. During my tenure, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made an official visit to Korea, which helped strengthen our ties and took them to a new level. This is something that I feel proud of,” Jo said.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited South Korea in mid-2019 during which he held meetings with the Korean leaders and discussed wider economic ties between the two countries.
On May 30, the outgoing ambassador made a courtesy call on Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. During the meeting, he praised the Saudi leadership for its swift and successful response to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
The diplomat lauded the Saudi authorities for their proactive approach to ensure the health and safety of citizens and expatriates living in the Kingdom.
He also appreciated the Saudi reform measures under Vision 2030. Jo also expressed his satisfaction over the growing economic cooperation between the Kingdom and South Korea in various fields such as energy, manufacturing, defense, healthcare, and culture.
He also thanked the Saudi government for its support to the Korean companies operating in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Saudia Airlines celebrate Year of Arabic Calligraphy
Two Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes were decorated with the logo of the ‘Year of Arabic Calligraphy’
The activities also included musical performances at the Riyadh and Jeddah airports to celebrate the occasion
Updated 03 June 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with Saudia Airlines, celebrated the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” by placing its logo on two Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.
The aircraft will depart from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and Jeddah bound for Heathrow Airport in London and Dubai Airport in the UAE.
The the two planes’ take-off was preceded by a number of activities at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, where two calligraphers in the airport’s halls and the passenger boarding area wrote the names of passengers in Arabic calligraphy on boarding passes as a keepsake.
The activities also included musical performances at the two airports to celebrate the occasion, and introductory publications and coloring books decorated with Arabic calligraphy were also distributed to passengers in the boarding areas, the executive lounge and Al-Fursan lounge. An introductory video and Arabic calligraphy designs were also displayed on the travel information screens onboard both planes.
Jahez Co., the strategic partner of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative, and Raseel Union Co. presented 600 souvenirs with the initiative’s logo to the passengers of the two Saudia flights, reflecting the richness of Saudi culture.
The “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” was launched by the ministry in 2020 as part of the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and was extended for an additional year to include more initiatives and projects that portray Saudi Arabia’s support for the art of Arabic calligraphy.
The initiative aims to highlight Arabic calligraphy as an art in its own right, spread the culture of its use, and enhance its practice within institutions and among individuals.
Who’s Who: Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani, president of Riyadh's Prince Sultan University
Updated 02 June 2021
Arab News
Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Yamani has been president of Prince Sultan University (PSU) in Riyadh since 2005.
The university, formerly Prince Sultan College, was founded in 1998 as the Kingdom’s first private, nonprofit higher education institution with the aim of becoming a leading university in the Middle East.
Al-Yamani joined the institution in the year of its establishment as deputy rector.
He obtained a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering with honors in 1983 at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in the US. He also received a master’s degree in the same field four years later from the same university.
In 1992, he completed a Ph.D. degree in structural engineering, specializing in structures, at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, US.
Recently, PSU launched its strategic planning midterm review. Al-Yamani, who is also a member of the PSU board of trustees, said the university is a vision and mission-driven institution.
He said that PSU aims to provide quality higher education on a par with the international institutions.
“We are confident that PSU alumni will continue to play leading roles in the current and coming generations of professionals in the Kingdom in the realms of business, IT, engineering, jurisprudence and humanities,” he said.
Al-Yamani said that PSU is determined to become the leading private, nonprofit university not only in the Kingdom but also in the Middle East.
PSU, the first private university to receive full institutional accreditation from the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, updates its academic programs to cope with the changing demands of the market, he added.